Rexford Industrial Issues A New Preferred

The newest issuer is an industrial REIT, one of the more attractive sectors of the REIT market.

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Intelligent REIT Investor. Become a member today (get access to our entire Preferred REIT portfolio modeled by Rubicon Associates).

As most income investors are aware, REITs have been active issuers in the preferred stock market, taking advantage of lower yields to raise perpetual capital. The newest issuer is an industrial REIT, one of the more attractive sectors of the REIT market.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) is a REIT focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. As of the beginning of this month, its consolidated portfolio consists of 146 properties with approximately 17.9 million rentable square feet. The company also manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

The details of the new issue are:

The term sheet can be found here and the prospectus here.

This new issue will be the second preferred stock issued by Rexford. The details of the outstanding issues are:

And pricing:

Given the same dividend rate and approximately the same yield, the new issue with its year of additional call protection is clearly the better issue.

But how does it look to peers?

Rexford trades tight versus many of its industrial peers based on its performance and portfolio/company characteristics. As the following table shows, Rexford is conservatively capitalized and has a sturdy balance sheet:

As a result, the yield available on the preferred stock (both new and outstanding) is lower than many of its peers, the lone exception being PS Business Parks (PSB).

If one looks at the preferred yield versus that available on the equity, however, Rexford’s preferred would be the cheapest. Again, this is due to the low equity dividend yield that has resulted from the performance of the common stock.

Shown graphically:

As the following charts show, the equity of Rexford has outperformed its peers given the conservative nature of the company and the location of its properties (Southern California). It is worth noting that 36% of Rexford’s tenants are e-commerce related.

One-year normalized prices:

Three-year total return prices:

Rexford has been pulling ahead since mid-2016.

The price performance has led to the lowest dividend yield in the group:

The bottom Line is that Rexford has very desirable properties and locations, a conservative balance sheet and e-commerce focused tenants, all characteristics that should continue to drive performance. While the new preferred is not the highest yield in the group, it is worth considering for income focused portfolios. For those with a yield tilt, I prefer the Monmouth (NYSE:MNR) Series C due to its price (below par), attractive yield (6.18%) and four years of redemption protection.

From The Intelligent REIT Investor:

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

By maintaining a tactical exposure in the brick-and-mortar asset class, investors should benefit from my REIT research. After all, I am the #1 ranked analyst (1+ million page views every 90 days) on Seeking Alpha with an exceptional 5+ year track REIT record.

Subscribe Today - For This Limited Offer

I will soon be launching a weekly podcast called "Show Me The Money," in which I will be providing sector updates and valuable REIT retirement investing strategies. I encourage all of my followers to post comments, as I try extremely hard to maintain an informative presence within the Seeking Alpha community.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.