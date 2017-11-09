Meet Group's (MEET) CEO Geoffrey Cook on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brinlea Johnson - The Blueshirt Group

Geoffrey Cook - Chief Executive Officer

David Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Bugden - SVP of Corporate Development

Analysts

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

With me on the call from the Meet Group is Geoff Cook; David Clark, our CFO; and Jim Bugden, Senior VP of Corporate Development

Geoffrey Cook

Thanks everyone for joining us today. Our third quarter was transformational for The Meet Group. We announced our acquisition of LOVOO, a European mobile dating leader, and we launched live video monetization. Early data suggest live video may be the most exciting monetization feature in our history. Taken together, we believe LOVOO and our live video gifting platform will put us on track to transform our revenue mix by meaningfully growing our non-advertising revenue.

At the same time, as we have accomplished these two milestones, the completion of what we consider our most strategic acquisition to date and the launch of what we believe is the most significant new product in our history, we've also been impacted by declining advertising rates, or CPMs, in the programmatic advertising market.

As mentioned in our press release, we have identified and have begun implementing efficiency and cost savings initiatives to enhance profitability as we continue to manage through this unprecedented CPM trends. I will highlight specific actions taken with regard to headcount later in my remarks, and David will discuss additional expense reduction initiatives.

I'd like to start with a few financial highlights from the quarter. We recorded $32.2 million in total revenue, a new all-time high and up 88% over Q3 2016; and $23.7 million in mobile revenue, up 47% over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.9 million, or at 30% increase over Q3 2016 and 28% margin. Our GAAP net income was $2.2 million and we achieved non-GAAP net income of $8.1 million.

We achieved these results despite the 33% decline in year-over-year MeetMe US CPMs and 32% decline in overall pro forma global CPMs. You will recall that Q3 2016 contained no contribution from Tagged or Skout, neither of which had yet closed. On October 19, we closed our LOVOO acquisition. LOVOO is a leading European dating app and the largest dating app by downloads in Germany, Switzerland and Austria combined.

We believe LOVOO represents a major step toward diversifying our business model. For example, in the first half of 2017, LOVOO which generates revenue primarily through in our purchasing and subscriptions, had almost twice as much non-advertising mobile revenue as MeetMe Tagged and Skout combined. On a pro forma combined basis for all four of our apps, non-advertising revenue would have accounted for 30% of all mobile revenue, up from 15% without LOVOO.

With the launch and early results of our live video gifting platform, we expect our new mix will shipped away from predominately advertising toward increasingly more direct user monetization. With the diversification it adds to our business model, not to mention the considerable geographic diversity, engineering talent pool and strong established brand. We consider LOVOO to be our most significant acquisition to-date.

On other significant accomplishment this quarter LOVOO launch of gifting within meet live video future. Gifting represents the center piece of our strategy to monetize the millions of minutes our users spend in live each day.

To remind you how it works, in our one to many livestreaming feature, a single broadcaster can entertain and interact with essentially unlimited viewers on the app. The addition of gifting enables those viewers to use virtual credits purchased through iTunes or Google Play in order to send the broadcaster a virtual gift as a show of appreciation for that entertainment.

Starting last month, the broadcasters can exchange those gifts for cash. We believe this will incentivize them to stream more often, deliver higher quality entertainment and promote the gifting mechanic that directly benefits both them and us. We've seen this model work well in Asian dating livestreaming apps like Momo as well as outside of Asia, in the U.S. and other geographies on apps like Live.me and Live.ly.

We believe our early results suggest the model translates well to our audience. With these cash out capabilities the full virtuous cycle of gifting is in place, early results are encouraging. Today, we see approximately 20% of our DAU across MeetMe, Skout and Tagged engage with video what we refer to as video DAU. Among our U.S. audience on MeetMe, we are seeing those video DAU generate a video ARPDAU of approximately $0.10.

This number had increased fivefold since the recent launch cash out just six weeks ago. Granted, this growth has come off a small base, but nonetheless, we believe it is significant. We believe we have room to continue to grow this number based on the experience of other video properties we follow have grow their video ARPDAU meaningfully. We see an enormous opportunity to expand the video and gifting platform to all of our DAU across the portfolio, while at the same time, optimizing our monetization engine to grow video ARPDAU.

Over the next few months, we believe our largest opportunity will be to expand this feature to other Meet Group properties. Skout live launched in the third quarter and has been growing steadily in terms of viewer engagement, and we expect to launch gifting and cash out on Skout this quarter. Tagged still offers a separate livestreaming feature built largely before our acquisition on a separate technology platform and with some differences in feature sets.

We are hard at work in migrating Tagged to the new video offering available on MeetMe, including the gifting and cash out features that are starting to drive results. We expect to complete that migration sometime in the first quarter of 2018. And though the LOVOO transaction has just closed, we are already beginning the process and preparing the team to implement livestreaming, which we expect to begin in earnest in early 2018 and launch some time later in the year. But, of course, we also intend to grow video ARPDAU from existing levels.

We expect that any new features that drive engagement on MeetMe has the potential to be applicable to more than three times as many daily active users on our other apps. One of the key advantages of the portfolios strategies we've employed. And we believe the pipeline of features and enhancements is compelling. We are in the first inning of our launch of livestreaming video, and we see many opportunities for optimization and innovation.

Much of our focus is on improving the quality and relevance of our video content, which we believe can increase both engagement and monetization levels of our viewers. Our next product release plan for MeetMe includes guest streaming, which enables audience members to actually join the stream as a second broadcaster, sort of like a Skype call that audience gets to see. We believe this will help broadcasters generate engaging content and keep streaming longer.

In internal surveys of broadcasters, you don't broadcast often. The most commonly cite in recent by far is that broadcaster simply don't know what to do. We believe that problem gets much smaller when you have someone to interact with. While we expect to see some benefit from this initial launch, guest streaming is also the starting point of a whole new line of planned innovation, facilitating a variety of new forms of livestreaming content that we intend to experiment within 2018, including live game shows, competitions and more.

Last month has marked the year since we acquired Skout, our first step on the path of consolidating a fragmented landscape of social discovery apps into a single cohesive portfolio. We've since added Tagged and LOVOO and we've worked to integrate the teams, technology and products were also continuing to focus on serving users on every platform.

We think Skout provides a great example of what we can do to drive cost efficiencies and produce synergies with acquired apps. Skout and MeetMe users have been able to chat cross app since Q1 of this year, and Skout's video platform is built on the existing MeetMe technology.

Perhaps most importantly, with our three acquisitions, we now have the opportunity to grow revenue from live video in 2018 and beyond on a user base at this 3 times the size it would have been on MeetMe alone. As noted, approximately 20% of the daily users are each of MeetMe and Skout engage with our live video products every day. We believe the strategy of accumulating scale via acquisition and launching the shared live streaming video platform across the portfolio provides a path for further growth in monetization.

We're also moving quickly to recognize cost synergies made possible by the LOVOO acquisition. LOVOO based on the East German City of Dresden, represents a lower cost and engineering center. Over time, we expect to grow headcount and headcount and cost efficient locales more quickly.

Though extremely difficult from a team perspective, earlier this week, we reduced the U.S. headcount by approximately 18%, primarily from our San Francisco office. We expect there to be other SG&A cost that will accompany these headcount reduction, such as rent and travel, and we'll continue to look for additional savings over time.

We believe those additional savings will be important, given the pricing pressure I alluded to earlier. We experienced significant CPMs declines in 2017. We would not have predicted at the start of the year to see lower CPMs in Q3 and continuing into Q4 than we saw in Q1.

We believe that Facebook, Google duopoly is making it difficult for other programmatic platforms to achieve the demand growth needed to counter a dramatic increase in advertising supply on those platforms. We expect CPMs to continue to fall in 2018, but we also believe our product strategy led by a live streaming video and our recent acquisitions position us well to manage those declines, diversify the revenue model, find cost synergies and ultimately reclaim organic revenue growth.

Thus, while our short-term results and forecasts are currently negatively impacted by downward pressure on CPMs across the programmatic ad industry, we believe the path forward is promising. In the last few weeks, we began to see our investment in live video start to pay off.

We believe the potential for further growth in 2018 and beyond is significant as we expand live streaming to our other properties and continue to launch new features and enhancements to support our burgeoning community of creators and supporters.

Not since we reimagine the MeetMe as a mobile app in the face of a rapid Web decline have we so quickly transformed our business in the face of market forces. We believe the addition of LOVOO and the launch of video provides a pathway to growing subscription and IAP revenue sources to majority of revenue, a shift which would be every bit as transformational as our shift from West mobile.

We are confident that our product pipelines are expanded brand portfolio and our reduced cost structure will provide the foundation to create long-term value for our shareholders with more predictable, user-generated revenue streams.

I want to close today with certain personal changes, which will be effective next Monday. As announced in our press release, David Clarke, our CFO for the past four years, will be leaving the Company at the end of the year. David has been a key member of our management team, and we've seen EBITDA grow from under $4 million when he joined to more than $30 million over the past four quarters. I can't thank him enough for all of his contributions. He will be working with the team through December on a successful transition.

Jim Bugden, current Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, has accepted the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer and the search for permanent CFO is underway and will be led by James and Company, an executive search firm. Jim earned his CPA with Deloitte and has over 15 years of CFO and financial and accounting leadership experience.

Jim has been leading our corporate development efforts for the past two years. Under his leadership, we added Skout, Tagged and LOVOO, more than doubling our revenue and nearly tripling our user base. We believe Jim's familiarity with business model of MeetMe and our acquired businesses will make him a successful interim CFO. I'm confident in Jim's ability to lead our finance team and further assist in the integration with our recent acquisitions.

We also announced today the promotion of Mike Johnson our longtime VP of Finance to Chief Accounting Officer. Mike effectively letter accounting team for nine years, the last six as a public company. He has consistently demonstrated his effectiveness to the leader of the finance and accounting team.

Finally, I am pleased to welcome Leslie Arena as Vice President of Investor Relations. Leslie is an experienced IR professional having most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Angie’s List. She brings a well of relevant experience to in technology and communications companies and we believe will be a great addition to our team.

With that, I will now turn it over to David.

David Clark

Thank you, Geoff. Thank you, Geoff. Before I get into the results let me just say it has been a tremendous privilege to be a part of this team over the past few years and see how far the Company has evolved. This is a very exciting time for the ME group and while we are currently facing CPM pressures like thermal believe that because of our recent acquisitions the launch of live video and our cost saving initiatives that the operate ahead is bigger than it's ever been.

I have full confidence in Jim and is his team, and I'm committed to ensure in the smooth transition. I’ll begin today by providing overview of our financial results for the third quarter ended September 20, 2017 follow by discussion of guidance. Unless otherwise noted all comparison are made to the actual third quarter of 2016 as reported, which do have include the pro forma effect of our acquisition. When we refer the pro forma it includes acquisition of Skout and Ifwe which we refer to as Tagged as Ifwe have owned both properties in 2016 as well. Unless specifically noted none of the results presented include results from LOVOO which closed after the third quarter end.

We delivered three quarter total revenue of $32.2 million, up 88% from $17.2 million and mobile revenue of $23.7 million, an increase of 47%. This growth was primarily resulted the acquisition of Skout and Tagged in at purchases and subscription accounted for 15% of mobile revenue. Web revenue was $7.4 million consisting primarily of in-app purchase purchases from tax.

Mobile DAU and mobile MAU for the quarter were $2.6 million and $10.3 million respective. Mobil DAU was down 4% and mobile Mau was down 3% sequentially which we attribute to our decision to reduce our market spends during the third quarter, in the lower performing international countries. In particular Skout marketing spend drop from 26% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016 prior to our acquisition, to 14% of revenue spend on Skout marketing in the third quarter of 2017.

We expect to continue to reduce our marketing spend in lower ROI performing in international areas into the fourth quarter and beyond. Of particular note the third quarter with increased headwinds from lower than expected CPMs and issue I spoke about on our second quarter earnings call in August and that is continued into the third quarter and now fourth quarter of this year.

There are two trends that we use in our models that have held true over the years. The first is sequential quarter-over-quarter CPM growth over the course of a year with Q1 marking little low and Q4 marking the high. And the second is sequential monthly CPM growth over the course of each individual quarter. This year for the first time we're seeing unexpected material deviation from both of those trends.

For example in 2016 MeetMe mobile U.S. CPMs were 40% higher in the third quarter than they were in the first quarter. However in 2017 third quarter U.S. mobile CPM on MeetMe were 2% lower than they were in the first quarter of 2017. This trend does not appear to be changing in the fourth quarter. We are seeing continued quarterly declined in mobile CPM into the fourth quarter.

Additionally, in terms of sequential mobile CPM growth over the course of the individual quarter in Q3 of 2016. Mobile U.S. CPMs were 22% higher in September then they were drive of 2016. In 2017, September mobile U.S. CPMs MeetMe will 8% lower than were in July. These differences have accelerated over 2017. For example we did not expect Q3, CPMs to be lower than Q1 CPMs. We started tracking and forecast mobile app CPM data in 2012. And since we have never seen Q1 CPMs outperform Q3 CPMs.

We believe these results are attributable to broader trends affecting the programmatic ad industry as a whole with ad inventory supply growth outstripping demand growth from most programmatic platforms, largely due to a rapid influx of supply and relatively modest increases in demand, dampening CPMs across the board.

As Geoff discussed, we believe the Facebook, Google duopoly exacerbates this problem. To provide some sense of scaleless effect, MeetMe and Skout and mobile CPMs declined more than 40% year-over-year in the third quarter and declined 5% sequentially. Meanwhile, MeetMe and Skout revenue each declined 20% year-over-year, which we attribute directly to the reduction of CPMs, offset by growth in ad impressions.

Tagged has been a bright spot with revenue up in the mid-teens percent year-over-year as we invested in modernizing the app platform and narrowing the ARPDAU gap versus the other properties. It's important to note that this was a first year benefit at Tagged as we close the ARPDAU gap or Tagged versus our other properties. After the first year, we expect Tagged advertising ARPDAU to fluctuate in line with industry CPMs just as MeetMe and Skout advertising ARPDAU is largely a function of industry pricing.

As Geoff mentioned earlier, we have taken action to manage the impact of declining CPMs on our profitability These include efficiencies and cost cutting initiatives such as a decrease in marketing spend and approximately 18% reduction in our U.S. headcount. These headcount savings were anticipated over time and our efforts to consolidate our app platforms through a shared services architecture. For example, Skout and MeetMe users are able to chat across apps and share life profiles.

Skout video which is live today was built on the same platform as MeetMe video. Today Tagged video runs on legacy architecture, but we plan to migrate it to the MeetMe platform soon. We plan to continue to implement operating efficiencies over time with the goal of combining the best of all our apps into a single common platform for optimal user experience and cost efficiency.

We plan to continue to evaluate further cost synergies to leverage the assets within our portfolio, including the favorable cost structure we see in Germany. We expect our recently enacted cost saving initiatives to result in $10 million of savings in 2018. With a decrease in marketing spend at MeetMe, Skout, and Tagged, we expect DAUs excluding LOVOO declined by approximately 5% to 10% in the fourth quarter primarily impacting lower monetizing international DAUs.

We expect this decline to continue in the 2018. We plan to focus our spend and cuts in countries where we invest primarily for scale and engagement, but don't typically see an immediate return. We expect these marketing adjustments to be additive to adjusted EBITDA.

From an operational perspective, we spent $3.5 million in user marketing in the quarter, which we proactively decreased late in the quarter. With anticipated lower ARPU baked into our second half projections, we now anticipate spending 10% of revenue in the fourth quarter for MeetMe, Skout, and Tagged down from a peak of 21% in the first quarter of 2017.

Further because of the higher ROIs and domestic users, we intend to focus the majority of our marketing we spend on U.S. customer acquisition for MeetMe, Skout, and Tagged. In contrast, we expect LOVOO’s plan marketing spend of approximately 20% of revenue targeted as core markets to remain unchanged. Product development and content expense increased $10.2 million to $16 million, and G&A increased $2.8 million to $5 million which we attributed largely to the Skout and Tagged acquisitions.

For the quarter, we reported $8.9 million of adjusted EBITDA up 30% and representing a margin of 28%. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter adds back $3 million in depreciation and amortization, $2.3 million of stock-based compensation, $3.4 million of acquisition and restructuring costs, 244,000 of interest expense and deduct a $2.2 million income tax benefit.

Non-GAAP net income was up 31% over the prior year quarter to $8.1 million or $0.11 per diluted share. Our acquisitions have played an important role in our 2017 results thus far and have contributed to adjusted EBITDA as expected. We generated cash flow from operations of $6 million in the quarter and we ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet and $24.6 million in cash.

Due to the continued downward pressure on CPMs, we did not repurchased any stock this quarter and do not foresee any purchases in the Q4 2017. We will continue to evaluate potential share repurchases as CPM to all into 2018.

We ended the quarter with no debt outstanding. However, in the fourth quarter to finance LOVOO acquisitions, we drew down $60 million on our newly amended three-year credit facility. We currently have $75 million remaining under our NOL.

Moving on to guidance for the fourth quarter and the full-year, our previously provided guidance for the Q4 and the full-year was based on the lower CPM trends we experienced at that time and included some seasonality, which we have historically have experienced in the fourth quarter.

The year-over-year CPM decline has accelerated over the course of the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter. We’re now removing the seasonality CPMs and actually have CPMs declining sequentially in the 3% to 6% range based on current trends.

Previous guidance also included some new advertising video opportunities. As Geoff previously discussed, video started to show solid monetization progress, we removed some answering video in order to focus on engagement to drive gift economy, which has performed better than expected. Further, native ad test confirmed native CPMs are lower than banner CPMs. On the previous call, we noted that at the high-end of guidance included $6 million of the new revenue initiatives in the second half 2017.

We now expect those new initiatives to contribute approximately $3 million in that period with video gifting performing far better than expected and advertising is performing below expectations, in part due to our decision to move some ads from video in order to focus on engagement and gifting monetization. Given the expectation for ongoing CPMs declines, we now expect fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $36.5 million to 38%, representing 25% to 30% growth year-over-year.

With adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.5 million to $9.5 million, representing a 41% to 26% decline year-over-year. Of note, our fourth quarter is the first we will be including results from LOVOO. Forecast for LOVOO were based on current exchange rate, and therefore subject to currency fluctuations if any over the quarter.

For the full-year guidance, we now expect total revenue to be in the range of $120.1 million to $121.6 million. This would represent total revenue growth of between 58% to 60% year-over-year, which we attribute largely to revenue from our Skout, Tagged and LOVOO acquisitions.

Because changes in CPMs have had a high-margin flow-through and since many of our cost cuts will have a meaningful impact on Q4, we expect the reduction in our forecasted revenue guidance will impact Q4 margins.

We expect adjusted EBITDA for the year to be in the range of $28.6 million to $30.6 million, which will represent a range of a 3% decline to a 4% growth year-over-year. We note that despite the reduced forecast, we are still projecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% at the midpoint.

Looking ahead to 2018, we expect CPMs to continue to decline, particularly in between Q4 and Q1 when we traditionally see the largest sequential decline. We expect roughly 30% to 35% drop in CPMs for the first quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.

To conclude, we have continued to grow revenue and our taking action to support profitable margins by finding cost synergies in a challenging CPM market. Importantly, we plan to continue our efforts to transition our revenue model from not only ad-driven business to a balanced advertising and in-app purchase subscription revenue platform.

The acquisition of LOVOO and the continued rollout of live video across our portfolio of brands at the forefront of the transition, and we believe the cost reductions we implemented will contribute to our profitability. Despite CPM softness we're seeing, we're confident with our acquisitions in video strategy have positioned the Company well for 2018 and beyond.

And now I'd like to turn the call back over to Geoff for final comments.

Geoffrey Cook

Thank you, David. Thank you for your tremendous efforts over the last four years as we grown users of revenue and profitability dramatically. The Company today is far larger and far stronger when the one you joined.

With that, operator, you may open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question today from Darren Aftahi with ROTH Capital Partners.

Darren Aftahi

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple, if I may. What's kind of the implied contribution from LOVOO in the fourth quarter it looks like revenues are sequentially going up $6 million, but I believe EBITDA is going down slightly. Second, on gifting, how prevalent is that rolled out amongst your app base right now? Is it just on MeetMe and then what are plans for autographs going forward? Third, what percentage by app are your users engaged on video? And then quite catch the comment, Geoff, you made about, I think, the ARPDAU number on those users engage with the video? Thanks.

Jim Bugden

This is Jim Bugden, and it was regarding to the LOVOO conversation, so I'll take that question. We don't disclose separate app numbers, but we are very pleased with the progress that LOVOO’s been making.

As we mentioned earlier, they've seen growth across 2017 that continued and we forecast that continue into 2018. So you’ll see the contribution for revenue. The EBITDA contribution is a bit muted from LOVOO in this quarter, and that's because of the purchase accounting valuation that's being done currently LOVOO, as you know, is 70% subscription in app purchase revenue driven.

And there's a deferred revenue balance that sits on the balance sheet at closings. We revalue that and we're uncertain of how much of that revenue will be able to carryforward. So there could bit of loss revenue from that valuation until we know the number from [indiscernible] don’t include anything in there or much in there in this quarter. So that’s the difference you might see where you see the revenue, but not the EBITDA.

Geoffrey Cook

Hi, Darren, this is Geoff. I’ll answer the question on gifting. So right now we are at – about 20% of our DAU using live video on each of MeetMe, Tagged and Skout, and the percentage is right around at 20% range on each. As it relates to the gifting rollout that is the newest release of about six weeks ago rolled out on MeetMe. We are in the process of that rollout with a number of changes improvements coming. We do have gifts on Tagged, but you recall Tagged is built is on a different platform not nearly as optimized as the MeetMe one.

And we are currently in the process of bringing the new MeetMe platform to Tagged we believe in towards the end of this quarter. We also have planned to bring cash out plus gifts to Skout also by the end of this quarter. As it relates to the color on the ARPDAU commentary I mentioned in the prepared remarks, what we’re seeing on ARPDAU is quite encouraging we saw something on the order of $0.02 video ARPDAU and by video ARPDAU referring to the amount of revenue from video DAU.

And we saw around $0.02 video ARPDAU ahead of the gifting plus cash out launch and now seeing among U.S. users in excess of $0.10 ARPDAU. And so it's fivefold increase in ARPDAU, and we believe bodes well for the potential, the monetization potential of the video product.

Darren Aftahi

Great. Thank you.

Next we'll here from Michael Graham with Canaccord.

Michael Graham

Okay. Thanks. I just wondering on the CPM question, if you take kind of the video out of it which I understand could help a lot. When you look at the landscape and you see prices sort of compressing here for the foreseeable future like what is the other side of that look like in your minds like what are the things that need to happen either with the company or with the landscape to kind of get you into a different footing on in terms of pricing. And I just also wanted to ask on the video product just a little more detail about the CPMs for the ads that you're putting up on the livestreaming product, how are those prices doing? Thanks.

Geoffrey Cook

So as it relates to the landscape, I think at the end of day CPM on a programmatic platform were essentially a price taker. There is a number of opportunities we have to rollout new video ad formats. We’ve rolled out a number of native ad units in Q3 and we're just lowering – header bidding. We're exploring different uses of data. But I think fundamentally using CMPs compression into the future based on what data we have right now. And we believe the most prudent way to combat that is to shift more of our revenue to non-advertising sources.

Of course, we will do acquisition more than double in that revenue, and we believe video will further continue that shift. As it relates to CPMs on live video, a couple things I’d like to underscore. I think we called out some opportunities – on the last call we talked about banner ads – one of those opportunities was banner ads in video as well as the native ads in video.

What we’ve concluded is that the native ads performed worst than the banner ads in terms of CPM pricing. We've also found that the gifting performance outperformed what our assumptions had been. And as a result of that, the outperformance, we were – we dialed back the advertising within the video feature in order to allow gifting to have maximum impact. And that’s where we are today.

Michael Graham

Okay. Thank you, Geoff.

Michael Latimore with Northland Capital Markets has our next question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. This is [Will Dulan] for Mike. And I was just wondering how much revenue from video monetization you have in your guidance for Q4?

Geoffrey Cook

This is Geoff. I’ll take that. I think revenue from video monetization that we breakdown the expectation from video monetization, but we did call out about $6 million in opportunities on the last call that were a combination of advertising and video opportunities. Of those, we expect to achieve roughly $3 million of that in the second half. And again, that was an assumption as it relates to the second half. But the good portion, the majority of that is in Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then one follow-up question. Do you expect the level subscription revenue to grow faster or slower in line with your overall business?

Geoffrey Cook

Well, I would expect the levels of subscription revenue to grow faster. I think the highest rate of growth I’d expect would be in IAP revenue as that's the revenue model that's behind video. I would expect subscription to grow next. And we see continued declines in CPMs, so I would expect to see advertising grow the least.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Our final question today will come from Andrew Boone with JMP Securities.

Andrew Boone

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I mean I think we kind of touched on this now a couple different times, but I'll try to ask in a different way. As we think about 2018 and kind of the future, how do you guys get back to the growth just within the CPM environment? What exactly does that look like for you guys?

Is that more subtraction? Is that video taking off? And then just as we think about the video and it becoming larger portion of the business, I think Facebook has 10,000 safety workers that focus on just general security on their platform. Is there any additional cost to that? Can you guys just talk to that point? Thanks.

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. So I think as it relates to how do you get back to growth in 2018 and beyond, I think that the reason we see so much opportunity in video is somewhat hinted that by the $0.10 U.S. video workout stat I mentioned in the prepared remarks. $0.10 ARPDAU across the portfolio is obviously significant, assuming 20% DAU uptake on the video feature. And so we see video as having the potential to really power results moving forward.

As it relates to kind of the question around the safety of video and the resources there, right now, we devote about 100 people to safety and security. Of those, a majority of that is contractors and in centers set up for such. We have a pretty careful set up for video moderation, and we certainly take things seriously our responsibility there.

What we do have is a combination of AI other processing of arithmetic processing of content in order to determine potential for abuse. We also have abuse reporting capabilities and are able to also monitoring top streams and watching them through our network. So in terms of additional cost, the cost is fairly minimal that effort, but it's non-zero. I think in the past we've said video is a mid-single-digit million sort of costs for us.

Andrew Boone

And then if I can just sneak one more in. As I think about the margin profile for tipping, there's kind of attack to the provider whether that's, I think about Apple there. Can you just talk about the margin profile there, relative to kind of the rest of advertising business? Thanks.

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. Yes, so as far as the margin profile on tipping, I think there is attack of course from Google Play and from Apple and that's in the 30% range. We would expect that the margin profile to us to look like low 30%, and 40% will go up to the broadcaster, 30% to the network provider. The reason is low 30% and not 30% is that there are some breakages in the products we see. So you have to have a minimum of $200 to cash out it all. And we also allow you to cash out for non-cash, including just more credit. But if you can think of that business as being the low 30% range as far as direct margin.

Andrew Boone

Great, thank you and good luck.

Geoffrey Cook

Thanks Andrew.

David Clark

Thanks.

End of Q&A

Thank you. And I will conclude today’s conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

