OncoSec Presses Forward With Positive Melanoma Combo Study

On Wednesday, OncoSec Medical (ONCS) reported positive phase 2 results from a long-term study in patients with melanoma (skin cancer). The trial reported clinical data from ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with Merck (MRK) pembrolizumab (marketed as Keytruda). What's most impressive about the results in my opinion is that the combo treatment caused a response, from those who would otherwise not benefit from treatment with Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy alone. Results from this trial are expected to be released at an upcoming medical conference.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 results showed that the patients in the trial that took the combo therapy (ImmunoPulse IL-12 and Keytruda) achieved a 57% progression-free survival rate at 15 months. That is pretty impressive, especially when you consider the fact that these patients didn't respond at all with an anti-PD-1 alone. What's even better is the fact that 11 out of 11 or 100% of the patients had a duration of response. In addition, the median PFS has not yet been reached. If the long-term data continues to improve, then this biotech will continue to gain value. In addition, I can see Merck either partnering with OncoSec or outright acquiring it. As I note about the efficacy of the combination treatment, it is important to also state that it is very safe to take. The combination treatment not only works very well, but is highly tolerable for patients to take.

Melanoma Market

There are around more than 200,000 cases of melanoma per year. It is a devastating type of cancer that is produced because of pigment-producing cells mutating. The market opportunity for OncoSec is very large. That is because it is estimated that the melanoma market is expected to grow to $12.4 billion by 2025. This provides an enormous opportunity for OncoSec, and I believe that many big pharmaceuticals will be keeping an eye on the company's progress on the current phase 2 trial.

Financials

According to the most recent Press release OncoSec has cash and cash equivalents of $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2016. The company states that it has enough cash to fund operations until its third calendar quarter of 2018. The cash position is low, therefore I believe the company will raise cash in the coming months. A cash raise could come as early as the next few days, because of the positive phase 2 clinical data that was reported. A lot of biotech companies that report positive clinical data and low on cash typically raise almost immediately. I believe this will happen even though the company recently raised a small amount of cash. OncoSec recently raised $8.2 million back on October 25, 2017. Despite the cash raise, I feel that the company will only have sufficient cash until its fourth calendar quarter of 2018. It is highly likely that it will not wait again until the end to raise cash. That's why in my opinion, it will attempt to raise cash soon.

Risks

The biggest risk would be what I have mentioned above about a potential cash raise that could come at any moment. The cash position is low and that's why I expect OncoSec to raise cash soon. The second risk would be that the phase 2 data is not yet complete. As long as the phase 2 data continues to improve the rate it currently is, then I expect good things from this biotech. In addition, the median PFS has not yet been reached in the trial. Once that number is released, there will be a clearer picture of what the results really entail.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 data in patients with melanoma gives credibility to OncoSec's IL-12 ImmunoPulse Platform. The fact that the company's technology has such synergistic effects with Merck's Keytruda means that other target indications may be possible in the future. The melanoma market is huge, and OncoSec has a great chance to deliver outstanding results in the coming years. That means that patients that don't respond to anti-PD-1 therapy alone, will be able to receive a form of treatment that can help them.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.