Oil: Why The 'Adjustment' Does Not Matter

This article explains why you should not obsess about the Adjustment number.

Some things are knowable and some simply aren't, but know this: cognitive dissonance is your worst enemy.

Way too much attention is paid to the Adjustment number.

Way too much attention is paid to the Adjustment number that appears in the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Reports:

Line 13 is labeled "Adjustment," and the following is what Note 7 says:

Formerly known as Unaccounted-for Crude Oil, this is a balancing item.

It's a balancing item, which means any one of the lines on that table contribute to the Adjustment number.

Many oil bears add the Adjustment number to Domestic Production, as they think the adjustment number is a result of understated production, and this is how they fulfill their dreams of surging shale production.

On the other hand, oil bulls that celebrated when the adjustment factor was negative, because they thought it meant lower-than-believed Domestic Production, are now dumbfounded by the back-to-back large positive Adjustment numbers.

Both of these groups are wrong. One of the worst mistakes an investor can make is to think that they have insight into something when the variable in question is simply unknowable.

The EIA tells us that the Adjustment number is a balancing item. My understanding is that the true number is the inventory number, and other numbers are simply temporary estimates, which are subsequently corrected when the monthly EIA-914 report is released, albeit with a two-month lag. Who wants to wait for that, right?!

It's like the whole group of oil bulls/bears/analysts/pundits are acting like impatient millennials. Breathe, people. Breathe.

The following factors can all contribute to a positive adjustment number:

Understated domestic production; Understated imports; Overstated exports; and Overstated crude oil input to refineries.

And there's no way to know which one contributed to the Adjustment number by how much each week. Take a sip of your piña colada.

Even the figures that some think are most easily observable, Exports and Imports, are often estimated wildly differently by various oil analysts. Estimates for Domestic Production and Crude Oil Input to Refineries are even more elusive. Good luck!

Bottom Line

We don't have to have an opinion on everything, and as investors, we need to be okay with the fact that not everything is knowable. We just have to be honest with what's knowable and what isn't, and decide if we have enough information to make informed decisions, in a sea of unknowables.

Watch the inventory number, and breathe.

Follow For Free Articles

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on this topic, the offshore drilling industry, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in oil prices, I see even better opportunities elsewhere. If you are interested in learning about my investment strategy and reading high-quality detailed research on Tesla, which will affect the future of oil markets, sign up for Tesla Forum. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, ESV, NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.