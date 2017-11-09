A Glencore Restart Will Not Stop Zinc From Moving Higher

A restart of all idled Glencore mines is still not enough incremental production to meet world demand.

A recently conducted an in-depth review of the production profile for all the major zinc producers and mines.

Introduction

I recently conducted a review of the world's largest zinc mines to gauge how supply is shaping up for the next several years. This review covered about 5.5 million tonnes of annual zinc production which represents about 42% of the roughly 13 million tonnes of total world mine production in 2017. The remaining 7.5 million tons comes from China (4.5 million tonnes), other small zinc mines, and by-product production (3 million tonnes). By focusing on production at the world's largest mines we can get a firm handle on how supply is shaping up to meet world demand and then formulate a price outlook.

Zinc Supply & Demand Analysis

First, we will look at zinc mine production which I have bucketed into the following 3 categories:

Largest Zinc Producers (all public companies) Chinese Production (excluding Zijin Mining which is in group #1) Other Production

After combining estimates for mine production from these three groups we will compare this to world demand.

Largest Zinc Producers

The world's 12 largest zinc producers account for most of my database of the largest zinc producers. The following table ranks these 12 largest producers based on what I estimate their 2019 production will be:



Company

2019 Production (tonnes)

Notes

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF; OTCPK:GLNCY)

1,540,000

Assumes 40,000 tonnes restarted at Kazzinc, 380,000 tonnes restarted in Australia, and 40,000 tonnes restarted at Iscaycruz

Vedanta (VEDL)

1,211,000

See this article for detailed analysis of Vedanta's outlook; Gamsberg adds 175,000 tonnes

Teck (TECK)

650,000



Industrias Penoles (OTCPK:IPOAF) 316,500 Assumes Rey De Plata adds 30,000 tonnes Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF; OTCPK:BDNNY) 310,000 Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF; OTCPK:ZIJMY)

255,000

Assumes 40,000 tonnes is added in China

Volcan (OTC:VCANF)

255,000



Sumitomo (OTCPK:SMMYY; OTCPK:SSUMY; OTCPK:SSUMF)

250,000

From San Cristobal in Bolivia

Milpo 240,000 MMG

225,000

Dugald River adds 170,000 tonnes

Trevali (OTCQX:TREVF)

221,000

Hallfmile-Stratmat could add additional 52,000 tonnes but assume not until at least 2020

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) 189,000 Assumes addition of 25,000 tonnes at Neves-Corvo TOTAL

5,662,500

Represents 39% of estimated 2019 world mine production

I estimate that these 12 companies will account for roughly 39% of the world's zinc production in 2019. Overall, my analysis of the largest zinc producers points to their annual production climbing from 5,473,000 tonnes in 2017 to 6,652,000 in 2019, a 21.5% increase.

Chinese Production

I estimate that China (excluding Zijin Mining) will produce 4,539,500 tonnes in 2017 and that this will climb to 4,668,500 in 2019 (a 2.8% increase). China's mine production is a significant amount of the world's total—35% of it in 2017. However, this estimate could be aggressive. As I have pointed out in past zinc-related articles, Chinese mine production has been declining. The following presentation slide, courtesy of Teck, reveals that Chinese mined zinc production has been declining for several years now:

So far at least, significantly higher zinc prices have not led to an increase in Chinese production due to increased environmental restrictions and reserve depletion. Chinese reserve depletion has been somewhat of a hidden catalyst supporting zinc prices. If Chinese mine production continues to decline, this will be surprisingly bullish for zinc over the next few years.

Other Production

I estimate the remaining amount of smaller mine and by-production zinc production to be about 3,000,000 tonnes in 2017. Given the rise in the price of zinc, I expect Other production to increase to 3,200,000 tonnes in 2019 (a 6.7% increase over 2017).

Overall Mine Production and World Demand

In the following table I combine these 3 groups to get an estimate of world mine production:

Figures in tonnes

2017

2018

2019

Production - Largest Producers

5,473,000

6,149,000

6,652,000

Production - China (ex-Zijin Mining)

4,540,000

4,608,000

4,669,000

Production - Other

3,000,000

3,100,000

3,200,000

Total Mine Production

13,013,000

13,857,000

14,520,000

I estimate that world demand for zinc is running about 14,350,000 tonnes in 2017. The following chart assumes world demand increases by 1.5% per year and compares this to my estimates for world mine production:

As you can see from this chart, world mine production is at least several years away from catching up with a modest level of world demand growth. The wide gap between 2017 mine production and demand explains why zinc exchange stocks have already declined by about 400,000 tonnes this year.

Strategic Assessment

Although going company by company, mine by mine is a painful process for deriving production data, the advantage of this patient "getting into the weeds" approach is that it reveals the general mood of the industry. I came away from this analysis with a sense that producers are still reeling from the pain of the 2014-15 downturn and efforts to increase production are going to come slowly. In short, mine production is tired and it is going to take a lengthy period of significantly higher zinc prices to reenergize producers.

It is important to remember that my estimates include a full restart of all Glencore's idled zinc production. If Glencore announces some mine restarts in 2018 (most likely in a gradual manner, if they do), this could temporarily spook zinc prices, but this would likely produce a buying opportunity. A full restart of all Glencore's idled mines is still not enough additional mine production to meet world demand.

I see two possible scenarios here.

Scenario #1 is where a weaker global economy results in annual zinc demand growth of only 1% to 1.5%. Under this scenario, zinc prices remain elevated but new mine production eventually balances the market in 2020.

Scenario #2 is where global economic demand remains reasonably strong and results in annual zinc demand growth of 2.5%. Under this scenario, zinc prices move to an all-time high greater than $1.80 per lb or $4,000 per tonne (see chart below courtesy of barchart.com) as a significant deficit persists into the next decade.

It is important to realize that it takes time to develop new mines and bring them into production. Given this, I have a very high conviction that we will at least see scenario #1 in which zinc prices still have at least two strong years ahead. Stabilizing Chinese mine production would be supportive of this scenario.

China's (partial) command economy may have led to a significant overproduction of zinc over the last two decades. If Chinese mine production continues to surprise to the downside, then scenario #2 becomes increasingly likely. I expect such an outcome would result in a real bonanza for the zinc juniors as the intermediates and majors scramble for incremental production.

I sense that the base metals market has been sort of lulled to sleep over the years and grown accustomed to never-ending increases in Chinese production. I think this is also why the topic has not received much press. Instead, all we hear about is negatively biased fears of a Glencore restart.

Conclusion: zinc prices are going higher, possibly much higher.

Industrial Minefinder

If you thought this analysis was helpful and are interested in investment opportunities related to zinc and other miners of industrial metals, then you might be interested in Industrial Minefinder, my new Marketplace service where I provide in-depth coverage of industrial miners (everything but primary gold producers) positioned to deliver superior investment returns. For a limited time, new subscribers can lock in the introductory rate for the lifetime of their subscription and annual subscribers receive a 20% discount.

Disclosure

I am an investment adviser and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into the account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment adviser.

My clients always come first. I reserve the right to buy or sell any security at any time, often for reasons not related to my articles, in order to properly manage their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.