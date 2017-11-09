Should You Buy Alaris And Its 8.64% Yield After A 6.4% Drop?

Investment Thesis

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) ((TSX:AD)) released its latest earnings report on November 6 and its shares slid by 6.4% the next day. With a loss of C$0.60 per share mainly due to impairment charge resulted from its royalty partner’s arbitration decision, the market was displeased. As a result, Alaris’ shares dropped to below 52-week low. However, its 8.64% dividend yield is now very attractive. With a controlled payout ratio, any positive catalysts can move the share price higher.

Events in Q3 2017

Many events happened in Alaris’ third quarter, including its contribution to it news partner Sale Benchmark Index (SBI), which was announced on August 31 and closed on September 5. This contribution of $85 million is the largest contribution in the company’s history. Alaris expects to receive $11.1 millions of distributions in the first year after closing. In the quarter, Alaris also made smaller contributions including its $6 million contribution to Sandbox and $2.2 million contribution to ccComm. Also in the quarter, Alaris’ largest contributing royalty partner, Sequel Youth and Family Services, decided to redeem all of its units as a result of the sale of Sequel to a third party. Alaris received $95.6 million upon redemption on September 1. With a book value of $81.3 million, and $47.2 million in distributions received, Alaris made significant gains from its royalty partner. However, the redemption means that the company will no longer receive about C$4.0 millions of quarterly royalties from Sequel. As my previous article stated, with all these together, Alaris’ payout ratio is expected to be near 100%, closing to the threshold of unsustainability. To read more detail on my articles on SBI contribution and Sequel redemption, click here, and here.

What contributed to the share slide?

The above-mentioned news should have already been factored into the share price as these events were announced back in August and early September. It does not explain why its share slid by more than 6% on the trade date following its earnings announcement. Closer look at Alaris’ earnings release reveals that it has to do with the distributions from its royalty partner, S.M. Group International. The news was actually released on September 5 and hence it was not something new. However, it does have huge accounting consequences in its Q3 earnings.

Let me begin by explaining. SM Group was unable to fulfill its royalty payment to Alaris since late 2015 due to an international dispute in its business that requires a lengthy arbitration process. This lengthy arbitration has finally ended in September. However, the arbitration decision was not in their favor. The company received a small cash award for damages, less than what they would have hoped for. Because of this final arbitration, Alaris only received C$150 thousand from Group SM in the past quarter, less than the C$1.6 million the company received in the same quarter last year.

Since Alaris has not been able to receive any royalty from Group SM, the tiny C$150 thousand does not mean much. What is more important is the accounting consequences. The final arbitration result means that all of Alaris’ short-term unsecured promissory notes will be moved to non-current assets and the value in the preferred units will be written down to zero. This would mean C$41 million of impairment in its preferred units. To help readers better understand. This loss would mean about C$1.12 of deduction from Alaris’ book value. That would explain why its share dropped by nearly 6.4% on Tuesday. As a result of this impairment charge, its earnings per share went down to negative territory as shown in the table below.

Should you buy the dip?

With its share sliding 6.4%, its dividend yield has become very attractive at 8.64%. The final arbitration from Group SM, and the write-off does not affect Alaris’ dividend sustainability as Group SM has not been paying its contribution for a long-time and their contribution has not been included in the dividend sustainability assessment. The good thing is that Alaris does not have much else to lose anymore. The fact that they are continuing to work with Group SM partner to sail through their challenging time means that one day Group SM may resume their royalty payment. They have nothing more to lose at the moment, but if Group SM resume its distribution payment, Alaris will have all the gains.

Looking forward to Alaris’ outlook, the company expects revenue of C$22 million in Q4. With General & Admin expense to be around C$2.1 million, dividend to be about C$15 million, and interest & taxes expense to be about C$4 million, Alaris’ dividend sustainability will be close to the threshold of 100%. However, things will not likely turn any worse anymore. If the company’s royalty partners can grow their revenues faster, with new collar resets, I think there is a good chance that Alaris will have positive revenue growth in 2018. Not only that, if the company can find a strong royalty partner to invest, that will also contribute greatly to their revenue.

Investor Takeaway

The arbitration decision for Alaris’ royalty partner, Group SM, may not be favorable and has resulted in huge impairment for Alaris in the past quarter, but the fact that this process has ended means the worst may have been over. With its share dropping to 52-week lows, its stock price and the 8.64% yield are becoming very attractive. Catalysts such as a strong new royalty partner, the news of resumption of Group SM’s distribution payment, or increases in revenue from its existing partners will likely move its share price higher.

