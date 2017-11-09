Steer Clear Of AMC - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/8/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, November 8.

Bullish Calls

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO): "I like the stock," Cramer said. "I think you should own it."

Skechers (NYSE:SKX): Cramer also likes this stock. "The numbers were superior."

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI): This stock "would be one to own," Cramer said. The financials could get a boost with rising Fed rates.

Bearish Calls

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC): "That stock is not going higher," the Mad Money host said. "I don't want you anywhere near it."

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD): "It's too cheap to sell at this level," Cramer said. But he added it's not one of his favorites.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST): "I like the company but I can't recommend it."

