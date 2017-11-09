Cisco's Dividend Is More Important Now Than Ever Before

Image credit

Cisco (CSCO) shares have been on a steady incline for the past few years. The company’s constant acquisitions have shifted mix around, but other, more traditional factors have been in play as well. Cisco has become a capital return story in every sense of the term with its 3.4% yield and billions of dollars in annual buybacks. However, those capital returns and indeed the valuation of the stock depend to a certain extent on its ability to create margin expansion, something I think has come into some risk in recent years. Using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll explain why I think margins have peaked and what it means for the stock going forward.

We’ll begin with a look at Cisco’s pretax margin for the past five years, as the fiscal year for 2017 recently ended. I like pretax margin because it is an unadulterated look at a company’s ability to squeeze margin from revenue, free from GAAP nonsense and tax rates that can move about wildly. This is a pure look at what Cisco is able to do in terms of what it costs to produce a dollar of revenue.

To that end, we can see that over the past five years, pretax margin has moved around quite a bit. Values have ranged from 21% in 2014 to 26% in 2016, which is a fairly wide range to cover. On the low end, Cisco’s margin was negatively impacted by lower gross margin and higher SG&A costs, the product of lower revenue in 2014 than 2013. In the past two years, however, Cisco reversed those negative impacts and leveraged down SG&A costs with higher revenue and improvements in gross margins as well. A percent or two here and there can go a long way towards creating margin expansion and Cisco has undoubtedly improved in the past couple of years. But is there more margin expansion ahead? History would suggest there may not be and that is where I think investors would do well to closely monitor margin levels going forward given that the implications are many for a stock like Cisco.

Why do I think margins may have peaked? Let’s take a look first at 2016’s major components of pretax margin and then compare what we see against what happened in the most recent fiscal year to gauge any progress that was made.

We can see that 2016’s gross margins were 68% and at the time, that was the best number for that metric in our dataset. Cisco’s business mix lends itself to high gross margins, of course, and that has never changed. We have seen movement around the mid-60s, but gross margins are always very high. Where Cisco has a bit more control is with respect to SG&A costs and those came in at 37% of revenue in 2016. Again, at the time that was the best value we’d seen in our dataset as Cisco saw a big improvement in margins in 2016 over 2015, as we saw in the first chart. Indeed, pretax margin went from 23% in 2015 to 26% in 2016, which is an enormous improvement. The gain was due entirely to gross margin and SG&A leverage as D&A and interest expense were almost exactly the same as the prior year. But to be clear, 2016 was a banner year for margin expansion at Cisco.

But what about last year? Fiscal 2017 data is below, and it looks very much like 2016, indicating that the sizable gains we saw in fiscal 2016 may be it for the foreseeable future.

I won’t go through each item in detail but 2017 looks almost identical to 2016 with a couple of exceptions. Gross margin ticked higher but was offset by higher D&A and interest expense costs, while SG&A remained at 37%. The net result was a 60bps decline in pretax margin in 2017 over 2016 and while that’s certainly not disastrous, I do think it has important implications for Cisco going forward. If 25%/26% is indeed the top for pretax margin, Cisco has to find some other way to boost EPS and I’m not sure those avenues exist.

Margins are critical for any company but for one that is as mature as Cisco and relies on capital returns for a value proposition for shareholders, they are more so. Margins drive profitability – which impacts EPS growth and the valuation – but they also drive FCF generation, which Cisco then uses to return to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. Cisco is producing $13B or so in FCF every year so it certainly isn’t hurting, but over time, that number needs to grow in order for it to continue raising the dividend and buyback amounts as well as funding Cisco’s many acquisitions. To be clear, there are no concerns about Cisco’s ability to pay its dividend or fund its buybacks in their current forms; I’m talking longer term here.

Of more immediate concern to me is the implications the margin situation has on the valuation of the stock given that it is hanging out near its highs. The stock is going for 13.5 times next year’s earnings, so it is hardly in nosebleed territory, but given its growth profile, I’m not sure you can reasonably expect more. There are three ways that a company can grow EPS; revenue, margins and buybacks. The problem for Cisco is that none of those sources offers much by themselves and even together, prospects aren’t all that great and that should keep a lid on the stock price.

Revenue hasn't grown in any sort of meaningful fashion for years as fiscal 2017 revenue was lower than 2013. That outlook hasn’t changed as yet another flat revenue performance is expected for both 2018 and 2019. The buyback is okay but is too small to make any difference in excess of perhaps 2% of the float each year as I laid out here. That just leaves margins, but we have a potential problem there as well as I just discussed, and that means that EPS growth is probably going to be a tough slog in the coming years, with Cisco fighting for every percentage point. Indeed, analysts have EPS growth at less than 2% this year and less than 5% next year, values I certainly can understand given all we discussed here.

So what does all of this have to do with the stock? Over time, a lack of margin growth can make it more difficult for Cisco to finance the dividend, buyback and acquisitions with internally generated cash. We are not there yet but if FCF remains stagnant, eventually those things will catch up. That’s a very long term concern and not an issue today. What I do find to be an issue today is the valuation given that we are at 13.5 times 2019 earnings and that EPS growth is going to average perhaps 3% annually this year and next year. That makes the stock pretty expensive on an earnings growth basis, and while the dividend is a big factor in the valuation of the stock, earnings matter too. And given Cisco’s potential for EPS growth going forward, I don’t see any real potential for upside in the multiple. In turn, that creates a situation where Cisco may tread water for some time in the low-$30s with its slowly rising EPS. I’m not bearish on Cisco by any means, but if you own it, you’d do well to monitor the margin situation given that growth appears to be very limited from here but certainly has some downside risk should pretax margins move back towards more historical levels in the 24% area. That implies that the only reason to own Cisco at these levels is for the dividend. That's not a negative thing as the current yield is nice and Cisco is committed to returning capital to shareholders, and it should rise over time. But if you're looking for growth, you're barking up the wrong tree.