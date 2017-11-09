The Real Heroes Of The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (11/8/17)

And there's no love for Snap.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, November 8.

It's been a year since the election. The markets are way up. And investor sentiment remains positive.

Is this the Trump bump?

Mad Money's Jim Cramer is back in New York City. And in his Wednesday installment, he assessed what has occurred since Donald Trump was elected president.

The S&P 500 has climbed 21% since the November election. That's a good sign for the White House.

But can the Trump Administration take credit?

Cramer also pointed out markets across the globe are up. Japan's Nikkei has jumped 33%. Germany's DAX has grown 22%. And the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng has rocketed 26%. These markets really aren't part of the Trump Bump narrative.

As for stocks?

Among investments considered Trump stocks, which have seen strong gains in the past year, are Boeing (NYSE:BA), which has seen its shares climb 86%. There's also United Rentals (NYSE:URI), up 96%, though Cramer admitted the heavy equipment rental provider may have benefited more from business tied to hurricane recovery.

Other big gainers also aren't likely tied to the Trump story.

The biggest climber in the past year has been Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has seen its shares rise 183%. Other big-name tech stocks (yep, more semiconductor names) that have jumped in value include Micron (NASDAQ:MU), up 184%, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), up 113%, and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), up 86%.

If the guy in charge at the top can't take credit, who can?

Cramer said the CEOs of outperforming companies should be attributed with strong Wall Street gains. They're the heroes of the market, he said, adding smart executives who can execute their plans are helping drive shares higher.

Take-Two's Rocket Ship

Shares in video game developer Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are at all-time highs. On Wednesday, the company reported fiscal second quarter earnings that blew past estimates. And the stock is up 115% year-to-date.

It may only get better for the company given key titles coming out in 2018, CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

The gaming business is the fastest-growing part of the entertainment business, he said, "so we think there's a lot of room for growth."

Take-Two expects its installed base to grow to 140 million within two years.

No Love For Zebra Technologies?

Cramer also hosted Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Shares in the provider of barcode scanners, smart packs and other hardware and technology are down, despite a strong quarterly report that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Despite struggles in retail, the sector continues to be a key vertical for Zebra, Gustafsson said. The company also is benefiting from growth in healthcare.

Gustafsson said he expects the company to continue strengthening since its customers continue to invest in technology.

Snap's Woes

Cramer took aim at Snap (NYSE:SNAP), which delivered third quarter earnings that disappointed a lot of investors.

Among Cramer's criticisms is the appearance that business is slowing. There also was a $39 million charge related to struggles with Spectacles. And he was critical of Snap's plan for a complete re-design. The 10% stake Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) took in Snap also didn't impress the Mad Money host.

Cramer told viewers "there's nothing to gain from investing in Snap."

Calls Taken By Cramer

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): "The stock is good."

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): Avoid the stock. Cramer's pick in China is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS): "Nothing but pain going forward."

