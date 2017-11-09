Rosehill: In The Aftermath Of Pecos County Land Acquisition

Given the value-accretive nature of the land acquisition, we maintain our long stance on this pure Permian play.

The scant information makes a valuation of the acquired acreage nearly impossible, but if we use offset operator Jagged Peak as an analog, a ballpark estimate can be ventured.

Rosehill seems to have paid a fair price for the acreage, where up to 325 drilling locations have been identified.

The purchased acreage may be situated in the northwestern corner of Pecos County, TX, where Jagged Peak, Parsley and Diamondback also have leases.

What

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) announced on October 30, 2017, that it has agreed to acquire up to 9,100 net undeveloped acres and certain producing oil and gas properties in the southern Delaware Basin.

For the first 4,565 net acres, which includes producing properties with 40 boe/d, the company paid $77.6 million. Then, subject to certain conditions, it may acquire up to an additional 4,535 net acres at the same price per net acre. This acquisition is expected to close in 4Q2017 at which time the company intends to provide more details on the acquisition and discuss its impacts.

The company did not release map information as to the location of the acquired acreage, except for indicating it is located in northwestern Pecos County with surrounding operators including Diamondback (FANG), Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), and Parsley Energy (PE) in the southern Delaware Basin. The offset operators delimit the general area near the northwestern corner of Pecos County (Fig. 1). Its existing 4,645 net acres are located mostly in central Delaware Basin, with some leases are situated in the northeastern corner of Reeves County, TX, which can be said in the southern Delaware Basin (Fig. 2), which are probably just across the county line from the new leases.

Fig. 1. The acreage of Diamondback (upper left), Parsley Energy (lower left), and Jagged Peak (right) and approximate location of the newly acquired acreage of Rosehill, modified after presentations of various companies.

Fig. 2. Location of Rosehill's existing leaseholds in the central Delaware Basin, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

So what

Rosehill paid a flowing boe-adjusted land price per net acre of $16,692. Did the company pay a premium, a fair price, or at a discount?

Considering the Permania has cooled to a certain extent from the late 2016 frenzy (Fig. 3), Rosehill certainly avoided paying the crazy prices in the neighborhood of $40,000/acre.

If the acquired acreage turns out to be indeed in the northwestern corner of Pecos County, TX, as we supposed above, then Rosehill may have paid a fair price, judging from what the offset operators had paid (Fig. 4). In the general area around Reeves and Pecos counties, TX, Resolute Energy (REN) paid around $28,696/net acre as of March 2017 (see here), while Jagged Peak (JAG) paid $32,315/net acre for some acreage slightly to the north (see here). But further to the southwest, Apache's gassy Alpine High acreage was reportedly to have been acquired at around $1,300 per acre most likely in 2013-2015 (see here).

Fig. 3. Rosehill latest acquisition as compared with historical land purchases in the Permian Basin, modified after here.

Fig. 4. Transactions in southern Delaware Basin, modified after Halcon Resources presentation.

Rosehill's latest acquisition establishes the second operating area for the company, one in the central Delaware Basin, another in the southern Delaware Basin. The purchased leases nearly double its acreage in the Delaware Basin to 9,210 net acres and, if the company goes ahead with the optional purchase of the additional 4,535 net acres, increase its horizontal drilling potential by over 325 gross locations with opportunities in multiple Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, and Bone Spring benches in addition to upside potential from deeper Wolfcamp horizons. With this addition, the company now has a total of around 577 gross drilling locations.

Its acreage average working interest is as high as 86% with all acreage held by production or by lease term through at least 2020. More importantly, the contiguous acreage position will enable Rosehill to drill 7,500 to 10,000-foot laterals for improved well economics.

“We believe this acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to grow our strong acreage position in the rapidly evolving Delaware Basin. We are excited to acquire an attractive acreage position in Pecos County at less than $500,000 per drilling location.... We believe this acquisition is accretive to Rosehill and the full cycle economics will compete favorably with other parts of the Delaware Basin.” J.A. Townsend, CEO of Rosehill, said, “This deal provides meaningful growth to our portfolio by more than doubling our acreage and drilling locations. We are very encouraged by offset operator results and our geological assessment indicates an anomalously thick Wolfcamp A/B interval with reservoir properties analogous to the Reeves County Core. There is potential across multiple stacked zones.”

The company said it would finance the acquisition "with preferred equity, debt or a combination thereof, and is currently evaluating several potential sources of financing". As of 2Q2017, the company had $11 million of cash. As we pointed out here, between the remaining liquidity and the capital budget, the company faces a shortfall of no more than $19-39 million which need to be raised - that was before the southern Delaware acquisition.

Now What

Since we first published the investment thesis on Rosehill on September 3, 2017 (see here and here), ROSE has had a spectacular run; it broke out a narrow range at the bottom and skyrocketed 74% in 12 days of trading on high volume. Then, it began a respite on October 16 and has since been bouncing around the 200-day moving average (Fig. 5). Fig. 5. Stock chart of ROSE, after stockcharts.com.

With the new land transaction, is Rosehill under-, fairly, or over-valued at the elevated stock price of $9.22?

The scant information concerning the acquired leases does not help us in coming up with a quality answer. For a ballpark estimate, let's just use the Big Tex acreage of Jagged Peak (Fig. 1) as an analog.

The Jagged Peak 7,000' type curve has an EUR of 773 Mboe (see here). If we err on the conservative side and assume Rosehill's 7,500-10,000' laterals have a similar EUR as Jagged Peak 7,000' wells and further suppose the company will only be able to drill 115 wells (5 X 23) out of the 325 drilling locations over the next five years (reserves are typically only estimated for those to be developed in five years), then we are looking at a total of 89 MMboe of EUR.

At F&D costs of $6.06/boe (see here), the replacement costs of those 89 MMboe of EUR will come to $540 million.

The company pays $0.5 million per drilling location or $163 million in total. Therefore, the acquisition of the 4,565 plus 4,535 net acres may create a value in the order of $376 million or $12.6 per share.

From such a back-of-envelope calculation, it appears that Rosehill may have executed a good transaction by acquiring the 4,565 plus 4,535 net acres. In view of this, we think Rosehill has done a value-accretive deal.

If you like this article, you should consider signing up with TUOH here now to access its full version which comes with a valuation-based actionable investment thesis based on my bottom-up, in-depth research. The subscribing members of TUOH, my Marketplace exclusive service, also get an early access to all of my top ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.