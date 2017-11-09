Resolute Energy: Q3 2017 Results Reviewed

The combination of a great acreage, a lengthy growth runway, and undervaluation makes the company a compelling long, especially as the oil price rises.

It plans to spend a capital budget of $375-400 million in 2018, looking to expand production by 66%.

With much of the acreage derisked and 90% HBP, the company is poised to transition from resource capture to development and production ramp-up.

The company will be able to spud five extra wells and complete one well thanks to drilling efficiency earlier in the year.

Resolute Energy reported the 3Q2017 operational and financial results. With the Aneth contribution removed, the Permian production came to 22,629 boe/d, up 130% yoy.

1. What

On November 6, 2017, Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) reported its 3Q 2017 operating and financial results and issued an updated guidance for 2017 and beyond.

Operation: Running a two-rig program, Resolute spudded seven wells, completed eight wells and turned seven wells to sales during the quarter. These include Uinta L04HR, which flowed at a company-record peak 24-hour rate of 3,470 boe/d, Long Yuengling U04H, which set a spud-to-TD record of 14 days, South Elephant C207SL, its first Wolfcamp C well, and South Elephant B307SL, its first Lower Wolfcamp B well (Table 1; Fig. 1).

Table 1. The drilling, completion, and production activity so far in 2017, after the company presentation of November 2017.

Fig. 1. The average well performance by operating area, after the company presentation in November 2017. Note: 1, the Ace L06H well has not achieved a peak 30-day rate yet.

Production : Quarterly production averaged 28,566 boe/d, up 78% yoy and 17% sequentially. Sans Aneth's contribution, the Permian production was 22,629 boe/d, up 130% yoy (Table 2).

: Quarterly production averaged 28,566 boe/d, up 78% yoy and 17% sequentially. Sans Aneth's contribution, the Permian production was 22,629 boe/d, up 130% yoy (Table 2). Financial : Quarterly net loss was $14.6 million or $0.71 per diluted share. With non-cash items (non-cash mark-to-market losses and non-cash stock-based compensation expense) excluded, the adjusted net income came to $4.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million, essentially flat to 3Q2016 (Table 3).

: Quarterly net loss was $14.6 million or $0.71 per diluted share. With non-cash items (non-cash mark-to-market losses and non-cash stock-based compensation expense) excluded, the adjusted net income came to $4.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million, essentially flat to 3Q2016 (Table 3). Liquidity & Capex: The closing of the Aneth sale to Elk Petroleum for up to $195 million generated cash for revolver repayment. It also allows the company to receive a borrowing base reset at $210 million and an expanded 2017 Permian Basin capital program to continue the current level of drilling activity.

Table 2. Quarterly production and commodity prices, after the company presentation of November 2017.

Table 3. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA, after the company presentation of November 2017.

Rick Betz, Resolute’s CEO, commented:

“As we look to the fourth quarter and beyond, our strategy is simple - continue to be one of the top operators in the basin both in terms of production growth and capital efficiency. To achieve this, our capital plan will focus on the efficient long-term development of our assets. We expect this strategy will bear fruit in the coming quarters in terms of lowering costs, improving well performance and continued strong returns on capital.”

2. So What

2.1. Landholding

3Q2017 marked an inflection point in the history of Resolute Energy. With the sale of Aneth, the company finally completed a multi-year transformation into a Delaware pure play.

As a Delaware pure play, the company now holds 27,100 gross or 21,100 net acres, the vast majority (around 90%) of which are situated in the derisked core of the basin (Fig. 1). In this acreage, the company has a derisked inventory of 426 gross or 373 net operated Wolfcamp A/B locations, which can sustain more than 10 years of drilling in a three-rig program. With an expected success in testing the Wolfcamp Lower B and C, the company can potentially double the drilling inventory (Fig. 2).

Fig. 1. Maps showing the location of Resolute Energy acreage (left) and the three main operating areas (right), modified after the company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 2. The inventory of drilling locations, after the company presentation of November 2017.

2.2. Operations

The company seems to excel in operating its drilling and completion program. It improved average spud-to-TD time significantly; the mid-length laterals now only take 16 days, while the long laterals now need merely 23 days. An improvement in rig efficiency led to the successful completion by October 2017 of the 22 wells in the original 2017 capital program.

This enabled the company to spud five extra wells and complete one extra well, all in the best operating area of the company - Appaloosa (Fig. 3), for an incremental Capex of $19 million. This extended drilling program will result in a DUC inventory of 8 wells, thus setting the stage for a great 2018.

Fig. 3. The extended program of spudding five extra wells in the Appaloosa operating area, modified after the company presentation of November 2017.

2.3. Cost reduction per boe

The sale of Aneth significantly improved the cost structure of the company. On a per-boe basis, lease operating costs dropped 41% to $5.66, while production taxes fell to $2.58 as of 3Q2017 (Fig. 4; Table 4). A large amount of cash savings on G&A resulted from headcount reduction associated with the Aneth sale because the Aneth-associated employees represent about half of the total headcount.

Fig. 4. LOE and production taxes per boe, after the company presentation of November 2017.

Table 4. The unit cost structure by quarter, after the company presentation of November 2017.

2.4. Well economics

The company updated the economics of wells. The capital that can be recovered in the first year averages 133% for Wolfcamp A 10,000' wells in Appaloosa, 80% for Wolfcamp A 7,500' wells in Mustang, and 75% for Wolfcamp B 7,500' wells in Mustang (Fig. 5). According to the updated type-curve economics, the EUR came to 2.33 MMboe, 1.83 MMboe, and 1.90 MMboe for Wolfcamp A long laterals, Wolfcamp A mid-length laterals, and Wolfcamp B mid-length laterals, respectively (Table 5).

The company reported the best-in-class EURs among Permian peers, which include Apache (APA), Abraxas (AXAS), Callon (CPE), Concho (CXO), Energen (EGN), Earthstone (ESTE), Diamondback (FANG), Halcon (HK), Parsley (PE), Pioneer (PXD), RSP (RSPP), Laredo (LPI), Matador (MTDR), SM Energy (SM) and Cimarex (XEC) (Fig. 6).

Fig. 5. Average first year well payback by operating area, modified after the company presentation of November 2017.

Table 5. The updated type curve economics, compiled after the company presentation in November 2017.

Fig. 6. The performance of Resolute wells as compared with Permian Basin peers, after the company presentation in November 2017.

3. Now What

3.1. What to watch in operation

Between now and the end of 2018, the company plans to drill 10 wells to delineate the Wolfcamp C and Lower B intervals, six in 2017 and 4 in 2018. We should keep an eye on the progress of this appraisal program because if it helps derisk the Wolfcamp Lower B and C intervals, the drilling locations of the company will be greatly expanded.

The first two Wolfcamp Lower B and C wells of 2017 are currently flowing back; four additional Wolfcamp B and C wells will be put on production in 4Q2017 and 1Q2018, including one Wolfcamp C Ranger well, one Wolfcamp C North Elephant well, one Wolfcamp C Thunder Canyon 80-acre test well, and one Wolfcamp C Uinta 80-acre test well (Fig. 7).

In 2018, the company plans to drill the two Wolfcamp C Capote 80-acre test wells, scheduled to produce in 2Q2018, and one Wolfcamp Lower B Sandlot well and one Wolfcamp C Sandlot well, both scheduled to come on stream in 4Q2018 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The planned appraisal wells between 4Q2017 and end-2018, after the company presentation of November 2017.

3.2. 2018 development plan

It is estimated that, by year-end 2017, some 90% of the leases in the Reeves County, TX will be held by production (Fig. 8). A total of 45 horizontal wells were drilled to derisk the acreage. Ample infrastructure already in place will help lower capital needs of future development. Much of the relatively more capital-intensive and riskier work nears an end and the strategic focus of the company will henceforth shift from resource capture into development and production.

In other words, after a few years of capital-intensive infrastructure installation and riskier resource appraisal, the heavy lifting is basically done. Now, the company is ready to reap the harvest, which is at lower risk. Lower-risk development drilling in pursuit of production growth is expected to deliver higher rates of return to capital.

Fig. 8. The leases held by production as of year-end 2017, after the company presentation of November 2017.

In 2018, running a three-rig program, the company plans to spend a capital budget of $375-400 million ($360-380 million on drilling and $15-20 million on other field-level facilities) to spud 45 wells, complete 42 wells, and bring online 35 wells, thus achieving an average annual production of 32,000-34,000 boe/d, up 60-70% from the 2017 Permian mid-point, and exiting 2018 producing 40,000-42,000 boe/d.

Thanks to the rippling effect of the extended drilling program in 4Q2017, the company will enter 2018 with 8 DUCs plus two wells drilling ahead. With one extra rig joining its drilling program in the new year, the company will spud 45 wells (with 42 reaching TD and 3 drilling ahead at end-2018), thus creating an inventory of 52 wells ready for completion.

Of these, by end-2018, some 35 wells will be completed and brought on stream, 7 completed but not yet producing and 10 wells drilled yet to be completed (DUCs). The 2018 program will end with 17 wells in various stages of completion, thus generating a significant momentum carried over into 1Q2019.

3.3. 2017 guidance and 2018 projection

As 4Q2017 becomes more visible, the company now narrows the guidance ranges for 2017. With approximately 1,000 boe/d annualized output reduced due to the Aneth sale, the company expects to produce 25,000 +/- 500 boe/d, 60-62% in oil. The Capex includes an extra $19-20 million caused by the 2017 extended drilling program (Table 6).

Table 6. After the company presentation of November 2017. Notes: 1. Excludes non-cash items, 2. net of COPAS reimbursements, capitalized items, expenses associated with the company’s long-term incentive compensation plan and one-time transaction costs, 3. excludes acquisitions, divestitures and ARO asset.

If we only look at the Permian operation of the company, it increased production from 2,400 boe/d in 2015 to 8,000 boe/d in 2016 and is expected to further ramp up production to about 19,900 boe/d in 2017 and by 33,000 boe/d in 2018. The annual sequential production increase will be 233%, 149%, and 66% for 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018, respectively, reflecting a decelerating production growth rate as the base expands (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The Permian-only production and capital plan from 2016 actual to 2018 estimate, modified after the company presentation of November 2017.

4. Investor takeaways

Although reporting an accounting loss in 3Q2017, from an operational point of view, Resolute Energy still had an impressive quarter. High efficiency in drilling earlier in the year made it possible for the company to spud five extra wells and complete one extra well.

Quarterly production averaged 28,566 boe/d, up 78% yoy and 17% sequentially. With Aneth's contribution removed, the Permian production came to 22,629 boe/d, up 130% yoy. The adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat as compared with 3Q2016, thanks to the large hedging gains in the previous year (Table 4), but the financial performance of the company has actually improved a lot over one year ago.

The company is to increase its 2018 capital budget to $375-400 million, up 25-33%, aiming to exit 2018 producing 40,000-42,000 boe/d. From 2015 to the projected 2018, the company looks to post remarkable annual production growth in the order of 66-233%.

The appraisal of Wolfcamp Lower B and C intervals is still ongoing, but Wolfcamp A and Upper B are now derisked. Some 90% of the Reeves County leases are held by production, with ample infrastructure in place. Henceforth, the company embarks a lower-risk phase of development and production when production growth is expected to accompany better return on capital investment. A better return on capital is not far-fetched, considering (1) the company now enjoys a much-reduced cost structure following the sale of Aneth and (2) it boasts the best-in-class EURs among Permian peers.

The operational and financial results and the capital budget for 2018 presented by the company seem to point to a bright 4Q2017 and 2018. The combination of a great acreage and a lengthy growth runway makes the company a compelling investment candidate. Furthermore, the company has significantly de-risked its acreage and is poised to achieve rapid production ramp-up, but according to our research presented elsewhere (see here), the market is yet to fully recognize the intrinsic value of the company.

The catalysts going forward include the effect of the Aneth sale, which officially closed on November 6, 2017, showing up in profitability measures beginning 4Q2017. Therefore, we maintain our stance as to this small-cap: long. With an improving commodity price in the backdrop, we think it is an opportune time to own this name.

