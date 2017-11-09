As Predicted: Prospect Capital - Down And To The Right

Prospect Capital (PSEC) reported results after the markets closed yesterday and many of my previous predictions came true.

What do all these three charts have in common?

Dividend Coverage Update:

PSEC reported between my base and worst-case scenarios with quarterly NII of $0.177 only covering 78% of its dividends paid during the quarter. However, NII would have mostly covered the recently reduced monthly dividend of $0.06. The company declared dividends for November 2017, December 2017, and January 2018 of $0.06 and expects to declare February 2018, March 2018, and April 2018 distributions in February 2018.

The company continues to experience declining income mostly related to lower cash flows from CLO investments, increased non-accruals, and repayments of higher yielding investments. This was briefly covered in the latest 10-Q:

“Our net investment income decreased primarily from a decrease in interest income due to reduced returns from our structured credit [CLO] investments as a result of lower future expected cash flows, an increase in foregone interest from non-accrual loans and decreases in interest income due to repayments on investments.”

Its portfolio yield will likely decline over the coming quarters as management is starting to take a more conservative approach and investing in lower yield assets:

“Continuing our strategy to preserve capital, reduce risk, and avoid “chasing yield” through investments deemed too risky with a poor risk/return profile at this point in the economic cycle, we remain committed to our historic credit discipline with originations this quarter consistent with the levels in the prior quarter. We have a robust pipeline of potential investments in our target range for credit quality and yield. We believe our disciplined approach to credit will serve us well in the coming years, just as that disciplined approach has served us well in past years.”

The company has been reducing the amount of “net leverage” that excludes cash of $265 million resulting in the reduced overall size of the portfolio. It should also be noted that management is paid a 2.00% management fee of the idle cash, which is not excluded as it is with other BDCs. This means higher fees paid to management and interest expense (due to not being used to pay down borrowings), further reducing NII and dividend coverage.

Risk Profile Update:

I consider PSEC to have a higher risk portfolio due to the previous rotation into higher yield assets during a period of potentially higher defaults and later stage credit cycle concerns, growing CLO exposure to 17.0% combined with real-estate 11.2%, online consumer loans of 6.7%, consumer finance of 9.0% and oil & gas exposure of 2.5%. As mentioned in previous reports, S&P Ratings also considers the CLO, real-estate and online lending to be riskier allocations that currently account for almost 35% of the portfolio, down from 36% the previous quarter due to recent markdowns discussed next.

Declining NAV per Share:

NAV per share declined by another 2.1% (from $9.32 to $9.12) and non-accruals remain around 5% of the portfolio cost or 2% of portfolio fair value. NAV per share has declined by over 10% over the last two years and will likely continue for the reasons discussed in “Upcoming Book Value Declines For Prospect Capital?”

Most of the NAV decline was due to $45 million in unrealized losses on its CLO investments that accounted for around $0.13 per share due to “decline in the weighted average spread in the underlying senior secured loan portfolios, increase in discount rates, and collateral losses” as predicted last year in “PSEC: Upcoming NAV Declines And Potential Credit Rating Downgrade” discussing overvalued CLO assets.

“For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the $52,751 net change in unrealized losses was primarily the result of $44,754 unrealized losses in our CLO portfolio due to a decline in the weighted average spread in the underlying senior secured loan portfolios, increase in discount rates, and collateral losses.”

Non-Accruals Update:

Pinnacle Acquisition was added to non-accrual status during the quarter and there were additional markdowns in Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, USES Corp. and United Sporting Companies, Inc.

As mentioned in "United Sporting Companies Driving Lower NAV And Dividend Coverage," its investment in United Sporting Companies, Inc. (“USC”) is one of its larger investments and was previously marked down and needs to be watched. USC was added to non-accrual status as of 4/1/17 and marked down another $13.4 million (see below), which impacted NAV per share by $0.05 per share.

“The value of our investment in USC decreased by $13,407 due to both a decline in operating performance and the overall decline in demand for firearms and ammunition.”

As discussed in the previously linked articles, PSEC’s REIT portfolio, National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”), was previously marked up and currently has a fair value of $258 million or 168% over cost basis, which has helped to offset previous losses from other portfolio investments. However, the Board has started to mark this investment lower due to “a decline in the value of our online lending portfolio resulting from an increase in delinquent loans.”

“The Board of Directors decreased the fair value of our investment in NPRC to $1,013,009 as of September 30, 2017, a premium of $193,280 from its amortized cost, compared to the $197,008 unrealized appreciation recorded at June 30, 2017. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decline in the value of our online lending portfolio resulting from an increase in delinquent loans.”

How does all of this impact dividend coverage for PSEC?

Declining interest income obviously has a direct impact on dividend coverage but so does declining NAV per share due to required asset coverage ratios for BDCs. This translates into the amount of leverage the company can use to increase returns. If there are continued portfolio credit issues and declining portfolio yield, there is a very good chance of another dividend cut. As mentioned earlier, the company expects to declare February 2018, March 2018, and April 2018 distributions in February 2018.

Additional Upcoming Earnings Announcements:

