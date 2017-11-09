GNC: A Skeptic's Case

In prior articles, we have written extensively (and sometimes critically) about GNC (NYSE: GNC) and various aspects of the company’s operations. We have complemented management for its responsiveness to our inquiries but have also criticized management for providing unnecessarily optimistic free cash flow projections. We have provided detailed projections for probable free cash flow outcomes and the company’s likelihood of achieving various operating metrics. We have defined what a potential refinancing of the company’s debt could look like and developed projections of the impact on earnings, free cash flows, and interest coverage ratios. Finally, we have commented on the essential irrelevance of speculative acquisition rumors, divestitures, unrelated transactions, and the occasional cheerleading from some we consider overly optimistic about the company.

In the process, we have sometimes been labelled bears on the company, but we prefer to consider ourselves skeptics willing to direct the same critical eye towards companies we consider opportunities as those we consider unjustifiably expensive. Our focus is on separating the proverbial wheat from the chaff – and allowing our estimates, projections, and infrequent prognostications to stand on their relative to actual outcomes. In other words, we won’t cheerlead – we’ll present our case and allow that case to stand on its own merits.

However, the common thread throughout our articles has consistently been that despite the company's challenges, both within and outside the company's control, unrecognized underlying value remains in GNC which is not reflected in the current valuation. We've pointed out the high probability of a debt refinancing, the company's ongoing significant free cash flow generation, and moves the company is making to position the business for a changing retail environment. In fact, despite being skeptics, we are also effectively long GNC through short positions in put options of various strike prices and expirations since we consider the company undervalued under most potential (and the most probable) outcomes. In this article, we provide the skeptic’s case for GNC and the rationale for our positions.

Business

GNC is the largest independent retailer of vitamins, supplements, and related products through an extensive network of more than 9,000 outlets primarily located in the United States. However, more than 2,000 of these locations are international, concentrated in Mexico, China, Chile, South Korea, and Peru, the vast majority of which are franchise operations. GNC owns and operates roughly 3,500 locations, with 2,300 locations representing “store-within-a-store” operations in partnership with Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), while the balance are domestic franchise locations. The company has actively sought to refranchise company stores although, with the exception of a significant transaction in 2016, the process has been incremental and has not resulted in significant proceeds for the company. The company also markets its products online through its own website and third party marketplaces.

In addition, GNC manufacturers and sells on a wholesale basis many of its own products as well as performing contract manufacturing of branded products for other sellers.

The retail landscape has been challenging for some time and while competition within the vitamins, supplements, and related products space has intensified, we believe there are several positives attributes to the industry generally and specifically to GNC. However, some of these positive attributes are more meaningful than others.

The company has made incremental moves to stabilize the business after a period of steeply declining same store sales metrics which, while costly from an operating standpoint, are proving effective. In particular, GNC has revamped its prior membership-based discount program in favor of a more traditional rewards-based program which, while impacting revenues and profit margins, refreshed the company’s image and brought more customers to the stores. The company simultaneously changed its pricing structure to better align pricing with competitors and eliminate the previously confusing matrix of product prices. The pilot stores where these concepts were first tested, accordingly to company statements, continue to outperform relative to follow-on locations which provides a basis for optimism in the ongoing stabilization of the business.

GNC has also begun to rationalize, albeit somewhat slowly, the store base in regions where there is oversaturation. The company has significant store overlap in numerous markets where GNC locations are relatively close to each other and opportunities exist to consolidate locations – and reduce expenses – with only marginal revenue erosion as sales tend to transfer to nearby locations. The store rationalization program, to the extent it increases productivity at remaining locations, may have the double benefit of improving operating margins while at the same time making remaining locations more attractive to potential franchisees. The company's ongoing ability to monetize company locations through franchisee sales would improve results and provide valuable cash to reduce the company's debt burden.

GNC's position as a manufacturer is also a positive. The fact that GNC is not simply a retailer of third party brands but a significant retailer of its own brands – more than 40% of revenues come from the company’s own products – is a material advantage over comparable retailers with much smaller proportions of revenues from store brands. The company generally earns a higher gross margin on its store brand products and the high proportion of such sales tends to help insulate the company – to a point – from external competition insofar as consumers are loyal to the company’s store brands. However, this benefit is partially offset by the relatively commoditized nature of many products, such as protein powders, etc., in the vitamins and supplements category which make substitution a relatively low risk proposition as compared to stickier industries, such as cosmetics, where the perceived risk of switching to a new and unfamiliar product is higher.

In a similar vein, we consider the projected 6-7% annual growth in the vitamins and supplements category to be a positive but less so than it may first appear. We don’t place great value in the projected growth of the supplements business for a couple reasons, notably that such projections are inherently uncertain and that growth in the top line could well be offset by increasing competition resulting in narrowing margins and static profitability. In this regard, like our favorable opinion of the company’s store brand product mix, our optimism is tempered by factors which may tend to negate at least some of the perceived benefit. However, this is not to say that growth in the company's core categories is irrelevant, indeed, if growth in volume allows the company to further compete on price and margin while at least maintaining revenues and profitability, that growth would nonetheless support the long-term sustainability of the model.

In other areas, we are more skeptical. The ongoing speculation (and in some cases realization) about partnerships, etc., in China and India have, so far, yielded relatively few tangible results. The international segment in the third quarter did contribute materially to the company's results, offsetting weakness in manufacturing, but remains a comparably small part of the company's business which would be unable to counter a renewed decline in the domestic operation. In our view, the international operation is a long-term opportunity that bears relatively little weight with respect to the company's current challenges revolving around domestic sales and debt refinance, and until these more immediate issues are satisfactorily resolved, the international operation will largely be an afterthought or, potentially, a source of cash. Indeed, reports on last year's discussions regarding strategic opportunities clearly indicated that most participants were more interested in the company's China business than any other part, and ongoing capital restrictions in China may limit opportunities for a material event out of China. In essence, the international aspect is a positive, but not one in which we place much confidence relative to valuing the company.

On the whole, however, the positives at least balance the potential negatives in our view.

Revenues and Same Store Sales

GNC experienced a steep decline in revenues beginning last year and continuing through the first half of the current year. The declines led to significant consternation about the viability of the business, the departure of the chief executive officer, and ultimately a significant change in strategy initiated by Robert Moran, the interim chief executive officer.

The change in strategy resulted in a significant decline in highly profitable sales of Gold Cards, the company’s former prepaid membership discount program, along with lower gross margins and profitability as the company moved to close the pricing gap between its products and those of competitors. However, the changes have – so far – apparently reversed the steep decline in same store sales, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Company Financial Reports

Revenues will likely continue to decline at a moderate rate (in the 1-2% range) over the next year, in part due to the sale of the company’s Lucky Vitamin subsidiary coupled with selected store closures and potential weakness in the manufacturing and wholesale markets. The divestiture will impact revenues but shouldn’t impact net income or free cash flows as the unit was, at best, a breakeven operation.

On the other hand, the company remains in the early stages of recovery in the same store sales metrics and a single quarter of positive same store sales is hardly emblematic of a trend. It’s noteworthy in the above chart that the significant decline in same store sales in 2016 came after a similar rebound – and positive same store sales reports – in 2015. It remains to be seen whether the company has in fact stabilized the business and set it on a path to at least stable, if not growing, same store sales results.

Indeed, we’re cautious about the company’s prospects over the next few years and our models assume essentially flat to marginally positive same store sales results going forward to reflect the ongoing challenges in the company’s markets. However, there are also reasons for optimism, notably the company’s ongoing report that the pilot stores continue to generate positive same store sales results and continue to lead the balance of the business. The company has managed, if only in the short term, to reverse the trend and coming quarters will provide relatively easy comparisons given the steep decline in same store sales results which occurred in the prior year. This is especially true given that the positive same store sales results for the most recent quarter were off a base that – relative to the next two quarters – was not nearly as bad as the comparable periods going forward. Nonetheless, the most significant risk to the company is a resumption of the significantly negative same store sales results after a brief interlude.

Cash Flow

We’ve discussed the company’s cash flows extensively in prior articles and will not reiterate those discussions here beyond noting that the company’s free cash flow goals for the current year, even at the reduced rate, rely heavily on one-time balance sheet adjustments instead of operations. We consider this a weakness in the company’s financial projections.

However, our financial projections indicate that the company’s free cash flows – in our definition, cash available from operating activities less capital expenditures (and without relying on significant changes in current assets and liabilities) – on an ongoing forward basis will be in the range of $140 million under current operating conditions assuming essentially stable same store sales. In addition, our projection under the most likely debt refinancing scenarios suggests an annual free cash flow run rate of around $115 million to $120 million a year, significantly less than the company’s historical levels but still substantial relative to the company’s debt load. A significant portion of the company’s future free cash flows will likely be dedicated to debt repayment – as the company has indicated – and we consider this an overall positive as the ongoing repayment of debt, especially at potentially higher interest rates, will lead to regularly declining interest expense, rising net income, and consequently incremental increases in free cash flows.

Debt and Interest Coverage

We’ve also discussed the company’s debt situation and the potential impacts of various refinancing options in prior articles which we will incorporate by reference rather than repeating at this time. However, we will reiterate our belief that the company will be able to refinance its current debt at rates that, while perhaps not preferred by the company, will leave the company profitable and with significant cash flow with which to reduce debt over time. Indeed, if one is to give any credence to the debt discussion reports which came out in May, it was apparent that the company’s creditors were willing to extend the current loans, with satisfactory terms, at a time before the company managed to arrest the decline in same store sales. It’s debatable whether the situation has improved substantially from that point from a creditor perspective, but it’s arguably no worse than it was in April and May. In addition, since substantially all of the value of the company is inherent in its ongoing operations, the interests of creditors are far better served by avoiding a bankruptcy scenario. The question then isn’t so much whether the company will be able to refinance at what rates and, ultimately, what impact those rates will have on the company’s results of operating and free cash flows.

We have refined our baseline debt refinancing package, however, to include four components: a renewed revolving line of credit coupled with two new term loans with terms of four and seven years, weighted in a ratio of about 1:2 respectively, with interest rates of approximately 6.75% and 8.25%. We’ve also assumed that any refinancing package would essentially leave the outstanding convertible notes in place. The resulting interest coverage ratio of 2.0 is on the low end of the range but not unreasonable. The company may be able to refinance the convertible notes into the term loans, however, we see no real reason to do so from a creditor perspective or a company perspective, and the potential discount at which the convertible notes could be redeemed would be offset by the higher interest rate paid in the interim on the funds borrowed to redeem the notes. Regardless, we have used this base debt refinancing structure as our baseline in our forward calculations coupled with sensitivity analyses that suggest changes in the rates or weights don’t significantly impact our calculations.

The advantage of this structure is that it would allow the company to pay off the convertible notes from cash flows as well as a portion of the four-year term loan. In addition, this schedule would put the company in a position in four years – well before maturity of the seven-year term loan – to again negotiate with creditors working from a more tenable debt to capitalization ratio of around 50%.

Valuation

Our valuation models for GNC are based on a methodology incorporating a comparison of multiple valuation methods and narrowing the range of probable values to that which we consider the most likely outcome across the methodologies. In developing our valuations, we used a range of potential multiples derived from looking at other distressed retailers with various similar attributes either from a product standpoint, financial standpoint, industry (retail) standpoint, etc. A selection of companies used to develop the ranges of P/E values, free cash flow yield values, and enterprise value metrics, included, but was not limited to, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH), and Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI).

In a prior article, we also developed prospective debt financing options for the company to assess the potential impact on earnings and free cash flows and used these models – since refined - as the basis for our valuations. We extended these calculations to develop estimated valuations based on a range of price-to-earnings ratios and free cash flow yield ratios to further assess potential valuations.

The first set of valuation approaches consisted of traditional price-to-earnings and free cash flow yield methods, as presented below:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

Source: Proprietary Calculations

It should be noted that the projected share values under the 6.1% WAIR scenario are slightly lower than under the 6.4% WAIR scenario due to the impact of preferred stock dividends, which offset the benefit of a lower interest rate on the remaining debt component.

The second valuation approach utilized a discounted cash flow analysis to estimate potential valuations based on various equity cost of capital values. The range of values calculated in our model under various assumptions was $5.12 per share on the low end of estimates to $16.27 on the high end of estimates, as reflected below:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

However, the discounted cash flow methodology requires significant assumptions which can materially change the calculated valuation beyond the cost of capital. In particular, discounted cash flow approaches can make sensitivity analysis difficult due to the wide range of potential variables, some of which act independently while others are correlated to differing degrees. The challenge is exponentially amplified when for companies in industries with quickly changing dynamics and/or with significant amounts of debt due to the difficulty of evaluating the appropriate weighted average cost of capital. It is especially fraught for companies with large debt loads where weighted average cost of capital can shift dramatically over time as debt is paid down and the debt/equity ratio falls, thus significantly reducing default risk and, presumably, the equity component of the cost of capital. In other words, while useful as a data point, discounted cash flow models are better suited to valuations when the underlying dynamics are more stable and predictable versus companies in transition. We therefore have not placed significant weight on our valuation estimates based on out discounted cash flow models.

Finally, we approached valuation from various metrics based on enterprise value. However, enterprise value based valuation techniques are problematic when assessing companies with high debt loads because enterprise value is dominated by a factor – debt – which is not market adjustable as is the case with market capitalization. A metric could be used wherein the debt for enterprise value is calculated based on market valuation of the underlying debt rather than the face value, but this ignores the real obligation of the fair value and, more problematically, assumes an efficient and liquid market for a company’s debt such that the point valuation is reflective of current conditions. In many cases, especially for bank lines of credit and bank debt, this valuation metric is, at best, suspect in the cases where market quotes are available.

The underlying problem can be illustrated by applying an EBITDA/EV valuation to GNC based on perhaps its closest public competitor, Vitamin Shoppe. Vitamin Shoppe’s present EV/EBITDA ratio is approximately 3.5, depending on the utilized point in time, and applying this valuation to GNC implies a significant negative equity valuation. Clearly, this is not believed by the market, where shares could be valued at zero. In addition, it appears objectively irrational for a company that, while challenged, continues to be profitable and generating positive free cash flows with the ability, however challenging, to repay significant amounts of outstanding debt provided the business does not suddenly deteriorate.

Regardless, a sampling of the enterprise value methodology results is presented below:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

Source: Proprietary Calculations

In addition, using a relative valuation metric assumes that the used metric is not derived from a similarly undervalued (or overvalued) source.

The result illustrates the need to establish valuations through a variety of different approaches and assess potential valuation based on a number of factors. A consolidated chart of the various valuations methodologies used is presented in the following chart:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

We therefore establish, based on our various valuation methodologies, a probably range of values for the company based on the projections in our financial models.

Our valuation, however, is based on what we consider to be a rather conservative projection model. We generally assume relatively flat same store sales going forward as well as marginally deteriorating gross and operating margins relative to the prior year. We’re not exceptionally optimistic on the company’s ability to materially grow revenues in the next couple years, as reflected on our model, and believe the company will not be able to reduce administrative expenses at an accelerated pace. In other words, we’re working from a position where the company must achieve a rather low bar for its operations, which adds to our confidence, especially in the bottom range of our valuations estimates.

The real challenge for GNC, however, may ultimately be giving the market sufficient reason to re-evaluate its present depressed valuation. In the near term, the only likely event which would cause such a valuation adjustment would be a satisfactory refinancing of the company’s debt which would eliminate a significant amount of uncertainty. A partnership with a foreign company may also provide a basis though we consider this less likely in the short term. However, we otherwise see relatively few reasons for the market to do so in the near term, and therefore believe it may take a year or two of sustained stability in operations to re-establish confidence and provide a footing for realizing these values.

Risks Remain

We’ve discussed earlier the risks associated with the company and the assumptions incorporated into the models we’ve used for establishing valuations under our various techniques. Our sensitivity tests have suggested that small changes in gross margins and operating margins result in relative small changes in our valuations. In addition, small changes in same store sales metrics do not significantly impact valuations (that is, by more than 5% in either direction, and more often by less than 2%).

GNC nonetheless continues to face significant pressure on its business. The projected growth in the industry as a whole may come to pass, but significantly all of that growth could be captured by competitors or, worse, the growth in the top line could be offset by increasing competitive pressures which erode margins while revenues rise, resulting in no net benefit in terms of net income.

The greatest risk is a resumption of the erosion in revenues and same store sales experienced over the last year and half which would lead to a combination of falling revenues, rising administrative expenses, and the further erosion of gross margins. In this event, our projection model could quickly become inaccurate and our valuations, whatever the methodology, far too high.

The corresponding risk is the potential for a highly negative outcome with respect to Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NYSE: WBA) recent acquisition of numerous Rite Aid retail locations. GNC's store-within-a-store format at thousands of Rite Aid locations could be subject to cancellation in locations acquired by Walgreen. It's unclear exactly how much of an impact this would have on the company's top and bottom lines, or how many of the Rite Aid stores being acquired incorporate the store-within-a-store concept, but it would certainly be negative for GNC.

A corresponding risk is the company’s failure to refinance its debt. We don’t consider this a significant risk at this time for a couple reasons, the first of which was the clear indication from prior reports that lenders were apparently willing to close new financing even if these terms were not acceptable to the company, especially (and second) since the reports came before the company showed a bottoming of the decline in same store sales metrics. The relative stabilization in the business over the last two quarters, while limited data, should provide a marginally better refinancing environment than when revenues and same store sales were in a deeper decline.

Conclusions

Clearly, we are not cheerleading for GNC – we firmly remain skeptics – but our sober analysis is that while the company faces ongoing challenges and uncertainties, on balance, the risk to the downside is relatively limited in comparison to the opportunity to the upside even using projections that are on the cautious end of the spectrum.

We believe the likely range of values for GNC barring any significant positive or negative surprises in results is in the range of $7.50 to $11.00 per share, with an average target of $9.25 per share. The result suggests a potential undervaluation of approximately 35% based on the current market price to the midpoint of the range.

In addition, we estimate a floor valuation of around $4.70 per share. We recognize that our floor calculation incorporates what we consider to be conservative assumptions about future performance, while assuming stabilization of the business as the base case. We therefore consider the overall risk/reward balanced in favor of those long the company’s shares, at least over the long term. It’s unlikely, however, that the company will realize a significantly higher valuation in the near future. The market would likely require at least a year of demonstrated performance and ongoing debt reduction to materially adjust the market value, although the possibility of a debt refinancing (or possibly a significant infusion or partnership with an overseas company) does provide a potential rationale for the market to re-evaluate the share price in the interim.

The result is we find the potential risk/reward balance better oriented towards utilizing short put option positions rather than direct ownership of the company’s common shares. A floor valuation under depressed valuation conditions of $4.70 provides a significant margin from the current market price, assuming a put option strike of $5.00 per share. The recent put price of $1.60 at a strike of $5.00 for options expiring in January 2019 implies profit potential down to a share price of $3.40, below the low end of essentially all of our valuation models and 43% below the current share value. However, we believe that long-term potential returns are available through either direct or indirect ownership, and holders should be cognizant of the respective risks associated with either approach.

