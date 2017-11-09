3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 9, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Mylan looks to stick the landing for BS trastuzumab in Europe

Company: Mylan, Inc. (MYL)

Therapy: Biosimilar trastuzumab

Disease: Various HER2-positive cancers

News: Biocon announced that MYL has resubmitted the application for trastuzumab approval to the EMA, following a prior withdrawal of applications for the agent, as well as biosimilar peg-filgrastim, on the basis of an audit that uncovered manufacturing issues specifically relating to aseptic production of the biosimilar products.

Looking forward: MYL, despite a favorable nod from bodies like the ODAC with the FDA, has struggled to address some lingering issues flagged by the regulatory bodies with respect to biosimilar trastuzumab. For anyone who thinks that clinical trial data is quite enough to get a drug approval, consider that these manufacturing issues have led to some serious delays, though I expect that they will eventually get approved here. This submission suggests to me that it feels certain that manufacturing issues have been resolved.

Bristol-Myers offers a closer look at nivo-ipi in renal cell cancer

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab, a PD-1 inhibitor

Disease: Advanced renal cell carcinoma

News: BMY presented a new exploratory analysis of the CheckMate-214 trial, which assessed patient outcomes based on the expression of PD-L1 in tumors. Recall that the study had been previously stopped early due to overall survival benefit. Now the exploratory analysis reveals that no matter how you look at it, patients benefit from nivolumab-ipilimumab compared with sunitinib. Both patients with PD-L1 <1% and at least 1% achieved a significant survival benefit.

Looking forward: This bodes well for this combination, for sure. An overhanging question for all the PD-1 inhibitors relates to deciding who will benefit. PD-L1 expression has been thought to be one of the most important ways of "selecting" patients, but more and more it's becoming clear that in some tumors this is not an effective method. For the nivo-ipi combo in first-line kidney cancer, we can see that this is one of those cases, and clinicians will need alternative tools to decide which patients will be most likely to benefit. But it also means that an approval will carry no requirement of testing for PD-L1 expression, most likely.

Cellectar updates on an early study in myeloma

Company: Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Therapy: CLR 131, a radiolabelled phospholipid ester

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: CLRB announced an update to the median overall survival findings from the first cohort of patients enrolled in a phase 1 trial of CLR 131 in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. Patients in this cohort reached a median OS of 26.2 months. Cohorts 2 and 3 have seen median OS results of 15.4 and 10 months, respectively.

Looking forward: Heavily pretreated multiple myeloma remains a significant area of unmet need in the field despite the proliferation of treatment options in earlier lines of therapy. If these results bear out in further clinical study, then the median OS observed to date compares favorably with other treatments for heavily pretreated myeloma. For example, the phase 2b STORM study has shown a median OS of 9.3 months for all enrolled patients, and this agent is considered highly promising for patients with substantial prior therapy exposure. So these early-stage results bode well for CLRB!

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.