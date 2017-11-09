CommerceHub's (CHUBA) CEO Frank Poore on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017 04:30 PM ET

At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Thank you, Amanda and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to CommerceHub's third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Frank Poore, our Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Greenquist, our Chief Financial Officer.

We will be discussing the results we announced in this afternoon's press release which has been furnished to the SEC, made publicly available on the SEC's website and posted to our investor relations website at ir.commercehub.com. A recording of this call will be available on our IR website after the call.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about future business strategies, future financial performance, cost savings, market conditions and potential future growth of e-commerce, customer growth, sales channel expansion, international expansion and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including, without limitation, the risk factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this call and CommerceHub disclaims any obligation to disseminate updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements discussed on this call or contained in materials disseminated in connection with this call and our earnings release or to disclose any change in CommerceHub's expectations, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

On today's call we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted operating expenses and free cash flow. The related definitions and reconciliations can be found in our earnings press release and at the end of our slide presentation.

With that I will turn over to Frank.

Frank Poore

Thanks Sara and thank you to everyone for joining us this afternoon to review CommerceHub's third quarter 2017 financial results. Our performance in the third quarter demonstrates three attributes of our business that we think will deliver long-term value to our shareholders. First, we are strategic partner to many of the world's largest retailers and brands. Second those retailers and brands choose CommerceHub because of our ability to execute and solve complex problems of a highly strategic nature. And third our business exhibits powerful operating leverage which combines our customer's e-commerce growth to deliver growing profitability and cash flow for shareholders.

Mark will walk you through the details, but here is a quick summary of the third quarter. We delivered revenue of 24.6 million, a 10% year-over-year increase and core dropship revenue growth of 12%, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.04, adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.08 and adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 34%, 11 percentage point improvement from the third quarter of 2016.

Beyond the financial results we are pleased to announce the signing of a new Top Ten US retailer. This time in the grocery and general merchandise vertical. The retailer is facing an increasingly competitive environment following Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods and choose CommerceHub to serve as a foundational partner for their strategic e-commerce initiative.

While we are thrilled that this retailer has chosen CommerceHub, online sales are currently a small portion of its total sales which is common in the grocery industry. Overall, approximately 3% of grocery sales occur online compared to 8% to 12% in other categories. So, they will start out as a smaller customer, but given the strategic importance of e-commerce for the company and the potential to expand more broadly into the grocery vertical, we feel there's a real opportunity to grow this relationship.

We have a long history of serving many of the largest and most successful retailers in North America and I'm proud to say that seven of the top retailers in the US and 11 of the top 30 online retailers are now CommerceHub customers. Additionally, we are also pleased to announce the signing of a Top Ten Canadian retailer as a dropship customer. The retailer had an existing dropship program that we expect to transition onto our platform and we will seek to grow the program as our partnership deepens. These retailers chose CommerceHub because dropshipping provides significant value for their businesses and because of our track record of operational excellence and our success is the secret weapon of some of the largest retailers in North America.

Dropshipping gives retailers a vast selection of products for their shoppers without large incremental investments in inventory or warehouses. This virtual inventory helps retailers become more competitive and provides them with profitable revenue growth. In a recent study we estimated approximately 70% of our retailers GMV can be attributed to the increase in the number of products they sell. Retailers recognize dropshipping as a strategic growth driver and they choose CommerceHub as their preferred partner.

And [indiscernible] retailer customers continue to grow their dropship networks in the third quarter, which helped grow our total customer count by 16% year-over-year to over 11,500 customers. The vast majority of which are suppliers. Retailers want their dropship suppliers in our platform because our software and services provide significant value to all participants including reduced complexity, higher order fulfill rates, faster supplier onboarding and most importantly a better shopping experience for the customer.

I'm excited about these new signings and the continued growth in our network which further solidify our position as the chosen partner for the largest retailers. As I've discussed on prior calls after we sign a dropship contract with the retailer, our operational teams must complete the retailer implementation. This process usually takes between six and eight months. The retailer then spends another six to ten months of ramping up their program adding suppliers. In total, it can take between 12 and 18 months for a retailer to ramp up to a steady-state of order volume. Launching a retailer as fast as possible helps us ramp our revenue from our retailer faster and I'm thrilled to announce that we've completed the implementation of the Top Ten retailer announced in the second quarter call.

They are adding suppliers and generating orders today. Although these implementations usually take six to eight months as I just indicated. This launch was completed in three months, half the normal time, thanks to a tremendous effort from our team working closely with a motivated customer that saw the value of launching quickly. I'd like to personally thank our team for their commitment and hard work, we're adding new suppliers for this retailer every week and I'm encouraged by the progress. Successfully managing dropship networks at massive scale is a complex undertaking and it's riddled with risk. Retailers choose CommerceHub because of our operational excellence and our ability to deliver on our customer promise. This builds goodwill and trust which compounds over time as retailers drive more of their e-commerce business through our platform.

The trust our customers have placed in CommerceHub over the years has been top of mind recently as we have celebrated our 20th anniversary of our founding in September. When I started this company in 1997, I didn't raise a lot of venture capital. So, I needed a capital efficient sales and operating money to fund the business with customer revenue. Also unlike many in my day, I was obsessed with profitability. My approach was simple, although it was difficult to pull off, the goal was to strategically partner with and sign the largest retailers and let our actions speak for themselves. My goal was to over-deliver and enable retailers to gain enough value from our platform that they'd expand the dropship program by driving more suppliers to become CommerceHub customers, which gave us an increasing share of their overall e-commerce volume and eliminated the supplier side customer acquisition cost that plague other platform companies in the industry.

This approach worked, and we continue to benefit from it today because our customer relationships generate revenue through usage fees, which delivers revenue growth and cash flow without the heavy investments in sales and marketing that many other software companies require. Our sales process while unique has been effective and the management of our sales organization must remain agile and aligned with the company's overall go to market efforts. As part of our ongoing efforts to grow the business and align sales with our commercialization strategy, we made the decision to part ways with our Chief Revenue Officer, Gary Nafus.

It is fair to say that CommerceHub has been most successful and I have personally been involved directly at the highest levels of customer organization and to this day it is quite common for me to be personally involved in deals we sign. I'll continue to work hand in hand with our sales executives to advance the opportunities and bring them to close as I've actively done with all of the other deals this year. Given our success with this model in the past and the strength of our current pipeline, we're confident that this will be the best approach going forward. In connection with this, Mike Trimarchi, our Chief Commercial Officer has taken leadership of our client's executives team which is responsible for existing customer management and growing GMV shares within our accounts.

Mike has been with us over a year now and I've been impressed with his ability since day one. He was promoted in May as Chief Commercial Officer, where he is responsible for commercializing our products, all customer facing operations, and now well in all customer relationships. I'm confident that Mike will strengthen our retailer and brand relationships and drive further revenue growth through broader adoption of our offering within existing accounts. We are seeking efficiencies in other areas of our business as well. Accordingly, we started a process in the third quarter to consolidate software development and other activities to our Albany headquarters which we believe will enable us to create more integrated solution and to more cost effectively capture the significant market opportunity in front of us.

Our Seattle office will remain open and it will continue to serve as home base for our marketplace and brand account services team, so we continue to boot on the ground in Seattle ecosystem that remains critical to success of our marketplace and brand offerings. These changes should result in cost savings in future years and Mark will walk you through those details including the related restructuring charges. We remain deeply committed to our CommerceHub brands initiatives. We've learned a great deal from our initial brand customers who are still in the early stages of developing their direct and consumer strategies. Most importantly, we've learned that brands are looking for significant long-term partners and we think our history of serving the large retailers will benefit us in building out those brand business.

In summary, our business remains strong with growing revenue and cash flow. The large retailers and brands continue to view CommerceHub as a strategic partner and continue to choose us to help us with their most critical growth strategies. Here in the fourth quarter and going into 2018 I remain intensely focused on new customer acquisition. I feel good about our pipeline and I'm confident in our ability to continue to grow the CommerceHub network. Our purpose as a management team is to build shareholder value and we plan to do so through continued growth from current customers, net new retailers and brands, and margin expansion through existing operating leverage in future efficiencies.

Mark, with that I'll turn it over to you.

Mark Greenquist

Thanks, Frank. Our third quarter financial results demonstrate several attractive attributes of our business including our ability to grow revenue from current customers to cost efficiently sign new agreements to expand our network and to achieve operating leverage by growing usage volumes on a mostly fixed cost base. Additionally, we can optimize our cost structure while still maintaining our ability to capture our large addressable market. To review our financial results for the third quarter, I'll start with the P&L and note that I'll be discussing our results on a GAAP and a non-GAAP or adjusted basis. Reconciliations are provided at the end of today's press release and the presentation posted to our IR website.

Total revenue in the third quarter was 24.6 six, up 10% year-over-year. Core dropship revenue which excludes revenue from our demand channel solutions grew 12% year-over-year. Revenue related to usage fees was 15.8 million in the third quarter, up 9% year-over-year and core dropship usage revenue was up 11% for the quarter driven by 15% increase in dropship order volume. During the second quarter conference call, we talked about the relationship between growth rate of usage revenue and growth rate of dropship order volume.

Similar to last quarter, dropship usage revenue growth came in at 4 percentage points lower than growth in dropship order volume. As I explained in the second quarter call, we charge certain customers non-order related usage fees and for customers ramping their programs order fee minimums. In the third quarter of 2016, usage revenue growth exceeded order volume growth similar to the second quarter of '165. The same phenomena repeated in the third quarter of 2017 specifically usage revenue growth below order volume growth.

Actually, order volume growth was the most important and significant driver of usage revenue growth in the quarter, which at 15% was somewhat lower in the first and second quarter of this year. Lower order volume growth was due specifically to lower growth in the month of September when five of our top ten retailers experienced year-over-year declines in order volume compared to September of 2016. In any given month, it's normal for a couple of our top ten retailers to perhaps experience some decline month over month for normal operational reasons such as timing of seasonal promotions, merchandising strategies et cetera.

But I'll note that in October of 2017 eight of our top ten customers grew year-over-year and returned to more normal growth rates. Moving on, subscription revenue was $7 million, up 9% year-over-year which was driven by a healthy increase in the number of retailers supplier selling relationships. We experienced as Frank mentioned a strong 16% year-over-year increase in our total count as some of last year's signings ramped their programs and longer tenured customers continue to grow their dropship networks.

Set up and professional services revenue was 1.8 million in the quarter, up 20% year-over-year. We attribute this growth mainly to the increase on total customer count as well as some acceleration of deferred revenue related to some smaller dropship retail customers leaving our platform including some due to bankruptcies. On a GAAP basis, gross profit in first quarter was 19.6 million, up from 16.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. Our adjusted gross profit in the third quarter was 19.9 million, an increase of 18% from a year ago and adjusted gross margin was 81%, up 600 basis points on a year-over-year basis as we continue to leverage our existing platform and personnel, while increasing revenue.

In addition, adjusted gross margins were helped by lower amortization of previously capitalized software development cost. Now I'd remind everybody that we updated [Technical Difficulty] to estimate the capitalized portion of R&D expense in the third quarter of 2016. This update reduced our R&D capitalization rate and increased R&D operating expense. But it is also starting to reduce amortization of expense and cost of revenue, and this will continue to have a positive impact on adjusted gross margins going forward.

GAAP operating expense in the third quarter of 2017 was 16.3 million, which includes 836,000 of restructuring charges and compares to 16.1 million of GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating expense in the third quarter was 13.5 million, which was roughly flat from the same period a year ago. As Frank talked about earlier, we started a process to consolidate software development and other corporate activities at our Albany headquarters to more effectively support the ongoing growth of our business through more streamlined and centralized operations.

The plan included the immediate elimination of roughly 30 positions in our Seattle office and retention of roughly 25 Seattle-based engineers for a transition period into early 2019. The gradual relocation of many of those positions to Albany and a continued retention of our Seattle based account services team. As of September 30, 2017, we estimate that the total restructuring charges for this plan will be approximately $5 million to $6 million and we incurred 1.1 million of restructuring charges in the third quarter. We anticipate an additional $1 million and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter and the remaining $3 million to $3.5 million of restructuring charges are expected to be recognized ratably from the first quarter of 2018 through early 2019.

Related to headcount reductions in our Seattle office, we expect gross personnel and facilities cost reductions of approximately $1 million in the fourth quarter between $4 million and $5 million in 2018 and between $8 million and $9 million in 2019. However, our current expectations are that perhaps half to three quarters of those cost reductions will be offset by gradual rehiring at our Albany headquarters where we anticipate having the ability to hire comparable talent to the Seattle market, but at a lower cost.

At this time, we expect this restructuring will result in a net reduction in adjusted operating costs meaning operating costs excluding restructuring charges beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017, which will gradually increase through 2018 and 2019 to an estimated $2 million to $5 million per year. Although the exact amount of the offset is going to be dependent upon the pace and the magnitude of rehiring in Albany. As we move into 2018, in addition to the natural operating leverage in the business. This restructuring together with the reduction in amortization of capitalized software development cost us in an even stronger position to drive further margin expansion in 2018.

Moving on to GAAP net income - moving on, GAAP net income was $2 million in the third quarter and GAAP earnings per diluted share in the third quarter were $0.04 compared to $0.02 a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter were $0.08, up from $0.04 in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was 8.4 million, up from 5.3 million a year ago and the increases in adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA reflect our continued revenue growth, expanded gross margins and effective operating model that provides strong leverage in the business.

Net cash provided by operating activities was 6.7 million in the third quarter compared to 12.8 million a year ago. When we collected approximately 7.2 million in net tax benefits generated from exercise activities from employees at Liberty Interactive, our former parent company, so spin related cash inflow. I'll also remind everyone that free cash flow which we provide in the reconciliation section of the press release and at the end of our slide presentation also includes the collection of these tax benefits in the third quarter of 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet, when we spun off from Liberty Interactive 15 months ago, we had roughly 50 million of debt on our balance sheet, approximate 30 million of net debt. And we ended the quarter with a net cash balance of 8.4 million after repaying the final 6 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility during the quarter. So, no long-term debt remains on the balance sheet at this time.

So, to summarize, we delivered a solid third quarter results and believe that our recent customer launches and expanded relationship should enable us to continue to grow over the long run. We posted another quarter of high customer growth demonstrating the strong network effects of our business model. And we also delivered higher margins demonstrating the strong operating leverage in our operating model, in our financial model, and we've put in place two additional drivers for continued margin improvement going forward.

Now with that let me open up the call for some questions. Operator could you start us off.

Monika Garg

First, I guess, coming back to Mark, your comment like dropship revenue came down 17% in Q1 to 14% in Q2 year-over-year to 12% Q3 because of the fact that you described. So is it fair to assume in Q4 it should actually go through ramp up from 12% higher going towards more e-commerce growth 15%, 16%.

Mark Greenquist

Monika, again we're not giving guidance. So, I don't want to start now. All I want to say is, as we've pointed out, in the second and third quarters of last year, you had the usage revenue grown well above order volume. And that is flipped in the second and third quarters of this year. And we continue to think that order volume is the key metric with regard to usage revenue and frankly for overall revenue because that's the best underlying metric of the health of the business and it's representing roughly 70% of our total revenue. So again, I don't want to get into guidance and what's going to happen in the fourth quarter. But I just did want to point out that we just had the same phenomenon in the third quarters as we explained and talked about at length in the second quarter.

Monika Garg

I guess I'm just trying to understand when can we see the convergence of order volume growth and total revenue growth?

Mark Greenquist

So again, I can't give you and don't want to give you like an exact date because I feel like I'm getting into guidance. But I'll reiterate what we said on the second quarter call that over the long term the best indicator of usage revenue growth is the order volume growth and we do think that over time those two converge. Even though from time to time as we've seen in the second and third quarters of last year and this year, they can deviate by a few percentage points.

Monika Garg

Then, you know, your comment about Chief Revenue Officer parted ways, could you maybe just provide more color around that?

Frank Poore

So, when we did the hiring in the beginning, we were really looking at this - I'll first start by saying, I'm the fact that CEO that you know course corrects quickly if I don't think we're on the right track, I don't get stuck in my ways and try to prove a point. So, when we made the decision to bring someone in, we thought that after going public it would be best to have a central person who is responsible for all revenue across the organization. As we got deeper into this and we realized, as Mike started to take over some of - our Chief Commercial Officer started to take over some of the accounts, we started to realize it's a bit of a different skill set that we think we can apply inside these accounts. And decided that it would be better to break these two apart. I've been a very active participant in the sales organization since the first days of this company and have signed and have been personally involved in signing many of these companies. I was involved in the deals this year. We have a management team we thought it would be best if I stayed directly involved with the sales team and drove this and Mike took ownership of the customer and we think this is the right path going forward.

Monika Garg

Then, maybe just give us some update on how is the brands initiative going, when do you think, this could be, let's say, 5%, 10% revenue business?

Frank Poore

Well, again, in terms of size, so it's still fairly early in the brand side. And as I've said before, we're really focused on partnering with the largest brands and so in much the same way, we're not going after any one that will sign up. We're going after folks that are going to be able to provide us long term order growth volume - order volume growth and the sales cycle takes longer on some of these things. I can tell you that we've renewed and expanded our relationship with Mattel. That's something that I can actively announce, and I can tell you that we're continuing to go down the path, but know that we're going after the largest customers and not unlike going after the largest retailer customers, the sales cycle can be a little longer, but much more fruitful.

Monika Garg

Just the last one for me, is the Mercent have been totally behind us now?

Mark Greenquist

As we announce, there is a couple of percentage point difference in the third quarter. So, it's that much less that it was in prior quarters and I think it's fair to say that by the time we get to the fourth quarter, we're probably, for all intents and purposes, lapping that and it's starting to just become noise.

Bob Labick

I just want to start, you discussed a little bit about customer trends. I was hoping you could expand upon it a little and tell us about the percent of orders fulfilled on truck ship as your customers age and the trends there in your portfolio, not customer specific, but are you still seeing maturing customers use higher percentages of drop shipping and how is that overall trending in the portfolio.

Frank Poore

I would say in general, it's continuing to trend upward. So, we've - I think we've announced before that we've got some customers where the online - the drop ship growth is 30% to 50% of their online e-commerce. We've got other customers that are small fractions of that and we think there's a huge opportunity to grow that. But generally speaking, if you just think about retail in general, retailers can only - they only have so much capital and only so much warehouse space. And so, as selection becomes more and more important in e-commerce, these retailers are just going to continue to be smart about the 75,000 or 80,000 products that they actually stock in warehouse and in order to succeed, they're going to have to expand their selection. So, I mean people ask me how much of it can be drop ship. I think over time, it's going to get, it's like the limit theory in mathematics, it's going to get closer and closer probably without ever touching to 100%. I mean if you think about Amazon, if you've got 350 million skews versus the ones that are in stock, the virtual inventory is a much, much more significant portion of the overall selection.

Mark Greenquist

And then, Bob, I would also say, as we mentioned in the script, I mean we had very good customer growth, 16% year-over-year. Obviously, most of that is suppliers and I would say that the main driver of that was new customers or ramping customers, guys not only ones that we perhaps signed this year, but ones that we signed in previous years that are still in the process of wrapping their programs, but there's also some large existing customers who have been customers for a long time who continue to increase their drop ship supplier network. So that customer growth number, again, I just want to make sure you leave the call understanding that it wasn't just the new and ramping customers, there's also some long tenured existing customers that are also continuing to rapidly grow their drop ship networks.

Bob Labick

And then congrats on the new top 10 grocery customer. And you're going to run out of top 10 customers to sign pretty soon in the US, but that's great. Just could you talk a little bit about with that customer, are you reselling mostly non-grocery items now or will you be also - or will they also be selling food through your network or how will that initially look.

Frank Poore

Well, I would think out of the really gauge of the products outside of food, given that they have food in stock that they can service and most food products that they serve in grocery stores cover the bases. There is certainly stocking going beyond, but I think this particular company is leveraging their brand and market prowess to try to expand the selection that they offer to their customers and this is a retailer that is, I mean, is a grocery retailer that is a true merchandise retailer as well. So, it's not somebody that's pure grocery, trying to get into merchandise. This is a full-scale grocer that also has merchandise as part of their offering.

Matt Pfau

Just wanted to ask one first on the top 10 retailer that you signed last quarter and have already implemented. If I recall correctly, that retailer did have an existing drop ship program, which I believe was coming on to CommerceHub. So, we expect to see an initial pickup from that customer coming on board or is it sort of the normal expectation of where we're looking at a few more months before we start to see that retailer become more incremental to your revenue growth.

Mark Greenquist

Matt, it's Mark. They did go live. They've added vendors. We're starting to take orders. And we're going to - they're going to continue to ramp up. I think it's fair to say that we're not expecting them to be hugely material in the fourth quarter and it is going to be a process to go through to continue to ramp them up and I think also just realistically as we now go into the busy season, everybody's going to be very focused on that versus focused on adding new suppliers. So, I don't want to say that that's going to completely stop, but I think the way you're asking your question, which is like, it is still going to take some time to fully build out their drop ship network and really kind of hit their run rate, yes, that is still going to take a little bit of time, but we're - again we're extremely happy that we've already started that stage of the process and are moving along we think pretty well with them.

Bob Labick

And then wanted to task a little bit on the non-US business, so first, how is the UK customer that you signed last quarter progressing and then any other additional pipeline builds in that geography post signing your first customer? And then in terms of the Canadian retailer that you signed this quarter, is that your first Canadian retailer that you've signed and then what does the opportunity look like in Canada?

Frank Poore

Sure. I'll start with the UK. So, like I said, we're pleased to launch the retailer we signed. They're ramping now and while we don't expect material revenue from them in the fourth quarter, we're in a good position with the account going into 2018. As we said, it usually takes about six months to launch a new retailer and we're continuing to work closely with them now and we're currently on schedule. As far as other opportunities in the UK, we do have a pipeline of customers in the UK and into other parts of Europe that we're working right now. So, we feel good about that. As far as Canada, no, we have a lot of large customers in Canada that we've had over the years. Many of them counterparts to the US companies and some purely Canadian companies, but we do a material business in Canada and this is a very large retailer in Canada. So, I think it was a good signing and we're happy about it.

Mark Greenquist

Matt, I mean in the 10-Q, we talk about how the revenue is like over 90% US based, but that means that there's something that's not and that's mainly Canada, because we're still obviously getting to the point where we can start to get some more material UK revenues. So that just gives you some indication of the size of our current Canadian business, but we're super happy to be signing another large one and hopefully we're going to see that portion of our business continue to grow.

Aaron Turner

Just a couple for me. First, this is a really nice job of subscriber acquisition this year. Wondering if you are able to disclose the names of any of the retailers that you've brought on this year and then you mentioned the top 10 retailer had a fast on boarding process, how is the on-boarding process for the other three signed in the first half of this year and then I have a follow up.

Mark Greenquist

Okay. Well, I don't - certainly, the retailers that we signed in the second quarter, we have not disclosed their names. For the ones in the first quarter, they're on boarded, they're implemented, they're up and running and we're starting to build our order volume with them. And then like you said, for the large retailer in the second quarter, we've got them up and running. As Frank mentioned, the UK retailer, we continue to work with them on schedule. I think that they'll be launched by the end of the year and get started there. So, again, pretty happy with the progress that we're making.

Aaron Turner

And then can't disclose any of the names yet?

Mark Greenquist

No. Interestingly enough, in the older days, companies were very much willing to give us press release, capabilities and that sort of thing and now we've become sort of more part of the strategic growth and in some cases a secret weapon for them. They tend not to allow us to have the PR as much as we'd love to have it of course.

Aaron Turner

And then just had a quick question on your go to market strategy. The pace that you're bringing on retailers this year has obviously accelerated. I was just wondering if you've changed your approach in your go to market strategy or maybe the market just waking up to the benefits of the drop ship and that's providing a tailwind for you.

Frank Poore

So, I mean it's fair to say that I've been much more intensely involved this year in sales than I was last year. We took the company public and spun it out, so I had distractions around that. But I've been able to focus, and I get involved, I can open up doors for the team and I work closely with them. Richard Jones, my co-founder has been quite actively involved as we move to more and more into the sales organization as well. He's been with me since the beginning. So, we make a pretty effective team along with the rest of our group.

Aaron Turner

And then just lastly for me, any thoughts on usage of cash now that the debt is paid down.

Mark Greenquist

So, I'm going to give you my standard CFO answer that I gave in the second quarter as well, which is obviously, the first thing we're looking at is any kind of acquisition activity that we think could really add to the platform, add to the value that we - important value that we provide to these retailers and big brands. After that, we really haven't had any other conversations about returning cash and I would think for the near term, probably not going to do anything on that front, but I think that remains to be seen. We'll obviously be taking a harder look at that now like you said that the debt has been paid down and we're going into the fourth quarter, which has historically been the seasonal and usually the cash conversion is pretty high on that revenue. Certainly, by the first quarter, we've collected the bulk of that. So that's where you're going to - that's where you're going to see the cash flow really start to accelerate and it is early next year based on the fourth quarter volumes.

David Gearhart

My first question, Amazon put out or excuse me, the Wall Street Journal put out an article earlier this week on Amazon subsidizing some of the products that are from retailers on their side to kind of drive volume to their website and then the holiday season. Just wondered if you saw that and if you had any thoughts in terms of what it could do to your volume from your retailers that are flowing through your drop ship program.

Frank Poore

Are you referring to Amazon sort of reducing the commissions to try to make more competitive pricing?

David Gearhart

Yes. Exactly. Basically, they're reducing pricing on various products and they're eating that difference in pricing and the retailer gets the same amount of it sold, but it's to increase the volume that comes to their side, it's more of just adjust the pricing and eat that difference if they're reducing pricing without the retailer knowing?

Frank Poore

I mean, a lot of these - we'll see what happens, but I mean a lot of these companies have dynamic pricing systems in place that may change pricing for folks. But I think the season is starting earlier this year and the competitiveness is just taking place and so Wal-Mart and Wal-Mart is gaining share and gaining traction and so I think this is a way for Amazon to fight back and it may be temporary, it may be long term, we'll have to see how it all plays out.

David Gearhart

And then my next question, some of the technology companies that enable retailers, a handful of them, some of them public have indicated that retailers are being a little bit slower in investing in technology from a standpoint of wanting to step back and get a better sense of their strategy for online-offline, the convergence of the two. Just wondering if you've noticed any hesitancy in your business. I know that you've signed more this year relative to your target, your additions are good, I just wonder if there's been any impact and would you be in a stronger net addition position absent that effect, just curious if you're seeing any of that in your business.

Frank Poore

I think we're seeing an acceleration of investments in these types of technologies. I mean, while we're hearing a lot about retail Armageddon and brick and mortar stores not doing well year-over-year, online sales for most of these companies are still doing quite well and so a lot of the investments are being poured into this area, given that we're a revenue producing platform and we're very capital light, it's a real way for these guys to grow revenue.

David Gearhart

And then I was wondering if you could provide a quick update on your delivery solutions and some of your add on and what I'd consider modular capabilities and the ability to up sell those, if you can give us any sense qualitatively or even quantitatively of the traction you're getting on that side of the shop because a large retailer on the pharmacy side announced wanting to do more on expedited shipping two day or less or even same day in some cities, just wondering if you're seeing a tailwind there in terms of demand for those kind of capabilities?

Frank Poore

Absolutely. I mean shit shipping is becoming the equivalent of cash flow in retail, right? So, to the extent that you can optimize shipping and fulfillment and delivery, you can improve your cash flow. And so, you asked about a certain module, we have something called smart shipping. We do a lot of different things algorithmically, but rather than - so retailers can take orders. They're all trying to do two days shipping for free. The fact of the matter is, if you've got suppliers in different - if you don't know where your suppliers are, start there. If you don't know where inventory is, you can't ever promise a customer when they can have it. Secondly, you can't optimize the fulfillment, because you can't decide where it should come from and you can't decide which carrier should bring it and at which service level.

So, what we're able to do is we uniquely have inventory by location across all of these suppliers on our network. So, we know where inventory exists by location in the industry geographically. These retailers can leverage us to not only place an order to that supplier that is potentially closest to that organization, but we can then look at that and we know on the purchase order where the customer is located, we know where the inventory is located, we know the turnaround times of the suppliers and the transit times of the carriers and the cost in the rate table. So, in real time, dynamically, we can choose the right location, the right fulfillment method, the right delivery service level to get it there in a particular time.

And just to give you an example, customer orders something in a promise date of two day and the customer is in New York City and the product is in New Jersey, you can really offer it free in one day, because it's going to get there via ground the next day. If the customer is in Minnesota, then it will be a two-day delivery from New Jersey. And so, in the one case, we would leave it alone and the other case, we downgrade it. If it had to get to California, we might upgrade it. So, we're in a position where we - because we have all of this data from all these different sources, can make really optimizable decisions for customers.

And just to give you a sense, a lot of our customers would call us around December 5 and say, we don't care how the customer orders, we want everything to go out two-day air. Right. We want to make sure it gets there for the customer and we told them, well, you're wasting a lot of money because a lot of packages are going from New Jersey to New York, going all the way down to Atlanta and then coming back to New York, taking two days and costing $14 when they could go ground and get there in one day and cost $4. So, we saved our customers potentially millions of dollars just through these optimization algorithms and so it's those kinds of things that we're looking to do. Not only do we want to help our retailers get products often make - have vast selections for their customers, but we also have to make it possible for them to deliver very quickly and efficiently.

Ryan MacDonald

I was just wondering, so typically you've talked about that the goal going into any given year is try and close two to four large retail customers for you and obviously this year, you've done very well in exceeding those expectations over the high end. As you look into 2018 and as you're looking to ramp those new customers, do you need to make any additional investments to, from a capacity perspective to help ramp those large number of customers that you've added this year in a timely fashion?

Frank Poore

No. I mean that's one of the benefits of our platform. We absolutely have to build in capacity just for because you always have holiday, but we do have capacity. We've gotten very efficient at being able to do this. Candidly, if we have to do something in Germany or Spain and have to do certain things or maybe some investment in the platform to internationalize or provide language but you asked Canada, the things we're doing, adding new customers is quite profitable and certainly I used to say in the old days, whether we do two orders through the platform today or 2 million, our costs are the same.

Ryan MacDonald

And then just following up on the customer growth numbers, you talked about that 16% growth being driven I think in part by a number of new suppliers being added to the platform. Is that something that you're seeing primarily due to the fact that you're now extending outside of North American with that UK customer and sort of tapping into a new group of suppliers there?

Mark Greenquist

No. Really, the bulk of that, if not all of it was North America. So, as we were saying, the UK retailer, we're continuing to work with them to get them implemented, kind of more along our normal rule of thumb timing and we hope to do that by the end of the year. And so, I think that we'll probably start to see European based vendors for that particular retailer showing up next year, but the growth that we saw in the third quarter was really North America based.

Frank Poore

And one thing I'll add too is, as we got to sign new customers, I think when we signed our large customer in the second quarter, there was a really significant, high double digits, maybe in the 70% range of the suppliers that were already on the network. So, it becomes a valuable selling. So, we talk about new customers, if they're already on the network, it's a new connection to the new retailer we just signed, but we don't count it as a new customer. So, I think that's important to know. So, in addition to new connections, we actually have added new customers and I think it's important to understand that if we add retailers from new industries, so if it's sporting goods and all of a sudden, now, we add a whole bunch of new sporting goods suppliers maybe we didn't have or if we get into a new apparel retailer, all of a sudden, there's new apparel suppliers we didn't have. So, some of it's the types of customers we've signed over the last year or so that have added new types of suppliers to the network.

Frank Poore

All right. I want to just thank everyone again for joining today's call. We're pleased with the results for the quarter and excited about the opportunities we have in front of us. Just to reiterate, we signed six drop ship retailers in 2017. That's ahead of our usual goal of two to four new signings, which sets us up well going into 2018. Our existing retailer customers continue to embrace drop shipping in CommerceHub, demonstrated by 16% customer growth in the third quarter on top of the 16% growth we saw in the second quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 11 percentage points in the quarter, demonstrating the strong operating leverage in the model and we have two additional levers of margin expansion going into 2018. So, as we go in to seasonally strong fourth quarter, I feel good about our ability to continue to sign new retailers and brands, achieve ongoing revenue from current customers and drive strong EBITDA margin expansion. Again, thank you for joining us on today's call.

