Imperva (IMPV) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 08, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Analysts

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Sarah Hindlian - Macquarie Capital (NYSE:USA), Inc.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Erik L. Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Michael Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Tanner Hoban - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Aaron Kuan, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Aaron Kuan, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Imperva's third quarter 2017 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close today. Again, I am Aaron Kuan, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis of Imperva. With me on the call is Chris Hylen, Imperva's President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. Generally, these statements are identified by the use of words such as expect, believe, anticipate, intend, and other words that denote future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements in the press release and this conference call. These risk factors are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption, Risk Factors, in Imperva's 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2017.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition and disposition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles expenses, restructuring costs, cost related to review of strategic alternatives and non-routine stockholder matters, gain on the sale of Skyfence, and provision for income taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results. And we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Imperva's performance.

For complete information regarding our non-GAAP financial information, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation of those figures, please refer to today's press release regarding our third quarter 2017 results. The press release has also been furnished to the SEC as part of the Form 8-K.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is November 8, 2017, and any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Lastly, this conference call is the property of Imperva and any recording, reproduction, or rebroadcast of this conference call without the expressed written permission of Imperva is strictly prohibited.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Chris, and then I will provide some further details regarding our financials and our forward-looking outlook. Chris?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Aaron. I want to thank everyone for joining us today. I'm grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to be CEO of Imperva at this exciting time for the company. I first want to take this opportunity to thank Anthony Bettencourt for his contribution to the company and his tremendous support.

I look forward to leveraging the strong foundation he has built over the last three years. In addition, I'd like to thank Terry Schmid for his years of service as the company's CFO. Finally, I would like to recognize the contributions of all of the Imperva employees to our continued success and thank them for their support during my first few months.

I will cover the following during my prepared remarks today: Q3 results, situation assessment and key themes moving forward. Let's turn to our Q3 results.

Q3 2017 was a transitional quarter for Imperva given the changes in leadership and the team executed very well. I will acknowledge upfront that for several quarters now we've had challenges with our customer renewal process as well as our SaaS execution for SMBs. We'll dig into the data to determine root cause and address our shortcomings ASAP. I'll share an update on our progress in those two areas during our next earnings call.

During Q3, we posted revenues of $83.9 million, up 23% year-over-year and beating the high end of our guidance. This growth was driven in large part by the growth in our subscription and recurring revenues, which increased 38% year-over-year. We continue to see improved operating leverage in the business that's highlighted by the $11.4 million in non-GAAP operating income, which was meaningfully above guidance. We're also very pleased with our ability to generate cash during the quarter, as evidenced by the over $22 million in free cash flow generated. This is a substantial increase year-over-year and we believe a positive indicator for the business going forward.

I would like to share with you a few examples of how our unique FlexProtect licensing program, our capability to protect data and applications, and our and newer offerings such as CounterBreach, enabled growth during the quarter. Let's start with FlexProtect.

As you may recall, FlexProtect is a licensing program that provides customers the freedom to deploy our application security capabilities, where they need them, be it on-prem, in the cloud or both. Customers undergoing cloud migrations choose the FlexProtect licensing option because it protects the investment necessary to secure their legacy on-prem applications, it gives them the flexibility to migrate their security infrastructure to the cloud with their application portfolio.

For example, a key customer win during Q3 was a Fortune 100 consumer brand that licensed our application security portfolio via FlexProtect. This licensee agreement provides them with the flexibility to mix and match on-prem and as-a-service application security as they migrate extremely dynamic digital marketing web properties to the cloud.

In addition, we won FlexProtect deals with a significant Federal Government research lab and a major online website, both of whom are taking advantage of the hybrid flexibility Imperva offers. Our growth was also driven by our ability to simultaneously address both application and data security. This is highlighted by a win with the Fortune Global 500 bank that significantly expanded its investment in our database security offerings to provide more comprehensive security coverage across their database stake. This investment complements existing investments for both application and database security with this customer.

Finally, we continue to see adoption of CounterBreach, which we believe is a competitive differentiator. CounterBreach protects enterprise data stored in databases and file shares from theft and loss caused by malicious, careless and compromised users. CounterBreach was instrumental to a key competitive win in a major direct marketing company, who selected Imperva to protect their critical, personally identifiable information.

I'm confident that we are well-positioned for growth given the continued need to protect critical business assets from attack and our belief in our unique ability to provide hybrid cloud solutions for application.

Looking ahead, I believe that there is tremendous opportunity, but there is also a lot of work to do. All that said, I want to be clear that our primary focus going forward is on driving profitable growth. I have been focused on comprehensive situation assessment as the foundation for our focus on profitable growth. I would like to share my progress to date with you, which I believe is important context in moving forward.

To start, the fundamentals of the company are solid. Imperva has passionate employees, loyal customers, great products, innovative technology and a very strong financial profile. I've been CEO for less than three months, and what I learned during this time has reaffirmed the reasons why I joined Imperva.

First, the cyber security industry remains very robust as the size and complexity of attacks continue to increase globally. Second, we have products that work in solid technical foundations. And third, we are uniquely positioned to address the challenges of securing our customers' data and applications as they move to the cloud.

As CEO, I invested my time and energy in developing a comprehensive situation assessment to develop a data-driven view of the future. Over the past three months, I have met with many employees, customers, industry analysts and others from around the world to listen and learn. As a result, we have the benefit of a diverse set of insights and perspectives in moving forward. Their inputs helped me to inform where I am, where I, together with my team, will invest our time and energy in the near-term to take actions to position us for delivering profitable growth.

This situation assessment has led us to the high level to focus on three key themes: strategic clarity, operational effectiveness and organizing to win. Strategic clarity, we're in the midst of the planning process and we're working to find our strategy and key priorities for FY 2018 as well as for 2019 and beyond as we expect our customers and technology will continue to move to the cloud.

Operational effectiveness, we are focusing heavily on operating rigor and building world-class cloud capabilities as well as optimizing our resource allocation to the highest leverage opportunities.

Organizing to win, we are looking at our organization to align with our strategy and build a team to drive to our target outcomes. I believe that focusing on these areas in the near term will be key to positioning Imperva longer term. I plan on providing a more detailed strategy as well as our outlook for 2018 on our next earnings call once we more fully develop our strategy and operating plan.

As I mentioned earlier, this is an exciting time for the company. The transformational journey we're on will drive significant outcomes, enabled by clear strategy, priorities, continuing to operate our business efficiently and leveraging the strength of our people and our products to deliver innovative solutions for customers. We will be laser focused on driving profitable growth for the business.

With that, let me hand it over to Aaron to walk through the financials.

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. I will first start with a more detailed overview of our third quarter financial performance and then provide our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Following my closing remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.

Our third quarter results were highlighted by our ability to exceed our guidance across all key operating metrics. Revenue came in at $83.9 million, which is up 23% compared to the third quarter of 2016 and above our guidance range.

Services revenue, which consist of maintenance and support, professional services, training and subscriptions, increased 25% to $57.3 million and accounted for 68% of total revenue. The growth in services revenue was primarily driven by the 38% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue to $31 million. Subscriptions accounted for 37% of total revenue during the quarter, up from 33% in Q3 2016.

Incapsula continues to be the largest contributor to subscription revenue, representing the fastest-growing part of the subscription revenue stream and most significant growth driver. As Chris mentioned, our subscription growth rate was negatively impacted by continued execution issues related to our Incapsula SMB team. Maintenance and support revenue was $23.1 million during the quarter, an increase of 14% over the same period last year, while our professional services and training revenue was $3.2 million in Q3 2017.

As we mentioned last quarter, the success of FlexProtect also acted as a headwind to maintenance and support growth. As a reminder, the FlexProtect licensing program allows our customers opportunity to deploy either cloud-based or on-prem application security solutions. And while this will have a positive impact on our subscription bookings and revenues, the effect of an on-prem customer moving to the FlexProtect model is to move the maintenance revenue to the subscription line. This effect (12:30) will create a headwind for maintenance revenue, but overall impact to revenue is positive.

We continue to view the success of our FlexProtect licensing program very favorably despite a slight near-term headwind to maintenance revenue growth. We believe that the ability to future proof our customers' web security investments by removing the uncertainty they face around cloud will enhance the long-term value of our business.

During the quarter, our combined product and subscription revenues were $57.6 million, up 28% year-over-year. We were pleased with our product revenue growth of 18% year-over-year, which was driven by broad-based demand across all verticals.

From a macro perspective, customer demand remained solid across all geographies. Revenues in the Americas increased over 14% year-over-year. This reflects Incapsula SMB execution issue mentioned earlier. But it also reflects the impact of some SecureSphere WAF deal transacting via our FlexProtect licensing program, which is a mix of subscription and licenses rather than purchasing traditional perpetual client licenses.

We view this trend very positively since we believe it will result in strengthening our recurring revenue and improve visibility long term. In EMEA, total revenue grew 20% year-over-year during the quarter, and we continue to believe that we remain well-positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunity in the region, particularly given the new General Data Protection Regulation going into full effect in May 2018.

In Asia-Pacific, we achieved strong revenue growth of 59% year-over-year in Q3 2017 as we continue to benefit from the leadership in the region. In addition, we booked 175 deals during the third quarter over $100,000, up 28% from 137 last year. During the third quarter, we also added 169 new customers, and Imperva now has over 5,700 customers in more than 100 countries around the world. On a GAAP basis, net loss for the third quarter totaled $0.4 million or $0.01 per share based on 33.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

I will now turn our non-GAAP expenses and profitability, which I remind everyone excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition- and disposition-related expenses, amortization of intangible expenses, restructuring costs, costs related to the review of strategic alternatives and non-routine stockholder matters, gain on the sale of Skyfence and provision for income taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence.

For the third quarter, gross profit was $68.7 million compared to $55.7 million in the same period last year. Our gross margin percentage was 82% during the third quarter, which was slightly above our guidance, primarily due to a more favorable mix to our higher-margin software in Q3. In term of the non-GAAP operating expenses, total operating expenses were $57.3 million during the third quarter, up approximately 8% from last year, highlighting ongoing commitment to control overall costs.

This resulted in Imperva reporting a non-GAAP operating profit of $11.4 million, which was meaningfully above our guidance of $8.3 million to $9.4 million. In addition, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share during the third quarter was $0.33 based on 34.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which was also well above our guidance of $0.22 to $0.26 per share.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in the press release issued today, covering our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, which can be viewed on our website.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of September 30, 2017, we had approximately $343 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and no debt outstanding. Our cash balance reflects the generation of $25.5 million in cash flow from operations as well as CapEx of $3.3 million during the third quarter.

We continue to be very pleased with our ability to generate cash, while at the same time, invest in the business to support the company's growth. We ended the third quarter with an accounts receivable balance of $59.8 million, resulting in DSOs of 64 days compared to 72 days in Q2 2017 and 60 days in the same period last year.

Total deferred revenue increased 22% to $142 million during the third quarter from $117 million last year, primarily due to the continued traction with Incapsula and our FlexProtect licensing program.

Short-term deferred revenue, which we believe more accurately tracks the growth in our business, grew 24% year-over-year. As a reminder, our deferred revenue balance does not include the full benefit from the growth of our Incapsula business, as many of our customers are billed monthly and the revenues directly flow to the income statement.

Regarding our financial outlook for 2017, starting with the fourth quarter, we expect total revenue to be in a range of $89.2 million to $92.2 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80%. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $9.4 million to $11.3 million, reflecting our focus to profitably grow the business.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $8.3 million to $10.2 million or $0.24 to $0.29 per diluted share. This outlook assumes a provision for income taxes of approximately $1 million for the quarter and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 34.8 million.

Now, I'd like to finish by sharing a full year 2017 perspective. We are maintaining our total revenue guidance range of $319.8 million to $322.8 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 81%. In regard to non-GAAP operating income, we are increasing our guidance to be in the range of $31.1 million to $33 million, reflecting the overall performance during the third quarter as well as our ongoing commitment to profitably grow the business. This is up from our prior guidance of $29.5 million to $31.2 million.

We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $30.8 million to $32.7 million, or $0.90 to $0.95 per share based on 34.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and assuming a tax provision of $0.9 million for the full year. This is up from our previous guidance of $26.7 million to $28.1 million, or $0.78 to $0.82 per share. We continue to expect capital expenditure for the full year to be in a range of $15 million to $20 million.

Finally, we expect to continue to generate positive free cash flow for the year, highlighting our commitment to both grow the business, while at the same time, operating the company in a manner that consistently generates cash.

In summary, we are pleased with our Q3 results, which again highlights our commitment to grow the top line, while at the same time improve profitability and generate free cash flow. We believe Imperva remains well-positioned longer term, given the ongoing global demand for our data and application security solutions, as well as our commitment to innovation and ongoing traction with subscription.

With that, we'll be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically. Your first question will come from Jonathan Ho with William Blair.

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Hi. Good afternoon. I just wanted to go through sort of the root cost discussion around Incapsula and the SMB issues that are there. Can you maybe give us an update in terms of where you are, in terms of correcting those issues? And were any of these deals potentially pushed out into the fourth quarter?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

So, on the SMB and the renewals process, as I said, I'm in the middle of that analysis, gathering data. When we have specifics we can share with you about what happened, why, what we're doing to fix it, we'll do so and I expect that to be on our next call.

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Got it. And then, I guess, with FlexProtect, can you give us a little bit more color in terms of how much do you think that's helping the business, particularly with deals that maybe in the past experienced more friction around this transition process. Is there any sort of way to quantify the percentage of deals that now involve FlexProtect or that have sort of seen the removal of friction?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

So, what I'd say, in FlexProtect, is customers – the early indications are customers really like the freedom to buy in the way they want to buy and go hybrid. It's a little too early yet to share with you sort of percentage of deals or overall impact in terms of how that's coming about. We're still learning. We think the learning this year will inform the changes and the – and things, the way we adapt it going forward. But so far this year, we're pleased with how our customers and how the market has responded.

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

From Piper Jaffray, Andrew Nowinski.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Thanks for taking the question. And Chris, congratulations on your new role.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Maybe just a question on the new customer growth. It's kind of the same trend we saw last quarter, where you had strong large deal growth, but your new customer growth continues to decline on a year-over-year basis. So maybe can you give us any color with regard to the mix of existing versus new customers within the 175 large deals you did this quarter?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

The way I would answer that is that while our customer count is the way that it is, we've also seen our average – as you indicated, our average deal size go up. And so, we're looking at all the metrics we use to measure the business. And that's one of them. And as we get more clarity around it, we'll be happy to share that with you.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Understood. And then, just another follow-up question to Jonathan's, on FlexProtect. Can you say if any of the deal sizes that involve FlexProtect, are those larger deals? Are you seeing the deals go up when FlexProtect is involved or included?

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

We don't break out the deal to the size for FlexProtect. But the FlexProtect is growing nicely quarter-over-quarter.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

The only thing – color I would add to that is, if you think about FlexProtect, the fact that it protects somebody with existing assets and moving to the cloud, that's a certain set of customers with certain characteristics. So, that's – but beyond that, at this point, we don't have any level of detail to share.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

From JPMorgan, Sterling Auty.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Hey. Hi, guys. This is Ugam Kamat, on for Sterling Auty. Thanks for taking the question. You had solid results across the product revenue, but you are pulling the guidance down for the next quarter than what we had estimated in terms of the sequential increase. Any sales that were originally anticipated in the fourth quarter were pulled into third quarter that led to increase in product revenue? And any particular color that you could throw around the mix of deals in product from WAF versus database?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

So, as you stated, we've had a really good year and we'd really great third quarter and we anticipate a really great year in terms of our guidance and how we've done for the year. What you're seeing in Q4 is the cumulative effect of the renewals and SMB execution issues. Those are cumulative issues over time and so what you're seeing there is the impact of those two things.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

And the mix between the database and your Web Application Firewall?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

We don't break that out.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right. And as a follow-up, you acquired Camouflage about three quarters ago, I think. How has that assisted in the database deals that you are seeing? Because you mentioned in your prepared remarks that database had a good quarter and just wanted to gauge the impact of the acquisition on augmenting the original database solution?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I think the reference in our prepared remarks was for CounterBreach, not Camouflage.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right. Got you. Thank you.

Operator

From Evercore ISI, Ken Talanian.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. So, you had some nice growth in 3Q. Guidance implies a bit of a decelerating top line. At the same time, you've shown considerable margin improvement. And I realize that you want to go into greater detail on this later, but I was hoping you give us an initial framework as to how to think about growth versus margin going forward? And specific to that, do you feel the need to maintain market-level growth? I'll just leave it at that.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

We'll address all those questions in January. I mean, our Q3 margin was 82%. It was slightly higher than guidance. We expect our gross margin to maintain an 80% range longer term as you can see by Q4.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. I guess, as a follow-up, could you discuss any impact to the results and the pipeline, actually, as a result of GDPR? Are you seeing more in the pipeline because of that?

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

So, the GDPR, the effective mandate is next year. So the current year, we see some pipe come in, more of a consulting or professional services work. And we will get more clarity in 2018 when the impacts are greater for EMEA region.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

We'll go to Sarah Hindlian with Macquarie.

Sarah Hindlian - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

All right. Great. Thank you very much. I understand your goal in reviewing the business and on-boarding and figuring out where you're going to drive things, but I'd like to know at least a little bit more color in terms of what drove your overall larger deal size, where you're seeing the most success in add-ons and things of that nature. That would be very helpful.

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

So, as we've stated in the call, we have very successful Q3 with deals from the financial sector and banking industry. And so, those are the large deals for the quarter.

Operator

From Susquehanna Financial Group, Anne Meisner.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. First of all, I just want to say welcome to Chris since this is your first call.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Quick question. On the Equifax headlines that we saw in the quarter with the Apache Struts vulnerability, I'm just wondering, did that seem to drive any sort of increased activity or conversations around WAF, because that breach, really more than any of the ones we've seen in the recent past, would seem to really highlight the need for application security? Struts is typically used for externally-facing web app? So, maybe you can give us an idea of whether you think Imperva should benefit just from the increased awareness around application infrastructure vulnerabilities?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Specific to Equifax, I don't know that we find that necessarily (29:19) and I think that the trend is that the attacks – going up the awareness, the attacks are going up, and we provide solutions to customers. So, the more customers are aware and want, it (29:28) could imply bigger opportunity for us.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Great. And then, could you give us a quick update on the CFO search. Maybe if you have an estimate on when you would expect to have someone in place in that role?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I can't give you an estimate, but I will say, we've got a full slate of candidates. I've talked to five, I believe – at least five, probably more than that. And we continue to – it occupies a big place on my agenda, and it's obviously important for the company to get that behind us.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

From JMP Securities, Erik Suppiger.

Erik L. Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Yes. Welcome, Chris. Good to have you on board. Can you talk a little bit about – if we exclude the SMB sales execution issues, can you talk about how you are looking at the sales organization right now? What kind of strategic changes you might make? And if you have any thoughts in terms of Imperva's ability to sell multiple products to end customers, do you think that you would like to make any changes in terms of their ability to do that?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

As I said, we're operating along three lines, right? Strategic clarity, operating the business efficiently and organizing to win. And so, that's focused on the entire company, not sales as a function. And as we get to more clarity on that, in the Q4 call, I'll be happy to walk you through what our findings were and the actions that we have taken.

Erik L. Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Can you comment in terms of where you would like to take the revenues between subscription and perpetual license?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Well, we're going to continue to focus on solving our customers' problems and allowing them to buy the products in the way that they want to buy it. I mean, if you look at those trends, they're headed towards the cloud. But we're focused on what our customer needs, not solving for revenue model at this point.

Erik L. Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

From Imperial Capital, we'll hear from Michael Kim.

Michael Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. Can you talk a little bit about the kind of leverage you're – sales leverage you're seeing through the channel and any change in mix from deals originated by the channel versus deals that you're generating for the channel?

Aaron Kuan - Imperva, Inc.

There is no significant change from previous quarter and, as you all know that channel is really most of our deals for the quarter.

Michael Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Got it. And then, just on public cloud, any change in opportunities as some of your customers are migrating their workloads to public cloud, whether AWS or Azure. And then, how does that maybe compare competitively with what's offered by Amazon and Microsoft themselves?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

As I said earlier, we're focused on what our customer needs are and our customer needs out of that situation, for a large number of our customers, is being able to protect their current assets as well as their movement to the cloud. And so, we'll continue to focus on that need, and we think we're uniquely positioned to solve for that. And the FlexProtect, as we've talked about, plays a big role in that. So as that trend unfolds and as we continue to solve those problems, we think that there is an opportunity for us to help our clients (32:55).

Michael Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Great. Thank you. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

We'll go to Gur Talpaz with Stifel.

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. This is actually Chris Speros on for Gur. You noted that you continue to see strong adoption for CounterBreach. Can you talk about the demand that you're seeing for CounterBreach and why you see it as a competitive differentiator?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. We don't break it out by line item. But what I can say is that what customers tell us and share with us is they appreciate the – what I'll call, the depth of our product in that specific area; competitively, differentiation as we can go deeper inside of your database and deeper inside of your behaviors to protect your data for you. So, it's more of a – we're much deeper in that area than we think others are at this point in time, and therefore, it's an advantage.

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. And Chris, if you could just talk about where you see Imperva's competitive positioning right now and your just general approach to M&A going forward?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Well, on the competitive positioning, as I said, we think we have a fairly unique advantage in terms of the FlexProtect licensing program and protecting current assets, while allowing customers to move to the cloud. As for M&A, we don't comment on that, but we're obviously always looking for ways to improve our product line, improve our business. And if the right opportunities came along, we'll certainly take a look at it.

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Awesome. Thank you, guys.

Operator

From Oppenheimer, we'll hear from Shaul Eyal.

Tanner Hoban - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Hey. This is Tanner Hoban on for Shaul. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on your new role, Chris.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Tanner.

Tanner Hoban - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

APAC growth was particularly strong in the quarter. And other than the leadership success in that region, I was hoping you can give us a little more color on what's driving that, maybe from a product perspective.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

The EMEA growth was good. I think the issue was actually the Americas is not as good as we want it to be. And that primarily is the issue around the SMB and renewals that I talked about earlier. So, we like what EMEA is doing, obviously, and we just want to get the Americas more in that neighborhood.

Tanner Hoban - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

I was speaking on the APAC region.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I'm sorry, APAC, same story there. We're pleased with EMEA and APAC. And a lot of the APAC is, quite frankly, due to some leadership changes there. So, we're really pleased with that and the same answer holds, and that is that we really want to see our Americas growth rate get up to the other two.

Tanner Hoban - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Got it. And if I can fit another one in there. How can we think about the high demand for FlexProtect going into your seasonally strongest quarter, 4Q, maybe from a deferred revenue and any impact to the top – to the revenue line?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

As I said, we're still early in the journey. We're pleased by the early progress of it. We think, again, it highlights our ability to offer that sort of hybrid solution to our customers. But it's still too early, I think, for us to comment much beyond that at any level of specificity.

Tanner Hoban - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And at this time, there appears to be no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to management for any additional or concluding remarks.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

First, I want to thank everybody for joining the call today. We appreciate your continued support and interest in Imperva. I look forward to the opportunity to meet many of you in person in the coming months as I continue to meet with stakeholders and complete my situation assessment. Thanks again for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's presentation. We do thank everyone for your participation and you may now disconnect.

