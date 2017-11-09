Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Portola Upside, Novartis Reports Positive Cosentyx Data, Keryx Tumbles

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.









Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Portola

Today we will discuss an article by Stephen Castellano titled “Portola Pharmaceuticals: A Low-Quality Stock Or Simply Misunderstood?” Opinion on Portola (PTLA) remains divided following the recent approval of BevyxXa with bears indicating that the spike in PTLA post-approval is not justified. Castellano also presents a bear case, however, his thesis is based primarily on financial ratios.

We believe that analysis of biotechnology companies based on financial ratios, especially those at clinical or early commercialization stage, is not the best idea. To be fair to the author, he does not do this in his article. However, Castellano presents some arguments on why his ranking model could work even in the case of biotech companies. He notes that his model does suggest that based on a comparison of companies in a similar stage, Portola ranks at the bottom in terms of fundamental attractiveness. While the logic would work in any other sector, it does not work in biotechnology. This is for one simple reason; no two biotech companies even at the same stage in terms of development of pipeline are similar, unless they are developing a drug for a similar indication and are more or less in the same stage of development or commercialization. With Portola, that is quite clearly not the case.

We have discussed Portola extensively in previous articles (here and here). As noted in previous articles, we have been in this stock on and off since 2014. The June approval of BevyxXa, which pushed PTLA to a 52-week high, allowed us to unload our position, which we had built up in late 2015 and early 2016. Portola longs who entered the stock at this stage would know how painful that period had been. But we had been in PTLA more for the potential of andexxanet alfa rather than for BevyxXa. The rally after the BevyxXa approval therefore came as a bit of a bonus. However, we continue to see further upside as Portola heads into a period where it has some major catalysts.

Earlier this week, PTLA released its quarterly results and provided an update. The first quarter will see significant action, with the FDA set to make a decision on the andexxanet alfa Biologics License Application (BLA). We continue to believe that the anticoagulant antidote has a strong chance of getting an approval in February. If approved, we expect PTLA to move closer to our long-term price target of $70. The first quarter of 2018 will also see the European Medicines Agency’s (NYSEMKT:EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products and Human Use (CHMP) give its recommendation on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for both BevyxXa and andexxanet alfa. While these catalysts are not as big as andexxanet alfa BLA decision by the FDA, positive recommendations on both drugs from the EMA will further strengthen the bullish case.

It will be interesting to see the uptake for BeyvxXa. There were some concerns in this regard following the label expansion of Xarelto. However, as we noted in our earlier article, while both drugs are indicated in VTE they are addressing a different market as BevyxXa is a prophylactic drug while Xarelto is a post-VTE drug. Our model assumes conservative sales estimates for BevyxXa based on which we see at least 20% upside from current levels, which is significant for an early commercialization stage company. However, if the uptake for BevyxXa is strong then we see another 10% upside in PTLA.





Stocks in the news: Analysis of NVS, NKTR, KERX, JNJ

Novartis' Cosentyx reduced psoriatic arthritis symptoms and slowed progressive joint damage in late-stage study



Company: Novartis (NASDAQ: NVS)



Co Name Novartis AG (ADR) Ticker NVS Focusarea healthcare products worldwide Today's Price $82.39 52-week high $86.90 52-week low $66.93 %diff--52w-low 23.10 Mktcap 197B Volume 2,044,637.00 CashBalance

Therapy: Cosentyx (secukinumab)

Disease: psoriatic arthritis (PA)



News: Results from the 996-subject Phase 3 FUTURE 5 study showed treatment with Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab) reduced the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (PA) and significantly slowed the progression of joint structural damage in PA patients compared to placebo. The data were presented at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego.



Analysis: The primary endpoint of the trial was ACR 20 (20% improvement in PA symptoms) at week 16. 62% of patients receiving the 300 mg dose achieved ACR 20 at week 16 compared to 27% for placebo (p<0.0001).

At week 24, 88% of patients in the 300 mg cohort experienced no worsening of joint structural damage versus 74% for placebo.



The FDA approved Cosentyx in January 2015 for plaque psoriasis and a year later for ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis.



Cosentyx uptake continues to be strong in all three indications. In the third quarter of 2017, Novartis reported Cosentyx sales totaled $556 million, with robust growth in all three indications. Sales grew 83%. Cosentyx peak sales are estimated at $4 billion, according to Novartis. Given the positive trajectory since the launch, those estimates look achievable.





Preclinical data show encouraging action for Nektar's immune system balancer NKTR-358; shares ahead 5%



Company: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)



Co Name Nektar Therapeutics Ticker NKTR Focusarea Oncology Today's Price $26.84 52-week high $27.40 52-week low $11.41 %diff--52w-low 135.23 Mktcap 4.1B Volume 1,177,986.00 CashBalance 164M

Therapy: NKTR-358

Disease: rebalance the immune system and enable healthy organ function



News: Preclinical studies showed the potential treatment effect of Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR NKTR-358). The data were presented at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego.



Analysis: NKTR-358 demonstrated its ability to drive the proliferation and sustained activation of regulatory T cells. It also produced antigen-specific Treg memory to suppress inflammatory responses in mouse models of hypersensitivity, including strong efficacy in a mouse model of systemic lupus erythematosus.

NKTR-358 is designed to target the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex as a way to rebalance the immune system and enable healthy organ function.

The company is collaborating with Eli Lilly (LLY +0.2%) to develop and commercialize the candidate in a range of autoimmune disorders.





FDA OKs Keryx Bio's Auryxia for anemia in CKD patients



Company: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)



Co Name Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Ticker KERX Focusarea renal disease Today's Price $5.15 52-week high $8.38 52-week low $4.47 %diff--52w-low 15.21 Mktcap 611M Volume 1,887,884.00 CashBalance 140M

Therapy: Auryxia (ferric citrate)

Disease: chronic kidney disease (CKD)



News: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals dropped more than 17% on Tuesday on increased volume despite the FDA approval of Auryxia (ferric citrate) for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not on dialysis.

The FDA first approved the product in September 2014 for the control of serum phosphorus levels in CKD patients on dialysis.

The company says half of the 30M Americans with CKD are iron deficient.



Analysis: As we have noted earlier, the approval in this indication would significantly expand Auryxia’s addressable market. The sell-off on the approval therefore comes as a surprise. We believe the sell-off was mainly due to the earnings miss and guidance withdrawal. While the news was disappointing, we would not place too much weight on earnings at this stage and look at the sharp pullback as a buying opportunity. One worrying thing is that Keryx has been struggling to manage gross-to-net. Management needs to get their act straight.





Johnson & Johnson to advance Tremfya into Phase 3 for psoriatic arthritis



Company: Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ)



Co Name Johnson & Johnson Ticker JNJ Focusarea health care field worldwide Today's Price $139.77 52-week high $144.35 52-week low $109.32 %diff--52w-low 27.85 Mktcap 375B Volume 5,311,427.00 CashBalance 1.25B

Therapy: TREMFYA (guselkumab)

Disease: psoriatic arthritis (PA)



News: Longer-term results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Johnson & Johnson's TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PA) showed more that 70% of treated patients achieved at least a 20% improvement (ACR 20) in symptoms at week 56. The data were presented at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Initial results showed 58% of treated patients achieved ACR 20 at week 24 compared to 18.4% for placebo (p<0.001), the primary endpoint.

The company has launched two Phase 3 trials, DISCOVER-1 (patients with active PA who may have been previously treated with anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapies) and DISCOVER-2 (biologic therapy-naive patients).



Analysis: TREMFYA is expected to become one of the biggest drugs in the anti-inflammatory area. The FDA has already approved the drug, which Johnson & Johnson has in-licensed from German biotech company MorphoSys, in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. According to Evaluate Pharma, peak sales for the drug could reach $1.4 billion.





Analyst Ratings



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD): Cowen and Company reiterates buy with target of $46.00. ACAD is in our portfolio with strong conviction and target of $50, while consensus target is $49.11. The stock is currently quoting ($32.46) below our suggested entry price of $35, so it is a good time to stock up. See also our analysis.



Heron Therapeutics (HRTX): Mizuho reiterates buy rating with target of $28. See Avisol’s coverage. HRTX is in our buy list with moderate conviction and target of $20.



Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Cowen and Company initiates outperform rating. See our coverage of NKTR.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA): Oppenheimer Holdings reiterates buy with target of $80.00. PTLA is in our portfolio with moderate conviction and target of $70. Consensus target is $66.37. The stock is presently quoting $49.62, below our suggested entry price of $50. Good time to stock up.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): HSBC Holdings plc downgrades from hold to reduce. See Avisol’s coverage.



uniQure N.V. (QURE): Leerink Swann raises target from $19.00 to $26.00; Evercore ISI initiates outperform with target of $22.00. See Avisol’s coverage.



Vascular Biogenics (VBLT): HC Wainwright reiterates buy rating with target of $11.00. See Avisol's coverage. VBLT is in our buy list with moderate conviction and price target of $6.5, consensus target is 14.75.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): TD Securities upgrades from hold to buy. See Avisol's coverage.



More analyst ratings in appendix.





Insider Sales



Illumina Inc (ILMN): SVP & GCS Dadswell Charles sold 1609 shares for $334,479.



Stryker Corp (SYK): Pres (Asia-Pacific) McLean Graham A sold 715 shares for $110,934; Group Pres Carpenter Lonny J sold 5000 shares for $776,710.



United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR): Director Causey Christopher sold 580 shares for $70,760.





Insider Purchases



Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS): Pres & CEO Hoiland Jesper acquired 6800 shares for $197,450, more than doubling their shareholding; 10% shareholder Biotech Growth N V, acquired 50000 shares for $1,457,575.



Xencor Inc (XNCR): 10% shareholder Stafford John S III acquired 27809 shares for $551,942.





Earnings



HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) reported revenue of $3.7 million and $6.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively, showing a 307% and 87% increase over the respective periods in 2016. Net loss from operations for the third quarter of 2017 was $5.1 million, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2016.



Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO) reported its second quarter results as it announced its EPS for the period to be $1.30, down from $3.00. Its net sales for the period at $169.9 million decreased $58.9 million from the corresponding period of the last year. Taro’s gross profit of $125.1 million decreased $52.2 million, and gross profit margin was 73.6% compared to 77.5%.



TESARO Inc. (TSRO) reported total revenue of $142.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2016. The company’s net loss totaled $25.3 million, or ($0.47) per share, for the third quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of $87.9 million, or ($1.72) per share, for the third quarter of 2016.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) reported that its total revenue for the third quarter of the year was $2.2 billion, down from $2.47 billion it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The net income for the quarter was $1.3 billion, as compared to a net loss of $1.2 billion for the same period in 2016.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a whatsapp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!



Appendix/Tables:



Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS Leerink Swann Reiterates Market Perform $4.00 -> $5.00 Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $50.00 AnaptysBio ANAB Wedbush Reiterates Outperform -> Positive $75.00 -> $82.00 Boston Scientific Corporation BSX Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $31.00 Cara Therapeutics CARA BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform $25.00 CIBC Lowers Target $26.00 -> $24.00 Raymond James Financial Raises Target Market Perform $25.00 -> $26.00 Coherus BioSciences CHRS Citigroup Reiterates Buy $23.00 Cytori Therapeutics CYTX B. Riley Reiterates Hold Dermira DERM Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $47.00 -> $41.00 Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy -> Buy $46.00 -> $43.00 Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO Leerink Swann Raises Target Market Perform $16.00 -> $20.00 Mizuho Raises Target Neutral -> Neutral $16.00 -> $20.00 Editas Medicine EDIT Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Outperform $71.00 -> $75.00 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Deutsche Bank AG Downgrades Buy -> Hold $44.00 -> $28.00 Citigroup Downgrades Buy -> Hold $44.00 -> $28.00 Mirati Therapeutics MRTX HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Mylan N.V. MYL Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Target Sector Perform -> Sector Perform $32.00 -> $37.00 Nevro Corp. NVRO Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $96.00 Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $105.00 -> $110.00 Canaccord Genuity Lowers Target Buy $120.00 -> $110.00 Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Outperform $40.00 -> $43.00 Selecta Biosciences SELB Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy $30.00 Theravance Biopharma TBPH Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $55.00 Teligent TLGT Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Buy -> Hold $9.00 -> $5.00 Veracyte VCYT Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Buy -> Neutral Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Overweight -> Neutral Leerink Swann Lowers Target Outperform $12.00 -> $9.00 Verastem VSTM Cann Reiterates Buy $6.00 Intersect ENT XENT BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Acceleron Pharma XLRN HC Wainwright Raises Target Buy -> Buy $57.00 -> $62.00 XOMA Corporation XOMA HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $38.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Target Outperform $125.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology ZIOP HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $9.50





Earnings Calendar

Company Date Humana (HUM) November 8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) November 8







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.