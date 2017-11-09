A Look Into Sysco's Valuation

Investment Thesis

Despite an earnings and sales beat for Q1 of 2018, Sysco (NYSE:SYY) dropped in price 4.39%, equaling a close of $54.17 on 11/6. Based on three popular valuation methodologies (DCF, DDM, and comparable company analysis), there is opportunity to add SYY at a cheap price. Any large-cap company that is well-established, provides steady and consistent growth, and pays a dividend is worth taking into consideration at a reasonable valuation. SYY currently provides good value for long-term fundamental investors who are looking to pad their portfolio with large caps.

Discounted Cash Flows

The first interesting thing about Sysco is the stability in revenue and free cash flow growth the company has maintained in the past ten years. When numbers like the ones seen in the image below occur, it makes models significantly more believable. Rather than relying on the modeler's assumption of future business, 10 years of hard facts are the basis of the model. In addition to this, when growth numbers are stable, it sets expectations that similar numbers will hold true going forward, barring any significant business changes.

In the case of Sysco, analyzing a company that has been public for nearly 40 years and generates $55 billion of revenue, I am confident using these averages to predict the future. The point being, Sysco is a well-oiled machine, and there is no current data to indicate the business is changing significantly. In fact, looking at the company's Q1 earnings presentation, the same story holds true: globalization efforts, improvements to supply chain, and exercising financial prudence. Overall, having revenue and FCF medians and means that are in such a tight range provides reassurance that the DCF inputs are valid.

Source: Author, using Morningstar data

Below is an image of my revenue and FCF projections for the next five years. I used the five-year median value for both metrics from the charts above. I used the five-year median value for revenue and FCF estimates in my DCF model because these figures were in the middle of the range of metrics imaged above. The revenue percentage is a year-over-year growth rate, while the free cash flow percentage is a percent of total revenue. To calculate the terminal value, I used the Gordon Growth Model with a perpetual growth rate of 1.3%. This is a conservative estimate, but reasonable because the food wholesale industry is well established and not high-growth. A percentage around the growth rate of the economy is reasonable, in my opinion.

Discounting the cash flows at a WACC of 4.68% equates to a value of operations of $43.7 billion. From this value, follow the calculations below to see how I derived a fair market share value of $67.31. This is a $13 opportunity to investors to cash in on, or 24% upside. The only current fundamental concern is Sysco's $7.6 billion debt balance. The company has been raising debt to fund the $3.1 billion acquisition of the Brakes Group in 2016 to help fuel its international growth. It has also recently acquired Mayca Distribuidores of Costa Rica, North Star Seafood, and Supplies on the Fly, according to data from CrunchBase.

Taking on leverage in the short term to help fuel growth is acceptable, and it seems Sysco management is focusing on paying the debt down. I have not found any recent releases from the company regarding a plan to quickly pay down its debt balance. I do not see any immediate liquidity concerns for Sysco with its current ratio of 1.4.

The other main concern with the company arises from analyzing its insider trading records. According to Finviz data, CEO William DeLaney sold off over $16 million worth of SYY stock in September, and executive vice president Shurts Wayne sold around 500k of stock. This follows stock sell-offs in January and June by the CEO. It seems Delaney has been selling off a chunk of his stake in the company each quarter - which, as an investor, makes me wonder. One reason could be that he is content with the gains of SYY, since the stock has hit new highs this year after the price bottomed out in 2009, when he took over as CEO. The other scenario is that he is not confident the stock will continue to climb. However, this is all speculation.

Dividend Discount Model

The next valuation model is the dividend discount model. Sysco has consistently been adding 1-2 cents to its dividend per quarter, or 4-8 cents to its dividend per year. I think this is a sustainable rate for the company considering its FCF has been growing considerably.

In this model, I assumed that in 2018 the dividend will increase by 1 cent per quarter, equaling $1.36 for the year. Adding at the rate of 1-2 cents per quarter is equivalent to about a 4% average increase in dividend going forward. For the cost of equity, I calculated CAPM to be 5.24%. Inputs for WACC can be found in the WACC table above. When calculating the dividend discount model using a dividend of $1.36 per share, a growth rate of 4% and cost of capital equal to 5.24%, the result is a share price of $115.37. This is a 113% opportunity from where Sysco trades today.

Source: Author, using numbers from Zacks Investment Research

Comparable Company Analysis

The final valuation technique used to price Sysco is a comparable company analysis. An image of the model is below. Overall, based on multiples, the company seems to be fairly priced when compared to competitors and the overall market. The highlights of the model are Sysco's 2.4% dividend yield, which beats the industry and the market, and its Price/FCF being on par with the industry, while significantly below the market. It appears in general that the food wholesale industry multiples trade below the market average.

Sysco is much larger than its competitors in the food wholesale space. The company has a market cap of roughly $27 billion. The next biggest public competitor is Jeronimo, with a market cap of approximately $12 billion. Many of Sysco's direct competitors are private companies, so reliable data was not available. The chart below is from IBISWorld, showing that Sysco is the largest player in this industry, controlling approximately 24% of the market, while Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF) has approximately 1.5% market share. To further put the competitive landscape image into perspective, C&S Wholesale Grocers is the next largest player in the industry, and its revenue is approximately $30 billion.

Source: Author, using data from Morningstar

Source: IBISWorld

Conclusion

A near-5% drop after positive earnings leaves investors with an opportunity to buy the dip. I suspect the ticker will rebound as the week goes on and Wall Street digests the results. Two out of three of my valuation methods conclude that SYY is underpriced, while the third shows that the stock is fairly priced based on multiples. Sysco is the largest player in its market by a significant margin, holding 24% of market share. The stability and constant growth of revenue and FCF makes SYY a good buy in today's market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you want the model I will send it to you for free, please email me at seanwarneke@gmail.com. If you have any tickers you would like me to cover with this type of analysis, feel free to comment or email me.