Realty Income Is Too Expensive Even Compared To Simon Property And National Retail Properties

Investors must learn to demand what they are entitled to get. Realty Income simply doesn't give enough.

Even within such close-core peers, the price of Realty Income doesn't look right.

Let's take a closer look how the stock looks versus two of its peers - Simon Property and National Retail Properties.

Almost each and every metric of Realty Income implies that the stock is expensive in both absolute and relative terms.

When I run a comparison between the monthly-paying kings, Realty Income (O) versus Main Street Capital (MAIN), some said that this comparing "Apples to Oranges" isn't right...

When I wrote that the price of O "Isn't Right As Of Yet", some said that the spread of O to the US 10-Year Treasury (UST, TLT) Note isn't the right measurement...

How about looking at O compared to Simon Property (SPG) and National Retail Properties (NNN)?

The former is the largest eREIT by market-cap, something that O probably aspires to, as well as a retail-exposed eREIT.

The latter is a pure net-lease eREIT that closely fits O's profile.

This comparison is quit simple but very intuitive in nature. I'll let the charts talk louder than words.

For the sake of simplicity, please note that whenever we refer to a spread in this article - we refer to the spread of a certain stock versus the US 10-Year Treasury Yield.

Here's what O's spread look likes over the past year:

The trend is clearly up since March 2017. It actually looks as if O is blowing out of the chart, isn't it? Well, not so much... because if you look at a longer period - you get a completely different picture.

Here's how O's spread look likes over the past ten years:

In most times - even following the subprime crisis - the spread was 2.5% or higher than that.

Now, let's see how the giant SPG spread is behaving.

First, the past year:

See something strange in here? Not only that the spread of SPG, an A- rated company, is only slightly lower than that of O, a BBB+ rated company, but it has bottomed about 3 months before O's spread did. Putting it differently, at a time when spreads of retail eREITs started to widen - that of O still contracted.

Now, let's take a closer look at SPG's spread over the past decade:

Once again, do you see anything odd about this? If you put the two 10-year charts, of both SPG and O, next to each other. You'll see that while the long-term trajectory (since 2010-2011) of SPG's spread is up, the long-term trajectory of O's spread is down. Confused? So am I.

Now, it's time to look closely at an eREIT that is even "more O" by its nature than SPG. Here's how the spread of NNN - another BBB+ rated eREIT that is very close in nature to O - developed over the past year:

Once again, the bottoming occurred earlier than in the case of O. Furthermore, during the first half of 2017, NNN's spread climbed faster and higher than that of O did. Special treatment?...

A closer look at the 10-year would show a story that looks quite similar to O:

Nevertheless, if you take a closer look inside the trend is clear. What you can see from the below chart is pretty clear: O dividend yield is too low, not only when its spread is measured against the UST10Y but even when you look at O compares to its peers:

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

It's obvious from the above chart that O is paying a dividend yield that is too low relative to its peers.

The thing is that all three names (O, SPG, NNN) are high rated and the dividend safety of all three names is considered very high.

Furthermore, if you look at past and expected dividend growth, O is ranked only #15 (out of 23), lower than both NNN (#12) and SPG (#3):

The question is, therefore, why? Why investors are willing to buy O at terms that are clearly less compelling than those of other, as stronger if not better, names?

In a recent comment, a poster (who actually owns the stock) called O "a cult stock". I believe he is right. Because if I can get a better deal with other names that are at least as good as O, why would I allow O to pay me less than they do? Why wouldn't I demand a premium for from O that is expected to grow its dividend less than they do?

See? even without using the "macro trumps micro" and even without talking about the lousy environment and prospects that the retail sector offers, O still looks unattractive.

Many have wondered over the past 16 months why I'm shorting O. It's always been part of a hedge against other eREITs that I still hold. This is called relative value and it proved to be spot on.

If you take a closer look at the disclosure in this article, you'll see that the conclusion/message that derives from this article is fully reflected in the disclosed positions.

You don't need to fear of a (dividend) cut to stop trading along with the cult.

At "The Wheel of FORTUNE" we try to trade wisely, not joining a cult of any sort that blindly follows trends, hypes or misconceptions. "Wisely" is a relative term that, for us, means that we are looking to identify the best risk/reward plays. We don't chase yields and we don't try to maximize returns. When the market are up 20%+ it's very easy, too easy, to fall in love with tempting returns but that's a cheap trick.

Instead, we aim at delivering a decent return versus the risk we're taking. That's the treat.

Now ask yourself what do you fancy more: Trick or treat? Do you prefer to be tricked by easy-temporary illusions or do you wish to be well treated and protected over time?

What is not relative? The value/reward that you get compares to the price/risk that you are paying/taking. This must be absolute and we are working very hard to ensure that the value our subscribers receive is absolute.

Disclosure: I am/we are short O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/We are SHORT out-of-money PUTs on both SPG and NNN