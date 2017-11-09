Diana Containerships: Is This Rally Legitimate?

Beware of this dangerous trading activity. I believe the best course of action is to stay far away.

There is a small amount of residual value in these shares, and the stock is an impossibly dangerous short.

It seems that we are seeing a near-exact repeat of history, nearly exactly a year later. Last time around, the shares went from over $25 to less than $0.10.

Diana Containerships has been on a steady downward spiral since early 2013. Last year, its liabilities exceeded assets (i.e., insolvent) but still spiked from $3 to $25+ ($14k to $161k split-adj.).

Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) was a 2010 spin-off from popular dry bulk shipping firm Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). It currently has a fleet of 11 Panamax and Post-Panamax vessels with an average age of nearly 11 years. Although this is still fairly young by historic standards (25-30 years expected life), the Panamax segment has been devastated by a mixture of overbuilding and the scale obsolesce caused by the expansion of the Panamax Canal.

These ships are often too large to do coastal and feeder routes, but they are also too small to compete on global trade routes, especially since 10-13k TEU (depending on hull design) ships can now transit the canal. There will still be some level of market clearing price for this tonnage, but with increasing focus on efficiency, rising labor costs, and increased regulations (sulfur emissions and ballast water treatment), these ships are essentially obsolete.

Rates for Panamax vessels have improved over the past two years, as shown in the below chart from Harper Peterson. The three lines reflect 3.5k, 4.2k, and 6.5k TEU vessels and can be a reasonable proxy for DCIX's fleet earnings potential.

The bottom line is that the ships are doing "decently" in today's container market, but their future prospects are incredibly dubious, especially by 2020. I view these assets as temporary EBITDA plays backstopped by demolition values (which are also fair strong right now).

The following chart shows the company's current fleet make-up:

DCIX Analysis and Trading History

I've followed this firm intently since prior to its spin-off at $13/share (around $644,000/share split-adjusted). It tumbled out of the gate before offering a short-term value opportunity in Fall 2011.

The more I analyzed the firm (and grew to understand shipping, as I was fairly new to the sector in 2010-2011), I realized it was a complete value trap, and issued a major short report in February 2013. The shares traded at a split-adjusted $345,744 at the time, eventually paying out a total of $55,321 in dividends (huge numbers adjusted for five sets of reverse splits). Even with the recent surge, they now trade around $20/share, for a total loss of 84%, even including all of the dividends.

I flirted with a value buy approach on a few occasions along the way, but concluded in summer 2015 that DCIX was in serious trouble when it traded around $123,000/share. The company has since paid out $493.92 in dividends (split-adjusted), for a total loss of 99.6% since that time. Its chart looks very similar to that of disastrous DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), which suffered from toxic insider dealings, chronic mismanagement, and a disastrous share issuance deal.

My history with the firm might be less relevant to my report today, but I include this to provide historic color and to illustrate the enormous, perpetual destruction of shareholder value. Management has presided over a massive loss of equity over the past 7 years, which stands in stark contrast to the superior equity management in dry bulk-focused DSX. It does potentially illustrate the large differences between these sub-sectors as well.

The Current Fleet: Valuations

I utilize VesselsValue as my primary source of market data. It offers real-time updated valuation information that illustrates what an asset is really worth, unlike book values, which are based on historical purchase prices and can be wildly misleading. According to its latest report posted on November 6, 2017, the current DCIX fleet is worth $131 million, backstopped by a $99 million demolition value.

Fleet Sale Deal... Continued Dilution

Last month, DCIX announced a major sale transaction, which included up to 7 vessels, for up to $104 million. This deal led to speculation that DCIX had some upside potential due to its NAV disconnect. We covered the story privately, but suggested that rampant share dilution could continue, which would erase this share valuation.

Sure enough, the company went ahead with another 7-1 reverse split and authorized continued dilution, which suggested it has no regard for shareholder returns and only wishes to continue raising capital regardless of the costs. We've seen this movie before with DRYS. The only time to buy is after the dilutive deals have been cancelled. DRYS fell by 99.99%, before offering a bit of a tail-end relief rally.

True DCIX Forward NAV?

The above-referenced deal is tentative on bank financing and doesn't necessarily include all 7 vessels. Assuming the structure goes through, DCIX will likely receive around $100 million net of fees. As of the Q2-17 results, the company had net debt of around $110 million, and then received at least $7.5 million in equity proceeds (used to immediately repay $7.5 million of debt).

This means its forward net debt would be close to zero, so the NAV will depend on the residual fleet valuations (around $30 million estimated) plus cash raised from equity sales.

As of November 2, DCIX reported around 757k in outstanding shares following the latest reverse split. This is a tiny number, which of course exposed the company to an enormous short squeeze. The risk is that there is no clear end to continued dilution.

Be Very Careful!

I'm posting this report simply as an update/caution to folks who may be unwittingly involved in a dangerous momentum trading-type environment. This stock doesn't have any options (i.e., puts or calls to limit risk), and can technically trade anywhere in the short term, so it's far too risky for all but the most savvy of investors/traders to consider shorting.

The same thing happened last year as the stock surged by over 10x in a few days. Some traders made nice profits, but anyone left holding the stock was burned horribly. Buyer beware. I'm bearish on this name, and it will never be a legitimate investment as long as the Kalani dilution deal remains outstanding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.