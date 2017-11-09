Z ENERGY LTD ORD's (ZNRGF) CEO Mike Bennetts on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Z ENERGY LTD ORD (OTC:ZNRGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Chris Day - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Bennetts - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Grant Swanepoel - Craigs Investment Partners

Chris Day

Hi everybody, we will make the start on the presentation, so welcome to Z’s half year results presentation for FY 2018. This is the ninth time we’ve had this conversation since we listed in August of 2013. And we’re going to do what we normally do, share the presentation between myself and Mike and then obviously move to questions at the end of the presentation.

What I would also do at the moment too is, recognize the contribution of the finance team and the broader team in preparing the results and taking us through the whole governance process over the last few weeks. That this time around has been done in the context of some changes in the team and also in the context of getting ready for an ERP go live which occurred on the 5th of November. So there has been a lot happening in terms of the finance team and the broader team as we’ve got ready for that.

So we’re moving to the presentation. So, moving to the second slide there, those of us that know us well will be very familiar with emphasis and the importance that we place on replacement cost accounting, a non-GAAP mission that’s very important in terms of the how we run the business and measure performance. Those of you who are new to Z, I encourage you to take the time to understand the non-GAAP measures that we use.

Okay, so turning to the results for the half, so from a historic cost impact perspective, up 10% compared to the equivalent period last year. And in particular from a perspective of replacement cost operating EBITDAF up 19% to $221 million compared to last year of $186 million. Last year, of course that $186 million would be excluding the transition expenses that we incurred last year as well.

So the features of the half for us, clearly we’ve had two extra months of contribution from the Caltex business, last year we have four months, this year we’ve had six months contribution in the half. We’ve also had significant synergy delivery in this half as well, so by synergy and the extra two months of the Caltex contribution have been significant factors in the increase in profitability.

We’ve also had strong operating cash flows that have seen us reduce debt by $35 million in the half, continuing the trend that we’ve seen since the acquisition occurred. We had very strong refining margins through the half as well. Within that we have seen a market all significant, very strong competition, but in the level of discounting and then loyalty offers through the half.

So, and the result being that the Board has declared an interim dividend of $0.104 per share, consistent with the policy that we’ve been applying since the acquisition of the Caltex business.

So if I turn to health, safety, security and environment so HSSE, we’ve seen a continuing investment into health and safety during the half and in particular we’ve seen improvements in what’s other, so the same level of performance or improvements in number of our key measures that we’ve outlined there. You’ll be familiar with the ongoing investment that we’ve been making in response to the robberies that we have seen come through in the business in this last period of time. And so we continue to invest in measures in the form of security and in measures to prevent the robberies and reduce the robbery from what we have been incurring.

And pleasingly the measures that we have been taking have been both securing our staff, so 14 robberies I think occurred without any contact with our staff and sites, and we’ve also had 4 robberies that the new security measures have actually prevented altogether.

And within that context, we have also been pleased to see that Z’s share of industry robberies as it were was much lower than our market share as well. So, some signal that the measures that we are taking are having an effect to address what is clearly a concerning situation for anyone caught up in a robbery at a site. So, progress being made on health and safety and within robberies and in terms of the investment and also more broadly across the company in terms of the health and safety performance of the business.

If I turn to trading conditions in the half, so industry wise we’ve continued to see overall increase in volumes, within that petrol volume is down 3% compared to the previous year, however diesel volume is up 5% and jet volume is up 7%, so really a signal of continuing strength in the economy and also the phenomenon of terrorism and migration showing up in jet volumes.

Within Z’s market share, month-to-month volatility continues to be experienced, some of that is to do with the – or our perspective would be that it is to do with the landscape of discounting and offers that are in place across the markets and as customers are responding to that evolving landscape and we’ve also seen some reduction in fuel oil sales during the half as a consequence of the Awanuia barge which serves as the Oakland Port, being in an extended period of dry-dock as well. So, overall, a context of continuing growth in industry volumes and volatility as the market continues to evolve in terms of discounting and loyalty offerings.

Turning to the waterfall between last year’s results and this year’s result, the key point is, the additional contribution from two extra months from the Caltex business and the synergy delivery that we have generated in the half.

Other features I’d point to is clearly no integration expenses, so moving from left to right from last year’s reported number, adjusting for there being no integration expenses and this half it’s to the sort of $186 million number as a comparison.

And then moving across to the right there, if you look at fuel margin, refining margin and nonfuel income, so C-store income, selectively those are flat across the half relative to last year with the value and growth coming for the business from the additional two months of Caltex and the synergy delivery that we have seen as well.

We’ve seen some increase in OpEx as well, so normalizing for the impacts of Caltex et cetera, we’ve seen some increase there, principally to do with the cost associated with the RAP outage in September, so some increase in OpEx.

Another point I would make to is that we have changed the way we account for Z’s investment in refining in New Zealand. So we no longer account for that as an associate, we simply call that as an investment on the balance sheet and then adjust – we’ll adjust that as the market price of the share price move, so that’s one change that we’ve brought for this year compared to the past.

So in summary, the half on half growth very much driven by Caltex and the synergies that we’ve been able to deliver in the half of $14 million increase relative to last year, so total synergy delivery of $18 million in the half of this year.

I’ll pass now to Mike for the next number of slides.

Mike Bennetts

Okay, thanks Chris. So, fuel contribution, the headline says we’re up 13% compared to the prior period that is predominantly around the extra two months we had from the Caltex business. We’re taking the opportunity here to provide you with two comparisons for the last year, there is obviously the actual comparison for the last period and also when we normalize for six months of four Caltex business, where you can see that petrol sales down by 5%, diesel strong and other are looking very good at plus 8% as well.

The big driver in the other was jet, Chris mentioned earlier that the industry jet sales were up 7%, for us they are up 17% compared to the previous period. And that really is a result of the decisions we took that were risk based about a year ago when we said when the market was moving to this import parity and when supply security was sort of questionable given the shift from domestic manufacturer to some form of import, we took that risk on and secured contracts, new business, new realized coming in the open market, and that’s actually has paid off because we were able to yield good margins from that and it showed up as being a growth in volumes over and above what the industry has been shaping, so a good sensible risk decision that’s actually been a benefit to us.

And in terms of fuel margins, you can see that the graph there. The important point is that overall fuel marketing margins have come down by about $0.01 a liter. What’s underneath that is retail not has come down by about $0.02 a liter and commercial down by $0.01, so an average clarity of one between the two. But I think this gives already a good indication that there is a healthy competitive retail market in New Zealand. We have previously said for about 18 months now that we consider margins to be somewhat top of the cycle then we are seeing some evidence that we’re coming off the top of that cycle.

And it also points to the benefit we have in Z that we do run a portfolio businesses where we have good exposure geographically and across different sectors. So overall the average is down by $0.01 a liter, but it does sort of somewhat disguise the minus 2 and plus 1 between commercial and retail.

Sticking with the focus on retail margins, again the graph on the left is the one that we typically provide to you. We’ve taken the opportunity to provide the one on the right given continued commentary and questions we get from both our investors and analysts, as well as others in the marketplace around what looks like if you’d look at the right hand graph, a significantly declining margin according to the NB analysis. So we disclosed this a couple of months ago and we thought it was appropriate to update it for the last period.

And what you can really see is, there is a link between the two graphs clearly that in that early June period we have the weighted average discount, this is the left hand graph, the integral line fell significantly as a result of prices falling significantly, that looked like our margin was actually falling significantly according to the NB methodology. An NB methodology is sound, over the long-term it’s something that I would keep pace with some dislocations that happened in the market from time-to-time. And you can clearly see from our weighted average discount that there was something of a dislocation.

I mean as crude margins – sorry, crude prices have increased the game that spread has widened out and the graph clearly indicates what happened from that early June period through July, August and September right up until recent weeks. So it’s really important that we continue to remind people that our margin performance if we have a significant issue with that, we have requirement to disclose it to the market. We restrict the NB methodology and there is times where it is inconsistent with actually what our experience is of the market.

And we are only one company we’re not speaking on behalf of the market, but we are just going to provide the real clarity around the difference between the two. And as you can see now that the market cycle has got back to where it was in terms of weighted average discounts, the NB view of margins and our actual margins are much closer than they were for a couple of months did.

In terms of nonfuel revenue, this continues to be a really good story for us and as you may recall, we see spending large amounts of capital in our stores from two or three years ago, so now we’re really in this period of making sure that we take advantage of the crude offers that we made. This is not so much around the hardware or the format of the stores, it’s more about actually what additional products can be put in there that enable us to grow incremental sales to our customers. So, we got a couple of examples there between the two periods of our ChillZone which is I think will be the ice cream and the yogurt distincts us and our Lotto sales are being some of the biggest revenue growths and profit growth between the two periods.

The sales revenues is up 5% between the two periods, transaction count is flat, so what this really saying is, we are selling more applied margin products to deliver the growth in nonfuel revenue on an underlying basis, so this is adjusting for the divestments between the two periods. So you can stick to the contingent removal, this we’re not looking as we’ve stated in Strategy 3.0, we got large amounts of capital in store. We think we got a reasonably good format, it’s a matter of optimizing the current sales mix within the store and finding ways to sell additional products to customers who visit us. So really, really pleased with that result.

As you would see there on the right hand side, coffee sales have declined that were previously double-digit year-on-year growth. And I think that’s somewhat unreasonable for us to expect that to continue forever, but it’s good to see we still got strong sales there and we got a good sales growth around what we call foods, that’s not just selling pies, we are increasingly diversifying the range of food that we make available to customers, does not everybody wants to have a plan that gratifies some healthier foods, low sugar, lower fat to provide that attraction to people where some members of the people in the car might like to have the traditional service station fear, but there are others, vegans are particularly good example where if you were group of people in the cars, it’s the sort of the marginal different person who seeks that the decision-making around where do you actually go and buy. So the impact of vegan pie is more than just the vegan pies that we sols, just with people in the cars that they get to decide where they go to grab, get something while they are on the move.

Great story around refining margins, and this was predominantly around the additional two months of Caltex processing volumes that we got to put through the system, that equally a good change year-on-year between the unit margins, refining in New Zealand had been having somewhat of a cracking year in terms of production up until the time of the refinery to Oakland pipeline outage, that’s now behind us and I’d expect them to be back to those very, very strong levels of production.

So some of the past investments they’ve made in upgrading the gasoline making kit and through their optimizing is now coming through not just in increased margins relative to what we achieved at a – what otherwise achieved compared to the Singapore market, but also the volume going through the systems is actually really, really good. So, I can’t emphasize enough how proud we are of what refining in New Zealand do in terms of the unplanned downtime, but to put more positively, the actual reliability up around the 99% level which is really, really world class in terms of a refinery performance.

Chris Day

Moving to cash and capital, so as I mentioned keeping on as it where with the deleverage crack, so $35 million repaid in the half, $2.1 million, that’s 2.1 times EBITDAF leverage level at 30 September and on target to meet our targets of 2 times by 31 March of next year.

Of note, in the half there has been the undertaking of a United States private placement transaction where we have raised $270 million U.S. or $378 million kiwi, which we will draw on in early January of next year. The key thing about that transaction is it is – has opened up choice optionality and greatly extended the duration of our debt book. And what that also means is that it gives us choices and puts us in front of the maturity curve as it were in terms of forthcoming maturities that we have across the book. So, notable event in terms of the half, which will, as I said, be joined in January of next year.

Turning to earnings and distributions, so as I mentioned, $0.104 dividend declared for the half is fully imputed with the payment date of the 12th of December. We also take the opportunity to remind our stakeholder group of the change in this distribution policy which we announced at the Investor Day on the 28th of September which will apply from the FY 2019 financial year. So that will see us have a significant increase in dividends per share and we’ve just taken the opportunity to set out the policy there, so that will see us dividends being declared at 80% to 100% of underlying free cash flows having deducted, principal debt repayments and management [ph] ethics.

And so with the first dividend declared under that new policy, we will be at the half year results in FY 2019. So as I say, we anticipate having a significant increase in the dividends per share that the company will be paying.

If I turn here to acquisition synergies, so really [indiscernible] really pleased with the progress that’s being made, very consistent with what we’re targeted and where we saw, the way we see synergies being delivered, i.e. they continue to come principally or the large portion coming from supply chain opportunities.

We have seen a small reduction in synergies associated with transport, principally associated with extra costs in relation to the RAP outage, but incurred in a small amount that will continue until the pipeline is fully backup to operational capacity. But nonetheless $18 million of synergies delivered in the half up from $4 million in the prevalent half of last year and very much on track for our target which is a $40 million to $42 million of synergy delivery across the full year.

So I’ll pass back to Mike in terms of the summary of the half years results.

Mike Bennetts

Yes, if I had to sort of summarize it in one sentence, I’d say we did what we said we would. The commitments that we’ve made around synergy, around strategy, around our market position et cetera that ultimately leads to us being where we want to be in terms of performance against guidance, we’ve actually delivered what we said we would, so really, really proud of that.

A tricky first half in some respects as we’ve talked about competitive intensity was well and upbeat, I maybe like to put that on the scale, but it felt like a tougher half than previous – any previous years. We had some interest and the almost hundreds of people who sit behind them and seems have actually going live with our ERP on the 1st of November.

I know some companies do this from time to time and for some it goes well, and for some it doesn’t go so well. So at the same time we had a pretty tough operating environment, we were working behind the scenes under Chris’ leadership to make sure that the ERP went live on the 1st of November, so somewhat outside of a period that we’re actually reporting on, but clearly it was an enormous amount of activity and mindshare from Chris and others to make sure that went really, really well, so very, very pleased with that.

Something we haven’t spoken about in the proceeding slides is our biodiesel plant is commissioning, is going according to schedule. We already have a situation where we – the front half of the plant is over batch processing where we get the biodiesel ready to go into a refining process. We run four batches now, so if you like that part of the plant is 100% full and we’re now gradually releasing that to the back half of the plant where we take it through the refining process and think to be clean it up to the high quality fuel standard that it deserves to be.

So after a long time I’m waiting on that one, really pleased with how that’s going. We’ve had the odd thing pop up that we’d expect to see during the commissioning phase. The pump didn’t quite work as expected, the next sort of slide us up, so that would stop, we expect to have that pump to get back, bring it online slightly and then push things through. So we expect that to be in the market and we’ll be talking about that one in the new calendar year. We think just given the timing around where we have a Christmas, it doesn’t make sense to get out with a big launch in terms of the physical arrival of the product and all the marketing that sits behind them.

In terms of looking forward to the second half is some number there that again you should rate as being we will deliver what we promised to, it’s a pretty tough environment as Chris and I both mentioned in different ways. So the operating wise, the competitive intensity is there and we still do have some residual operational risk to manage around the refinery to Oakland pipeline, what that effectively means is we’re still trucking fuel up from Mount Maunganui and we’ll continue to do so until the RAP comes back to 100% capacity.

It’s currently operating at 80% and the reason for that is that the insurers will not quite understand the value goes straight back to 100% after recovery from softening is as dramatic as what happened. So we expect that to be a busload [ph] of advice from refining in New Zealand, we expect to be back to 100% capacity probably by the end of this calendar year. But in the meanwhile we’re incurring the cost and as I mentioned, the risk of driving more trucks on the road, greater distances for a three-month period.

Really pleased to report that some of you might have seen the innovation refinery that we exposed you to on Investor Day, so that is a big project, coming out of there, there is a number of little things that have been done, that’s what we called Fastlane, that will be policied or trialled at 10 sites between now and Christmas, it will come up to speed and then we’ll go through that phase of do and do [ph], to try to understand how the offer works or it doesn’t for our customers.

And then we – then get to a point of decision-making around well, that would well or not do we want to roll that out across the network in full or not, so we may end up doing it practically as opposed to many of our other office space, something where we do everything right across the network that maybe something that perhaps is location or demographic specific, but really, really pleased around that.

And for those of you listening in and even here in the room, so that doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the cycle time on this has been a fraction of a cycle time we would normally have when we have a great idea, we want to test it and bring it to market, and that’s what innovation in all about, is reducing those cycle times and reducing the risk of trying something new.

So for the last half of the year, it’s a pretty simple story already, which is manage these unique operational risks that we see and just to make sure we are focused on productivity, the synergy realization and the strategy execution. We confirm – as Chris has mentioned, we confirm to remain within the guidance range we disclosed at the beginning of the year and our dividend policy remains unchanged until it changes for FY 2019.

And with that said and done, we’ll go to if there is any questions here in the room to start with.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning, Mike and Chris. A couple of questions from me, first one I guess is just around the dividend and I guess just a little bit of confusion coming from the Investor Day. In terms of the information that we presented today, we now look at what you’re saying and I consider get to at least a $500 million EBITDA is what you are kind of suggesting with some of the numbers are from FY 2021 and beyond.

My question really is, the way you approach things with that, linking the need to EBITDA, you got sort of three needs, still you got need to – you’ve got the EBITDA and you got the dividend. What of those is the most important of things sort of done and that as you speak, so would you look to cut the dividend or would you look to maybe not have that net debt-to-EBITDA ratio?

Chris Day

I think the answer for that one Andrew is it depends, because it depends on what’s actually driving some of those relates to the store. So I’ll make something out now, if it was simply something around timing, we would – we may look through that, so we might say, tell you what we’ll have an higher – live on an elevated level of debt relative to the number we’d like to hit or the range we’d like to work within and that’s just a timing issue, because we’ve got an exit for sale, we haven’t sold it yet, so we still want to address the capital of growth and have already realized, I’m sounding like sticking a number of variables together, because that’s the way our business will work.

So it will depend on what’s actually happening at the time. We had something to realize and acknowledge that there’s a significant interest in our stock from a yield perspective. So it will be sort of unwise to go to that one first. But I wouldn’t want to say that we would neither go to that one first, it would simply depend upon the circumstance that we’re in and that will be a discussion between Chris and I from a management perspective, and then we would then take a recommendation to the Board because they will have their own perspective on that.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. The next question I had was just around the synergies and how those are tracking. And so your first half synergies, I think you’re looking at $18 million so that implies second-half synergies and of a volume between $22 million and $24 million. When you think about maybe looking at it going forward, should we be simply change doubling that second-half run rate and to FY 2019 is that what you’d be sort of expecting?

Mike Bennetts

I wouldn’t do that, because that then ends up with a number larger than what we’ve actually already indicated, it’s – some of this is just simply timing stuff that we were looking to do, that we’ll execute a little bit lighter. So we still are sticking with our 40 to 45, I think is the range that we talked about, given that the second-half is strong, some of that is actually seasonal. So if you’ve got a logistics benefit that you are getting, and then we’ve indicated there isn’t a logistics benefit. We simply sell a lot more fuel in the second-half of the year than we do in the first-half, so there’ll be more of that benefit accordingly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so only since the first half that we’ve seen is actually pretty much close to a full run rate and you’d expect for the first-half next year?

Mike Bennetts

For the first half of next year, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Next question I just had was just around the fuel margin and the commentary on that. So you’re talking about a drop in competition, but how much of it was actually just due to, I guess, mix changes, so we know that Caltex retail margin was lower than the Z’s margin. How much of that drop was actually just due to that sort of mix change?

Mike Bennetts

Very little, it is mostly about a margin, so if I wanted to quote an actual number, the Caltex margin period on period is pretty much the same and part of that’s because of the choices we’re making around volume margin optimization within Caltex. The decline has predominately been on the Z channel and some of that’s because Z is facing more – or through that channel is facing more on loyalty discounts than it was in the prior period, whereas a Caltex performance has been relatively consistent between the two periods.

Unidentified Analyst

And just last question for me was just around the price inquiry and the safety I think you mentioned you had to submit on the 13th of October. Are you able to give us a little bit of color in terms of what you actually see I guess strictly around the wholesale proposition?

Mike Bennetts

Yes, what we said on borrowing line registry is that there are other places with Z or indeed anybody can go to get information on market share, because it’s available from at least three publicly available sources. When it came to the liquid wholesale market, to use the language. We said we have some of the pros and cons around that and there are pros and cons of going either with a contracted market, which is the current situation or a liquid market which is the one that was explored by the study.

In addition to that, we also provided some feedback which wasn’t necessarily new news, but we want to really clarify some of that to provide a narrative around some of the ton of data that we have provided to the study’s authors earlier on, so it has made it really, really clear on what exactly has been happening with Z’s retail fuels margins over the period, because we had a concern that some of the comments that were being made only spoke about at an industry level the gross margin.

So we thought it was important to talk about what’s been happening with Z’s net fuel margin and Z’s return on capital over that period and indeed brought to people’s attention the $259 million of capital that Z has deployed in the retail fuels business over the period of today was being annualized. So, nothing new but just a narrative around some of the data, because we felt some of that wasn’t adequately explored in the report and it was just tons of data in a spreadsheet. So we try to bring the insights out, but the insight is all based upon the data that we provided. We’ll take another question here in the room.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Just frightens [ph] to mind, first one, can you tell us sort of give us a bit more of a color around the Strategy 3.0 five mill [ph] upgrade and sort of what – can you tell us a little bit about the volume kind of gross margin and OpEx impacts that you describe for this full-year for the RAP outage, so to normalize that out next year? And just whether or not any of your one-off Strategy 3.0 project costs were included in this year in this first half, whether or not ready to normalize those out as well?

Mike Bennetts

Yes, there are some costs in the first-half and we’ll be open about that by the time we get to the end of the period, so for the full year you can back it up. Yes the RAP cost, it was a little bit more to come, it’s probably around about $5 million across the whole year, it’s been about $3 million to-date and potentially another $2 million for the remainder of the year. I think coming back to your first question that I’ve now forgotten little.

Unidentified Analyst

Strategic 3.0 and [indiscernible] …

Mike Bennetts

Yes, right and yes so what we’ve been able to uncover in the last couple of months is that – and this is – it’s not a material number in some senses and it’s for 2021, but based on the work we’ve been doing around the card platform, we think there are some elements of the offer that we can bring to market that we think is worth something. So this is – it’s like an evolution of thinking. I wouldn’t want anyone to tip that as being anytime we have a results announced, we’ll bring a little bit more out of the cupboard. And as soon as we find something that we’re confident in, we share that with the market and that project this is just being progressing at a stage that we got to limited insight that we didn’t have two months ago.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for that and just whether or not you could give any color on whether there’s margin and volume impact out of the RAP that we should think about as well?

Chris Day

Yes, you could say there was and I’m going to be keep it how I say this and because I’m not going to comment on behalf of the industry, but certainly Z took the decision during the RAP outage not to move its retail prices in the Oakland market. Based on the we normally work, we would have increased prices during that period and we chose not to. And so that would be something of an opportunity lost.

Now we like to think we’re a good business and we’ll do our best to try and recover that that that’s been tough, because there’s been a rising crude market. So we’ve been sort of have bit of a double whammy that’s made life yet tougher at the end of the period and at the beginning of this period and those are sort of things that push us potentially to the bottom end of the guidance that we can fix up things like that. And what gets us to the top end of the guidance is if we can remediate some of those things that are potentially one-offs or opportunity costs gone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Mike Bennetts

We’ll now go to the calling, it’s Michael who is moderating things for us, we’re happy to take by calls. Thanks Michael.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Grant Swanepoel from Craigs Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

Grant Swanepoel

Good morning Z team. First question on your – comments in your statement around retail margins being at the top end of the cycle. And Mike, can you just give us a sort of color what you mean by a cycle? We’ve been trending marginally up each year, you have a little bit of a drift of recently. Can you give an idea of what top and bottom retail margins look like?

And then following on from that, just in terms of commercial margins, you’ve had a nice little improvement recently a lot of the synergies around improving that part of the business. Do you see this $0.10 to $0.12 rising to mid-teens somewhere in the future? I have more questions, but let me leave it that first?

Mike Bennetts

Yes, so Grant, I wouldn’t comment on the commercial margin at this point in time, because that’s – yes, I know there are a number of public forums, so as always I’m very much about what I say that margins in case I think it’s if it is making calls, I think is the description for us. I’ll just pick that one up privately.

In terms of retail margins, it depends on what time period you look at Grant. If you looked at the – if you like the full cycle which is about sitting here in New Zealand about 23 years long between the mid-90s. So again if you went to the [indiscernible] back to the mid 90s, you see margins have been as low as teens. So later order according to the methodology and it’s high as you know 35 to 40. So you can say that’s the cycle.

I don’t think that’s necessarily the cycle we would see in the medium term, because frankly things are pretty poor when margins were down about 10 seats so later the industry was under investing et cetera, so there is significant consequence of margins being that low.

And so I don’t want to again publicly disclose what I think that range might. But it is certainly I mean some of the stuff I’ve been told over the years by sort of economics for face is that this queue of the high margins is high margins, because there is some form of comparative response for new entry or a change in the way in which competition manifests.

So I think we’re starting to see that latest now spending, it seems a little more. So nice high and solid position than it was a year ago. Caltex is spending about the same so it’s unit margins are flat, but it’s had the consequence of losing more volume whereas these pretty well held on to its volume in the first-half of this year.

So I don’t want to predict the range, but I think that’s some of the dynamics that were in. Well, probably I didn’t want to comment on the range, because that was inappropriate, but yes this is just competition manifesting itself in a healthy way.

Grant Swanepoel

Thanks Mike, and then my next question is just around, you indicated the jet margin has started to improve as you hadn’t given us head up on before. Is there some good momentum behind that, can we expect this to be a three or four year momentum play as that supply and demand tightens up even further.

And then the other one is around state of the moment relative to working capital, were there any shipments that sort of come in – some of it just come in that we could think of this current debt level as maybe not one normal for inventories at that time of the year?

Mike Bennetts

I’ll let the working capital to Chris answer in a moment. It seems that our jet margins is, I’d certainly say that there is a changing market dynamics that would indicate that the – there’s an opportunity for that and again this is in the context of competition. That as we move to import parity as there are additional costs all the way from imports through the refinery, through the supply chain, ultimately to the aircraft those additional costs are coming through. And we obviously, in the very least need to recover those additional costs. We have set up contracts in Hawaii.

And again, I won’t get too specific on this, where we would previously have had longer dated contracts which now gone to shorter dated contracts. So that we have the opportunity to recover those cost increases and potentially seek margin expansion more frequently than perhaps the two to three-year contracts that are used to be the way that jet market operated perhaps five to eight years ago. So the opportunity is certainly there Grant, it’s up to us to execute as best we can within the competitive dynamic.

Grant Swanepoel

Thanks.

Chris Day

Grant, just on the working capital, so barrels on hands at the end of September were lower than the equivalent time last year by about, I think, 400,000, 500,000 barrels through the year or through the half year, we have seen higher levels of inventory and we’ve seen a decline by 30th of September.

I think, in terms of bid labels, we’re likely to see the way, given the way the barrel prices move subsequent to 30th September. We like to see an increase in cash as a result of just the timing of fix it. So you could take 30th September as reasonably normal and it would be my perspective on that.

Grant Swanepoel

And my very last question is on the minimum wage impact on your business, if that does come through to 2021, do you see your business being more impacted or less impacted than what’s just the general medium business would be?

Chris Day

I think, we’ve probably been – for the type of people we employ, if there are other people like us employing the effects around the minimum wage, I mean, they pay more than the minimum wage over the sites, the retailers is paying more than the minimum wage.

The increased costs have moved from what the current level is for those retailers to what is required or statistics that will be there by 2020 has an impact of increasing cost by about $15 million and across the Z network, we obviously haven’t sized that for the Caltex Network, because we don’t have insights into their employee base. So that’s about $0.015 liter on the Z channel.

Grant Swanepoel

And you are – you are slightly more impacted than your competitors, because you have a couple of people on your full court, is that correct?

Chris Day

Yes. So quantum wise, yes, percentage wise, no. That sounds kind of weird, but we have more labor, so our labor costs would go up higher in dollar terms. But as a proportion of the way in which we go manage our cost base across our length, because it’s largely the same. And we only – we could say that real difference comes from the full court service that we offer, whereas everything else in the store is obviously pretty much the same across most brands. And it’s a proportion of the overall employee numbers. I want to sort of put a number on this, it is probably about a third of the overall labor cost might be of what sits actually on the full court, so we have a greater than average exposure there, but aside from the food of the labor employed on site.

Grant Swanepoel

Thanks very much, Mike and Chris.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions from the phone at this time.

Mike Bennetts

Great, thanks. Michael, so let’s check if there’s anything else here in the room. One more.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s probably caption on guidance. But really just a bit color about the rising oil price, rising crude price and you seem to what you think the market deposit for you in the next half?

Chris Day

Yes, I think, we talked about what we call lead and lag. So on the Y up, mostly in the commercial markets rather than the retail markets, it’s because our jet contracts don’t get changed as every day like we would say a service station. So there’s a lag on the Y up and there’s a lead on the Y down.

We currently have a lag of about $7 million in our accounts year-to-date where we – if you took that out, the prices were the same at the beginning and the end of the period, so that’s currently in the numbers that might reverse to zero if we were to go back to where we started the year by the end of the year.

So if that number starts to become material, you can expect that we would disclose it in the full-year, so that whether it was a hugely positive benefit or a drag, we would make that really, really clear so that you get some pretty clean year-on-year comps going forward.

Mike Bennetts

So it looks like we’re done and Chris will have the last word and then we’ll wrap it up.

Chris Day

Yes, the last word very much is thank you for your attendance from -- I think about the half we’re very much, very pleased with the half – a lot of has happened in the half and plenty of work to do in the second-half, and we look forward to talking to you again in many of next year. Thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.