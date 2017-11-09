Invesco Mortgage Capital: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: Update

However, which one do I recommend as the best current buy?

Both its commons and preferreds have appreciated in value; therefore its preferreds are, in my opinion, a safe bet.

This review updates the last look at Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) as I reported it in my December 20, 2016, article, Invesco Mortgage Capital: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor"

When I concluded:

From the perspective of a preferred investor, although nothing to write home about, IVR has performed well over the past five years. Yet, I see IVR preferreds as reasonably safe long-term investments; however, waiting patiently for the next price dip might be advisable.

Let's see how the commons of IVR have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.





OK, this is going to be an easy one. Over the past year, IVR's share price has appreciated from $14.78/share on 11/9/16 to its current $16.90. It also increased its quarterly dividend from 0.40 to 0.41 this past September. A canary in the coal mine for a company that has performed well since my initial report means security I can well appreciate.

According to the Finviz summary of IVR's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $1.88 billion. It earned $533.30 million on $484.40 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 18.32. YTD it is up a respectable 14.73%. Its current D/E is reported at 6.84, normal for mREITs. And for those who need the added comfort of an analyst rating, IVR was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette on July 7, from a market perform to outperform.

Looking forward: The highlights taken from the following recently released, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides, says it all. The following screenshot is taken from this report's highlights.



In my opinion as a preferred investor, I repeat my former conclusion that an investment in one of this company's preferreds remains a very safe bet. However, are they at their current prices?

IVR Preferreds 10-19-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best IVR-A 7/26/17 1.9375 24.73 1.9375/24.73 7.83% IVR-B 12/27/24 1.9375 24.45 1.9375/24.45 7.92% Best

IVR Preferreds today, 11-8-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best IVR-A 7/26/17 1.9375 25.27 1.9375/25.27 7.67% IVR-B 12/27/24 1.9375 25.90 1.9375/25.90 7.48% IVR-C 9/27/27 1.875 25.35 1.875/25.35 7.40% Best



This decision is such an easy one. The newly issued C is the best buy in spite of the fact that it offers a slightly reduced effective yield. I like it that it is not priced as much above par as the B is and that it is not callable until 2027. The B is a close second because, in spite of its 0.90 above par price, it is not callable until 2024.

