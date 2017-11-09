So How About Those Avocados?

Despite these declines, this bodes well for companies exposed to this commodity group for the upcoming season.

Performance was down as of the most recent season, led by declines in California, Florida and Mexico.

The predominant avocado is of the Hass variety - making up greater than 95 percent of all avocados produced and consumed within the U.S.

The avocado growing season's year ends on October 31st, with the 2016/2017 season having wrapped up a little over a week ago.

Overview

For those not familiar, the Hass avocado variety reflects greater than 95 percent of avocados produced and consumed with in the U.S. Additionally, approximately 99 percent of all avocados produced for the U.S. come from Mexico, California, Peru, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Florida, by order of magnitude for the most recent fiscal year.

The growing season runs November 1 st through October 31 st, as such, the most recent 2016/2017 season just recently wrapped up. There are two primary public companies with strong exposure to the avocado business including Calavo Growers (CVGW) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP).

Calavo Growers is predominantly involved with marketing the production and distribution of avocados to the U.S., and exports to a lesser extent. Fresh Del Monte is a more globally focused company, but for avocados, it is similarly focused on the U.S. Both companies source the majority of their avocados from Mexico and the U.S., Fresh Del Monte also obtains supply from Chile and Peru.

There are strong tailwinds for avocado consumption including both demographic and healthy food factors. The increase in consumption since the early 2000s is well documented with world production increasing by greater than a third.

The other characteristic of interest is the growing dynamics of avocados. The California Avocado Commission (CAC) states the following, “Because a California avocado tree does not have a dormant season, and because three two-year growth cycles occur simultaneously on the tree, an avocado tree is constantly balancing its resources in order to provide for those three growth cycles. Thus, what occurs in any one growth cycle can have repercussions on the other avocado growth cycles and therefore affect avocado crop size and quality.”

What this essentially means is that it is common to witness a poor yielding season at some point soon-after stronger years of production. This is important as over this most recent fiscal year, both California and Mexico witnessed poor performance, especially in for the case of California due to weaker yields.

Based on expectations for stronger crop performance for 2017/2018, expectations for stronger net sales, margin and profit performance are on the horizon. Calavo Growers is set up to benefit much more strongly as approximately 51 percent of the company’s net sales were directly from fresh avocados, while Fresh Del Monte’s proportion was at nearly 8 percent.

The remainder of this article provides a snapshot of avocado supply and demand, as well as some concluding thoughts regarding potential positive impacts for both Calavo Growers and Fresh Del Monte.

2016/2017 Season Snapshot

The 2016/2017 season witnessed a decline in production to the U.S. at just above -6.5 percent from the previous year. This was led by a -45 percent decline for California, a -13 percent decline for Florida and a -6 percent decline from Mexico. Historically, Mexico has reflected the substantial majority of production – for this past season, Mexico generated 78 percent of the 2.1 billion pounds of avocados produced to the U.S.

As certain regions saw declines from lackluster yields, other areas picked up the slack to a degree including Peru, Chile and the Dominican Republic. Each of these areas saw increases in production of 96, 85 and 84 percent respectively.

As production has declined this past season, so has the reduction in retail volume in the U.S. Through mid-September, total retail volume was down at -2 percent. As the avocado season can occasionally be impacted by poor yield performance, there is a counter effect of supply impacting demand. Retail volume has tended to reflect around 80+ percent of total production as avocados are used for other products including ready-made dips, etc. This explains why there is not a one-to-one correlation.

The previous two years, avocado production increased strongly by 15.5 and 7 percent respectively. For the 2015/2016 season, total pounds produced had reached just below 2.3 billion. This past season’s decline is expected to be followed by a return to stronger yield performance over the upcoming season.

Summary

The clearest indication of the supply and demand relationship is the average price per pound for avocados compared to retail volume. As volumes have marginally declined, prices have risen to levels substantially higher than the past few years.

As better yield performance is on the horizon, sustained adequate pricing and increasing retail volume for the upcoming season bodes well for companies with exposure to avocados. This means that Calavo Growers and Fresh Del Monte should see some tailwinds for their exposure.

Recent performance for both companies has been solid due to recent supply and demand dynamics. Calavo Growers has seen its avocado net sales increase by greater than 15 percent through its first nine months of fiscal year 2017. Similarly, gross margin has improved by greater than 13 percent for the company’s combined fresh products segment, of which, avocados reflected approximately 94 percent.

Fresh Del Monte witnessed avocado net sales increase by approximately 46 percent through the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year 2017. This is likely being driven by the company’s lower scale and greater exposure to Peru and Chile. For each company’s first three quarters, Fresh Del Monte’s avocado net sales were 60 percent of Calavo Growers. This has reflected a substantial increase from the 47 percent as of each company’s most recent fiscal year, so there could be some market share gains within Mexico as well.

Next year will be telling as if California and Mexico can generate higher yielding crops, we may see an inverse correlation with South America producing less to the U.S. If this region was the core driver for Fresh Del Monte, it should show up in the comparison to Calavo Growers over the next year.

More importantly for Calavo Growers is the fact that a larger crop will be expected to lead to stronger margin performance and profits for the company. This is alluded to by the company’s statements, “A significant portion of our California avocado handling costs is fixed. As a result, significant fluctuations in the volume of avocados delivered have a considerable impact on the per pound packing costs of avocados we handle. Generally, larger crops will result in a lower per pound handling cost. We believe that our cost structure is geared to optimally handle larger avocado crops. Our strategy calls for continued efforts in aggressively recruiting new large growers, retaining existing growers, and procuring a larger percentage of the California avocado crop.”

The California crops were down at -45 percent his past season. A substantial improvement in this region will bode well for Calavo Growers. The same benefits for scale are prevalent in Mexico, so improving production will further lead to improving margins and profits. This is reflected in analyst estimates for Calavo Growers fiscal year 2018 earnings estimates, which are currently projected to increase by 37 percent.

Investors should continue to monitor the production and retail volume trends for the upcoming avocado season as higher crop yields and retail consumption will lead to stronger financial performance for both companies. Investors should also continue to monitor the relationship of production between the U.S., Mexico and South America to gauge whether Fresh Del Monte is witnessing sustained market share growth.

