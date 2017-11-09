Sanderson Farms Vs. Pilgrim's Pride: Which Is Top Chicken?

Versus

Recently, I have been searching for stocks in non-technology industries to balance out my tech-heavy portfolio. I asked myself, what is the antithesis of the products and services provided by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)? And, what did I come up with? Chickens! Well, not exactly, but raising chickens is refreshingly simple compared to the average technology company's product or service. (Can you explain what Nvidia does in one sentence? I can't.) In theory, a consolidation or downtrend in technology stocks should not adversely affect chicken farms.

I came across these two companies after noting, surprisingly, that one of the top-performing industries is the Food-Meat Products industry group. This industry is currently ranked 55 out of the 197 industry groups, and the industry group as a whole is up 29% year to date.

Two top performing stocks in this industry are Sanderson Farm's and Pilgrim's Pride, up 70% percent and 51% percent over the past 12 months, respectively. Both have had strong performances over the past year, but which has the greater potential going forward? In this article, I compare each company's performance in the following categories: Earnings, Sales, P/E Ratio, Mutual Fund Ownership, Dividends, Size, Relative Strength, and Technical Price Chart. In the conclusion, I will pass judgement upon which chicken farm currently rules the roost.

Earnings:

Simply put, Sanderson Farms is making a ton of money. In 2016, the company brought in $8.46 per share; in 2017, it is estimated to make $12.72. Its EPS growth rate is 36%, and its last 4 quarters have been explosive, albeit erratic: 175%, 93%, 39%, and 110%. This earnings growth is impressive, to put it mildly.

Pilgrim's Pride, or Pilgrim's, as it often calls itself, is also bringing in solid income. In 2016, the company made $1.75 per share; in 2017, it is estimated to make $2.61. Its EPS growth rate is 27%, and its last 4 quarters while a bit lumpy, are showing some strong acceleration: 15%, -17%, 60%, and +145%. The price chart, located near the end of the article, reflects these results, showing a 2+ year consolidation and recent breakout.

Advantage - Sanderson Farms

Sales:

Over its last 4 quarters, Sanderson Farms' sales have shown increasing growth: 16%, 14%, 16%, and 28%. While not showing the explosive growth in sales of say, a young tech company, Sanderson's growth is impressive for a large, established company. Pilgrim's sales are more tepid, although it has shown acceleration the last two quarters. The breakdown is as follows: -3%, +3%, +11%, +37%.

Advantage - Sanderson Farms

P/E Ratio:

Sanderson Farms' P/E ratio is 12, slightly less than Pilgrim's P/E of 15. While one should never buy a company based solely on a low P/E ratio (an unusually low P/E ratio, for example, may mean the company is struggling and in danger of going out of business!), when comparing similar companies in the same industry, the P/E ratio can help one determine which is the better value. Currently, Sanderson has the lower P/E ratio and appears to be the cheaper stock and better value based upon this metric.

Advantage - Sanderson Farms

Mutual Fund Ownership:

Accelerating Mutual Fund Ownership means that funds with deep pockets are increasingly climbing on board, and since funds generally make purchases over weeks, months, or even years, the more funds owning stock the better. A stock with a relatively small number of funds on board does have more potential for explosive growth, as it gets "discovered" by funds. What one does not want to see is declining interest by mutual funds.

From December 2016 to September 2017, Sanderson's mutual fund ownership grew from 555 funds to 572 funds, an encouraging trend. With 572 funds, it should also be noted that Sanderson is far from being an undiscovered, "hidden gem." Pilgrim's fund ownership actually decreased slightly over the last year, from 424 in December 2016 to 421 in September - not the trend one wants to see. The silver lining, I suppose, is that with 100+ less funds than Sanderson, Pilgrim's has more potential to be "discovered."

Advantage - Sanderson Farms

Dividends:

Sanderson Farms currently offers a dividend yield of 0.9%. In addition, Sanderson also occasionally gives out special dividends; the company issued one of $0.50 per share in 2015 and recently offered a special dividend of $1.00 per share on Oct. 17th, 2017. As CEO Joe Sanderson explains, "We are proud to share our strong financial and operating performance with our shareholders through increased dividend payments." Pilgrim's currently does not offer a dividend.

Advantage - Sanderson Farms

Size:

Choosing a winner in the size category isn't as simple as it may seem. A smaller company is, in theory, more likely to grow significantly larger. However, a large company is easier for mutual funds to invest in; they can methodically scoop up a tremendous number of shares without moving the price dramatically. Still, assuming both companies are large enough for mutual funds to purchase (which they are), and assuming all other attributes are equal (which they aren't), I would choose the smaller company, as based on size alone, it has the most potential for growth. Here are the stats:

Sanderson has a market cap of $3,385.4 million and a 21.4 million share float. Its average volume is 598,000.

Pilgrim's has a market cap of $7,808.3 million and a 52.2 million share float. Its average volume is 1,207,700. Based on these figures, Pilgrim's is easily twice as big as Sanderson Farms.

Advantage: Sanderson Farms

Relative Strength:

Relative Strength compares the performance of a stock to that of the overall market. The higher the number, the better. At the time this article was written, both companies had a relative strength number of 91; this means they are both outperforming 91% of the stocks in the S&P 500, a good barometer of the stock market at large. We all know from our classroom days that a 92 is roughly an A-. Pretty Good.

Advantage - Draw

Technical Price Chart:

After weighing some basic fundamentals, as I have done above, an analysis of the stocks' price charts can also help us determine which stock is most likely to significantly increase in value. Examining Sanderson Farms' 10-year price chart, I see a fairly orderly and appealing uptrend channel. Note also, less appealingly, that SAFM is at the top of its channel. This is a concern, because in its past, SAFM has oscillated back down to the bottom of the channel. However, it recently broke out of the channel, and one could argue that the top of the channel, resistance, has now become support, and that it is going to break out above the channel in a steeper uptrend during the months to come. Based on its strong fundamentals, this may well happen. Here's the 10-year chart:

Interestingly, Pilgrim's price chart tells a much different story. After a head-and-shoulders bottom cup from 2010-2013 and subsequent 2-year uptrend, PPC formed a 2+ year malformed double bottom base (I say malformed because of the extra "dip" to the right of the second bottom. The extra dip is too small and does not extend low enough to qualify the pattern as a triple bottom.) It then formed an orderly high handle above the resistance line, and it is now breaking out of this large consolidation pattern. This, to me, is a very bullish pattern, and I anticipate, given that its fundamentals are increasing, that it will embark on a new uptrend. The caveat, of course, is that the general market must stay bullish, as a steeply falling tide will sink all boats - and chicken farms. Here's the 10-year chart:

In my opinion, both long-term charts are appealing, but the Pilgrim's chart shows more potential and less risk.

Advantage: Pilgrim's Pride

Special Bonus Surprise Category - Website:

Before revealing the winner of this comparison, I am compelled to report that Sanderson Farms has perhaps the most pleasant company website I have ever visited. It is a seamless collection of pastoral videos and pictures of folksy farmers tending to the farm, cute chicks doing what chicks do (mostly pecking), and colorful information that presents the farm's long tradition of bringing food to the table. The next time you are feeling cooped up in the big city, take a few minutes and enjoy the pastoral experience at www.sandersonfarms.com.

Advantage: Sanderson Farms

And the Winner is: Sanderson Farms

Based upon the fundamentals discussed above, and taking into account the technical patterns of the price charts, I am bullish on both stocks and anticipate both doing well over the next two quarters. However, at this juncture, clearly Sanderson Farms should be named king of the roost: its fundamentals are clearly superior, and its long-term price chart is the envy of many a company.

Personally, I am planning on building positions in both companies. With SAFM, I am going to be patient and wait and see whether the upper trendline on the price chart truly will function as support; if the price stays on or above the line for a few weeks, I will enter. PPC, on the other hand, is at a good buy point right now (recent breakout of a double bottom, albeit a bit overextended), and I plan to initiate a position in the next few days, provided the market reacts favorably to its recent 3rd quarter earnings report (after hours on 11/7/2017). However, as Sanderson is "top chicken," I ultimately do plan to accumulate a larger position in SAFM than in PPC.

If any of you would like to share your opinion and/or additional informational on either of these two companies, I certainly would enjoy hearing from you.

