What Happened To Kemet?

Intro: Capitulation

After Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) reported fiscal 2Q18 (CY-3Q17*) earnings, the stock plunged, dropping from $25 to a low of ~$14.50 over the course of three days before the free fall finally stopped. Although many investors and traders have expressed confusion and frustration publicly on Seeking Alpha and social media sites like Twitter, no articles have materialized addressing the rapid 40% drop in any satisfying manner. Considering the stock was touted as a Strong Buy and equivalent by Thomson Reuters, Verus, CFRA, and other research firms, it is frustrating to see these firms simply pull back their ratings after the fact.

I can offer two possible explanations for the crash.

Scenario 1: Headline misread leads to a domino effect of selling

Someone or something (such as an algorithmic trading system) processed the headline EPS number of $0.22 without diving into the actual report and wrongly concluded that earnings missed analysts’ expectations of $0.45 by a wide margin. (Adjusting for antitrust lawsuit expenses, KEM was actually in line with expectations and met the $0.45 figure on an adjusted basis.)

The selling of this entity subsequently triggered the stops of technical momentum traders with paper profits who had piled into the stock during its stellar rally over the past two years. As you know, KEM was $2 in 2016, and prior to the earnings report a few days ago, it was trading at $25 (a 1,150% increase).

Kemet has been a big winner for both fundamental and technical investors since 2016.

The selling of these momentum traders caused further panic to less-informed investors who did not do their independent due diligence on Kemet and were therefore compelled to sell with the herd. Several popular research firms had the highest ratings (Strong Buy and equivalent) assigned to KEM, including Thomson Reuters, Verus, and CFRA. Although I cannot speak for every investor, it is probable due to the price action and the favorable ratings that a good number of "investors" simply trusted the ratings and trusted the charts without much further due diligence; and so, when the stock moved down, they had no real opinion of KEM and were forced to hit the Sell button along with everyone else.

Scenario 2: Institutional selling leads to domino effect of selling

Although I believe the first scenario is the most plausible, here is an alternative possibility as to what happened after earnings: institutional investors concluded based on the results that Kemet is no longer a growth stock and merely saw a one-time benefit from the TOKIN acquisition. In that case, no growth means no premium and “not worth holding.” Whether this is a correct conclusion to come to is up for serious debate, which I will address later in the article. (I would strongly disagree with that negative conclusion.) Either way, their initial selling then triggered the stops of momentum traders, which caused further panic to less-informed investors (same as in the first scenario).

"But I Set A 2% Stop" - What thousands of stop losses being triggered at the same time looks like

The chart below is a 5-minute logarithmic candlestick chart. Referring to a longer-term chart, popular stop loss points choices would have been ~$24 for tight-trailers looking to lock in profits, ~$22 for those expecting a little more volatility, and ~$20 for those who wanted the best chance to survive volatility and ride momentum as high as possible. The shaded grey area shows after-hours and premarket trading, separated by a bold, darker grey vertical line. As you can see, all those stop points would have been breached. If the stops were automated using market price conditional orders, the effect would be exactly what you see on the charts: very rapid and steep declines.

This was just one day. Two days later, the stock touched a low of $14.45 before finding a floor.

Kemet’s Comments on Stock Volatility

Kemet CEO Per-Olof Loof commented on the 6th (four days after the post-earnings drop), "Although we do not typically comment on fluctuations in the Company's stock price, I can confirm that we are not aware of any Company business-related reasons for the recent volatility in the price of the Company's stock."

So there you have it. While it seems that KEM did not fundamentally deserve to drop 40%, we can now understand why it technically happened and the likely mechanisms of the price action.

The Real Story (Analysis of Quarterly Earnings)

Kemet’s FY-2Q18 (CY-3Q17)* earnings were great, but you wouldn’t have known it from the price action. The company's TOKIN acquisition has proven to be very accretive. Net sales rose 61% to $301.47 million, compared to last year’s $187.3 million. Operating income rose 838% to $31.6 million, compared to last year’s $3.37 million.

The reason EPS came in at $0.22 was mostly due to $10.3 million in legal expenses and fines related to an antitrust class action case involving Kemet along with more than 20 other capacitor manufacturers, which was filed in December 2014. Adjusting for that, and a few other items (detailed below), EPS was actually in line with expectations and came in at $0.45.

(Source: Page 9 of the company's press release)

Balance Sheet

Kemet has improved its balance sheet tremendously over the past year. The company has approximately $384.8 million in working capital, which is larger than its long-term debt of $311.4 million, which was also reduced from last year’s $386 million. Cash reserves of $253.7 million are very healthy relative to its current market cap of under $1 billion. The company has also reduced retained deficit to $18 million from $252 million. Book value stands at $416 million.

Company Guidance For Fiscal 3Q18 (CY-4Q17)

Net sales $288-300 million range

Gross margins between 26.5% and 27.5%

SG&A expenses between $39.5 million and $41 million

R&D $9.2 million to $9.8 million

Income taxes between $3.2 million and $3.8 million

Capex $15-20 million

While sales guidance looks flat compared to the results that were just posted this quarter, there is typically a manufacturing lull during the holidays. With a working capital of $384.8 million, Kemet is very healthy financially. Its book-to-bill ratio is 1.3 going into the end of the year.

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis for Kemet hinges primarily on the global growth of electric and hybrid electric vehicles over the next two decades, as well as the current trend of increased government spending on aerospace and defense.

Source: Global EV Outlook 2017

In the electric vehicles space, it is difficult to predict who will come out on top, whether it’s BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), or one of the other numerous automobile manufacturers globally. But one thing is for certain: all these vehicles require capacitors, and Kemet will be a beneficiary. With 23 manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America, the company is well positioned geographically, and is focusing on the higher-margin and higher-growth specialty segments of the capacitor market.

Kemet introduced 12,615 new products this year (1,404 were first to market), including the September 2017 introduction of a high-temperature, high-voltage, and high-vibration capacitor geared towards hybrid electric vehicles, down-hole oil exploration, defense, and aerospace - which are all, for the most part, seeing greater investments. The way I see Kemet is like selling shovels during a gold rush. I can't pick the winner in EV, autonomous driving, or AI - it's all simply too complicated - but one thing is for certain: what they all need are high-quality capacitors, and Kemet is remaining innovative.

How big can the EV market become? In 2006, there were 2 million electric cars in circulation worldwide. Although it is difficult to tell how many electric cars there will be by 2030 - due to a variety of factors, such as governmental policies - all projected scenarios are significantly higher than the current 2 million. In other words, growth is a given. The graph below plots 4 different scenarios, ranging from ~60 million to 200 million electric cars by 2030. In IEA’s B2DS, electric car stocks are projected to reach 25 million in 2020 and exceed 200 million by 2030. That is a lot of cars and a lot of capacitors. Whether the cars are actually sold or not, they still have to be built, and Kemet still has to get paid.

Source: Global EV Outlook 2017, page 25

Aside from automotive, the market segments of gaming, personal computing, and medical and semiconductor manufacturing equipment are also keeping book-to-bill ratios positive going into the seasonally slower holiday months. At the end of fiscal 2Q18, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.15. Going into the holidays, it is 1.3.

Risks

The capacitor industry is cyclical. Are we at the top of the cycle? I don’t think so, because there are clearly identifiable and significant growth opportunities in EV. Still, the capacitor business is all about feast and famine. Just check the annual reports of down-cycle years like 2000 to 2003 and you’ll see just how bad it can get for capacitor manufacturers on the downturn. Capacitors naturally commoditize over time and are replaced by new iterations, which means capacitor companies have no pricing power over the long term. It's no wonder many capacitor manufacturers (over 20, including Kemet) were named in the Capacitors Antitrust Litigation - their business is a tough one and hinges heavily on pricing.

Growth in the capacitor industry typically comes from acquisitions. With decades of growth potential available in electric vehicles, these are clearly not typical times. Still, there is no telling when exactly Kemet will acquire again, although management has disclosed that it is still looking for opportunities to acquire in Asia.

There is always the possibility that Kemet’s TOKIN acquisition will only benefit the company’s earnings initially and then remain flat. This is also offset by electric vehicles and the public knowledge that Kemet is still on the prowl for further M&A activity, especially considering that it is experiencing some capacity constraints.

"What Should I Do Next?"

When it comes to my long position in Kemet, I told myself that I would buy it and hold and not consider any market offers on my shares for at least the next two years. This means it does not matter to me what the market is quoting Kemet at - my shares are not on the market for sale.

So when the stock was plummeting after earnings, I ignored the price action, because my analysis told me that I should stick around to see what happens next in the company's underlying story. In poker terms, I have assessed that I have a good hand, therefore I want to see the turn card and the river card, and no one is going to bluff me out of the opportunity. I have weighted my position accordingly so that I will not stress out over any volatility, and that is how I am choosing to play my hand - as a value investor and not as a momentum trader. As we all saw, many were exposed as momentum traders in the past few days.

Kemet’s 40% drop was fundamentally unwarranted in relation to the growth opportunity in electric vehicles, which will persist up to 2040. Therefore, this is not a stock you should look to trade, but buy and hold for years to come if it fits your investment strategy and risk profile.

In that span of time, Kemet will have acquired more companies (or even be acquired itself) as the capacitor industry continues to consolidate. Kemet’s current valuation is cheap relative to the growth prospects ahead of it. Coupled with a strong balance sheet, the pros clearly outweigh the cons.

While I expect many investors to be spooked by the recent decline, and therefore may take some time to recover, the long-term prospects of Kemet make me a long-term investor and not a trader. And while the research firms I mentioned earlier have lowered their overall ratings for KEM due to price momentum, valuation is still the one category where the stock is phenomenally rated. KEM stock is worth a look for value-oriented investors who desire to find a long-term play in the EV space (and all other tech which requires capacitors) but are unable to decisively pick out a winner.

Like I said earlier, I cannot predict if Tesla will beat BYD, or which automotive company will have the best-selling HEV/EV car model, but I know they all need Kemet's capacitors.

*Kemet’s fiscal year ends on March 31, so the quarter that just passed is technically FY-2Q18. I also noted the quarter in calendar year form (CY). The quarter ended on September 30, which falls within the 3rd quarter of the calendar year. Therefore, on a calendar-year basis, it is the 3rd quarter of 2017, or CY-3Q17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.