Starbucks: 20% Dividend Increase Fueled By Food And Massive China Growth

These huge cash returns are the result of continued growth, particularly in emerging markets like China.

Starbucks recently increased its dividend by 20% and will return $15 billion to shareholders over the next three years.

By Bob Ciura



There has been some question as to whether Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) had lost its momentum. The stock has increased just 3% year-to-date, which is well below the S&P 500 Index return of 16% so far this year. Starbucks is also currently 11% off its 52-week high.

In an increasingly competitive industry, and with a premium valuation, there was good reason to be concerned that the stock might have further to fall.

However, Starbucks’ most recent quarterly earnings put these fears to rest. Fiscal 2017 was another year of double-digit adjusted earnings growth. Along with earnings, Starbucks increased its dividend by 20%.



Starbucks has now increased its dividend eight years in row. It is two years away from joining the ranks of the Dividend Achievers, which have increased dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

Starbucks expects to generate 12% annual earnings growth over the long term. Along with its rising dividends, the stock still has attractive total return potential.



Business Overview

Starbucks is a global coffee retailer, with over 27,000 stores around the world. The company has racked up several years of strong growth. Sales increased 31% from 2014-2016.

In fiscal 2016, Starbucks grew total sales by 11%, to $21.3 billion, due to store openings, as well as 5% growth in comparable-restaurant sales. For the year, adjusted earnings-per-share rose 17%.

The company recently concluded fiscal 2017. It faced several challenges during the fiscal year, including the impact of Hurricane Harvey, which reduced comparable sales by a full percentage point last quarter. Still, Starbucks achieved 5% revenue growth and 4% earnings-per-share growth during the year. Excluding non-recurring expenses, adjusted earnings-per-share increased 11% for the year.

Growth rates slowed from fiscal 2016, but Starbucks still had double-digit adjusted earnings growth. The company delivered record revenue of $22.4 billion for the year, and had a record operating margin as well. This is impressive, given the competitive landscape in the U.S. There is still potential for 10%+ earnings growth going forward, thanks largely to growth in the emerging markets.

Growth Prospects

Starbucks’ most important growth catalyst is new store openings. The company opened more than 2,200 new stores in fiscal 2017. Starbucks opened 2,000+ new stores last year as well. There is still potential for thousands more stores, particularly in China, which is a critical market for Starbucks’ growth strategy. The company opened over 550 net new stores in China last fiscal year, but still has less than 3,000 stores there.

Starbucks’ growth in China is impressive. Comparable-store sales increased 7% in fiscal 2017, including 8% growth in the most recent quarter. There is plenty of growth opportunity left in China. With a population of 1 billion and high economic growth, China is a premier emerging market.

This is why Starbucks is accelerating its investment in China. The company recently purchased the remaining 50% of its East China joint venture, further demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment to China.

Another growth catalyst for Starbucks is tea, particularly on the premium end. After selling its Tazo brand to Unilever (UL) for $384 million, Starbucks is going all-in on its Teavana high-end tea business. In-store tea sales are rising at a double-digit pace, and Starbucks plans to roll out packaged tea products next year. The company expects Teavana to generate $3 billion in annual sales within five years.

Starbucks is also making a big move in food, which now represents 21% of total revenue. The company recently announced it will bring high-end artisanal Italian bakery, Princi, to every Starbucks Reserve Roastery, including at the 30,000 square-foot Shanghai Roastery, scheduled to open in December. There will also be standalone Princi stores down the road.

These catalysts will fuel double-digit earnings growth over the next several years. Along with the fourth-quarter earnings report, Starbucks updated its long-term financial targets. The company expects annual comparable sales growth of 3% to 5%, and total revenue growth in the high single digits.

In addition to revenue growth, earnings growth will be fueled by cost controls and stock buybacks. Overall, earnings-per-share are expected to increase by 12%+ each year moving forward. Due to the updated guidance, Starbucks’ future return potential improves.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Starbucks currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29. This is slightly above the S&P 500 Index average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Starbucks also trades above its own 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio, of 26.3.

At first, it seems that Starbucks is overvalued. However, the company has arguably grown at a high enough rate to justify its premium multiple. According to ValueLine, Starbucks has increased its earnings-per-share by 16% compounded annually, over the past 10 years.

Starbucks’ raised guidance positively impacts its expected returns. The combination of 12% earnings growth and a 2% dividend yield could result in 14% annualized returns, if the valuation multiple remains steady.

Cash returns are a significant contributor to Starbucks’ potential returns. The company stated it will return $15 billion to investors over the next three years, through dividends and buybacks. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 20%, to $0.30 per share.

A 14% annualized rate of return is highly attractive, if the company can continue to meet its growth projections. Given its many catalysts for growth and the company’s strong brand, Starbucks’ earnings guidance seems achievable.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks is far from a deep-value stock. But outside a deep global recession, Starbucks will rarely be a value stock. Premium companies tend to command premium valuations. Starbucks is a good example of this.

Starbucks has a 2% dividend yield, which might not seem too exciting. But investors should not be solely concerned with yield. Total returns matter, and Starbucks is a rare stock that has the potential for double-digit annual returns.

Starbucks could generate strong returns going forward. Looking for cheap stocks with even longer histories of dividend growth? Our service Undervalued Aristocrats provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

