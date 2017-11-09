Past Is Prologue Part IV

What does an investor do when he feels that he can no longer trust the numbers, nor his ability to read them accurately?

It's an advantage to rely on a company's financial statements when the information it contains is not cleverly manipulated.

Obviously, the ability to read, digest, and understand a financial statement well enough to be able to make profitable investment decisions is a big advantage. However, how many of us are capable of accomplishing this with sufficient clarity and competency to be able to make the right decisions? And how many of you are confident that the numbers reported are actually accurate and truthful? For those of you who do, I suggest that you pay close attention to the following article, Tricks of Financial Reporting: Manipulating Earnings.

In its opening paragraph it posed an important question:

Most people judge companies as potential investments based on a few important criteria. Among these, revenue and net earnings are extremely important. However, how do you know a company’s reported income is accurate?

The following broad general statement began to answer this question:

One troubling form of falsifying the income statement is inflating current revenue and earnings, a practice that has been given the decent-sounding name earnings management. Under the accounting rules, companies have the discretion to make decisions that may increase net profits; this does not mean it is always accurate to use gimmicks that make performance look better than it is. By accruing revenues this year as an aggressive move, rather than spreading them over future years as a more conservative move, the current results are inflated — but future years’ income is going to be lower because this aggressive accounting decision has to be absorbed.

Then got specific:

The flexibility in the accounting rules is a big part of the problem. A company does not have to commit outright fraud to inflate this year’s earnings. A rationale is easily found within the rules. These rules allow companies to use discretion in dozens of areas. For example:

Consequently, more often than not I'm convinced that I do not have access to sufficiently accurate and credible information with enough regularity to be able to make wise investment decisions? Furthermore, when I do, I'm not certain that I can interpret them well enough to be able to rely on them anyway. And fellow investors, I don't believe that the majority of you are able to understand complicated financial reports much better than I can.

However, for those of you who can, the author suggests a way to see through the potential manipulation one might be exposed to.

The solution cannot apply to a single year. Look at long-term trends. When you see a company’s reported revenue and net earnings performing erratically, it may be a sign that accounting decisions have been made to adjust what gets reported. When a company inflates one year’s results — even within the rules — that decision has to be taken up somewhere else. So one year’s profits may be impressive, only to be followed by a year with very dismal results or even a net loss.

For those of you who believe that you are up for the job, you are either absolutely brilliant with sufficient time to do the many hours of research that would be required to accomplish this competently, or at least accurately enough to arrive at an informed investment decision. For those of you who believe you do, you might be interested in a discounted bridge I'm seeking to sell.

Because I can't claim the ability to digest and understand complicated or even semi-complicated financial statements well enough to rely on them, I made the decision not to rely on them at all. I found that it's better to accept the fact that your information is limited rather than to make investment decisions based on faulty interpretations of the information that was available even when that information was accurately presented.

The moment I realized this I knew that my path to prosperity could not be traveled by investing in commons. Therefore, I realized that I would have to find another way to succeed otherwise I'd be forced to quit the market and accept my losses as gracefully as possible. It was around that time that I discovered cumulative preferred equities and realized that with them all I really needed to succeed was to be able to determine, as best as possible, the short- and long-term viability of companies that I might be interested in making investments in.

It was a simple as that. Why not chart each company's past 5-year share price performance, and do it with a simple Yahoo finance chart? It took no special genius to realize that companies who show a record of stock price appreciation rarely go bankrupt. I further refined my research by narrowing down my chart to see how the company performed in the recent past of a year or two by a simple click of the same chart that narrowed the period time down to a year or whatever time period I was interested in reviewing. Actually, I was more interested in trend lines. The actual price of the shares meant little; it was the way they were trending that told me what I needed to know. Normally when they trend higher over a period of time, you can be assured that the company is doing well. When trending down, not so well.

I usually want to see how a company performed in relation to its peers. This way I learn whether or not the performance of the company in question might be a result of the general performance of the sector it is part of rather than its own poor or positive performance. Frankly, I am more comfortable with a company that's losing value in accordance with its peer group than with one that underperforms the rest. When problems are a result of a sector weakness, I investigate that weakness and its cause.

However, I required additional information, which I obtained efficiently and easily through the financial highlights Finviz provides. Here I learn about recent share price performance, market cap, whether or not the company in question is losing or earning money, its book to share value, and its debt to equity. Note That the D/E finding must be considered in relation to the business model of the company you are researching. For example, mREITs borrow to lend and profit or lose according to the prevailing yield spreads of the investments they hold in their portfolios. Consequently, these companies normally exhibit a higher D/E than most.

Admittedly, it would be advantageous to have a more profound understanding of the numbers, as I term them, but I don't. However, I have prospered as a cumulative preferred investor primarily because I was able to take stock of my strengths and weaknesses and make them work for me rather than against me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.