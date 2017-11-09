Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (11/03/17)

Crude inventories build by over 2M barrels, largely because exports fell from near all-time highs in last week's report.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of November 3, 2017.

Despite reporting a 2.2M barrel build in crude, this week’s EIA report was largely bullish. Crude inventories climbed from last week primarily because exports declined by 1.26M bpd to 869K bpd. This fall represents an almost 9M barrel drop in demand from the prior week. Even if we allow for the fact that last week’s export figure was inflated, this was still almost half of what the four-week average was (i.e., 1.681M bpd). Given that WTI and Brent spreads were still above $6/barrel last week, this likely has to do more with supply chain/tanker availability instead of a decrease in international demand.

No matter because if refiners outside the US are still hamstrung in acquiring sufficient crude inventory, the demand will inevitably drive Brent prices up, and spread will widen further to coax US barrels out of storage.

Based on EIA’s WPSR models, production increased this week by 9.62M bpd. We’ve long argued that this figure is likely inflated based on more accurate monthly data, but the spread will persist until the PSM (914) reports/course corrects the STEO and WPSR forecasts. For now, we view it with a wary eye.

Refinery utilization increased by 1.6%, which is higher than the five-year average (2012-2016) of 86.9%. Refiners are being coaxed back to operation quickly as crack spreads are still high.

Gasoline and distillates decreased by 3.312M barrels and 3.359M barrels, respectively, again a hefty draw for this time of year. For the first time this year, gasoline inventories are now below the five-year average (2012-2016).

Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products:

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

After 10 months, we’re at 23M and 60M barrels. That’s the amount of petroleum products and crude barrels, respectively, in inventory that are above the five-year average. That’s what’s left after beginning the year at 101M and 129M. So give or take 83M barrels in total. Historically, these are the five-year average draws for the last two months.



We’re drawing (depending on the week) almost 2-5x that at today’s current pace. We recently commented that today’s oil prices are nonsensical, and continue to believe that. Here’s our updated oil thesis (Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3). You may disagree with us on the timing, but at this stage if demand continues to remain at today's levels, the outcome is becoming increasingly assured. Scarcity ... here we come.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

