Muni Fortnightly - November 6, 2017

The Treasury curve bull flattened despite higher-yield supporting economic data, tax changes and economic upgrade from the FOMC.

Despite all of the punditry leading build-up, the newly nominated Fed Chair is seen as producing minimal practical change.

Muni yields fell but trailed Treasuries; the resulting 10yr AAA GOP ratio rose off low levels experienced during the past several weeks.

The House tax plan proposal contained some surprise elements that may have mixed implications for the municipal bond market.