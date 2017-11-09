Adesto Technologies' (IOTS) CEO Narbeh Derhacobian on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Leanne Sievers - President, Shelton Group Investor Relations

Narbeh Derhacobian - President and CEO

Ron Shelton - CFO

Analysts

Gary Mobley - Benchmark Company

Robert Mertens - Needham

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you, Leanne, and welcome to everyone joining us today. As announced today, I am very pleased to report that we achieved another quarter of record revenue, increasing 36% year-over-year to $15.2 million and exceeding our guidance range of $14.3 million to $14.7 million. Additionally, our non-GAAP operating expenses came in $300,000 below the low end of our guidance range, resulting in the achievement of non-GAAP profitability one quarter ahead of plan.

The main driving force behind our growth continues to be the transition of our past design wins into mass production with our customers. Meanwhile, this past quarter we continued to add additional design wins into our pipeline that will serve as the future growth drivers. In fact, for the first nine months of 2017, we almost doubled the number of new design wins over the same period last year. This indicates a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities for our product in the future. More importantly, approximately 65% of the design wins in the last quarter were with new customers, indicating expanded future growth opportunities for Adesto.

In terms of end markets, over 75% of our new design wins in the quarter were within our two largest vertical end markets of industrial and consumer. Notable design wins included new smart meter platforms with our leading customer for three programs in Europe, as well as a large win from a smart meter customer in Japan. Although we have indicated in the past that these wins may take time to reach full production levels, we see from the results of the past several quarters that they do form the basis of future revenue growth for the Company.

In the consumer market, we had a notable design win with a leading personal fitness tracker company that we've been engaging with for a while, as well as wins in various smart home applications. In addition to these design wins, I would like to point out notable engagements with two Fortune 50 companies. These are not design wins yet but we are in qualifying stages with these opportunities. One is in a connected personal health monitor application and the other one is in a personal entertainment console.

We also continue to see new IoT edge devices coming to market with new applications such as smart homes, validating our thesis that not one end application is driving our growth but rather a wide breadth of deployments and adoptions.

In terms of the details of the actual revenue breakdown for our top 20 customers in the third quarter, 55% came from the industrial market, 29% from the consumer market, and the remaining 16% spread across computing, automotive and communications. Examples of applications that contributed to our revenue in the quarter included smart meters, universal and streaming remote controls, as well as asset trackers.

Now let me talk about our product families. In our DataFlash family, we continue to see strong sequential and year-over-year revenue and unit shipment growth as we gain increased traction in smart meter end market. As you'll recall, last quarter we introduced our DataFlash-L series of products designed for the smart home applications and also announced that we have secured a reference design win with Sigma Designs for their Z-Wave communications chipset. During the quarter, we have seen a large number of opportunities at the end customer sampling this product. Z-Wave reference design along with our DataFlash memory solutions enable system designers to build simple over-the-air or OTA update functions into their smart homes and other wireless devices. As we begin to see this quarter, this opportunity is exposing our solution to hundreds of end customers who are using this reference design for various products targeted at the smart home end market.

Turning to our Fusion family, we continue to generate increasing revenue and interest for this family of products. During the quarter, we sampled our Fusion devices to a high-volume game console manufacturer. As part of our efforts to expand our product range for Fusion family, we are working on releasing new higher-density versions of the Fusion and expect to sample this part to customers in mid-2018.

We also continue to make solid progress on our EcoXiP product. The opportunity for EcoXiP continues to grow. During the last quarter, JEDEC released its new SPI standard for high-performance octal flash. We are pleased to say that EcoXiP is fully compatible to this new spec. This new standard provides customers, including system developers and controller designers, with assured compatibility. This milestone enables faster and broader deployment of the EcoXiP platform and provides the opportunity for new designs to advance forward. We also continue to highlight the performance advantages and the value proposition that EcoXiP offers, as we recently demonstrated at the Arm Tech Conference as well as through embedded system demos.

During the quarter, we also saw MCU supplier NXP continue to press the theme of the so-called flashless MCU, or microcontrollers without embedded flash. This emerging trend is primarily due to the cost of integrating flash in very advanced nodes. EcoXiP was designed exactly to meet this growing trend. As of today, we have provided samples of the 32-meg EcoXiP to over five microcontroller and system-on-chip suppliers for their evaluation and design activities. We expect to have higher density versions of the EcoXiP samples by mid-2018.

We also continued to make progress with our Mavriq CM device. This is the Mavriq family designed for the camera module. You may remember that we received first silicon back from the foundry in the second quarter, and we began testing the device at the end of the quarter and into the third quarter. I am pleased to report that all of our characterizations have showed the device functioning as expected. Silicon sample is therefore on schedule for fourth quarter customer delivery and we are building demos to showcase the product in the first quarter of 2018.

Also, in early October we announced that Teledyne HiRel Electronics adopted Adesto's CBRAM memory technology for high-performance applications for use in their semi conductor solutions they are selling to the civil aerospace, industrial, medical, defense, scientific and space applications. CBRAM technology offers unique advantages to high-reliability applications due to its tolerance to harsh environment. This is in addition to CBRAM's inherent advantage in very low power operation and low energy consumption. CBRAM's resistance to effect of radiation makes it suitable for use in applications such as satellites, medical products, and other high-reliability applications.

Although these applications are lower volume compared to our typical opportunities, they do offer a high gross margin profile. This engagement with Teledyne will serve as an additional channel for selling value-added memory solutions to the high-reliability end market.

In terms of the Moneta family, I reported last time that we are seeing increased sampling activity for this product. As a reminder, this is a truly value-added solution for IoT applications that offers extreme low-power operation such that it can be powered with energy harvested directly from ambient power sources, thus excluding the need for batteries.

We continue to showcase Moneta with customers who are very early in the design phase of their end systems for such applications, and I am pleased to report that we have secured a design win with one of these customers. This customer is still in early phases of their system process, but clearly has moved to a more committed engagement as they are characterizing their system and finalizing the design with Moneta.

This represents a significant milestone for Adesto, as it demonstrates the enablement that resistive RAM can bring to the sensor nodes by allowing flash functionality while operating under energy-harvesting mode. This is precisely where IoT market is heading and speaks volumes to the thesis of our proprietary and smart memory solutions and their suitability for all the emerging IoT markets.

Lastly, in terms of our standard serial flash product family, we continued to gain significant traction with this product. And I am pleased to say that we doubled our unit shipment year-over-year, reflecting a sizable return from the investments we made to build out this product family. A number of our design wins have moved into qualification and full production, as evidenced by our strong unit growth in this product category. Our strategy to leverage this product to gain foothold with large OEMs and ODMs is proving successful, just as we've been saying. This strategy has enabled us access to key Tier 1 customers by putting Adesto as a certified supplier. This allows us to then showcase our value-added features for other products.

In summary, we are entering the fourth quarter with yet another quarter of record bookings. Our increasing number of design wins ramping into production, combined with continued traction on new product, is driving our expectation to grow revenue 30% over the prior year period, which is the third consecutive quarter of over 30% year-over-year revenue growth for Adesto. Additionally, our continued management of operating expenses will further contribute to increased profit to the bottom line.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ron to review the third quarter financial results, followed by more details regarding our fourth quarter guidance. Ron?

Ron Shelton

All right, thanks, Narbeh, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was $15.2 million. That's an increase of 36.3% from the $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and a 13.6% increase from $13.4 million last quarter. Gross margin in the third quarter was 49%, as compared to 48.1% in the third quarter of 2016 and 50.1% last quarter, and remains at the high end of our long-term model.

As Narbeh mentioned, over the last year we've embarked on a strategy of using standard serial flash products to rapidly gain or expand our presence in new and existing large OEM customers, and we are happy to announce we've been successful in the execution of this strategy and it's now taking hold, which is in turn allowing us the opportunity within those customers to sell more value-added products such as Fusion, EcoXiP, and DataFlash.

In addition, given our success in executing this strategy, we are now seeing increased revenue contributions from these customers, initially from our standard serial flash products which, again, depending on our overall product mix and consistent with our prior guidance, this could contribute to fluctuations of 100 to 200 basis points in our margins over the near-term.

GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter were $8.3 million. That's compared to $8.8 million in the prior year quarter and $8.3 million last quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses in the third quarter were $6.9 million, which was below our guidance range of $7.2 million to $7.4 million and compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $7 million last quarter. For the full year of 2017, we continue to expect non-GAAP OpEx to remain flat relative to 2016.

Now looking at third quarter non-GAAP OpEx in more detail, R&D expenses were $3.1 million. That's compared to $4 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $3.2 million in the prior quarter. We continue to focus resources on market opportunities that we believe can drive near term revenue contribution, as reflected in our revenue results. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses has remained consistent at $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2017. That's flat compared to the year ago period and last quarter as well. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $1.3 million. That's up slightly from the $1.2 million a year ago and $1.2 million last quarter. Stock-based comp in the third quarter was $1.1 million, amortization of intangible assets was $309,000, and D&A was $360,000.

Accounting for these items, I'm happy to announce that adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was once again a positive, increasing to $938,000. That's compared to a loss of $2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and a positive $100,000 last quarter.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.0 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share. That's compared to a net loss of $4.1 million or $0.27 per share in the third quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.11 per share in the prior quarter. Third quarter non-GAAP net income was $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share. That's compared to a net loss of $2.9 million or $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $500,000 or $0.03 per share in the prior quarter. The share count used to compute third quarter GAAP and non-GAAP results were 21.1 million and 22 million shares respectively.

In terms of balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $30.5 million in cash. That's compared to $31.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. Inventory at the end of the third quarter was $4.3 million. That's slightly down from $4.4 million last quarter. And our turns, inventory turns remained well above our target of 4x or better. Accounts receivable was $8.8 million. That's down from $9.1 million last quarter, and that works out to an actual weighted average days outstanding of a little less than 40 days.

Now let me turn to guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017. As Narbeh stated, we expect to achieve another quarter of record revenue, ranging between $15.8 million to $16.2 million. At the midpoint of $16 million, this represents year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 30%. Gross margin for the quarter is expected to range between 47% and 50%. GAAP OpEx is expected to range between $8.1 million and $8.3 million, and non-GAAP OpEx between $7.1 million and $7.3 million. Stock-based comp in the fourth quarter will be approximately $700,000, amortization of intangible assets will be approximately $300,000, and depreciation and amortization will be approximately $400,000. Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 21.3 million for the fourth quarter.

So, before opening the call to questions, I'd like to summarize my comments and our operating objectives once again. First, we grew revenue 36% over the prior year period and we expect to grow fourth quarter revenue another 30% year-over-year, and that's our third consecutive quarter of 30% or greater growth. Second, we achieved our first quarter of non-GAAP profitability and had adjusted EBITDA of more than $900,000. Third, with the restructuring of our debt agreement, we now have expanded borrowing capacity, a 12 month deferral of principal payments on our term loan, and reduced interest rates. The new debt payment structure will defer approximately $6.5 million of principal payments over the next 12 months. And lastly, we continue to demonstrate leverage in our operating model and expect over the near term that an incremental dollar in revenue would add approximately $0.40 to the bottom line.

So, with that, we'll open the call to questions.

Gary Mobley

I want to first of all congratulate you on some strong performance. You guys deserve it and good to see it reflected in share price performance this year. So I want to start out asking about seasonality in the first quarter. Would you expect based on your current visibility of the season, normal high single-digit percent sequential decrease in revenue, typical of any Q1?

Ron Shelton

Gary, it's Ron. I think, again, in terms of seasonality, we expect the consumer segment of our business to obviously demonstrate that type of thing, so expect that on a down quarter. Half our business is still in the industrial space, so that's a little less susceptible to seasonality. So I think overall what you would see, you would see that in Q1. Again, I think at this point we're not giving guidance, detailed guidance on Q1, but those are the dynamics, right. So, a little less on industrial and down on the consumer space. So, having said that, we certainly expect strong year-over-year growth relative to 2017.

Gary Mobley

Sure. So seeing 36% year-over-year revenue growth, the skeptic in me wants to know if it's sustainable. I'm just curious if you have a handle on your customers' inventory level, is there any motivation for them to increase the days of their inventory held based on maybe some extended production lead times from your foundry partners? And as well, would you I guess quantify the contributors to the growth, is it all a function of design wins coming to fruition, how much of it is being driven by a buoyant pricing environment for NOR Flash? I can just stop there and let you answer.

Ron Shelton

Gary, I'll touch on the inventory question and then I'll let Narbeh add a little more color on where growth is coming from. So, with regards to inventory, I think in this environment people may be concerned or people are just buying and stocking the inventory, and actually what we've seen at least for our products and product line is we're seeing turns in our distribution increasing. So, there is no stocking there. I mean, it's moving through the channel. So, we are not seeing any inventory, whether at distribution or in our customers, that's building out. So we feel pretty good about that.

I think in terms of pricing, we're really not benefiting. Again, we're generally not a commodity flash supplier and don't compete with those guys. I think our business model is a little different. So, we don't feel the fluctuations, I think both up or down, relative to commodity nor pricing. So, we are not seeing a revenue kick from that at all. I think all the revenue is pure kind of new products, new customers and end market demand.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Gary, just to answer that, as we indicated in the past, because of the way, because unlike commodity opportunities in memory, you have very much design-win oriented approach. Basically, if I think about it, most of the growth coming from design wins has been accumulated in the past. The pricing has been negotiated on those. So we are not seeing impact from that. We are actually seeing very tangible unit growth, very similar to revenue growth that you are seeing year-over-year.

Although favorable pricing, as we indicated that occurred in NOR and continues, we sense it will be continued in pockets still into the 2018, we are taking advantage of that going forward as new contracts, new design wins are being negotiated with some customers. But what we are genuinely seeing here is good old-fashioned unit growth, coupled with just pushing the top line and maintaining the gross margin basically for the Company.

Gary Mobley

Okay, appreciate the commentary. That's it for me. Thanks guys.

Robert Mertens

Congratulations on the great results. Just sort of piggybacking on the last question, I know you've mentioned in the past that you don't really see any specific competitors other than maybe these commodity guys and just customers go into status quo and deciding not to switch over to your better performing memory. Do you see any people or any customers transitioning over to your solutions potentially at a faster rate with current prices being higher or do you think I'm reading into it a little too much?

Narbeh Derhacobian

No, that's actually a trend we saw already starting when the prices started to firm up a little bit in the commodity, because our value propositions become a lot more attractive to the end customer, as the commodity counterparts of our solutions is not as inexpensive as it used to be a year ago. So, we are seeing that, what you see that today is basically in the design wins which we are securing, and I mentioned also that in the first nine months of the year we pretty much doubled all the design wins we have, compared to the nine months of the prior year. So, indeed it makes the sales job for our team and our reps easier, and so we are expecting that to fuel the growth in the future for the Company.

Robert Mertens

Thank you. And then just another follow-up, in terms of your design wins, are you still seeing the trend towards wins going into higher level annual revenue potential that we've seen in the last couple of quarters?

Narbeh Derhacobian

The number is trending up, but what we are seeing is it's not – we are still not in a mode where we have a design win that is a step function up, that kind of in a [indiscernible] becomes very visible, which in essence is good for us, because again, we've not removed the sort of customer concentration from us. But what we are seeing is, what I touched upon is that we are getting more engagement with Tier 1 high-volume OEMs.

I indicated those two Fortune 50 companies that we are engaged in. What's interesting is that our engagement, we use the standard serial flash to enter discussions and open the door to become a certified supplier to the customer. But then within those customers, we see a lot more opportunities, different design wins within a particular customer.

So again, if you look at customer concentration, we may see some of these new design wins to be high, but the actual design win concentration is not there, because they are in completely different applications with some of these Tier 1 OEMs.

Robert Mertens

Great, that's very helpful. And just one more before I step back in the queue, in terms of your OpEx going forward, I know you haven't guided anything out as far as 2018 or anything, but just how should we think about the breakdown with R&D, with new products ramping? Do you expect any uptick in that with the designs more in the first half of 2018?

Ron Shelton

No, I think R&D, if you think about new products coming to market that we have introduced in some of the new families, for example EcoXiP and the Mavriq, I think the R&D for those types of products are already done, right. So, the relationships you see between R&D and SG&A going forward won't change. And again, I think the thing to focus on, what we've been talking about for the last year, is that we have a strong belief in leveraging this operating model, and that's what starting to show up right now.

Robert Mertens

Great. That's all for me and congrats again.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. Before I conclude today's call, I'd like to let everyone know that we will be attending the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on December 6 and the Benchmark Micro Cap Conference in Chicago on December 14. If you would like to request anything, please contact your sales rep at the respective firms or the Shelton Group. We appreciate your time and look forward to providing updates on our next earnings call. Have a good evening everyone. Thank you.

