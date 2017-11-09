Precious Metals Take A Back Seat To Palladium

Precious metals are all above the levels where they closed at the end of 2016. Gold has moved from $1152 to the $1282 per ounce level as of Wednesday, November 8, an increase of 11.3%. The price of silver has appreciated from $15.96 to $17.03 per ounce over the same period, 6.7% higher. Platinum has had another weak year, but it has climbed from $905.80 to the $935 level, a move to the upside of only 3.2 %. Meanwhile, the gold medal in the precious metals sector when it comes to price appreciation goes to palladium which closed 2016 at $679.80 and was trading at $1014 on November 8. Palladium has exploded by over 49% to the upside. The gains in palladium have outpaced all of the other traded precious metals combined as gold, silver, and especially platinum has all taken a back seat to the price action in the palladium market.

With only seven weeks left to go in 2017, precious metals are facing a time of the year where they moved lower as gold, silver, and platinum all made lows during the final month in both 2015 and 2016. Each precious metal has its supply and demand fundamentals, and as we head into the end of the year, things are looking dicey for three of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets.

Gold fights a higher dollar and the prospects for increasing rates, but it is hanging in there

Gold tends to thrive during periods of fear and uncertainty, and there is enough of that to go around these days. North Korea remains a clear and present danger to South Korea, Japan, the United States, and the rest of the world now that the hermit nation has nuclear weapon capabilities. In the Middle East, the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a new boiling point this weekend when a missile fired from Yemen and aimed at a Saudi airport was shot down. Domestically, the Saudis have unleashed a purge on corruption that has hit one of the world's most famous investors; Prince Al Waleed bid Talal. All of these issues are supportive for the price of gold, but on the other side of the coin, the rebound in the dollar, prospects for higher short-term interest rates, and tightening of credit because of balance sheet normalization in the United States has weighed on the price of the yellow metal. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the price has been falling since the 2017 high at $1362.40 per ounce on September 8. Support for December gold futures currently stands at the October 6 low at $1262.80 and on Wednesday, November 8 the precious metal was trading around the $1282 level. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold is in a downtrend but it is heading for oversold territory on the slow stochastic. Gold made lows in December 2015 and 2016 and could be heading for a test of lower levels given the recent trend in the dollar index. Source: CQG

The December dollar index futures contract found a bottom at 90.795 on September 8 and has been making higher lows and higher highs since the early September low. The inverse historical price relationship between the dollar and gold has weighed on the yellow metal as the dollar recovers. The greenback index rose to a new high of 95.07 on November 7. At the same time, the Fed is likely to increase the Fed Funds rate at their December meeting for the third straight time at the final gathering of the FOMC of the year. Gold is hanging in there at the $1282 per ounce level as geopolitical landscape provides support and the dollar and interest rates weigh on the price of the yellow metal.

Silver continues to drift around the $17 pivot point

Action in the silver market has been quiet over recent weeks as $17 has stood as a pivot point for the precious metal that tends to attract lots of speculative interest. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX silver displays, the price fell from highs of $18.29 on September 8 to lows of $16.345 on October 6. Since then, December COMEX silver futures have traded in a range from $16.60 to $17.495. While silver is in neutral territory when it comes to its current price trend, open interest has been rising since silver hit lows of $15.245 on the December futures contract in early July following a flash crash that occurred during Asian trading hours when liquidity is thin. Rising open interest and higher lows is typically a bullish sign for a futures market, but silver has been going nowhere fast. Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays a downtrend that has not yet declined into oversold territory, but like gold, silver made lows in December 2015 and 2016 when the Fed increased the Fed Funds rates. Therefore, it continues to trade around $17 per ounce which has become the pivot point for the precious metal that trends to attract speculators because of its historical penchant for price volatility.

Investors do not care about platinum

Investors have continued to ignore platinum. Platinum is a rare precious metal, and production comes primarily from only two countries, South Africa and Russia. Platinum is an industrial precious metal because of its density and high resistance to heat. However, platinum has not been able to attract any significant buying from either the industrial or investment sectors. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, NYMEX January platinum futures declined from $1029.50 per ounce on September 8 when the dollar fell to its recent bottom, to the $925 per ounce level as of November 7. Platinum has been trading in a trading range from $906.50 to $950.90 per ounce since late September. At a discount to both gold and palladium, platinum is historically cheap on a value basis, but there have been few positive signs for the path of least resistance of the rare precious metal.

Palladium is the star

Since lows of $451.50 in January 2016, palladium has been nothing short of a bullish beast. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures illustrates, the price has more than doubled in value since early 2016. Palladium traded to its most recent high at $1017.35 per ounce, this week on November 8 and appears to be on a course to challenge its all-time peak. Source: CQG

The quarterly NYMEX palladium chart dating back to 1982 shows that the next level of technical resistance for the platinum group metal stands at the 2001 high at $1090 per ounce. Palladium seems to be working its way towards that peak.

Industrial demand lifts the metal that comes from Russia and South Africa

Palladium has been a star in the precious metals sector, but when it comes to other industrial commodities, palladium has rallied alongside copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, lumber, and other metals and minerals over recent months. Technology when it comes to automobile manufacturing alongside better economic conditions around the world has increased the demand for industrial metals like palladium, but platinum has been nothing short of roadkill, left on the side of the bullish road in the industrial sector.

Russia is the world's leading producer of palladium which is a byproduct of nickel output in the Norilsk region of the country in Siberia. South Africa is also a major producer of palladium. Platinum shares its origins with palladium, but the industrial demand for palladium has dwarfed platinum requirements. Interestingly, platinum is a denser metal with a higher melting and boiling point compared to palladium. On November 8, palladium was trading at an $80 premium to platinum which is the lowest level since 2001. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart reveals, the all-time high of the premium of palladium over platinum came in 2001 at around $344 per ounce. However, platinum traded at over a $500 premium to palladium from 2003 through 2014 and reached a high of over a $1600 premium in 2008. While palladium seems to be heading for a test of its record peak price dating back to 2001, the price of platinum continues to languish. Meanwhile, there may come a time when industrial users begin to substitute platinum for palladium given the price differential as well as platinum's physical properties.

All of the precious metals have taken a back seat to the price action in the palladium market which remains near the highest level in sixteen years. As we head into the final months of 2017, the differentials between all of the precious metals and palladium could grow to even wider levels. If the dollar continues to rebound, economic data is strong, and a rate hike in December we could see selling in the precious metals that move higher and lower as a result of investment demand. Given the current geopolitical landscape, a selloff in the investment metals at the end of 2017 could present another golden opportunity to add some of these metals to your portfolio for 2018 as tensions in Asia and the Middle East are not going away anytime soon. When it comes to palladium, the industrial precious metal is trading more like a base than a precious metal these days and that is likely to continue given the prospects for continued economic growth around the world.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.