Seadrill - Jumping Up 36% Out Of The Blue, Or Is It Really?

Bankrupt offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd said last Friday two groups have shown interest in potentially making offers.

Trading thesis:

On September 12, 2017, Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) finally filed for bankruptcy protection. For more than a year and a half, the company and John Fredriksen have been negotiating with the lenders and bondholders to restructure a total of $12.8 billion in liability.

The uncertainty remains high, and the ultimate outcome depends upon the approval of the restructuring plan by the unsecured creditors who are the ones who bear the brunt of the loss and, consequently, are not happy at all.

If the restructuring plan is approved, then shareholders will get ~2% and an opportunity to continue to participate in the new Seadrill. On the other hand, if the plan is rejected, then we should expect little or no recovery for shareholders. The latter is very unlikely.

The legal battle is ongoing, and unsecured bondholders are trying their best to reduce their staggering losses. On the other hand, shareholders are in the "passenger seat flying high in the air", and their faith seems reduced to a recovery of approximately 1.5% to 2%.

SDRL is unpredictable, and I do not recommend any investing attempt or even trading that involves few weeks at this present stage. The risk is too high, and the outlook is too blurry to make a valid financial decision.

Nonetheless, jumping in and out a day or two, based on a predictable event or new fact presents a certain appeal with an easy gain potential.

My point is that trading is the only viable solution and it works, today is another vibrant example.

What news are we interested in?

1 - On October 23, 2017, Rigzone announced the following:

Offshore rig company Seadrill has received two additional non-binding proposals from bondholders for a debt restructuring after the Norwegian firm filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, court documents show. The two indications of interest came from bondholders seeking alternatives to the firm's own plan, Seadrill said in documents submitted late on Friday. The company's own plan is backed by holders of 99 percent of Seadrill's bank loans and 40 percent of its bonds, and was submitted by its main shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, and a group of hedge funds. It offered holders of $2.3 billion of Seadrill's unsecured bonds a 14.3 percent stake in the restructured firm after dilution, and only a 1.9 percent stake for current shareholders. As a way to show the U.S. bankruptcy court that there was no better plan, Seadrill's advisors have contacted 94 investors, including 15 oil rig companies, 45 financial investors and seven bondholders

First, the bondholders were not really working with shareholders in this case. They are merely trying to get a bigger piece of the pie for themselves. This is called survival.

If you take a serious look at the Doc #301, you will find out that, with respect to SDRL stock, 32 out of 37 bondholders have no equity position.

For instance, the biggest shareholder in this group holds ~582K shares, but that particular position is offset by a long put position held by the same interest controlling nearly 7 million shares. Also, two out of the 37 are short a total of 3.7 million shares and control 93K call options. This was true a few weeks ago.

Clearly, this ad hoc group collectively holds a whopping net SDRL stock short position and it seems that this is where the stock volatility comes from.

The group has ample reasons to reject the actual shareholder recovery, and the formation of this committee is certainly not a good omen for shareholders. The ultimate goal for them is to try to grab the ~2% shareholders may get, and sabotage the stock into oblivion. However, between them and common shareholders stands John Frederiksen.

It is now up to the bankruptcy judge to accept or reject the ~2% recovery for the shareholders, based on this new development. I do not see the judge rejecting the plan at all.

Note: Seadrill is defending that the ~2% recovery for shareholders is only a kind gesture - mostly coming from new equity - and given that bondholders would be getting a better deal than otherwise liquidation value in case of Chapter 7, I do not see any reason to complain other than greed or stock manipulation that benefits their short position.

The potential risk is that Seadrill and bondholders may eventually renegotiate the deal with part of the ~2% of equity eventually being re-assigned to the bondholders? But Seadrill has a strong position now, why renegotiating?

2 - Today, according to Reuters:

Bankrupt offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd said on Friday two groups have shown interest in potentially making offers that would rival a debt-cutting plan put forward by its major shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen. A plan proposed by a group holding about 25 percent of Seadrill’s bonds and another proposal from a bond investor surfaced while the company has been soliciting restructuring offers. At the same time, Seadrill has been working to advance the Fredriksen debt-cutting plan.

We do not know the details of the offers, of course, but it had obviously an immediate positive effect on the stock which jumped more than 40%. Let's look at the 2-month chart and look at the extreme volatility of the stock.

This is the second time in less than two months that the stock strongly rallied while negotiations are still ongoing without a definitive plan agreed and approved.

As we can see on the chart above, traders had always abundant time to build a position prior to the "rally" day.

3 - On September 12, Seadrill received court approval of "first-day" motions and the company expects its operations to continue uninterrupted throughout the reorganization process.

Additionally, assuming unsecured creditors support the plan, the Company's $2.3 billion of unsecured bonds and other unsecured claims will be converted into approximately 15% of the post-restructured equity with participation rights in both the new secured notes and equity, and holders of Seadrill common stock will receive approximately 2% of the post-restructured equity.

A cautious trading by accumulation, the same week, could have resulted in an easy 60%-80% profit with a limited risk on the downside.

Same reasoning again on Friday last week. Any move from the bondholders to make offers and clear the way to an agreement is considered as a positive for the stock. Hence, accumulating on Friday and yesterday was an easy choice with a limited risk attached.

SDRL was trading at 0.42+ after-hour today and already for the ones who are practical they could already sell with a profit of 30+%, leaving the pure gamblers dealing with tomorrow uncertainty and either face a stock collapse or a strong rally to 0.55+?

This type of situation is fairly common in such bankruptcy procedures and will keep recurring more than twice until December 12.

The most singular issue is that the market let you often build a position safely, with sufficient time to allow you a true analysis. The only mistake one can make is to be greedy and undecided.

This is not a game that fits most of the common investors. Honestly, you need experience and sophisticated tools to go in, wait and then get out fast. It is important to see SDRL as what it is, just a trading tool nothing else.

