Will The Stock Market Time Bomb Explode On Jerome Powell?

By Parke Shall

Much of the discourse over the past couple of weeks has been about who President Trump would nominate for chairperson of the Federal Reserve. While there was a split second where some investors like ourselves hoped that Mr. Trump would appoint somebody commensurate with his campaign ideology of "We are in a bubble", the president did what all politicians do, which is to take the easy way out and appoint a dove.

The reasoning for doing so is pretty simple: we haven’t had a debilitating and completely catastrophic collapse due to Keynesian theory just yet and, although 2008 was quite the bubble burst, our economists and politicians still seem to believe that our current monetary policy is sustainable over the course of the long term. Of course, by the time we figure out that this is not the truth, we will already be in the midst of either a currency crisis, hyper-inflation, or some type of austerity that we are not going to be able to print ourselves out of. Go figure.

Mr. Powell follows in a long line of dovish Fed chairs who wholly buy into current economic theory and the notion that not only should the government micromanage the economy, but it should also prevent bubbles from bursting and insure our equity markets by injecting capital into whatever sector is about to go belly up from speculation and previous government "fixing" of things. On one hand, we are not surprised that he was the next choice. On the other, it is certainly going to make for "must-see TV" over the next couple of years.

Why? While everything may look rosy, Mr. Powell is actually stepping into the job at a very precarious time. One could argue that the easiest time to be a central banker is in the midst of an economic recovery, whether it is legitimate or engineered by a central bank. Janet Yellen has held this position over the past few years, and has, through means that we believe to be artificial, helped make all of the macroeconomic numbers and trends look like things are getting better in the United States. Of course, if you look at the "man behind the curtain" and look at the deficit, our country’s balance sheet or interest expense, one could definitely paint a different picture. But as they say, "pay no attention to the man behind the curtain".

Just Sunday, Trump came out and once again took credit for how well the stock market is doing. Not only is this a market that is fueled by the last eight years of cheap capital, it is completely contradictory to the platform that he ran on. Mr. Trump had it right during his campaign when he said we were in a bubble. Now, like all politicians, he wants to take the easy way out and further the policies of the past 15-20 years that have seen equity markets rocket but have also seen purchasing power of the dollar get weaker and record levels of debt across the board for our country, for individuals, for municipalities, and for corporations.

The funny thing is that Mr. Powell wouldn’t even have to be some type of ultra-hawk to at least start nudging us back into the right direction. We’re not suggesting that Mr. Trump needs to appoint a Fed chair that is going to come in and ramp interest rates up to 8% overnight. While ultimately this is probably what we need, there’s no need for a new Fed chair to come in and immediately shock the system by doing such a thing. It would create severe economic disruption that would be catastrophic in nature only because of how big we have let the bubble get over the past couple of decades.

The longer we go without "taking our medicine" (i.e., letting bubbles burst they way they should), the worse the time bomb will eventually be when there is the straw that breaks the Keynesian theory's back. It could be decades from now, it could be years from now, it could be months from now... we don’t know. What we do know is that we would be much more comfortable with a Fed chair that at least understands and acknowledges this line of logic versus drinking the Kool-Aid 100% on current economic theory, which is the road that we believe we are going down with Mr. Powell.

Our country and our economy would be so much better served by a Fed chair who would at least try to be clinical and not be at the daily behest of equity markets. We want a Fed chair who commits to prudent rate hikes and does not flood the market with cheap capital in order to force the stock market only to move in one direction, higher. We would love a Fed chair (or even a president) who understands why it is important for bubbles to burst, and who respects the fact that prosperity and productivity come from saving and not deficit spending. The only way to encourage savings is, of course, for interest rates to outpace inflation, which is completely foreign to our economic climate right now.

We will try to give Mr. Powell the benefit of the doubt. All he needs to do is come in and just try to be as clinical and as objective as possible. Barring the fact that we are not going to get rid of the whole ridiculous notion of the government fixing interest rates to begin with, we just hope for a modicum of open-mindedness and intelligence when it comes to allowing the free market and economy to do what they’re supposed to do: go both up and down.

But the likely truth is going to remain that everyone will be happy with the status quo. Mr. Trump has already shown, through this nomination, that he is happy with the status quo, and most politicians and Fed chairs are probably hoping for the same thing: that the time bomb does not go off while it’s in their hands. 2008 was something we could handle and print our way out of, but as the long-term bubble gets bigger, so will these government-catalyzed catastrophes. The housing crisis was one of the biggest economic crises since the Great Depression. The crises are getting bigger for a reason, and the next one will likely be bigger than the housing crisis when it happens. In the interim, some smaller bubbles in things like subprime auto loans and consumer credit will also likely pop.

What Investors Should Look for From the New Fed Chair

Jerome Powell is known for being a relatively quiet guy who goes along with the status quo. He has not ruffled any feathers during his time working as a Fed governor, and is generally regarded as one of the more dovish picks that could have been nominated for Fed chair. What this means for investors to watch out for in the future will likely be more of what we have seen in terms of monetary policy over the past 10 years. This includes:

Quantitative easing at the first sight of any bubble or recession in any sector, not necessarily even market-wide.

Continuing to target 2% inflation, which we continue to believe remains fundamentally unhealthy and counterproductive to building prosperity.

The Fed will likely monitor and react to equity markets on a micromanaging (almost daily or weekly) basis, which we think is inherently unhealthy and prevents the Fed from being clinical in raising rates.

The Fed risks becoming increasingly politicized, a serious concern raised in this great essay out days ago by John M. Mason.

The purchasing power of the dollar will likely continue to move lower as more money will be printed at the first sign of the next crisis.

Inverse to this, commodities with finite supply like gold will likely continue to make longer-term moves higher.

In addition to all of this, Powell is going to be tasked with the never-before-accomplished unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet. The Fed has made it clear that it wants to commit to unwinding some of the stimulus it has performed over the last 10 years, and this is an unprecedented event that the Fed has never tried to tackle, especially in this size. Mr. Powell will likely be in charge of overseeing this, and our prediction is that at the first sign of negative consequences from these actions, the Fed will cease performing them and instead go back to buying assets and expanding its balance sheet.

How We're Positioning Ourselves

When we think about the more of the same that we will get from Powell, it makes us want to consider investments that are not tied directly to the United States central bank. For this reason, we not only like commodities, but we like emerging markets in places like Australia and New Zealand, where P/E ratios are low and international capital flows are just now starting to increase.

In addition, we want exposure to a currency other than the US dollar in the event that quantitative easing gets out of hand and results in some type of accelerated inflation. Moving outside of the US, we like currencies that are backed by commodities like petrocurrencies or currencies that are overseen by countries with strict monetary policy and a historical focus on keeping their currency strong, like Switzerland. We also think it's a good idea to own gold, silver, and perhaps even a little Bitcoin (as a speculative bet).

Maybe the giant stock market time bomb won’t go off in Mr. Powell’s hands, but we can’t be certain. As such, we continue to position ourselves for what we believe is going to become a relatively unceremonious end to the bubble we have been inflating since the housing crisis ended.

When you are being appointed new Fed Chair, coming in 10 years into a bull market is possibly one of the most precarious positions one can be in. We hope Mr. Powell understands this and can put politics and "the easy way out" aside for the much longer-term benefit of our country and our economy when it becomes time for him and the Federal Open Market Committee to take action.

As an investor, we hope you have looked at "the other side of the coin" as well, and may consider re-balancing and/or hedging appropriately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.