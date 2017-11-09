WageWorks (WAGE) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 08, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Kimberly L. Wilford - WageWorks, Inc.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Analysts

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Steven W. Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Kimberly L. Wilford - WageWorks, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review our third quarter 2017 financial results. With me on the call today are, Joe Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Colm Callan, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that will be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future operating results for our fourth quarter of 2017 and our fiscal year ending December 31, 2017; expected benefits from our selling efforts; our acquisition of ADP's Consumer Health Spending Account and COBRA businesses; our channel partnerships, carrier relationships, portfolio purchases; developments in the commuter space; the demand for consumer-directed benefits; market trends for the industries in which we compete; our expectations and beliefs concerning how those trends will affect our operating results; and our strategic and operational plans, objectives and goals.

These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. Important factors such as risks related to regulations affecting our industry and risks related to employer and employee adoption of tax advantaged benefit plans could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

These factors are addressed in the earnings press release that we issued today under the section captioned Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements made herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available in our third quarter 2017 earnings press release, which can be found at www.wageworks.com in the Investor Relations section. Also please note that our webcast and today's call will be available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Jackson. Joe?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thank you, Kim, and I'd like to start by thanking you all for joining us today. This was another strong quarter for WageWorks highlighted by a very healthy growth rate and impressive financial metrics. We completed a successful enterprise sales season driven by interest across all of our products. The SMB selling season is well underway and our sales overall are on track for another solid year. We've been making investments in education and awareness programs to support the enterprise and SMB open enrollment season which has just begun. As well as open enrollment for the OPM's Federal Flexible Spending Account Program, which is set to begin later this month.

Activity from our channel partners and carrier relationships is steady and our comprehensive platform of integrated offerings continues to be a competitive differentiator. Finally, our acquisition and channel partnership pipeline remains strong. And as you likely read just last month, we announced the acquisition of Tango's HSA business to accelerate our momentum in the HSA market. I will discuss all these topics in more detail in a moment, but first let me walk through our results.

Total revenue for the quarter was $115.7 million, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was very strong at $37.3 million, an increase of 41% over the prior year period, which exceeded our stated guidance. And our impressive 32.2% EBITDA margin this quarter continues to demonstrate our ability to add all types of revenue and drive scale within the business. Our new wins this enterprise selling season continue to reflect the importance of and differentiation created by our multi-product integrated platform.

Our solid sales performance has also resulted in a substantial number of new client implementation this year. We are once again on pace to implement approximately 2,000 new employer clients this January that cover the full suite of our products and services. In addition last month, we acquired Tango Health's HSA business to strengthen our HSA product offering and increase our presence in that space. Tango albeit small squarely met our acquisition criteria with its unique HSA technology capabilities, strong client portfolio and the establishment of a channel partner relationship that will resonate with clients looking for HSA account administration, as well as decision support tools that they can offer their employees to help them choose the most appropriate healthcare plan for their needs. The acquisition of Tango is not expected to have a material impact to revenue or adjusted EBITDA in 2017.

Interest in our HRA product continues to rise as does the number of HRA only opportunities closed this year as compared to previous years. To that end, I'm very pleased to announce that in January, we will begin administering the Medicare HRA product for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Federal Employee Program. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with them and look forward to bringing our advanced technology platform and premium service capabilities to approximately 200,000 of the OPM's Federal retirees in the New Year.

We were also encouraged by the language in the President's October 12 executive order on healthcare, which directs the departments of Treasury, Labor and Health & Human Services to consider changes to HRAs, so employers can make better use of them for their employees. These changes, including increasing the usability of HRAs by allowing them to be combined with non-group coverage and use to pay for health insurance premiums. Recently, many employers have also shown interest in contributing funds directly to an HRA as a way to allow new HSA participants to get a head start on investing in their new account. By doing this, employers gain greater control over how contributed funds are spent versus simply putting the money directly into a participant's HSA account. In addition, an employer can design their plan so that unused HRA funds revert back to them at the end of a plan year or upon termination of employment.

We are confident that positive changes in the regulations and guidance governing HRAs will spur even greater interest in this product over time. The activity from our carrier relationships and channel partners remain strong with more than a 25% of our new sales revenue being generated from these various arrangements. Our sales results also speak directly to the outstanding service and technology we bring to our clients on a day-to-day basis, which has led to our year-to-date client renewal rates remaining in the high 90%s once again. Integration of the ADP business we acquired late last year picked up in the quarter and we remain very pleased with the progress of those activities. We have now completed several large transition milestones that will have a material benefit in 2018.

Synergies are in line with our projections and our ongoing partnership with ADP continues to produce substantial revenue opportunities. As previously mentioned, open enrollment for the OPM's Flexible Spending Account Program is set to begin later this month and will run through mid-December. In support of OPM, we're again making investments in educational materials, enrollment collateral and marketing initiatives targeting non-enrolled eligible employees, existing participants and benefit officers. These campaigns promote our online tools, educate employees about eligible expenses, and help them estimate their savings utilizing an FSA.

We continue to see increases in email open rates with each campaign we launch and a more than doubling of the use of our online calculators. We remain optimistic that our efforts over time will continue to increase OPM's participation rates.

For all of our other enterprise and SMB clients, we're also conducting marketing campaigns designed to increase participation in HSAs, FSAs and commuter benefits. We continue to see growth in all of our products and although the percentage of eligible employees that adopt consumer-directed benefits is higher at WageWorks than the industry average, we believe participation rates will continue to accelerate.

Our marketing efforts include email campaigns, featuring updated content to assist with benefits planning and links to available resources. We have also redesigned our website, making it easier for employers and employees to find the updated enrollment collateral and content they need. Overall, we are pleased with the increased number of impressions, collateral downloaded, and requests for information we have seen to-date and remain focused on educating our employers and employees on the value of our products.

In our commuter business, our partnerships with Uber, Lyft and SpotHero continue to impress. We have seen steady increases in Uber and Lyft transactions each month since these programs have been launched and in the total funds spent on uberPOOL rides and Lyft rides. You may also recall we signed an agreement earlier this year with SpotHero, a leading parking reservation service. We have seen the popularity of this program grow as well as more and more of our participants are using their WageWorks computer cards to reserve and pay for parking through SpotHero. Our COBRA business continues to be a solid grower for us. In addition to a healthy amount of new sales activity, we had a number of COBRA clients come to us as part of the ADP transaction. With revenue in this product growing 48% this quarter over the third quarter of 2016, we remain optimistic about the opportunities in this space and very confident in our ability to drive scale.

Moving to our M&A strategy, we continue to actively pursue a number of acquisition and channel partner opportunities to ensure that we expand our footprint. We will remain an active player in the ongoing industry consolidation as we pursue the many targets that support this aspect of our stated growth plan.

In conclusion, this was another outstanding quarter for WageWorks. Our enterprise sales teams closed out another tremendous selling season, and we're encouraged by the strength of our pipeline and business activity in the SMB segment. We continue to work a strong list of acquisition and channel partnership opportunities, our multiproduct platform along with our winning formula of outstanding service, technology and innovation, industry leadership and consumer engagement positions us well for continued success.

And most importantly, let's not forget about our business fundamentals. We have consistently stated over the years, that our business model has a target growth rate of 15% to 25% per year with the bottom-line growing faster than the top, which drives increased scale. Well this quarter, we've had a very strong top line growth of 30%, even stronger bottom line growth of 41% and a quarter-over-quarter margin expansion of 170 basis points. With that kind of execution, it continues to reinforce my long-standing belief that this company is just getting started.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Colm for a review of the numbers.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. I'd also like to add my thanks to all of you for joining us on the call this afternoon. Before I begin, please note that every time I reference non-GAAP numbers on this call, those non-GAAP numbers exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, contingent consideration expense, severance costs related to integration initiatives, cost associated with the acquisition of ADP, CHSA and COBRA business and the related tax impact of these items. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation can be found in the tables of our press release, which is available on our website.

Now I'll provide details on our strong financial performance during the third quarter of 2017, then I'll discuss our financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Total revenue for the third quarter was $115.7 million, an increase of 30% over the same period last year. Healthcare revenue was $66.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 37% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Please note that interchange revenue, which historically is at a low point in the third quarter declined more than expected. While it's difficult to quantify the precise cause of this impact, it is clear that two Hurricanes Harvey and Irma played a role. Houston is the fourth most populous city in the United States and Florida is the fourth most populous state, and each of them drive an important component of our business. We are hopeful that this is primarily a timing issue and that we will see a catch up in interchange revenue in the fourth quarter.

Commuter revenue was $18 million for the third quarter, an increase of 2% over the same period last year. COBRA revenue was $27.5 million, an increase of 48% over the third quarter of 2016. Other revenue was $4 million compared to $4.2 million in the same period last year.

Moving on now to costs and margins. We will review our numbers on a GAAP basis, and where applicable, on a non-GAAP basis. Gross profit for the third quarter was $76.9 million and represents a gross margin of 66%, compared to $58.4 million, representing a 66% gross margin in the third quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses totaled $60.1 million in the third quarter compared with $48.9 million in the same period last year. As a result, our income from operations on a GAAP basis for the third quarter was $16.8 million, representing an operating margin of 14.5% compared with GAAP operating income of $9.4 million or an operating margin of 10.6% in the same period last year.

Our non-GAAP income from operations was $31.1 million for the third quarter, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 26.9%. For the same period last year, non-GAAP income from operations was $21.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.9%.

Our GAAP net income was $9.7 million or $0.24 per share, based on 40.3 million diluted shares in the third quarter of 2017. This compares to GAAP net income of $5.9 million or $0.16 per share, based on 37.5 million diluted shares in the third quarter of 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, our net income was $18 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share was $0.45 for the third quarter of 2017 compared with $0.34 for the third quarter of 2016 based on 40.3 million and 37.5 million shares outstanding, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $37.3 million, which reflects an increase of 41% year-over-year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2%. This compares to $26.5 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.8% in the third quarter of 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $798.3 million as of September 30, 2017. Additionally, you'll find a new line item on our balance sheet this quarter reflecting $94.1 million in short-term investments as of September 30, 2017. These investments are being held in highly liquid, highly rated corporate and government securities, and represents our continued efforts to maximize return on capital without sacrificing safety of principal or access to funds. These two line items combined represent $892.4 million as of September 30, 2017, which compares to cash and cash equivalents, totaling $678.3 million as of December 31, 2016. Year-to-date, we've generated approximately $121.9 million in cash from operating activities compared to generating $202 million in cash from operating activities in the same period of the prior year.

I would also like to give you an update on our share repurchase program, which was authorized by our Board about two years ago. As you may recall, our Board authorized us to repurchase up to $100 million of our common stock, while we would prefer to use our cash to finance strategic acquisitions as a means of increasing shareholder value, we will opportunistically repurchase shares, when we feel the public markets are not placing an appropriate value on our company. During the third quarter of 2017, we repurchased approximately 135,000 shares at an average price of $58.82 for an aggregate consideration of $7.9 million. To date, we've repurchased a total of approximately 480,000 shares at an average price of $46.49 for an aggregate consideration of $22.3 million under this program.

Now, let me turn to our guidance. Starting with the fourth quarter, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $118.4 million to $121.4 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.43, which assumes a tax rate of approximately 40% and approximately 40.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 is expected to be in the range of $35 million to $37 million. For the full year 2017, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $479 million to $482 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.79, which assumes a tax rate of approximately 40% and approximately 39.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017 is being increased. It's now expected to be in the range of $145 million to $147 million.

In summary, we are very pleased with our third quarter performance and believe we are well-positioned for continued success in 2017 and beyond.

Operator, I think we're ready to begin the Q&A session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question is from Bob Napoli of William Blair. Your line is open.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thank you, and good afternoon. The HRA program that you signed for the 200,000 accounts, I guess, could -any color on the revenue that you would expect to generate from that?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, I think, you can basically assume that it is a revenue – I'm not going to go through the specific pricing of it, Bob, but it's priced...

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Sure.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

– as any larger account of us would be priced. And so we think it'll be a significant add and a great opportunity for 2018.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. And I mean, is it a new program that's just being implemented or is it a – was it a competitive win? So is there like some ramp up period if it's a brand new program or is it a – or is it a...

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

It was – Bob, it was a competitive win and there is no ramp up. Those accounts hit the ground running January 1.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you. Then, did I hear you say your retention, your corporate customer retention rate was again in the high 90%s?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

You did. Yes.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. That's – the – then the – as we look into next year...

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

That's pretty good.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

I'm sorry.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

That's pretty good.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Yeah. That's pretty good compared to most companies that I know of. As the revenue – as we look into next year and you talked about the 15% to 25% target revenue growth, 9% to 14% organic, I mean, are you comfortable with those targets, are you becoming a much bigger company now I just wondered, what your thoughts were?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Well, first of all, we'll update our target operating model as we do every year in January once we get through open enrollment, once we get all our new clients onboard and have a look. When we do that historically, it's a three-year outlook. So if you rewind back to January, when we looked at or updating our target operating model, which we did especially from the percentage – the EBITDA percentage number that was on a three year outlook at that point in time. So, I would stand by where we made the decision at that point. And then we'll get through open enrollment this year, we got – as we mentioned, we've got 2,000 – at least at this point approximately 2,000 new employer clients coming on. We're adding more through our sales team every day. So, we'll see when we get those on. We're feeling very hopeful from the OPM perspective with the access that we're given to really go out and try and talk to people that don't have the product today, that hopefully we can start to make some movement there. And our channel partners continue to provide impressive results. And as you said through the HRA program, that's through the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. So, a great partner of ours and we're excited to work with them, as well as many of our other channel partners. So, we are getting to be a bigger company, which is great, but that means you just have to do bigger things. So, we feel up to the task.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

And then just last question, I'll turn it over. The EBITDA margin expansion this quarter, I mean you've always said when – if you haven't, it's been a year now I guess just about since the ADP acquisition closed, and you're getting the operating leverage off that. As we go into next year, if you don't do – if you're not able to get a significant acquisition completed, you would expect that margin to go up materially next year, the EBITDA margin?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, like we've always said and I'll give you the example in this quarter. We were a bit shy of the consensus revenue target which was driven primarily through the increased shortage or decline in interchange revenue that we saw in the third quarter. We've now been through one month in October and we've seen it pickup, which we're hopeful about, hopeful it was a timing issue and the spend will happen later in the year. But if you assume kind of that's the major makeup of the revenue shortfall, if that would have been on a normal run rate of interchange, our margins would have been improved that much more. So I would say going into next year, I would stand behind our previous comments, I would say, look if we don't do any more acquisitions, which we will do, our margins would increase fairly rapidly up to the top end of the range that we quoted in our target operating model which I think was about 38% or so.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

30% to 36%.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

36%, well, Colm corrected me, 30% to 36%.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

So, I stand corrected. But I wouldn't shy away (27: 05).

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

All right. Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Bob.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from David Grossman of Stifel. Your line is open.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon. If I can just follow-up on a couple of Bob's questions. First just on ADP, I think, you said in your prepared remarks that the integration plan was a little bit ahead of plan in terms of the integration, and maybe just to follow-up Bob's question. So are we getting some of the margin benefit earlier than we thought this year, or is kind of the margin flow pretty much as you had planned?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

I think, the – as I've talked about for the margin improvement that we've seen this year is primarily unrelated to that transaction. Some of the milestones that we were able to get through, which by the way we got through with tremendous help from ADP, who's been a great partner tremendous help from ADP, who's been a great partner not only on the channel partnership side, but on all of the transition activities that have taken place. They've really helped us out, and in fact they've made us better in a number of ways. I think, the material benefits of what we've accomplished in the quarter are primarily going to hit in 2018, is the way that I would lay it out for you.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And in terms of I guess the interchange, what percentage of your revenue comes from Texas and Florida, is it a material amount by your clients, so how is the way to think about it?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I don't want to couch it as being solely from that. And but by the way, I would say, we have a significant number of clients in Texas in the Houston area. I don't really talk a lot about actual clients in the State of Texas, obviously a big employer there is a large client of ours. We have several hundred if not thousands of clients there. We made a previous acquisition a few years ago in Florida that was primarily Florida based. We're – we have a lot of activity clients, et cetera, in the south. We have a big facility and acquired a big piece of business in Atlanta in Louisville. So while the main impact areas are the kind of the Houston area and the surrounding area, which this again wasn't a one day or two day impact, it's a several week impact in the State of Florida for that week, the period of time. When we kind of track the results through the quarter, you can see quite a bit of the decline kind of correlating to those states. So I think and again, what we talked about before or I mentioned before is, we're optimistic that what you see here is mostly just a delay in spending, because, if you had a doctor's appointment during this point in time, you're probably going to reschedule and go at a later date.

So we think and again based upon what we've seen now in October, we've seen interchange strengthen a bit, but again, one month doesn't make a quarter. So if you think about the kind of the delta that we're looking at in the third quarter, the vast majority of that came from interchange, and I think it's hard to calculate David, exactly what percentage came from those storm affected areas, but I think it's a good portion of it, but I don't think it's all of it either. So third quarter historically is the low point in interchange revenue. People take vacations. There is just not as much spend on the card, as there is in other quarters and it just happens to be this year, we've seen more than we've seen in recent years and probably two of the things that at least we could point out that I thought was important to mention, would be those two storms that have happened in some pretty big areas.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Right. And just a question on the balance sheet. It looks like the obligations and the receivables both went up sequentially quite a bit. And I know, the OPM has an odd funding mechanism or maybe there is some other programs that you're taking on that are impacting those line items. But is there anything to call out there that say we should be aware of that drove those changes sequentially?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Hey, David. It's Colm. No, the OPM is the primary contributor to the obligations going up. As you may recall, they don't have a prefunds like the typical client that we have when they pay at the beginning of a plan year rather we received one big lump sum about a year ago, and then we received in payroll deductions, every pay period from their employees and then we pay our claims as they come in. Well, the -more than 50% of the claims get paid out in the first half of the year, roughly 60% of claims get paid out in first half of the year. And because payroll is done is linearly, 50% of your payroll deduction is coming in the first half of the year, so if you're paying out more than you're taking in, you would see customer obligations going down in the first half of year, which is what you saw in the first half. Now in the back half of the year, roughly 40% of the claims get paid out, but you still get another 50% of your payroll deductions coming in. So you'll see a net inflow on the customer obligation line and that's what we're seeing this period.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And how about the receivables?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah, so that stems more to the – some of it's timing. But the bigger contributor by far to that is the transition of funding obligations from ADP to us, which we completed in the quarter. And the majority of ADP's legacy clients did not have a prefund concept, it's just not something the ADP contracted with them, so they didn't – they just paid out the claims and they haven't had receivable from the clients and they get paid shortly thereafter. As we transition the client, we're now paying up those claims. We're still dealing with the legacy terms and conditions of the contract that the ADP clients have, so they didn't have a prefund, you see the receivables go up, but as we look to re-contract with those employers, you'll see us try to put in place the same sort of funding obligations to get a pre-fund in, so that we're not – we don't – we're not faced with that issue going forward, but right now, that's really the primary driver of that, that's why you saw a big step up in receivables, but it's, you know, again it's just really a – it's for funding related issues, it's not for fees and it's something that we should get paid pretty quickly going forward.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Right. And then just one last question, I know you talked a lot about the growth rates in the back half of the year decelerating on an organic basis. Is this – are there things that are impacting growth over back of the year, I mean is that kind of just as we said in the past (34: 07) impact add high quarters for you. Is this something that we should think of, as we get into next year, and I know you don't want to talk about next year specifically, but are the headwinds in the back half of the year, do those persist in the beginning of next year or is that something where we get a reset with the New Year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. It's a reset. I mean, I think the- it's really kind of a total reset. So first of all, with regard to growth rates for this year, I would say that, as this year has rolled out, and I believe will finish exactly how we expected it to at the beginning of the year. We knew our growth rates from an organic basis would be higher in the first half and decline in the second half for a whole number of reasons that we've described in the past. OPM coming on board a month of having the ADP business on board. And the year has progressed exactly as we would have anticipated. So there is really no surprises from us there.

Now as we head into 2018, and you're right, we haven't provided guidance there. But I think in our business model, it's almost appropriate to look at our business and kind of single year snapshot. So this year we added a number of new clients. We have a little bit of attrition. We have open enrollment that we go through. And then once we get all the files and as I mentioned that 3rd January, third week in January, we run our invoicing engine that gives us kind of the visibility into what the upcoming year looks like. Now if we never did any acquisitions that would be a pretty easy thing to follow.

So you know what muddies the waters for us is historically has been acquisitions that we've made at times, some early in the year, some late in the year, that end up impacting following year's growth rates. So I think that's a component to think about. I think, the other thing is – you know, our sales teams have had a great sales year. I mentioned we're going to be adding approximately 2,000 new clients to our platform effective January 1. Those clients get signed up throughout the year call it February, March through September, and the SMB ones following that. The vast, vast majority of all new client signings that we get don't start until the new plan year, which is usually January 1. So a lot of other businesses that we signed up clients in March and April and May and they started in June, July and August, obviously there would be a way to help impact the growth rates within the year. And that's why, you know, as we kind of look at it one of the reasons we – when we've had four quarters that have had high-teens organic growth rate and four quarters where we've had less than 10% growth rate. We've always tried to stress that, that really doesn't have an impact on what the following year looks like. And so when we guided at the beginning of the year to 9% to 14% organic growth rate, that's a range that we would still stand behind today even though the growth rates in the back half are going to be smaller than the front half of the year, when they're all averaged together, we should be within the range of we talk about. And that's really no different than any other year, nor really any different than any year going forward, because it is our intent to continue to be aggressive on the acquisition side and I think that as you track our business, that's probably an important thing to keep in mind.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

I got that. Thanks very much.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure, David. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jamie Stockton of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi. Good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess maybe the first one, it seems like there is a pretty overt message that you guys do expect more M&A maybe relatively soon. Is there any color on maybe why we haven't seen a more significant transaction? I know you did the Tango deal, but it seems relatively small. Just is it – hey, we don't want to buy anything kind of in the prime selling season or distraction in D.C., is there any color around that?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

The only color I would provide would be, yeah, if you – if you felt that there was an overt message that we planned to continue to acquire. That's correct. But from the standpoint of timing of acquisitions, the – I can tell you in previous years back to a year ago, we've sat at this point without an acquisition been completed, we completed the ADP acquisition at the end of November. And I would have the same message than as I do now. Acquisitions sometimes are obviously competitive. Acquisitions are absolutely confidential. I've mentioned that we are actively involved in pursuing a number of opportunities.

There is really no governor on it with regard to the sale season or the timing of the year, we've done acquisitions in almost every part of the year. It would be primarily just the timing of working through opportunities, getting them concluded, and moving on them at the appropriate speed. So I would say that – again we continue to be active. I would anticipate going forward we will continue to do acquisitions. I'm not going to allude any timing or anything like that. But suffice it to say there is a number of opportunities out there and it's an important part of our growth strategy.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That's great. And then maybe just one other quick one. Tango, I know it was small, but can you give us how much you spent on that and what the annualized revenue is of that portfolio that you're buying?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, Jamie, we didn't disclose that. I mean I think I talked about it being not material to the numbers for this year. So, I'd just kind of leave it at that.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

All right. Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Your next question is from David Scharf of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Just a few – a few more. So Joe, I'm wondering in terms of thinking about next year's growth, obviously the next month and the performance during open enrollment is going to be a huge factor in terms of the number of accounts you begin the year with. But I'm wondering is there a way you can provide for us how many employees at your employer clients you had on January 1 this year, and what that figure is on January 1, 2018, when you factor in those 2,000 new clients you signed? At least it helps us frame what the growth rate is in terms of your address – your immediate addressable market of employers under contract?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Right. Well, let me address it this way. We talked about in our report in February that once we added, and I think, we talked about adding approximately 2 million new participants last year, which brought our total to about 6.5 million participants we were serving. The -we have a 100 – over now a 101,000 employer clients that we work with. To try and give a number of how many employees we expect to have or to enroll as of January 1 this year that's really tough, David. You got the new clients coming on board, where you kind of have an idea of how many participants they had last year, hopefully, they get more coming on with us. You have existing clients, who're going to add new participants as they come on board. We're fortunate to have a – fortunate to have a high 90%s retention rate which obviously helps because you don't have that big of a draw-over. We would be hopeful that we would – we'd see some increased participation in the OPM business. And I think the other thing we have is again the participation rates when you look at FSA, when you look at HSA compared to a 100% of the employee population, those are still relatively small and growing.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Right.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

You see a lot of positive things from a regulatory standpoint with regard to HSA and FSA components that I think we're optimistic, we could see some movement on that towards the end of the year or early next year. Out-of-pocket expenses continue to go up every year. So again, more and more of these people should begin to take advantage of it to try and give a rough number of how many new participants we would have as of January 1. You know, just I'll give you an example why that's hard, you know, I'm assuming we'll have thousands and thousands of people signing up for high deductible health plans on January 1. Sometimes people don't set up their HSA accounts until late January, February, March or even through the year.

So you know I would say again from where we sit today, understanding the new sales that we have coming on board. The HRA business that I mentioned before with the Blue Cross Blue Shield and the OPM and the HRA retirees is great piece of business for us. The HRA business has been very successful this year and anytime HRAs are becoming more and more prominent, that means that we're winning more and more HRA visits. Because our platform, I think, is really one of the only ones in the industry that can really support to meet client requirements as they set up their plan design for HRA.

So when people want to go and offer an HRA, we're the solution of choice by a long way. So I would say as we sit, right now, we're optimistic we have a lot of new business, a lot of new employers coming on. Again, I standby the growth rates that we talked about earlier this year. We'll get to open enrollment and then we'll give you a detailed analysis in February of how many came on board and what changed as far as the number of employers, what changed as far as the number of participants, and we're hopeful and feel real good about where we're at with that position right now.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Got it. No, that's very helpful. And just to be clear, I wasn't looking for the number of participants, but rather the total employee base of your employers, sort of the target market if you will, whether or not they become an account holder or participant or not, but understood. Hey, a couple other things on the growth side. You provided some metrics or some directional metrics about I was writing down here quickly, the use of online calculators...

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Right.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

– impressions, open email. Can you give us some historical context, I mean, directionally all of that sounds like there is increased awareness or interest during this open enrollment season, just trying to get a sense for how those changes compare to recent years, or if that's been pretty much a steady line every year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

It's been a pretty steady increase over year – over the year. When you say, maybe I could explain better when you say as you go back through the years and look how – look at how those things were done, I think it'd be more appropriate to say when you go past, when you look at the last year. So it's not a metric or a measurement that we have a number of years activity on, but it is something that we're trying to get a lot more granular on, our marketing department is getting a lot more sophisticated from the standpoint of being able to launch awareness, education programs and now being able to determine things like how many impressions are out there, how much collateral is ordered, (47: 59) how many views we've had of an online calculator. The online calculator piece is usually pretty important, because that means you've got somebody kind of "hooked", at least that they're going to the point of trying to determine the kind of savings that they can generate. So you know usually it's a pretty good, a pretty good correlation too. And again, we're getting smarter on this as well, that trying to understand from a correlation standpoint when you start to use the calculator, how many times does that result in you actually signing up for the product. And we think when we get them that far hopefully we've got them on the hooking up, you know, you can bring them in the boat.

So, those are things we're – you know, we've got some very smart people that are spending a lot of time and effort trying to get a lot more granular on things that we can do there. Most importantly, David is to try and find out what works, because as we've talked about through the years, demonstrate some areas that work for us and we'll spend the money to go after the population. Another example of that is OPM. Our expenses in the fourth quarter normally go up as we get ready and staff for the January 1 call volume that comes on. And if I remember a year ago, OPM is a unique customer in that, we take telephone enrollments for them. So we have to staff up, especially when it gets down to the last couple weeks of their open enrollment business to be able to take all those calls. So we utilize some outsourcing capabilities there, so our volume can fluctuate. So for example, there is an area that if I came back to you in February and said, boy, we had a spike in expenses in the fourth quarter related to OPM open enrollment, everybody would view that as great news because that means we're getting more enrollment. So I think, we're – we've now been through one year with them, we kind of understand how the process works and we'll get smarter after this year as well, but we're pretty optimistic that we can effect some growth this year. So we'll see what happens.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Perfect. Just two more. One for Colm and it's related to what you were just discussing on the variable call center related expense in the fourth quarter. I assume it's the gross margin, when we think about I guess the midpoint of your fourth quarter guidance is at 30% margin. As we think about where the bulk of the additional cost is sequentially from Q3 to Q4, is it fair to say it's the gross margin that we should be thinking about more in terms of what you had in the first half of the year, because that number really stood out just $38 million of cost of sales?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Yes, that's where the bulk of the expenses will fall.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Okay.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

And it's really associated with the open enrollment expense, we just talked about. So David, when you get past the fourth quarter, the acceleration that you've seen in this quarter isn't a blip.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Right.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

You got to get ready, you got to be ready to support clients after open enrollment, we got to be ready to answer all those enrollment calls that come from OPM, and then you should start in 2018, although we're not giving guidance yet, you should start to see that acceleration continue.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Got it. Hey. And last question, Joe, this isn't the first quarter that you've talked more excitedly about HRAs, but clearly it seems to be emerging as a big growth product for you. And I'm wondering, are these – it's just not, it doesn't get as many headlines as HSAs, right, there aren't a lot of newsletters out there on HRAs. But I imagine that since the claims have to be adjudicated, your platform, your FSA processing platform is better equipped to process HRAs than somebody that's just doing HSAs. But are these employers that are just beginning to offer this as a benefit or are these competitive takeaways?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

I would say in many instances, I mean, for example, the win that we announced this year was a competitive situation, most of them end up – a lot of them can end up being cross-sells, because if we're doing the HSA administration or the FSA administration today, not only does it require adjudication which kind of plays into our strength, but the real strength that it plays into is the fact that we have the single platform that it's completely integrated that all of these accounts can basically be handled on one platform, on one piece of plastic.

So if you're an employer who wants to, as I talked about in the remarks, seed an HSA accounts to allow somebody to get a head start on saving in that particular account. If you're the employer you can handle (53: 32) in one card and the employer can really dictate the timing of what those – what those dollars were spent on, how long the dollars are available and all of that's in an integrated proprietary platform that we bring to the market, which I think is very unique. So that's why when – the vast majority of the RFPs that come into us and we see this continuing to grow each year are for employers looking for somebody that can offer a whole range of products and services.

So a lot of times when we're already embedded within an employer, they want to launch an HRA, it's a very easy decision for them to make to choose us. When you have employers out there that work with other providers and they want an offer on HRA, we're usually one of the ones – we're definitely one of the first ones that brokers get a hold of, the purchasing departments get a hold of to understand our capabilities. And I think once they do, it – that really – our – not only that, but the services and technology and every other thing we bring to bear to those clients, it again makes it an easy decision to select WageWorks, when you're looking for those types of services.

So we have a lot of them this year. We're starting to get some early interest in some 2018 things that are out there that, I think HRA is especially when you think about some of the things the President has asked, those departments to look at, and potentially have an HRA being able to be used to pay for healthcare premiums, that would be a big deal and I think that would – there would be a lot more HRAs in the market and I think we've win more than our fair share of those.

David M. Scharf - JMP Securities LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thanks. Our next question is from Tobey Sommer of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. From a M&A perspective, are there – so you prioritize, which lines of business you'd like to invest in the most, and I know most parents say that they love all their kids equally, but then they may understand that they have kind of different attributes as well as passing out the love in equal portions.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I think the best way to describe that Tobey and I'm not trying to get cute about it, with the – we're looking at acquisitions that – and channel partnerships in our pipeline that cover the full range of services out there. I think to try and prioritize, which ones we're more interested in than others. It's probably not something that I think benefits us as far as getting into a lot of detail on this call. But you can look at our lines of business, you kind of – you have a pretty good view of the industry. And I think, first of all, we can acquire in any piece of our business and we're confident that we can integrate and generate scale successfully. And I think it would be our intent to do so. And the good news is we have opportunities in most, if not all the products that we work with today.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

With respect to OPM and the expanded relationship there, are there other products that are kind of right down your fairway that could be expanded in the future, and so is the OPM perhaps the gift that could kind of keep giving?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, I think, we continue to look into that. I think, there is some business that OPM, I know that they offer on the commuter space. They really don't have a consolidated HSA or HRA product on – from the existing employee bases, but that could change over time. And as an example when this opportunity on the retiree side came up, I think, one of the things that really stood out that advantaged WageWorks more than others in addition to platform, service, technology, was the fact that we are equipped on the frontend and the backend to be able to support the requirements that are necessary to be able to support the Federal government today. So I think the investments we made in bringing on OPM's FSA business has helped us here and will help us going forward not only with Federal programs, but state and local programs as well.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Last question from me on the – sorry about that. Last question from me on the FSA side, any evolved thoughts you have in terms of the new relationship with your custodian bank in the company's optionality to eventually convert to a non-bank custodian, if it wants to?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

You said FSA, I thought, you mean HSA?

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Oh, I mean HSA, excuse me, I misspoke, yes.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Okay. You threw me there for a minute. So we continue to evaluate kind of all the options that are available to us in that space. We have a great partner that we work with today, and I think, it's safe to assume that obviously, we'll continue to look at ways we can expand that relationship going forward that would benefit us in the marketplace, benefit our clients, and benefit our shareholders. So more to come on that, but you should assume that we're always looking at ways to improve what we do there.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you for your help.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Steven Wardell of Chardan Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Steven W. Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So you talked about the healthcare line of business and that it grew at 37%. Can you give us any more details inside the healthcare line of business, which so HSA, FSA, HRA relative sizes and growth rates for the quarter year-on-year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Historically, we don't break that out. Steven, I think the strength that we've seen in our business, I would probably go back to earlier in the year. Remember you're not adding significant numbers of new accounts each quarter. So in January, when we came out and we talked – February and we talked about HASs being our fastest growing product, FSA is continuing to grow as well, you know, HRAs, we've seen a growth this year, and I think we'll see more into next year, but I think as the years played out, those things have remained pretty consistent. And I think, if you...

Steven W. Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

And if you look at the totality of our business, that 37% growth in healthcare when you factor in again not to belittle the point, but I think it's important that investors really understand the execution that our team does on an ongoing basis. At the size of company that we are growing is 30% top line, year-over-year, a 41% increase in EBITDA over that same period of time and you know 170 plus basis point improvement in the margins quarter-over-quarter. You know for us whether it's an HSA, an FSA, an HRA, it's a computer program, it's COBRA. We're able to bring on that revenue, we're able to on an ongoing basis continue to drive scale, I think that's a direct testament to Edgar and his organization and what they've been able to continue to accomplish. And when we kind of look out of what we have now over the foreseeable future, there is still a long runway here and I'm confident as I have said before, the team here and our ability to execute whether it's acquired revenue, organic growth revenue, depending by product, in each area we've been able to successfully drive sale and I think going forward, you're going to continue to see that.

Steven W. Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I see no other questions in queue. I'll turn it back to Mr. Jackson for closing remarks.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

All right. Everyone, well, thank you very much for joining. We're – as I mentioned, we're kind of in the midst of open enrollment now. So it's kind of the start of our busy season. We're very optimistic about what we'll see in the business again as I mentioned – just mentioned, the teams being able to execute our ability to scale, our ability to continue to sign new clients each year, to add 2,000 more new employers at the beginning of this year, just an outstanding job by Jim Lynch and the sales team. And so not only the operations team, the sales team, when you look at IT, finance, every part of our organization, let alone the implementation group that has to bring on 2,000 new employers on one particular day. I think it's just a testament to the continued execution of our team, the strength of our business and the confidence that we have in the long-term growth and profitability that we have in a – in what I think will be a growing industry going forward. So thank you all very much. We'll talk to you again in February.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes your program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

