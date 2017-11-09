Cambrex's (CBM) CEO Steven Klosk on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Tom Vadaketh - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Klosk - President and CEO

Analysts

Dmitry Silversteyn - Longbow Research

Matt Hewitt - Craig Hallum Capital Group.

James Rutherford - Stephens Inc.

Steve Schwartz - First Analysis

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Tom Vadaketh

Thank you, Ebony, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cambrex's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. My name is Tom Vadaketh, and I'm the chief financial officer at Cambrex.

Before I begin, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements regarding expected operational and financial performance, and these statements may occur during our prepared remarks or during the question-and-answer session. These statements are based on Cambrex's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to materially differ from those included in the forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors and forward-looking statements portions of our 2016 Form 10-K as well as the forward-looking statements section in both our third quarter 2017 Form 10-Q and the earnings release issued this morning.

During this conference call, in order to provide greater transparency regarding Cambrex's operating performance, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in a table at the end of our earnings press release issued this morning and available on our website at cambrex.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after we end today through next Tuesday, November 14, and will also be available on the Investors section of our website.

Today's call will begin with a business review by Steve Klosk, our president and CEO. I will follow Steve with comments on our financial results, before opening the call for Q&A.

With that, it's my pleasure to introduce Steve Klosk. Steve?

Steven Klosk

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The third quarter was a strong quarter, as net revenue increased 12% on a constant currency basis and EBITDA increased 29% versus the prior year. We remain on track to meet our guidance to the full year 2017.

During the third quarter, we added three new projects to our late-stage clinical development pipeline, reflecting strong demand for custom development and manufacturing services within the innovator market. We also continue to make progress on important growth investments to enable us to continue to meet this strong demand. I'll comment more on these projects shortly.

Now I'll review our consolidated third quarter financial results and expectations for 2017. Net revenue in the third quarter was $113 million compared to $99 million during the third quarter last year, a 12% increase on a constant currency basis. We saw strong growth across all product categories. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $33 million, a 29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Net revenue year-to-date was $352 million, a 14% increase on a constant currency basis compared to net revenue of $313 million for the same period last year, driven by growth across all three product categories.

Operating profit margin in the third quarter was 22% of net revenue, bringing the year-to-date operating profit margin to 25%, driven by high capacity utilization and manufacturing efficiencies. We continue to expect full year 2017 net revenue to grow between 7% and 11% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $171 million and $177 million, an 11% to 15% increase compared to full year 2016.

Now I'll give review each of our 3 product categories. I'll start with Innovator, our largest category. Innovator revenues were $76 million in the third quarter, a 13% increase over the third quarter last year on a constant currency basis. Growth in the quarter was driven by increased sales of both custom development and commercial products. For the first nine months of the year, Innovator revenues were up 14% on a constant currency basis. Our primary strategy to grow sales within the Innovator product category is to win later-stage clinical projects and supply positions for commercial products.

We continue to see positive trends in the innovator market that we have spoken about on recent calls, and I'll comment on a few of them now. First, innovator has continued to have a strong preference for experienced Western suppliers like Cambrex, with excellent regulatory records and world-class quality systems.

Second, the global market for small molecules is characterized by a robust and growing clinical development pipeline, with a significant number of products transitioning from one clinical stage to another, and strong year-over-year increases in the number of Phase II and Phase III products in 2016. Third, pharmaceutical companies continue to reduce their small-molecule manufacturing footprint, and there is limited third-party, large-scale GMP capacity in the U.S. to fill this demand.

Capacity utilization in Europe is now exhibiting similar characteristics. Our strategy of continuing to invest in capacity and adding technical personnel is aligned with these positive market dynamics, and should allow us to continue to benefit from them. To support the demand for clinical stage development capacity, we are adding technical resources and expanding laboratory capacity at our two large Innovator sites. During the third quarter, we also completed the large-scale capacity expansion projects at our Charles City, Iowa and Karlskoga, Sweden facilities that we started in 2016.

There continues to be a growing demand for highly potent compounds for oncologic and other therapeutic classes, which now represent about 30% of the global clinical pipeline and one third of all approvals for small molecules. Highly potent compounds require specialized containment and handling facilities. We see this demand reflected in the growing number of requests we are receiving from our customers for greater containment capabilities for their new therapeutics.

We are well-positioned to meet clinical-stage demand in this segment with our existing development and smaller-scale, high-potency capabilities at the Charles City site. Our new investments in a high potency active ingredient manufacturing facility at that site will expand those capabilities to position us to serve the full range of customer needs beyond the clinical stage. We expect this facility to be operational in about 15 months and the total cost to be approximately $25 million.

Demand for earlier-clinical-stage projects that we serve from our High Point, North Carolina facility is also strong, and we are making good progress expanding our pipeline capacity and adding more analytical laboratories to address this segment of the market. We remain very pleased with the positive impact that our High Point team has had on our overall business development, and have already begun to work on the tech transfer and scale-up of two projects from High Point to our larger-scale facility in Charles City.

During the quarter, three new products were added to our late-stage clinical development pipeline, and 1 product advanced to the commercial stage. We now have a total of 16 late-stage products in our pipeline at the end of the quarter. In addition, we are actively participating in the RFP process for several new late-stage pipeline opportunities.

As a reminder, we characterize a project as late-stage from the time the product is in Phase III until it is approved and the production process is validated in our facility. We generally group our late-stage portfolio into three categories: those that we expect to generate over $10 million in annual revenue for Cambrex at maturity, those between $5 million and $10 million and those less than $5 million in sales. As these projects progress through the development stage, we may adjust our initial estimate of the volume potential.

Our current portfolio breaks out as follows. We have 4 products in the over $10 million category. One of these products is expected to generate more than $20 million in annual revenue for Cambrex beginning in 2018. We have five products that could generate between $5 million and $10 million, and seven products that are each expected to generate less than $5 million annually.

Future Cambrex revenue for the products in our pipeline will, of course, depend on each product's regulatory approval, success in the market and the share of commercial supply that we secure, among other variables. We expect one additional late-stage product to move to commercial status during the remainder of 2017 or in early 2018. For the full year 2017, we continue to expect net revenues in the innovator category to grow in the high-single to low double-digit percentage range compared to the full year 2016.

I will now move to our generic API category. Third quarter net revenues from generic APIs were $22 million, a 9% increase versus the third quarter of 2016 on a constant currency basis. Year-to-date generic API revenues were $74 million, a 5% increase versus the same period last year.

Orders for generic APIs so far this year have been in line with our expectations going into the year. In the generic API business, it is important to have a pipeline of new products that will continually replenish our existing product portfolio, and we currently have 13 generic APIs and 1 controlled substance in development. Our strategy to grow our generic APIs is also focused on expanding geographically into certain high-growth markets and those with a higher level of regulatory standards; for example, Japan and Brazil. For 2017, we continue to expect net revenues from generic APIs to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

Net revenue from Controlled Substances, which we define as those classified as Schedule II products by the DEA, was $15 million in the third quarter, an increase of 14%. Year-to-date revenue from Controlled Substances was $64 million, an increase of 21% versus the same period last year. We are primarily focused on controlled substances to the ADHD and non-opiate pain markets. In ADHD, we seek to position ourselves as the primary supplier to all existing and new customers, entering the controlled, the key controlled substances markets in which we compete.

We are in the process of developing one new controlled substance API. And one new ADHD product is awaiting our customer's FDA approval, and is expected to begin to generate commercial sales in 2018. For 2017, we expect net revenues from Controlled Substances to grow by high-single to low-double-digits percentage range compared to the full year 2016, with the potential to increase somewhat higher depending on our customers' quotas and the timing of shipments.

During the third quarter, we filed our second Abbreviated New Drug Application, or ANDA, for 2017. We continue to develop a number of additional generic drug products and anticipate filing a few more ANDAs during 2018. We expect to see revenues from this initiative beginning in late 2019 to early 2020. For 2017, we currently expect to spend mid-single-digit millions in development costs to support this initiative.

In summary, we are pleased with our results through the first nine months of the year, and expect to finish the year with a strong fourth quarter and meet our financial guidance for 2017. To summarize our guidance, we continue to expect full year 2017 net revenue to grow between 7% and 11% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $171 million and $177 million, an 11% to 15% increase compared to full year 2016, a continuation of the strong results that our teams have delivered over the past several years.

Before I hand the call over to Tom, let me make a few preliminary remarks regarding 2018. As I said in our second quarter call, our largest product is an API that is used by our customer to produce an antiviral drug. Our customer's sales of this antiviral drug have been trending downwards, and accordingly we expect our sales of this product to our customer to also trend downwards over the next few years.

We now have a firm commitment for this product for 2018. And in line with our expectations, the volume for this product will decline in 2018. More broadly, we continue to see strong demand in the innovator market, and believe our continued investments in capacity and technical resources position us to meet this demand, while we have not completed our detailed 2018 budget review.

But with the visibility we have across our portfolio at this point, we expect net revenue growth for 2018 to be in the range of up-low-single digits to down-low-single digits. As usual, we will provide you with a more detailed outlook for 2018 in our fourth quarter call. I look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks, Steve. Steve commented on sales and EBITDA, so I'll comment on various other financial statement items. Gross margin for the third quarter was 42% compared to 38% in the same quarter last year. The improvement in margins was driven by the benefits of high capacity utilization and operational efficiencies, partially offset by the impact of price declines during the quarter.

As I mentioned in last quarter's call, we have been running at high capacity utilization levels recently, and expect utilization levels to become more manageable as we bring on additional capacity and volumes of our largest product decline. As a result, and as we described last quarter, we expect to see modest gross margin compression over the next few years, likely into the high-30% to 40% range. We believe this will still be at industry-leading levels, but lower than our current margins, which have been in the low 40% range.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $18 million, an increase of $3 million versus the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date, SG&A spending of $52 million is up $9 million versus the same period last year. The increase for both the quarter and the year-to-date is driven by the inclusion of Cambrex High Point, which we acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016; an increase in personnel costs; higher medical costs; and acquisition-related diligence costs. Excluding the impact of Cambrex High Point and acquisition-related diligence costs, SG&A spending for the nine months would be up $3 million.

Research and development expense was $4 million for the third quarter and $13 million year-to-date, about 4% of net revenue. The increase in spending versus the same period last year was driven by costs to develop new generic drug products.

Operating profit was $25 million in the third quarter, an increase of 29% compared to the same quarter last year. Year-to-date operating profit was $87 million, up 21% versus the same period last year. Operating margins for the quarter were 22% and for the year-to-date were 25%. Adjusted EBITDA was $33 million, an increase of 29% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $110 million year-to-date, an increase of 22% versus the prior year.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 30%. And for the first nine months of 2017, it was 26%, reflecting the benefit from immediate recognition of the effects of share-based compensation, as required by a recently adopted accounting standard. Excluding this benefit, the effective tax rate was 33% for the quarter, and we expect the underlying effective tax rate for the full year to be between 31% and 33%.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.55 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to $0.46 for the same period in the prior year, a 20% increase. Year-to-date, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.91 per diluted share, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of 2016.

Capital expenditures were $15 million, and depreciation was $8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Capital expenditures for the year-to-date were $38 million, and depreciation was $22 million. We now expect full year 2017 capital spending to be between $65 million and $70 million.

We ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $118 million, an increase of $24 million during the quarter and an increase of $44 million from the beginning of the year. Higher profits and strong collections of receivables were partially offset by increases in inventory. For the full year 2017, we are increasing our guidance for free cash flow defined as the change in debt, net of cash. We now expect free cash flow to be between $60 million and $70 million, an increase at the midpoint of $5 million, reflecting the reduction in capital expenditures.

We expect adjusted income from continuing operations to be between $3 and $3.12 per share. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to increase approximately $8 million in 2017 compared to 2016, an impact of approximately $0.16 per share. Adjusted income and related earnings per share is computed in a manner consistent with the table at the end of this morning's release. With the exception of our net revenue guidance, our financial guidance for 2017 assumes that currency rates, primarily the Swedish krona and the euro, remain reasonably stable at current rates and relative to each other.

Before we move on to Q&A, I want to comment briefly on the 2018 outlook that Steve provided during his remarks. As Steve said, we expect revenue growth for 2018 to be in the range of up low-single digits to down-low-single digits. In addition to being preliminary, this is based on the current standard for revenue recognition, and does not factor in the impact of the new standard on revenue recognition, which we will be adopting starting on January 1, 2018.

Adoption of the new standard will change our revenue recognition methodology for roughly half our revenue, where we are providing product to specific customers with no alternative use for the product. We currently recognize this revenue upon delivery to the customer.

In 2018, this portion of our revenue will be recognized over time, effectively as we produce the product. We are continuing to assess the impact of the new standard, and will provide more information in our Q4 call, where we will provide full guidance for 2018. Please refer to footnote two of our Form 10-Q, which we filed earlier today, for a more detailed discussion of this new revenue recognition guidance.

I would now like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question and it comes from Dmitry Silversteyn with Longbow Research.

Dmitry Silversteyn

I just have a couple of maybe bookkeeping questions, I guess. I'm just trying to understand what the tax rate implications for the fourth quarter are, given that you're running at 28% through the first nine months, and you expect 33% for the year. So are we looking like at a 45% tax rate in the fourth quarter?

Steven Klosk

No. Just to clarify, Dmitry, so the year-to-date tax rate is about 26%, I think, for the first nine months. What we're saying is the underlying tax rate, right, so the almost like think of it as the operating tax rate, is between that 31% to 33% range. But it's being impacted by the impact of the accounting standard that we adopted earlier this year, where we have to immediately recognize benefits from share-based compensation. So that's been dragging the rate down a bit.

So at this point, I guess all things being equal, and if we - it's very hard to focus what that impact's going to be looking forward because it depends on option exercises and things like that. But roughly, we would expect the ending rate for the year to be, say, in the 27% to 29% rate. The underlying rate is still 31% to 33%. That's like the business rate, but it's being impacted by this share-based compensation impact.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it, got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then just a second question. I'm kind of going through what Steve gave out as business unit or whatever you want to call it, category revenues, and I'm coming up with about $7 million revenues short if I add the $20 million to the $70 million, to the $15 million. Are you just rounding that much or is there $7 million that's High Point? Or how do I reconcile the rates that you're giving me versus your total $112 million?

Tom Vadaketh

They should add up. So yes, we will - why don't we do this, Dmitry? I can get back to you straight after this call.

Dmitry Silversteyn

And then final question. On the level of decline that you expect for 2018 from your large antiviral, are we talking about - I understand you can't give exact numbers, but I mean, are we talking about double digits, high-double digits, mid-single digits? Just to sort of help us to understand what you expect out of the growth of your other businesses to come up with a flattish revenue guidance for 2018.

Steven Klosk

Well, we don't talk about what that decline will be, Dmitry. Obviously, you'll end up seeing that when we file a K for 2018. But the preliminary indication that we've given of up-low-single digit to down-low-single digit incorporates the firm order that we have for 2018 for that product. And - things may change when we do our budget review, but that's kind of our first look, given the visibility we have at this point, but it does include that product.

Tom Vadaketh

Dmitry, just so that I can just get back to your where I just can get back to you on your earlier question. So the breakout that Steve provided, Innovator revenues for Q3 was $76 million; Generics, $22 million; and Controlled Substances $15 million. That adds up to about $113 million.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Yes, okay, thank you.

Tom Vadaketh

Sure, thanks Dmitry.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll move next to Matt Hewitt with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Matt Hewitt

Good morning, gentlemen, thank you for taking the questions.

Steven Klosk

Good morning Matt.

Matt Hewitt

Maybe asking the preliminary guidance question a different way. What are the moving parts there? What are you incorporating into the lower end and the upper end of the range? Obviously, you've got some visibility into the high - the large customer. But what are the other moving parts that we should be thinking about that could take you from one end of the range to the other?

Steven Klosk

Well, it's our current estimate of what we think the revenues will be year-over-year for our other commercial API products. It's some customer input on expected revenues for those late-stage clinical products that we talk about. It's an estimate from our - in our early stage work, which would be done at Cambrex High Point, and then it's looking at where we think orders will be for generics. Generics, as you know, is primarily done on a purchase order basis.

So we just had a big European show, where we got some early indication from generic customers on generic APIs - we'll get an update from that after our budget reviews. And then on controlled substances, again, it's an early indication from existing customers. That will depend on quotas that they receive. And then there are a number of customers who are qualifying our APIs. So there's an issue of how much quota they'll get and the timing of approvals. So if you roll that all together, on a preliminary basis that's how we look at it.

And then, of course, the last factor, which is an important factor, is we have a global business development team and how much new business they're going to win in the custom development sales area. It's been a good year. We've had five wins year-to-date. We had 4 wins last year and four wins in late-stage projects in the prior year. So the market looks good, but it's preliminary.

Matt Hewitt

Got it. Looking at the category breakdown for your pipeline the total number looks like it's up two, but there were some moving parts within the categories. And I'm wondering, where were the two additions or what bucket did those fall in? Because it appears that there was some movement between the five to ten and the below five. The below five, I'm guessing there was just some adjustments in the market opportunity, because that was up four versus down three for the five to ten. But maybe if you could help us, where were the additions to that to get a breakdown.

Steven Klosk

Sure. Let me see if I can try to bridge Q2 to Q3 for you because you're right, it's a little complex in the movements. So in what we'll call category A, which is $10 million-plus, one of the - we had three. So in Q2, there were a total of 14, as you said. There were three greater than $10 million, 8 between $5 million to $10 million and three less than $5 million. So we're working off of that base in the bridge. One of the $10 million-plus went commercial. That brought us down to two. And then we had two that moved from $5 million to $10 million to greater than $10 million. So that's the movement from quarter-to-quarter from three to four. You follow me?

Matt Hewitt

Yes, yes. Got it, yes.

Steven Klosk

So the two that moved from $5 million to $10 million to $10 million-plus, obviously, was a reassessment of where we think those volumes will be for the API at maturity. We then had two wins, and those wins were in the $5 million to $10 million category. And then we had - so that takes us to $10 million in that middle category. And then there were five reassessments that came out of that $5 million to $10 million category, right?

As I indicated, two of them went into - the $10 million-plus, and three went in - were reclassed into the less than $5 million. That takes us to a net of 5 in the $5 million to $10 million. And then to close it out on the less than $5 million, we went into the quarter with three. We had one win that took us to four and then three of those reclasses that I just mentioned added to the four to take us to seven. So that's a lot of moving parts, but that's what takes us from the 14 to the 16. Hopefully, that's clear, and if it isn't we can talk about it later.

Matt Hewitt

Yes. No, no. That's really helpful, especially getting the color on the wins and all that. So that's helpful. One last one for me, you mentioned in the prepared remarks about the ANDAs and the timing of when those could potentially start to be approved and generate revenues. And the timeline there was 2019 to 2020. And I'm a little confused as to why it would take so long.

We're now in GDUFA year five, and the FDA has indicated that a vast majority of applications submitted in this year should be approved within 10 months. And I'm curious, is there - is this a function of your still being relatively new to this process and so you think it might take a little bit longer or is there some other reason why these applications would take almost two years longer or a year longer than would be normally expected? Thank you.

Steven Klosk

Yes. So, I mean, I think as you rightly point out, I think we're starting to see progress from GDUFAs. The goal is in less than a year, as you indicated. And I think we're starting to see, let's say, a year to 18 months and in certain products, as you indicated, less than 12 months. When we do our modeling, we've used 24 months. And so we're continuing to indicate that in terms of when we think they will be approved and we'll start to get commercial sales. Again, as you point out, Matt, we're hopeful that, that will be less, but that's the way we model it to be conservative.

Matt Hewitt

Fair enough, all right, thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Drew Jones with Stephens Inc.

James Rutherford

Hey, good morning. This is James Rutherford on for Drew. Most of my questions have been answered, but there is one thing I want to ask, that's around the margins. You talked a little bit about margin compression coming years as you have in the past. And you guys have been kind of continuing to outperform versus our model in the gross margin line. So my question is, sort of when do you expect that compression to kick in? Will it be a 2018 event with that large customer having some volume pressure or when should we expect that?

Tom Vadaketh

Yes. So as Steve said in his remarks, we are not done with our budget process. So it's a bottoms-up. We go product-by-product, side-by-side, et cetera. So ultimately, it will depend on that, and I don't want to give guidance today. But the two things you talked about, right? So what's going to cause that? What's going to drive that down? We're - we've brought on more capacity as Steve said in his remarks, we've just completed two large-scale expansions, one in Charles City and one in Sweden. So that's adding more capacity. And the big - our largest product volume will decline in 2018, so both of those are factors that would drive margins down slightly. And then going the opposite way is the number of new products that we're bringing on stream that we - that we're assessing right now so more to come on this in Q4.

James Rutherford

Great, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll move next to Steve Schwartz with First Analysis. Please go ahead.

Steve Schwartz

Good morning, gentlemen.

Steven Klosk

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Schwartz

First one, on the Innovator pipeline, these 16 projects, can you give us some idea on how diverse the customers are within that, is it three customers, is it 16 customers for 16 projects?

Steven Klosk

I would call it a very diverse pipeline.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. So maybe more than 12 customers for 16 projects?

Steven Klosk

I mean, I would have to add it up, Steve, but I think it's safe to characterize it as a diverse pipeline. We're adding customers.

Steve Schwartz

Got it. Okay. Second question, you are doing so much investment throughout your network of facilities. You've reduced your capital expenditures guidance for the year. At the same time, you're building up a lot of cash on the balance sheet and you have no debt. So a two-pronged question here.

Number one, do you expect to be having some high cash outlays, capital expenditures in 2018 around all these projects that would consume some of your cash on the balance sheet? And/or what is Greg seeing out there for opportunities? And what does the acquisition pipeline look like?

Steven Klosk

So maybe I'll take the last part of the question first, Steve. I mean, we are accumulating cash, which is a good problem to have. And we haven't given guidance yet, obviously, on cash flow and CapEx for next year. But some of the capital that we thought we would spend this year is obviously pushing over to 2018, as you indicated.

On the M&A front, Greg is being very active. We have an active program. As you know, as Tom indicated in his remarks, we had fairly significant M&A-associated costs. Looking at targets, frankly, I hope we'll be looking at a whole lot more in 2018 because we have Greg doing it full-time. Multiples are high. We are conservative folks when we look at our DCF modeling. And whether or not we'll win one or two remains to be seen, but we certainly have the capacity to do large deals or to do a number of smaller deals. But we certainly - rightly so - wouldn't include in our guidance any potential inorganic growth.

I think as we accumulate more cash, we'll continue to talk to our board about the opportunities in M&A. And if we don't see opportunities in M&A, we'll have a regular discussion with them about what way we might return capital to shareholders. I think vis-à-vis continuing to invest, as you said, we are really investing for growth. We're investing in virtually every facility in almost every way that you can invest in this business, particularly for the innovator pharma services area.

It's laboratories at all three sites that do innovator work. It's technical resources, probably going to add 40 or 50 scientists. It's pilot-scale capacity at a couple of our facilities. It's large-scale capacity that's coming online that we knew we needed, as we were really getting quite full in terms of large-scale capacity. And we're going to have a large investment in a high-potency plant. It will be a large high-potency plant. We'll spend the bulk of that capital, I would imagine, next year.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. And if you could give us a little bit of color on your appetite for leverage. Back in '09, '10, '11, I think your net debt to total capitalization, I mean at least according to my model, was in the 30% to 35% range on a normalized basis, if you could state it that way. Would you be willing to take debt back up to that level today?

Tom Vadaketh

Yes. Our thinking is that would be event-driven, right? So if there was a sizable acquisition opportunity, we certainly would be willing to do that. And the business would presumably be cash-generative as well, as cash-generative as always. And so we would expect then to be able to pay that down over time. But yes, we're not averse to taking on debt. I don't know about 35% or what the level - appropriate levels would be. But given the right opportunity, we are well-positioned to do that.

Steven Klosk

Yes. I - what I would add to that, this is Steve, is that, certainly, for the right strategic growth opportunity, particularly - now I'm talking about in the innovator product category, we will certainly consider levering up well beyond where we are, and to perhaps at the levels that you indicated. But we are conservative, and we'd want to see a fairly short-term plan that would reduce that debt.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. And then my last question, a little more narrowly focused, is with respect to controlled substances. We're certainly hearing a lot about the opioid crisis in the U.S., and - just wondering, we haven't heard - I think, you know, for the most part you shelved the poppy straw-derived API projects. But if you could give us just kind of an update or perspective on what the current regulatory environment is in the context of your current business.

Steven Klosk

Well, as you know, we do - we had developed two opiate-based products, two opioids. And they are concentrated poppy straw-based, which we have the licenses to import. We are attempting to qualify multiple customers for commercial sale. We hope that, that will take place. They are customers who have asked us to do so, and we've waited to do so until we understood the market better, and we thought we had competitive processes to do so. But we have no plans, no goal, no intent to go big into that area.

We like the non-opiate pain market better, and we like the attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder market. I think we all read about, on a regular basis, it seems these days, the increased regulatory concern, and even litigation, involved in the opiate area. And it's just - that's why it is not a strategic thrust for Cambrex.

Tom Vadaketh

Yes. We have hardly any revenue, Steve, in that area.

Steve Schwartz

Okay, yes. And for non-opioid, does it create an opportunity for you?

Steven Klosk

I think it may create an opportunity, but I don't think - it's really - it's more niche-oriented products that are good margin products.

Steve Schwartz

Okay, good to know. Thank you for all the color.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks Steve.

Steven Klosk

Thank you, Steve.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll move next to Dave Windley with Jefferies. Please go ahead sir.

Dave Windley

Hi good morning, thanks for taking my questions. A couple got asked, I've got a few more. I wanted to clarify on your margin pressure comments, is that largely, is that simply volume-driven, where you're talking about the largest product declining, and so you have lower absorption issues or is it also that the largest product that is declining carries superior margin to the rest of the book of business?

Tom Vadaketh

It's more the former, Dave. Good morning. So the main driver is just additional capacity, as I said in my remarks. And the additional capacity is coming on in two ways. One, we're physically adding more with things that have already come on stream, the High Point facility that we'll put on, et cetera. And then as the largest product declines, it will also add some capacity.

In addition, as you'll appreciate, when we have a product that is of large volume that you can run for lengthy periods of time, less changeovers et cetera, by definition, that's going to be slightly more efficient. But other than that, there's nothing inherent about this particular product that would give us higher margins.

Dave Windley

Got you, okay. Steve, you talked about customers' preference on a couple of axis here that I wanted to explore. One was customers' preference for quality providers in the West. Do you actually see clients moving business that they had experimented or contracted with Eastern providers and, say, pulling that business and moving it back has that been a trend? I know this is something - kind of moving back to the West is something we've talked about for several years. But I'm just curious how kind of tangible that change is.

Steven Klosk

Yes. I mean, there are a number of instances, Dave, or projects where we know, or the customer has told us, that they're looking for a Western supplier, either in lieu of or to qualify while they're getting clinical material from certain of the low-cost countries and are concerned about doing their commercial supply there. So it's real. I wish we could quantify it. I think we have an outstanding market intelligence group and we've looked at trying to quantify that.

We've been asked by a number of investors and prospective investors to do so. I haven't seen anywhere in the industry - I'm guessing you haven't either, because we would have talked about it where it's quantified but it is clearly happening. Besides the APIs and the penultimate steps, which are also GMP steps, regulated steps, we are seeing customers ask us to take a look at the non-GMP intermediates along the synthesis chain because they're concerned about supply from those areas.

Dave Windley

Okay. And then in kind of the same genre, but different angle, are you seeing customers' procurement activities evolve at all in terms of their desire to engage API or drug substance with drug product in combination or even if there are other adjacencies short of that, that the customer would like to simplify and get from fewer vendors or a single vendor? I'm curious about whether there are growing trends in that respect as well.

Steven Klosk

As far as I know from our business development team, we have had either no or very few requests or questions or inquiries from our customers as to whether or not we would go from drug substance into also doing drug product for Innovator product. It doesn't mean we should look - it doesn't mean we wouldn't look at that market; in fact, we are looking at that market because it's a large-contract manufacturing market that has similar characteristics as the API market, meaning it's large, it's highly fragmented and there's - and it's growing. But I think the way we would view it is, we wouldn't model growth associated with putting the 2 together, Dave. I think we'd look at it as, it's going to be neutral, we assume, as long as we're buying good assets with potential upside. But we haven't been asked about it.

Dave Windley

Got you. And kind of that being a segue into the earlier question about Greg's activities. Are there in terms of M&A appetite, are there, I'll call them, adjacencies to your API manufacturer that might not be obvious to me, short of drug product, like you mentioned, putting some organic CapEx into lab capabilities and things like that? Are there like lab or QC or again, I'm at a loss, but kind of other adjacencies that would be more logical than, say, a bigger commitment to drug product?

Steven Klosk

No, I don't see the bigger commitment to drug product. But on drug substance, there's definitely a demand, and a shift in the clinical pipeline. I'm talking about the global clinical pipeline of our customers to, as I indicated in my remarks, to more highly potent compounds. As we said, about 30% of the pipeline, from our analysis, would indicate would require highly potent compounds, hence our investment in adding scale.

There, we're definitely seeing more continuous processing or continuous flow. Chemistry, we do that. And we do it well, and we have experience there. We're going to expand our capabilities there because we have customers who want to develop products that way. We certainly see some demand for highly energetic, and we see demand for biocatalysis.

As you know, we have a business in biotransformations. So we have, I don't know, about 20 biochemists in Wiesbaden, Germany who do that type of work with enzymes. So I think all of those technologies, we're seeing in the drug substance area. And we're investing in most of those.

Dave Windley

Got you. Last question, just to ballpark in your discussion around Innovator, would you be willing to break down, or do you break down in ballpark numbers, the split between custom development and commercial revenue in that Innovator bucket?

Tom Vadaketh

We haven't done that specifically, Dave. The large majority of the Innovator revenue is custom manufacturing. Yes. I'd say that, I mean, well over 80%, 85% is that these days.

Steven Klosk

We do, do a lot of earlier-stage custom development now, Dave. That's what our business in High Point, North Carolina does. So they're not doing Phase IIIs. They're doing pre-clinical through clinical Phase II. So there we're doing a lot of projects and then, of course, to the later-stage and even Phase II and Phase IIbs that we do at a larger facility.

So we're doing a lot of projects in custom development. But as Tom said, from a revenue point of view, it's smaller. The key there is scaling it up and getting it into Phase III, and then commercial. But I would guess we're probably doing 50, 60, 70 custom development projects across our whole manufacturing system.

Dave Windley

Got it, thanks, I appreciate the color.

