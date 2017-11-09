Roku: Ready For Takeoff

After the bell on Wednesday, shares of streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) soared after smashing expectations with its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company. While a 28% gain might give investors pause about jumping in, the strong growth this company should see moving forward could easily propel Roku to its post-IPO highs and perhaps much higher.

As we've seen with a lot of new tech IPOs in recent years, Street analysts have kept expectations fairly low so that these newly traded names can easily beat. Analysts were looking for 24% revenue growth in Q3, just a hair above what the company saw in the first half of 2017 as compared to the first half of 2016. However, the overall revenue growth rate was likely to be higher as platform revenues, which were up 91% in the first half of the year, became a larger portion of the overall total.

As the link above shows, that was clearly the case for Q3 results. Roku reported revenues of over $124 million, more than 40% year-over-year growth, smashing estimates for about $110 million. This was on the back of platform revenues showing 137% growth, and helped to deliver a bottom line beat of nearly 20 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis. In the graphic below, you can see the company's key operating results.

(Source: Company's Q3 shareholder letter)

With platform revenues continuing to grow at extremely high rates, overall revenue growth will persist at a strong clip for quite some time. Management guided to Q4 revenues of $175-190 million, compared to estimates of $177.1 million, so guidance was pretty good. One might also assume that the company wanted to be slightly conservative with its first set of guidance, so it wouldn't surprise me to see Roku come in towards or above the high end when it reports Q4. The midpoint of guidance represents 24% growth over what was a really high base number in Q4 2016 if you look above.

What investors should really focus on, however, is how the platform business impacts the company's margins. The gross margins of this segment are nearly double the overall average, meaning as this segment continues its rapid growth, the company will see significant gross margin improvement. Just going from 29% to 40% gross margins delivered a 92% increase in gross margin dollars, so imagine where Roku could be if it gets gross margins to 50%, 60%, or more. As long as operating expenses don't balloon at an out-of-control rate, it would not surprise me to see a swing to profitability coming soon.

There are investors out there that want to know if this will be the next Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), but Roku doesn't really need to be. Netflix has more than 20 times as much projected 2017 revenue and several times as many active users. If Roku gets to a valuation that's even 1/10th that of Netflix, it would be valued at more than $8 billion, several times above the roughly $2.4 billion or so shares closed at in Wednesday's after-hours session. Even with the sharp rally seen in the chart below, shares are still 19% off their post-IPO highs.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Roku is heavily involved in the future of streaming TV, and the growth reported in Q3 is just the beginning for this name. As platform revenues continue to soar, this high-margin segment of the business will help the company turn profitable. With a valuation not even at $2.5 billion even after soaring on this earnings news, there is plenty of room for this company to grow as the future of television evolves. The average Street target was $25 coming into this report, and the last after-hours trade was $24.15. We are going to see analysts hike those numbers quite considerably in the coming days and weeks. If Netflix can be worth $85 billion, imagine the gains shareholders could see if Roku could someday be valued at 5-10% of that.

