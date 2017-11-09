Denbury Resources: Management Sees An Opportunity

Shareholders are going to be on the receiving end of this opportunity. Anyone who thinks that Denbury Resources' (DNR) common shares are undervalued needs to read the 10-Q again very carefully.

"In addition to reductions in our cost structure, we have reduced our debt levels over the last few years primarily through opportunistic debt exchanges and open market debt repurchases; however, given the current oil price environment we would like to achieve additional debt reductions. The flexibility in our capital structure and movements in the market price of our debt and equity securities may provide opportunities for debt refinancing or additional debt reduction over time, and we continue to explore and have discussions with bondholders from time to time regarding potential debt reduction transactions. Potential transactions could include purchases of our subordinated debt in the open market, cash tenders for our debt, or public or privately negotiated debt exchanges, including debt for equity exchanges and/or convertible debt issuance, or future potential debt reduction with proceeds of issuance of equity, asset sales, joint ventures and other cash-generating activities. Any equity that we issue could lead to dilution of our current stockholders and affect our common stock price." - Source: Denbury Resources Third-Quarter 2017 10-Q

That means the potential for a lot of dilution. Of course, the alternatives could be far worse. But at least if you are going to be a shareholder, you have been warned about the potential flood of new shares. In case this message does not get through, then here is another part of the 10-Q:

"We generated $65.7 million of cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2017, a decrease of $30.8 million from the third quarter of 2016 levels. The decrease in cash flows from operations was due primarily to working capital changes ($2.6 million outflow during the third quarter of 2017 compared to a $34.8 million inflow during the third quarter of 2016." - Source: Denbury Resources Third-Quarter 2017 10-Q

Mr. Market often thinks that things are getting better because earnings were reported and costs are down. But before the celebration begins, any investor needs to demand to see the cash. Guess what? No cash! More to the point, despite the ballyhooed progress, cash flow from operations before changes in accounts was about the same. So whatever progress was supposedly made has yet to show up. No cash, then no progress. Let's keep it simple.

Page 16 of the 10-Q does mention a 15% work force reduction which should save about $50 million in the future. That is a drop in the bucket compared to this elephant in the room:

Source: Denbury Resources Third-Quarter 2017 10-Q

The debt overhang is tremendous. Plus, the senior secured bank credit amount is climbing. About half of that debt is from acquisitions. One-quarter has funded some of the capital budget, and remainder was some debt due. That is accounting for being unable to fund operations and acquisitions out of cash flow. Now management has put a property up for sale that it expects will sell in 2018 and bring the debt back down to roughly the December levels.

But that is really not progress. In fact there has really been no debt progress since early 2016. There is a blatant warning in the footnotes above about troubled company debt restructuring. So if the prior quotes did not drive the point home, then this last one should do the job. This company is distressed in every sense of the word.

Management appears to recognize that this price rally is the chance to do something meaningful about the situation. So anyone holding the common shares should expect significant share dilution without further warning. As such, this common really has no future as an investment until the restructuring is complete.

Cash flow will be probably more than $200 million for the year. But that is so far from adequate when the long-term debt is $3 billion. Should management succeed in its endeavors, after the success would be the time to consider an investment. In fact, when statements like these are in the 10-Q, the bonds are probably too speculative for most investors. The fact that production should grow a little in the fourth quarter will not materially change the scenario. The latest commodity price rally does not provide enough relief either or management would have a statement in the 10-Q to that effect.

In short, this company needs a major debt swap for equity. That debt outstanding needs to be cut in half sooner rather than later. If management could have sold some of these high-cost properties, it would have. It is very safe to state that property sales are not accretive in the current environment unless management gets lucky. Shareholders should not be surprised if they have to vote to increase the authorized shares outstanding followed by a reverse split.

Source: Denbury Resources Third-Quarter 2017 10-Q

As shown above, the company has several very significant competitive handicaps. The interest expense equals $4.42 BOE, which is a huge disadvantage in the current lower commodity price environment. Next, the lease operating expenses are sky-high. Not only are they high but also they are rising. Sometimes costs per BOE show a very different picture from the income statement. Should commodity prices drop in the future, then this company is in a very poor position to survive. Management is lowering the general and administrative expenses as disclosed above. Otherwise the costs of this company are relatively fixed at high levels.

Already the variable rate debt has begun to climb as the risk of the bank line increases. The maturity dates of the bonds are very favorable at the current time. However, the bank line comes up for redetermination in about six months. Every six months, this management needs to sweat until that bank line is approved again. The company has high cost reserves, so those reserves are most likely to be affected unfavorably during any commodity price decrease. In fact, this company had huge write-downs under the full cost method of accounting in 2016. Unless cash flow picks up significantly, those write-downs represent value that has been completely lost.

This stock is probably best used as a trading vehicle by extremely well-trained and experienced investors. Clearly the 10-Q is warning most investors away from the common stock as an investment in the traditional sense. There will either be a time when this company formally reorganizes or when management succeeds in restructuring less formally. Then possibly this stock could be considered for investment by the average investor. Right now, the situation is getting much too risky and potentially very volatile.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.