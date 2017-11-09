Is Oil Heading Back To $100?

The price of oil has enjoyed an impressive 32% rally during the last five months, from $43 to $57. As a result, it is now trading at a 2-year high and has thus led many investors to expect a sustained rebound, even a return back to $100 in the next few years. In this article, I will analyze whether such a scenario is likely.

First of all, the recent rally has mostly been triggered by the geopolitical risk that emerged in Saudi Arabia. This is remarkable, as it is the first time in three and a half years that a geopolitical factor causes a rally of the oil price. In 2014, it was the turmoil in Iraq that sent Brent prices towards $115. In the current crisis, while the tensions may escalate in the short term, it is highly unlikely that they will significantly affect the production of the region in the long term.

In fact, I believe that we are witnessing what we should have been expecting due to the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco at the second half of next year. More precisely, as the largest oil producer on earth is preparing for its IPO, it is only natural that it wants to price its IPO as high as possible in order to provide a relief to the excessive budget deficits of the country. Since the price of oil started to collapse three years ago, the country has been experiencing annual budget deficits of almost 15%. Therefore, Saudi Arabia will greatly benefit from a rally of the oil price, which will increase the price of the IPO of Saudi Aramco. Consequently, the ongoing tensions in the area have the best possible timing to serve this purpose and can hardly be viewed as coincidental.

It is also remarkable that similar geopolitical risks have sometimes affected the oil price but sometimes they have not affected it. For instance, during the unprecedented rally of oil to $147 in the first half of 2008, every pipeline disruption in Nigeria or Middle East caused the oil price to increase. However, in the second half of that year, during the collapse of oil from $147 to $35, a major pipeline disruption in Kurdistan did not cause any spike in the oil price. In other words, according to my experience, similar geopolitical risks sometimes affect and sometimes do not affect the oil price. The important thing is that this time they seem to be significantly affecting the oil price.

It is also worth noting that the technical picture is strongly bullish for the oil price. More precisely, oil has just broken up to new 2-year highs. The breakout from the narrow range of the last two years is one of the strongest technical signals that a technical analyst can expect. The breakout essentially means that the underlying fundamentals have gone through a positive shift, which now justifies higher price levels. Moreover, this technical signal usually alarms investors long before they quantify the impact of the underlying driving force. Therefore, while there are numerous technical signals that are trivial, at least in my opinion, investors should always pay attention to the breakout from consolidation, which currently provides a bullish signal for the price of oil.

Nevertheless, one should not underestimate the potential of US shale oil producers to buffer the price of oil. To be sure, these producers led the price of oil to plunge from $56 to $42 during the first half of this year. And whenever the price of oil rises above $50, they rush up to boost their output and thus they exert downward pressure on the oil price.

It is remarkable that the marginal cost of production of shale oil producers was around $70 a few years ago. However, technological progress has been so fast that these producers have now reduced their breakeven point towards $40-$50. As a result, they have been able to grow their output even when the oil price is suppressed. Moreover, while the time to bring offshore projects to production is still several years, shale oil fields come to production in just a few months. Therefore, the oil price does not need to remain elevated for long before shale oil producers ramp up their production and exert pressure on the oil price. Consequently, it should not be surprising that the US Energy Information Administration currently expects a record output in 2018, with most of the new output coming from the Permian region. This record output is likely to put a cap on the ongoing rally of the oil price.

To sum up, the ongoing rally of the oil price is likely to continue in the short term, as the tensions in Saudi Arabia are likely to persist for a while and Saudi Aramco has every reason to hope for a high oil price given its upcoming IPO. However, OPEC has lost its pricing power due to the booming US shale oil output, which is expected to reach a record level next year. Therefore, the rally of the oil price is likely to result in markedly increased shale oil output, which in turn will exert downward pressure on the oil price. As a result, oil is not likely to return to $100 anytime soon. Instead it is likely to remain range-bound, albeit in a somewhat higher range than its recent one, probably between $50 and $70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.