GeoPark: Progress Of Tigana Field Appraisal, Colombia

This is a progress report of the GeoPark (GPRK) campaign of appraisal of the Tigana/Jacana oil field complex, Llanos 34 Block, Colombia, following a recent operational update (see here).

What

On November 6, 2017, GeoPark announced the successful drilling and testing of the Tigana Norte 3 appraisal well.

The well Tigana Norte 3 was drilled to a TD of 11,352 feet. Oil shows during drilling and petrophysical analysis indicated the potential for hydrocarbons in both Guadalupe and Mirador formations. A production test conducted with an ESP in the Guadalupe Formation led to 970 b/d of 15.0oAPI oil, with less than 0.25% water cut, through a choke of 32/64" and wellhead pressure of 129 psi. Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. Surface facilities are in place and the well is already in production.

Fig. 1. Petroleum map showing Llanos Block, modified after company presentation of July 2017.

James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, said: “With the success of these recently-drilled new wells, GeoPark has moved into becoming the third largest oil and gas operator in Colombia – with more growth on its way. Starting from zero and achieving this level of success in Colombia in just five years is a testament to the full range of capabilities, depth, coordination and passion of the GeoPark team. And, it demonstrates Latin America’s immense under-developed hydrocarbon potential within a low cost and welcoming operating environment — the big opportunity that GeoPark was built to capture.”

So What

The Tigana Norte 3 well is located 690m west of the recently drilled Tigana Norte 2 well, which is currently producing 2,600 bo/d with less than 0.5% water cut.

The Tigana Norte 3 well was drilled outside the 3P outline defined in the 2016 DeGolyer & MacNaughton reserves certification, to a bottom-hole location that is 50 feet down dip of the Tigana Norte 1 well, the most recent lowest known oil, and did not encounter the oil-water contact. This means the reservoir as penetrated by the Tigana Norte 3 well may be considerably larger than the company thought.

With these preliminary production test results, the Tigana Norte 3 well extends the northeastern limits of the Tigana/Jacana oil field (Fig. 1).

Now What

The operator is currently drilling the Tigana Norte 4 well to further delineate the northeastern boundaries as part of the five-well program before year-end 2017 in its 45%-WI operated Llanos 34 Block.

The Tigana/Jacana oil field complex is the flagship asset of GeoPark. Since it farmed in with a 45% operated working interest, the company has successfully grown gross production in the contract block from 0 to over 50,000 bo/d in five years. In the meantime, it has also found more than 200 MMbo of 3P gross reserves for the joint venture partners, i.e., itself and Frontera (OTC:PEGFF)(Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Net reserves and production by year, after company presentation in October 2017.

Fig. 3. Stock chart of GPRK, after stockcharts.com.

The stock market has not let its impressive growth go unrewarded (Fig. 3). However, according to previous research (see here), the stock is still deeply undervalued; this is because the successful operation has continued to add value to the company (see here). From the operational results in 3Q 2017 (see here), the company had another great quarter. However, an assessment of its financial performance still awaits the quarterly release. We look forward to the 3Q2017 financial results and conference call scheduled at 10:00 AM EST on November 16, 2017, of this company, which happens to be the largest position in my portfolio (see here).

