Achaogen's (AKAO) CEO Kenneth Hillan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to David Arrington, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

David Arrington

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today.

Before we get started, just a reminder that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this presentation, other than historical facts including statements about future results of operations and financial position; business strategy; prospective products; potential commercial opportunity; availability of funding; product approvals and clinical or regulatory pathways; timing of activities and likelihood of success for our activities, including the potential approval of plazomicin; our C-Scape program; and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Our actual results and the events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2017, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that was just filed before this call. Except as required by law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This conference call concerns treatments that are under clinical investigation, none of which have yet been approved for commercial use. Plazomicin is currently limited by Federal Law to investigational use. No representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purpose for which it is being investigated.

I'll now turn the call over to Kenneth Hillan, Achaogen's CEO.

Kenneth Hillan

Thanks, David. Thank you to everybody joining us today. On the call with me is Blake Wise, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Janet Dorling, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Toby Schilke, our Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call we will discuss our product candidate pipeline including an update on plazomicin's commercial activities. Followed by a brief summary of the quarter's financial results, then we would be glad to take your questions. We've been tremendously productive over the past three months and I'll highlight at just a few of our key achievements. First and foremost the Plazomicin NDA was submitted as planned to the FDA last month. The next potential regulating milestone would be NDA acceptance and assignment of a PDUFA date. Given FDA's acceptance protocol, we are likely to hear when our PDUFA date would be in the early New Year. With priority review we could receive approval and launch Plazomicin in 2018. Regarding Europe, we continue to plan to submit the MAA to the EMA in 2018.

We also continue to execute on our goal of raising the scope and impact of our presence at medical meetings. Just last month we had five abstracts presented at IDWeek that further elucidate plazomicin's potential role in seeking serious gram-negative infections such as bloodstream infections due to carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, as well as potential long-term clinical benefits for patients with complicated Urinary Tract Infections and Acute Pyelonephritis.

On the commercial front the team has been executing the plan on our key pre-launch initiatives. Blake and Janet will provide updates on several topics including manufacturing, market preparations and sales operations. I'm very pleased with the level of commercial readiness that the team has established thus far.

Beyond plazomicin; with the C-Scape program during the quarter we were awarded a contract valued at up to $18 million in funding from BARDA which will be directed towards the clinical development program and Blake will provide some additional color on the C-Scape program later in the call.

Now turning to the LpxC program, unfortunately we recently encountered additional unexpected toxicity findings with the current lead preclinical candidate and based on these data our compound [series] would no longer be able to achieve the target product profile. As a result we have decided to discontinue further research and development efforts and have terminated the LpxC inhibitor program. While this is clearly disappointing for everyone including our partners at NIAID and CARB-X, at Achaogen we strive to make data driven decisions on our programs as early as possible. This decision also allows us to focus on and redeploy resources to programs with a higher probability of success, including the C-Scape program and our programs in the research and early development pipeline.

As a result we anticipate Achaogen being better positioned to advance these programs with a goal of generating long-term value for the business. Before I turn the call to Blake, I would like to say that as we grow to support our corporate goals, we have been acquiring key talent across the organization and we are especially pleased that Liz Bhatt, a very successful corporate development leader from Gilead recently joined our team.

Over to you, Blake.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Kenneth. We have had a great deal of progress since our last call in August that Janet and I will summarize for you. Janet will lead off with an update on our commercial readiness and I will update you on other operational progress.

Janet Dorling

Thanks Blake. We're excited to be building out an excellent field management team with extensive hospital and infectious disease experience. They are being brought on for both our hospital account management team which will be focused on individual accounts and our hospital systems team which will focus on hospital systems and integrated delivery network. We've finalized our sales footprint based on recent analysis of [appropriate analog]. Our planned field force remains highly targeted to the concentration of CRE in less than a 1,000 hospitals. The number of accounts has grown in the past year which is not surprising given overall growth in CRE and we now plan to cover the CRE market with 65 hospital account managers.

This field force will be the foundation of our gram-negative franchise and will also support the potential C-Scape launch projected as early as 2020. In addition to building out our commercial field teams and commercial plans we're also driving forward on many key initiatives across the organization that are critical to a successful launch, including establishing solutions for anti biotic susceptibility testing and therapeutic drug management. As Ken has mentioned, we also recently attended IDWeek where we strong interest in new agents to treat CRE. Reception to the plazomicin EPIC and CARE data remain very positive and physicians continue to see our CARE mortality data as a strong differentiator from other agents.

As mentioned previously plazomicin garners the highest projected market share in the multiple market research studies we have conducted due to the EPIC and CARE data. In summary given the strength of the plazomicin Phase 3 data, the lack of effective therapeutic options and the increasing rates of gram-negative infections such as CRE and those caused by ESBL producing bacteria the commercial opportunity for plazomicin remains very attractive.

I would also like to reiterate that we remain focused on policy initiatives, specifically in leading regulatory and legislative approaches that might address the antibiotic payment model. We expect pricing and reimbursement for plazomicin will reflect the strong clinical data for serious Gram-negative infections. However we know that the hospital bundled payment model under the DRG system can discourage the appropriate use of innovative antibiotics and we are engaged with stakeholders in developing alternative approaches.

Blake, back to you.

Blake Wise

Thanks Janet. I'm pleased to give an update on our progress with Medical Affairs, our progress with potential partnerships for plazomicin outside the U.S., an update on manufacturing, and finally our progress on the C-Scape program. Our Medical Affairs efforts are a high priority and continue to grow. Having a knowledgeable and respected Med Affairs organization can be a vital source of information for physicians. We have made key hires and have established territories and identified the target customer base and top KOLs within each region. From a health economics perspective, we plan to develop field tools to educate on budget impact and cost effectiveness models for the [indiscernible] patient population.

In 2017 the company had abstracts accepted at four prominent medical meetings and we will continue to prioritize the publication of key data for plazomicin. On this front we have initiated development of the Phase 3 remaining scripts for our EPIC and CARE trials which we hope could be published in a prominent peer review journal in 2018. A brief update on our partnering discussions for the commercialization of plazomicin outside the U.S.; we remain encouraged at the high level of interest from potential partners and we continue to advance our discussions and the overall process.

The significant global threat of CRE and the strength of the Phase 3 data for plazomicin have provided for productive discussions with potential partners. Our new Chief Business Officer, Liz Bhatt is prioritizing finding the right partner at terms that reflect the significant potential for plazomicin outside the U.S. While we remain in a position to identify ex-U.S. partners this year, this deal will be timed as just one component of our overall strategy including our plans to submit the MAA to the EMA in 2018.

On the manufacturing front, with our drug product manufacturer Pfizer CentreOne progress in addressing the warning letter received by their McPherson site remains ongoing with timelines consistent with what has been previously communicated to us. The McPherson site remains our assumed build facility for plazomicin at launch. Based on communications from Pfizer, they continue to address the cited FDA GMP observations such that our potential approval and launch dates in 2018 remain intact, assuming success in their remediation of the observations cited in the warning letter and the successful re-inspection of the facility by FDA.

To update on our backup plans for the sales step, should we need to turn to this option we have made significant progress here and we now have contracts in place and have begun the tech transfer process with a contract manufacturer in Kalamazoo Michigan. This site is within the Pfizer CentreOne network although not part of the legacy hospital network. We selected a site within the Pfizer network to allow for an expedient tech transfer process. We currently estimate the process transfer for Kalamazoo to be completed in Q1 of 2018 with validation to follow up.

If we were to turn this scenario we would expect to meet with the FDA to agree on all the regulatory requirements, such as stability in order to fully understand any potential impacts on timeline. While this could result in a launch delay we continue to expect a potential launch in 2018, if we need to turn to this option. We will continue to update you on the progress with our commercial launch preparation and the team looks forward to the opportunity to bring plazomicin to patients in need.

Turning to C-Scape; during the quarter, we completed enrollment in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical pharmacology dosing and safety study in normal subjects and we'd like to thank the clinical trial sites for their engagement in the study. In addition, we recently reached the last patient out milestone, meaning treatment is complete and study subjects have been discharged. We continue to expect to report top line results by the end of this year. We are hopeful that the findings in the Phase 1 study will support C-Scape's potent in vitro microbiological activity against ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae. We plan to initiate a single Phase 3 trial in patients with complicated UTIs next year.

As Kenneth mentioned, we are also pleased with up to $18 million award from BARDA that we announced during the quarter, which consists of $12 million that is committed and an additional $6 million option. We are extremely grateful for BARDA's support in validation of the C-Scape program and we continue to believe that C-Scape offers great potential for a much needed oral therapy that can effectively treat infections due to ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae and by doing so get and keep patients out of the hospital.

Before turning the call back to Kenneth, Toby will provide a brief financial update. Toby?

Toby Schilke

Thank you, Blake. We continue to be in a strong financial position, as we prepare for an effective launch of Plazomicin, while also preparing to start a Phase 3 C-Scape clinical trial in 2018. Results reflected in our P&L show the evolution of our business. Our Q3 operating revenues and expenses were approximately $0.6 million and $36.6 million, respectively. As expected and due to the successful wind down of the plazomicin clinical program, revenue decreased by $15.4 million compared to the same period last year due to lower BARDA contract revenues related to plazomicin development.

Research and development increased by $4.8 million compared to the same period last year driven by increased investment into our C-Scape and other early research programs, partially offset by decreases in our plazomicin program. General and administrative expenses recognized in the quarter increased by $7.3 million compared to the same period last year, as we have expanded our headcount and corporate footprint in preparation for plazomicin launch. You'll also note a $6.8 million non-cash gain which relates to the decrease in the fair-value warrants issued in connection with a private placement in the second quarter of 2016.

As of September 30, 2017, we had $210.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, of which $11.2 million was classified as restricted cash mainly associated with the Gates Foundation collaboration, and $24.9 million in debt. Our projected operating plan includes investing in the plazomicin launch with commercial, manufacturing and Medical Affairs build-up. It also includes supporting the C-Scape Phase 3 program and continuing to invest in our pipeline. Based on these assumptions we believe that Achaogen is funded through 2018.

I will now turn the call back to Kenneth for closing remarks.

Kenneth Hillan

Thank you, Toby. I would like to close by highlighting some of the upcoming milestones. We plan to share top line results for the C-Scape Phase 1 safety study in healthy volunteers before the end of this year. While in 2018, we continue to anticipate the following potential milestones in no particular order. Early next year we hope to have the plazomicin NDA accepted as complete for review with a priority review designation. We also plan to file the plazomicin MAA submission with the EMA. With C-Scape we plan to start a Phase 3 trial and most importantly we look forward to launching our first product plazomicin if approved in the U.S.

Over to your operator, we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will go first to Chris Shibutani with Cowen and Company. Your line is open. I'm sorry your line is open now I apologize.

Chris Shibutani

Congratulations on the progress that C-Scape had. Actually wanted to start with a question that was a bit big picture in terms of thinking about all these initiatives on the policy front, can you update us on where you realistically think some of this can be -- we feel there is such a gap between unmet need and what needs to get done to encourage companies to be developing antibiotics? I think previously in your analyst meetings you talked about a push in full initiatives as well as thinking about ways to get [treatments] for really sort of a drug that is out of the DRG, are we seeing anything on this post production [they] anniversary that we can get anything done, that could mean something so that you guys actually [indiscernible] market? Thank you.

Blake Wise

Thanks Chris, its Blake and I will address the question. And maybe I will start with the commitment that the government has had today where, I think everyone is aware of the significant amount of funding that BARDA and other agencies have put towards the development of new antibiotics, including those antibiotics in our pipeline I mean plazomicin specifically. And so we have seen a significant commitment over the years, I think now it's where we want to see and what's important is a move from these [push-in] centers that are encouraging some companies to do some development into [full-in] centers which you referred to, which would be ways to increase the economic incentives around development of antibiotics.

So what I would say is that we've seen significant levels of discussion globally in the U.S. and around the world. And a lot of work and analysis has been done around what will happen in a world without new antibiotic development and I think all the right support is there, whether that means from global leaders because this issue has been on the global stage in significant forms or in the U.S. on the Hill and across the aisles -- both sides of aisle on the Hill. So we hear all the right talk. I think people are genuinely committed to doing something.

When it comes to their sort of practicality, I [assume] a piece of legislation move through the process on the Hill and become a law that can do something like remove the reimbursement for qualifying antibiotics in the DRG. I think that there is a real possibility for that happening. However, we're in a world of legislation where it's hard to predict the likelihood of something actually being pulled through. So I do think that things can happen on the economic side. I think the right support is there verbally. Whether it's going to happen in the next six months, even shorter or a year or two years is very hard to predict, but I do think the commitment is there.

And also there has been one more meaningful piece of movement from a regulatory perspective where the limited population antibiotic development legislation that was part of 21st century cures last year was actually a piece of legislation that became law and it has given FDA increased flexibility around looking at products that are generating smaller data sets in areas of high unmet need. And that's a very real and tangible change that's been made, that's encouraging the development of antibiotics. So I think it's a good question. We really want to see meaningful moves on the economics side. We haven't seen it to-date but I don't think that it's within a possibility that might happen in the near future.

Chris Shibutani

And then your update on the manufacturing front, I would say my first impression is that your decision with this back-up site building under the Pfizer network sounds smart in several regards. Should we be thinking that this will really help facilitate both the time and costs because you are essentially dealing with the same primary vendor broadly speaking rather than having to go back and forth in trying to [indiscernible]?

Blake Wise

Yes. That is significant part of the rationale for staying within the Pfizer CentreOne network. It's allowed us to quickly initiate the technology transfer to the Kalamazoo site, so that we can be in a position to complete that process transfer by Q1 of next year. So there are efficiencies to selecting a site within the Pfizer CentreOne network and that was a meaningful part of the decision to do so.

Chris Shibutani

Great and how long till we see the stability data?

Blake Wise

So on the stability side -- we will -- as a backup, we continue to anticipate McPherson being our [in-fill] facility and that will continue to move forward and progress there continues. If we get to where we know that Kalamazoo is going to be necessary to move to as a backup site we would expect to meet with the FDA to agree on any requirements such as stability and then we would understand any impact on timelines. But maybe to characterize a bit on what the stability situation is, so giving our pre-NDA meeting that we had with the FDA we discussed plans for a backup site with them at that time and we updated on our last quarterly call that we had done so with the FDA.

So if Kalamazoo were used for launch we will go back to the FDA and partner on the specific technical requirements to launch and by the time of a potential approval we would have a significant body of stability data from the McPherson site as well as from our clinical trial filling site that's highly relevant to the stability of plazomicin that would be manufactured at Kalamazoo, meaning with the same formulation, same vials, same stopper.

This body of stability data could be evaluated in collaboration with FDA to explore scientifically sound options for generating concurrent stability data from Kalamazoo. So given this situation and combined with the significant unmet needs for a therapy like plazomicin as demonstrated by breakthrough therapy designation we would make every effort to present a strong case for discussion and potential flexibility in the area.

And we will go next to Paul Matteis from Leerink. Your line is open.

Paul Matteis

I just had a few questions. First on the partnership, Blake, I wanted you to clarify a couple of items to the effect if you are able. First you reiterated your expectation by year end but I thought you made a second comment about sort of timing within M&A -- with the MAA. So is it possible that a partnership deal if you are still negotiating successfully for next year? And then second on the partnership I wanted to know if you could just talk about sort of the variables that you might be ramping and how important is the big upfront payment versus a partner with a big strategic footprint? And then I have one follow-up. Thanks a lot.

Blake Wise

So, on the first part of your question around timing, so we are receiving strong interest in our discussions with ex-U.S. partners as we have talked about through the quarters and we have good momentum towards identifying a partner. What's most important to the business, to shareholders, is to do the right deal and so we're prioritizing finding the right partner that turns or reflects what we see as a significant potential for plazomicin outside the U.S.

So while we remain in a position to identify ex-U.S. partners this year, the deal will ultimately be timed as a component of our overall strategy which includes the plans to submit the MAA to the EMA in 2018. And the reason I referenced that is because the conclusion from that submission would be that you are commercializing in more like 2019. And so if there is a strategic reason to hold-off then we would do so. We don't need to have that partner in 2017, but we are in a position today that we may deliver on that partnership this year.

And then [on the] variables, and then I can see you have a follow-up. But on how we think about what's important, the overall deal is obviously what's important and that's going to consist likely of upfront payments, potential for milestones, royalties and I think the overall deal value is incredibly important. When it comes down to actually assessing potential terms we would look at those terms and make decisions at that time on what's -- what are the most important components. But the total deal value I think will drive it over. Thank you.

Paul Matteis

And then on C-Scape, Blake, I was wondering, how your thinking has evolved on the [unveil], the program what exactly it is and whether or not it's possible that that's to be coupled with the Phase 1 data later this year?

Blake Wise

So we've consistently said that our plan is to review all the components of C-Scape and the overall rationale for the program before entering Phase 3 and nothing has changed there and the top line results for Phase 1 continue to be planned for 2017.

Paul Matteis

Just one quick follow-up. How critical is the Phase 1 data itself to your intellectual property strategy?

Blake Wise

So on the IP side, we've guided also consistently around looking towards an exclusivity that will get through the three years of [indiscernible] and the five years due to gain -- through gain. Three years of total regulatory exclusivity. So I wouldn't be thinking necessarily about the Phase 1 in IP. Our strategy around exclusivity remains the benefit that we get for a two IDP under gain.

And we'll go next to Stephen Willey with Stifel. Your line is open.

Stephen Willey

Just a follow-up on manufacturing, Blake you talked about the ability to use the Kalamazoo site and still be able to support a 2018 launch. Just wanted to clarify if that ability to support a 2018 launch is dependent upon you reaching some kind of I guess expedited agreement with FDA regarding the ability to [bridge] the stability data to out of McPherson or if you put on more standardized time lines using the Kalamazoo facility as part of the NDA if that then kind of makes 2018 a bit of a more challenge with that market?

Blake Wise

So overall we are quite at work with FDA to come to agreement on requirements around stability and -- many other requirements they would have, but the stability is the one that's the easiest to think of about because it takes a certain amount of stability for them to be comfortable. So we do think it will take discussion and then ultimately flexibility from FDA to launch in 2018. [I laid] out the different components of data and support we would have from a stability perspective from McPherson and our clinical trial filling site to try to give a sense for the scientific discussion we would have with FDA. And I think we feel like that's an important discussion to have and one that we have a strong rationale around, but it would require agreement with FDA on the ultimate requirements.

Kenneth Hillan

And Steve just to add, I know that Blake already laid this out, but our current working assumption as that we will launch -- mostly likely to launch from the McPherson side. I know that wasn't your question, but we still believe we're more likely than not to launching from the McPherson site.

Stephen Willey

Understood, thank you. And then just -- is there any progress to discuss regarding the therapeutic drug monitoring assay? I know that you're working with Thermo on that, I know it's probably not a very limiting step in terms of any kind of regulatory activity. But just wondering, is that something you think will be ready come time of NDA approval as well?

Kenneth Hillan

Thanks Steve, its Kenneth again. We continue to make good progress with our partner Thermo Fisher Scientific and I don't anticipate any delays with estimation or launch of the assay and as we said the goal would be to have that be in advance or concurrent with the launch of plazomicin in 2018.

And next we will take Alan Carr with Needham and Company. Your line is open.

Alan Carr

A couple of them. Well in Europe, actually I wondered if you could clear it for me. Is it your intention not to submit an MAA until you have an ex-U.S. agreement? And then I guess bigger picture, maybe you already have a rationale for why you have settled on partnering ex-U.S., maybe if you could explain why you feel it may not be worth going after for example European opportunity on your own? And then second question around C-Scape, [early] meetings that are needed with the FDA between when you finish Phase 1 and you start the Phase 3, in other words is everything on site in terms of design and lined up with the FDA?

Kenneth Hillan

So let me start and I will pass to Blake and he will probably pass it back to me for your C-Scape question. But on the MAA, our submission to the EMA is in, I know we predicated on having a partner signed up. So we're not anticipating that being part of the timeline for filing the MAA. Now I will let Blake just comment on the partnership piece.

Blake Wise

Yeah. So, to your broader question around to partner or not to partner, so we've done significant analysis internally to understand what the commercial opportunity looks like for plazomicin outside the U.S. With that we've also done deep analysis on what it would take to build an organization and commercialize ourselves in Europe. So we have a strong perspective around what it look like in terms of level of effort and what we expect in terms of the potential. So that feeds into our strategic preference which is a partnership just because if you can find a partner who has an existing infrastructure that you can plug into, you get significant synergies through doing that and you can ideally find a partner who has expertise that you may not have as you are building your first commercial presence in a market. So our strategic outlook continues to be a preference for partnership. We have never turned off the potential that we would go it alone, in the event that we thought that we weren't seeing partnership opportunity that reflected the potential value of the product. So I would say that, remains on the table but our strategic priority continues to be a partnership outside the U.S. And then I'll hand it back to Kenneth for the C-Scape question.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, so Alan just on the C-Scape program as we previously announced, we have met with the FDA to discuss the path forward for C-Scape. We have a agreement -- an alignment on the 505(b)(2) pathway and our requirements are only for a first single Phase 3 study for the purposes of approval. We would of course plan to meet and discuss both the clinical aspect and the CMC aspect of the program next year with the FDA just in the course of normal business.

And we will go next to Katherine Xu from William Blair. Your line is open.

Katherine Xu

Good afternoon and congratulations as well on the plazomicin NDA filing and also the partner work. Looks like some other companies are having problems [indiscernible] you guys have been consistently getting awards. It's pretty fantastic. My first question is how long does this $18 million take you for the C-Scape program? How far?

Toby Schilke

Thanks, Katherine, this is Toby Schilke. Like you said this grant or this contract with BARDA will cover us partially through our development of the C-Scape program. And while I don't want to give specific guidance that will cover us through 2018, partially through 2018.

Katherine Xu

And then so one of the sort of key concerns on people's minds are the sort of epidemiology and probably a coincidence of, more like incidence of CRE. And then as you look at the U.S. market can you just update us with some any updated surveillance data or CRE epidemiology data that we could take because it's more a hot spot driven kind of market? And also out of the U.S. also there were hot spots in countries let's say Europe in Greece where probably candidate [indiscernible]. So just curious on your analysis versus your partner's analysis do you have concurrence on the market outlook there as well?

Blake Wise

Thanks, Katherine its Blake. So I'll talk about the [indiscernible]. So we did do -- you will recall that we supported some work by the Boston Health Economics Group using Cerner's electronic health record database to understand CRE epidemiology in the U.S. and that was done by collecting microbiology data at the hospital level from 200 hospitals and then they did a projection using -- hospitals sent this data out to the hospital universe and we did that initial analysis using 2015 data and roll up was I think 64,000 total CRE infections in terms of overall prevalence in the U.S. Upon reviewing that and in 2016 we saw continued growth and now it's above 70,000, so just to say that we continue to see growth in CRE from this data source in the U.S. So from an epidemiology perspective overall we think CRE is prevalent at about those levels and as you look back at that data set going backwards it's grown significantly. In 2012 there were about 30,000 infections and in 2009 less than 10,000. So the growth continues and that's probably the broadest piece of epidemiology research and update that we have.

In terms of our surveillance data we continue to see the carbapenem-resistance rate in pathogen, so Klebsiella also over time going up. So we did significant surveillance and now in the U.S. we sit between 6% and 7% resistance and some of our surveillance data is high as 10%, so continuing growth in the surveillance as well. And globally so -- your question about hotspots and how that plays out U.S. and global, you are correct it is hotspot driven. But I think Janet referenced that when we did our analysis around how many reps we would need to cover the CRE problem by using analogs of data such as sales of [indiscernible] and sales of colistin.

About a year-ago, we thought we would need 55 to 60 sales reps to cover all the hospitals that have a problem and we read that analysis recently and that's up to 65 sales reps. So that's indicative of hotspots continuing to grow and there are new geographic areas that are having problems. But it is still hotspot driven which is why we can have a sales force of 65 as opposed to roughly a 120 which you would expect in an overall hospital sales force.

Globally that same paradigm plays out where you have countries like Italy and Greece that have a significant rates of carbapenem-resistance, where we ran the CARE study in hospitals in Greece carbapenem-resistance was high as 80% even 100% in some hospitals. So major problems you have other countries in Europe that have very low CRE rates today and though there are not really countries that don't have any CRE, it's just a matter of where you are on the spectrum of growth. So and then that plays out globally where you have some countries that have major, major problems and others that don't.

Katherine Xu

Thank you.

Blake Wise

Thanks. And I don't know if that was -- I think you mentioned partnering as well. I mean so that is obviously an important consideration as we think about partners and the global potential of partners to reach those countries that have significant therefore opportunities for plazomicin. Thank you.

And will go next to Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Ed Arce

I wanted to start first with, you have got alternative sites from the Pfizer one network -- CentreOne network that you have mentioned before and I realize that you do have a good amount of facility data that you have generated and you still do, expect to go-to-market with the McPherson plan. But given your comment around perhaps using some flexibility from the FDA to keep the 2018 launch, I wanted to ask some questions around that. In particular what are the bottlenecks in the process? If you can give us any timelines on when you would actually need to do decide to switch to that Kalamazoo site and if so how long could the delays be? And then I have a couple of follow-ups. Thanks.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Ed. So a couple of things, one is -- I think within your question is, if we needed to turn to the Kalamazoo site and I talked about the stability data that we would have from McPherson and from our clinical trial filling site. You obviously want to get stability up and running at the site that you are going to be manufacturing as well. That work will happen in parallel regardless of where along the timeline we might decide to make a switch, if things didn't go as they are expected to go at McPherson and we needed to turn to the backup site. And so when I referenced the tech transfer and in Q1 we would expect to have the transfer process complete, that's indicative of the first time we would have material coming out of Kalamazoo that would go up on stability to give you a sense for where we start to also have stability data being generated from within Kalamazoo. So that's an important piece to be clear on about when stability starts to happen out of Kalamazoo.

In terms of your question around when will we know about whether we needed to turn to Kalamazoo, that's wholly dependent on the progress at McPherson and we won't do anything different at Kalamazoo like I mentioned, work will be ongoing. At the McPherson site the commitment by Pfizer to address the issues continues to be very strong and they have met the timelines that they have set out. So what would have to happen is that they would have to be re-inspected and not be successful in a re-inspection or for us to see significant timeline delays that begin to bring into question whether they were going to complete the remediation process in the timeline they have laid out, or they are going to complete them and ultimately not be successful. So those things, it's hard to say where in the process that could happen but we would expect that we would have enough of a heads up on that that if we saw things headed that way we would go back to FDA and begin those discussions as early in the process as possible, so we're having that conversation.

Kenneth Hillan

Just to add -- it's Kenneth. I think this is really where the -- having the breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA helps, because it enables us to have a far more frequent conversations with the FDA. So as we get real time information, so that will enable us to make appropriate and speedy decisions if necessary.

Ed Arce

Okay. Great. Kenneth and Blake thank you, that's helpful for clarifying that. The other question I have was around the pricing perhaps this could be for you or Blake or Janet, and you mentioned alternative approaches perhaps to the DRG model for reimbursement. Just wondering if you elaborate a bit more on that? And then I have one last follow up.

Janet Dorling

Yeah. So on pricing in general we have previously guided the best analog for pricing is [indiscernible] and now we are there, both are priced in the $1,000 a day range. When we think about more broadly initiatives that we are considering, we've also mentioned before the new technology on payment process. This is something we've submitted an application for and it can provide some release of -- when used in hospitals and in-patient [studying] when the price of the product and the procedures that are being used for patient is above the DRG does that for any given procedure.

Ed Arce

Okay. Thank you. Last question is around the Phase 3 trial of C-Scape you are planning next year, just wanted to confirm if that is in the budgeted cash runway? What that cost would be and when do you expect the top line data?

Toby Schilke

Thanks, Ed. I will take the financial questions, and I then I will pass the clinical question to Kenneth. We haven't given specific guide lines on the cost of the C-Scape Phase 3 program because we are still in the process of designing it. So we need to know those inputs before we design -- before we can give you any specific guidance. That is however included -- we have included our best guess in sort of our cash guidance of being occasionally funded.

Kenneth Hillan

This is Kenneth. So we haven't given specific guidance on when we would anticipate seeing a top line data yet. It's too early for that. But we have said potential for C-Scape to launch as early as 2020 and you will recall through gain that we do have two IDP status for C-Scape. So we would anticipate having a priority review.

Ed Arce

Okay. Actually I do have final one as I think through this. Perhaps you could discuss a bit about in commercial study the affinity perhaps with plazomicin in the hospital study?

Blake Wise

So in the hospital so we will be launching as we said covering the hotspots for plazomicin which is going to be about 65 reps. From the overall hospital universe perspective for C-Scape ESBLs are a problem essentially in all hospitals. So we would expand the sales force to 100 and 120. We haven't done all that analysis yet. But assuming we would cover hospitals for obvious C-Scape. Getting down to the hospital level in terms of synergies and approach, the two products have played very well together. Then you have got plazomicin with activity and CRE also the potential to treat ESBLs, but we've always then consistently said that the portion of the ESBL universe for CTIs for plazomicin is those really high risk patients, those who might at the highest risk of recurrence. The data from EPIC support lower rates of a clinical relapse. For C-Scape it is broadly [dished] to have ESBL infections which in the EPIC study 28% of the cUTI enrollees had ESBL infections.

And so in the hospital the two products would be very complementary where you had be treating a separate set of patients but you will be targeting the same infectious disease submissions and then possibly you would expand, because people will be presenting to the ER and possibly other parts of the hospital, to make sure you are covering those submissions. You might see a patient with the cETI who comes in the door who otherwise might be getting entered into the hospital for a [IV] therapy, to try to get them discharged and treated on all therapy.

[Operator Instructions] Next we will go to Difei Yang from Mizuho Americas. Your line is open.

Matt DeSalvo

Thank you for taking the questions. This is Matt on for Difei. I guess sort of heading into the Phase 3 initiation next year for C-Scape are we definitely going to see a single Phase 3 trial and then how large of an enrollment that you might expect for that?

Kenneth Hillan

This is Kenneth. It's a single Phase 3 study and we have a clear agreement in writing on that with the FDA. We haven't been specific about the size of the trial. Clearly we have a significant experience of the company with running Phase 3 cUTI studies such as the EPIC study. We have guided that for C-Scape we would anticipate the study would be somewhat larger in that sub-base and to some extent due to the specifics of the design. And again we plan to share and outline that some time in the 2018.

Matt DeSalvo

Great. And then in general are there any particular ESBL [placed] constraints that you maybe emphasizing for the trial given the inclusion or exclusion criteria?

Kenneth Hillan

Yes. So I don't know -- I don't think I've specific details in terms of inclusion and exclusion criteria. We would -- the study as per the FDA guidance, the analysis would be based on susceptible package in each of the treating arms just as in the same way that we did for the EPIC study. As you know there are actually [dozens] of different ESBLs that are being documented and what we're pleased with C-Scape is it -- C-Scape has that it really has a broad coverage for ESBLs, hence I belief that it can address the significant unmet need.

Matt DeSalvo

If I may just one more, in relation to the quarterly financials we did notice that the total share count increased by around 4 million from Q2 '17. Is that entirely in relation to recent talent acquisitions or is there another component there?

Toby Schilke

This is Toby Schilke. I think that our total common is the same as last, but I think that there might be an additional some -- let me get back to you. And I don't there is any share count [indiscernible].

Kenneth Hillan

We will continue to take questions and if we can come back to that by the end of the call we will but there shouldn't be a reason for significant increases in our count of shares.

And actually at this time, I'm going to turn it back to Kenneth Hillan for closing remarks.

Kenneth Hillan

Thanks operator. So just wanted to close by, thanking everyone for joining our call today. As you can recognize it's been a pretty exciting year for un-blinding on a [indiscernible] plazomicin Phase 3 data to submitting the NDA and continuing to build and strengthen the extraordinary team and capabilities that we would have on occasion today. So looking forward, I believe the coming year promises to be just as impactful for our business as we make progress towards a potential launch of plazomicin and the C-Scape Phase 3 initiation in 2018. We certainly have high expectations at Achaogen and look forward to keeping you informed and updating you on our progress.

And that concludes our call for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

