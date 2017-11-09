Steer Clear Of AMC - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/8/17)

Includes: AMC, GBCI, GILD, HALO, SKX, TMST
by: SA Editor Michael Hopkins

Summary

Cramer likes Halozyme, Skechers and Glacier Bancorp.

He's bearish on Gilead and TimkenSteel.

Stay away from AMC Entertainment.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, November 8.

Bullish Calls

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO): "I like the stock," Cramer said. "I think you should own it."

Skechers (NYSE:SKX): Cramer also likes this stock. "The numbers were superior."

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI): This stock "would be one to own," Cramer said. The financials could get a boost with rising Fed rates.

Bearish Calls

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC): "That stock is not going higher," the Mad Money host said. "I don't want you anywhere near it."

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD): "It's too cheap to sell at this level," Cramer said. But he added it's not one of his favorites.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST): "I like the company but I can't recommend it."

