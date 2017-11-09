DDR: The Perfect Storm

I am initiating an entry position, and as disclosed, I am now a stakeholder in DDR.

Puerto Rico debt is now trading at 25 cents on the dollar and is almost as cheap as my framed shares of Trump Casino stock.

A few years ago, I was a franchisee for Athlete’s Foot, and part of my franchise territory included Puerto Rico.

Why Puerto Rico?

Well, I also used to develop stores for Payless Shoes and I had heard that the shoe business was booming in Puerto Rico. Some of my friends at Payless would brag about the sales volume in stores located there.

Unfortunately, I was never able open a store there since Athlete’s Foot filed bankruptcy and I decided to turn in my sneakers for work shoes.

However, in hindsight, I guess all that glitters isn’t gold, since Payless more recently filed bankruptcy, shuttering roughly 400 stores, nearly all of them in the US. Now the chain is asking a bankruptcy judge if it can close another 400 locations, bringing the total to about 800 - or 20% of the 4,000 stores it operates.

The list includes three locations in Hawaii, 11 in Connecticut, 13 in Louisiana, 17 in Arizona, 17 in New Jersey, 18 in Michigan, 39 in Florida, and a whopping 117 stores in Texas and 132 in California. According to USA Today, Payless closed 13 stores in Puerto Rico.

But we all know that Puerto Rico has more problems than a few closed shoe stores.

Just over a month ago, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico ripping across the island, which was still reeling from damage inflicted by Hurricane Irma. The Category 4 hurricane left the island badly battered, knocking out its power - and it may take months for its electricity to come back online. But as Puerto Rico looks toward rebuilding, it will have to face a financial storm that everyone saw coming: its bankruptcy. As Fortune reports:

“The reasons for Puerto Rico’s financial insolvency are complicated, but essentially the local government defaulted on $72 billion in bonds beginning August 2015. It tried to update its bankruptcy code to gain some flexibility, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled its plan to restructure its public utilities’ debt violated federal law.”

After years looking for a solution the commonwealth filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2017, the day after its creditors filed a lawsuit looking to collect on the debt. Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, one of its many agencies bogged down by debt load, itself filed for bankruptcy in July.

Puerto Rico has still not recovered from the recession and has amassed this debt while paying for basic services for the 3.5 million U.S. citizens who live there and now the electrical grid remains inoperable.

As Fortune explains:

“Puerto Rico is beginning to look like The Perfect Storm, which is the true story of how several storms combined to decimate the East Coast in 1991. Prospects for a turnaround seem sunk.”

Puerto Rico debt is now trading at 25 cents on the dollar and is almost as cheap as my framed shares of Trump Casino stock (yes, the frame is worth at least $5.00).

Significant Exposure in Puerto Rico

DDR Corp. (DDR) has a history of volatility; as evidenced by the chart below, DDR's (formerly Developers Diversified) value plummeted in 2009, when the company was forced to cut its dividend from $2.64 per share (in 2007) to just $.08 per share in 2010.

That was a drastic dividend cut, but the company had no choice, as it was forced to almost suspend payments as a result of high leverage and no access to capital.

However, since the end of the recession and around 2011, DDR has evolved the portfolio from smaller, lower-quality assets into larger-format prime power center properties. As of Q3-17, DDR owned 286 value-oriented shopping centers representing 97 million square feet in 33 states and Puerto Rico. DDR owns 12 properties in Puerto Rico, consisting of 4.44 million square feet of gross lease area (or GLA):

DDR has been working to ensure all properties were physically safe and water tight. On the recent earnings call, management said it was “working to remove debris and provide generator power, so that (IT) can get stores and common areas open as soon as possible to ensure the people of Puerto Rico have access to basic living supplies”.

As of November 2nd DDR said it now “has power either through the grid and/or through installations of generators at 9 of 12 assets including 4 enclosed malls and 5 outdoor centers”. In addition, 24 of DDR’s 33 anchors are on grid or generator power and open for business.

75% of DDR’s leased Puerto Rico GLA is now operating and open for business. Management said:

“It's difficult to provide generator power to individual small stores, so opening of shop spaces at our open-air properties generally depends on the restoration of grid power.”

DDR has completed an initial property damage and business interruption reimbursement estimate of $100 million to $125 million. Roughly one-third of these costs are attributable specifically to Palma Real, which the company expects to be repaired and restored.

This estimate excludes $30 million of estimated cost associated with repair and damages to anchor spaces that are separately insured by those tenants. It also doesn't take into account the potential changes in pricing due to supply and labor shortages.

In Q3-17 DDR recorded $6.1 million of hurricane casualty and impairment costs on the income statement, approximately $1 million of this relates to Hurricane Irma (primarily debris removal) which is within the deductible and thus will not be reimbursed by insurance.

The second component of this line item is a $5 million capital cost related to deductible for property and casualty damages from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. This $5 million capital cost is a difference between a $65 million write-off of historical cost basis of property damaged by Hurricane Maria and a $60 million receivable on the balance sheet representing the portion of the book value of damages for which DDR expects to be reimbursed.

Loss revenues from Hurricanes Irma and Maria during Q3-17 were roughly $2.6 million, approximately $1 million of which is attributable to the deductible on Puerto Rico insurance policies and will not be reimbursed.

Separately DDR recorded an increase in bad debt reserves of $900,000 attributable exclusively to anticipated greater tenant financial difficulties in Puerto Rico. Both the $2.6 million of loss revenues and the $900,000 of Puerto Rico bad debt reserves were excluded from the calculation of same-store net operating income.

DDR received a business interruption advance payment of $2 million related to Q3-17 loss revenues shortly after the close of the quarter. Given the timing the company was unable to record this revenue on the income statement but expects to do so in Q4-17.

DDR carries property, casualty, and business interruption insurance with limits of $330 million, including a $6 million deductible. Business interruption insurance generally covers the time it takes to make tenant space habitable plus one year. DDR’s insurance policies carry traditional terms and contingencies that could affect actual insurance reimbursements.

On the Q3-17 earnings call, one analyst asked whether the hurricane damage would “affect (DDR’s) ability to sell an asset try to hive off the portfolio?” DDR CEO David Lukes replied:

“…it would be a Brexit to say that they’re active buyers of properties in Puerto Rico since we're still trying to grid power on and tenants open for business, so it's just a little bit too early to tell. I do understand your question very well which is before we said, we're open to lots of different types of transactions on Puerto Rico, we executed a couple of them at great prices a few months back. But I would say right now the idea that we would be actively engaged in conversations about transactions is probably very low.”

The analyst then asked about a possible spin or public split up of the Puerto Rico portfolio, and Lukes replied:

“I think what we've said even in the last few quarters is that this management team is willing to consider anything that would create or protect shareholder value. And there are a lot of types of ideas that could be considered but should always be considered at any quarter. So nothing is off the table and you can rest assure that we're certainly focused like a laser on making decisive actions when something seems credible.”

An Improved Balance Sheet

DDR’s balance sheet is key to risk management and the company’s intention is not just to lower leverage but also to manage liquidity and maturity schedules which are less painful but equally important.

DDR has moved from a position of having too much debt maturing in the near term to being able to absorb three years of maturities without needing to further access the capital markets, even in the absence of additional asset sales.

The company has increased its average debt from being one of the shortest in the sector to one of the longest at nearly eight years including preferreds.

The completion of DDR’s planned dispositions would position the company to have one of the best balance sheets in the shopping center REIT sector. Debt to EBITDA on a look through basis would end up just below 6x, a more modest level on a year or two ago and in line with the peers.

The planned repayments of 2017 and 2018 mortgage debt should unencumber over $550 million of gross book value and eliminate mortgages with higher average debt yields.

DDR is committed to its unsecured structure and investment-grade credit rating. The growing size of the unencumbered pool and exposure to floating-rate debt and ample access to liquidity through our asset sale proceeds have dramatically reduced the risk profile and put its balance sheet in a position to outperform in all market cycles.

With the placement of a $350 million seven-year bond offering as well as the recapping and expansion of the line of credit and term loans, DDR’s portion of the balance sheet restructuring is now complete.

DDR’s weighted average maturity is 8.3 years, including perpetual preferred securities, which now ranks as one of the longest in the shopping center REIT sector. DDR has almost $1 billion of liquidity with full availability under its line of credit (after accounting for October asset sales) as well as a well laddered maturity schedule.

Going forward, DDR will focus primarily on deleveraging.

Successful completion of the $900 million disposition program would result in several additional improvements including a better comprehensive leverage profile, additional extension of weighted average maturities, and no unsecured maturities until 2021.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-17 DDR’s operating FFO was $0.30 per share, in line with internal expectations and includes an $8.2 million benefit from the expiration of a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) ground lease at Riverdale Village.

The year-over-year decline in operating FFO per share was a product primarily of de-leveraging and a decline in NOI from Puerto Rico. While FFO was within budget, Continental U.S. operating results were better than the company originally expected.

Specifically same-store NOI for the Continental U.S. portfolio performed ahead of budget of negative 0.7%, largely because of lower bad debt expense and the impact of real estate tax incentives. Excluding the impact of Hurricane Maria, DDR’s performance in Puerto Rico was in line with company expectations.

DDR’s percentage lease rate in Q3-17 was 93.4% which represents a sequential 40 bp decline from Q2-17 (ahead of prior guidance of 93.2%). Both this metric and occupancy (which was roughly flat compared to last quarter) benefited from ongoing leasing progress.

DDR is withdrawing 2017 guidance for same-store NOI performance in Puerto Rico. Here’s a snapshot of the U.S. portfolio guidance:

The Perfect Storm

My last article on DDR was on August 25th (I had a BUY Recommendation) and here’s how shares have performed since then:

To be clear, my last recommendation was a “Speculative BUY”, and as you can see below, DDR has drastically under-performed the peers:

Given the enhanced risks associated with the damage in Puerto Rico I am not inclined to modify my recommendation (speculative BUY); however, I consider DDR a highly attractive BUY right now for a higher risk investor.

Back in August DDR was yielding 7.6% and look at the yield now:

Back in August DDR’s P/FFO multiple was 9.9x and look at the metric now:

As I said, I was very close to opening shoe stores in Puerto Rico over a decade ago, and perhaps the lesson learned is that “sometimes some of the best deals you do are the ones that you don’t do”.

But…shoes are different from real estate…and I consider DDR a bargain based “on all metrics”.

In fact, I am initiating an entry position, as I ask myself…

Of course, it could always get worse, but it could also get better, or actually it could get exceptionally better…

Note: My thoughts and prayers go out to the families in Puerto Rico.

