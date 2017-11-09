Regeneron: Diversification Continues, More Work To Be Done

I looked at the prospects for Regeneron (REGN) back in September when the stock was trading in the $430s. Now shares have fallen to the $410s despite resilient third quarter results.

In September, I noted that I feared the reliance on EYLEA although Regeneron (with the aid of its partners) is stepping up diversification efforts. Nonetheless I was hesitant to pay a 30-32 times multiple for what still was/is a one-product business. For that reason, I concluded to await a further pullback or ramp-up in non-EYLEA sales before reconsidering my investment thesis.

Impressive Growth Continues

As discussed in September, Regeneron's growth trajectory has been nothing short of amazing as its sales totalled just $100 million a decade ago. Following approval for EYLEA in 2011, sales have grown to +$5 billion.

The sales growth and a billion in net earnings made that investors have seen their investment increase by a factor of 20 times over the past decade, despite 75% dilution incurred along the way.

Fortunately, the company is stepping up its diversification efforts. Regeneron has high profile co-development programs with European-based Sanofi (SNY) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), among others. Besides partnering, the company has a full pipeline of its own, including some 20 products and studies.

Expectation Have Come Down

Shares of Regeneron peaked at nearly $600 in 2015 as the entire pharmaceutical sector was peaking. Sales hit $4.9 billion in 2016 of which nearly 70% are so-called product sales, with the remainder of revenues coming from the collaboration agreements with its European partners.

Product sales of $3.34 billion were almost entirely comprised of EYLEA, complemented by ARCALYST sales of merely $15.3 million. Worse, the reliance on EYLEA is even greater as Regeneron is partnering with Bayer for non-US sales of the drug, which treats wet AMD as well as other indications such as DME, RVO, CRVO and BRVO.

The collaboration revenues recorded from Bayer related largely to international profit sharing from EYLEA, while Sanofi´s revenues are mostly reimbursements of R&D and commercialisation expenses. Fortunately, the collaboration with the French partner is starting to really pay-off as Regeneron now has three products being marketed together with its partner.

Diversification Is Starting To Pick Up Pace

Regeneron has seen some operational momentum in 2017, even as its shares are up merely 10%. Sales growth came in at 10% in Q1, accelerated to 21% in Q2 and now have even risen 23% in Q3. Not only are sales trending at $6 billion a year, there is more good news in terms of diversification.

Combined sales of EYLEA and Bayer collaboration revenues came in at $1.19 billion in the third quarter, up 13% year over year, mostly as international sales of EYLEA were strong. While domestic growth of 12% was still solid, the pace of growth marks a dramatic slowdown from +50% growth rates reported just two years ago. Nonetheless sales growth has been accelerating slightly on a sequential basis despite fierce competition from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), among others.

Fortunately, the company now has three other marketed products together with Sanofi. Most important, at least for now, is Dupixent, which is co-developed with Sanofi to treat atopic dermatitis. The company records profit/losses on the drug under its collaboration revenues with Sanofi. These so-called collaboration revenues were up 70% for the quarter to $245 million, but this is not representative for drug sales alone, and includes reimbursement of R&D expenses as well.

Nonetheless the pick-up in sales is reassuring. Following FDA approval in March, sales of Dupixent hit $29 million in Q2, and came in at $89 million in Q3, complemented by good study results. While fierce (anticipated) competition makes that multibillion sales expectations for the drug might not become a reality, annual sales trend at $375 million based on the quarterly sales numbers are increasing rapidly. Furthermore, growth might continue in the near term as nearly all of the sales were generated in the US.

Sales of Praluent, for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, are seeing a much more modest pickup in sales. Revenues increased by $3 million on a sequential basis and now come in at $49 million as the generated profits are again shared with Sanofi. Sluggish growth is the result of decisions made by payers, as Regeneron announced a big win/approval from CVS (NYSE:CVS).

Following FDA approval for Kevzara in the second quarter to treat rheumatoid arthritis for patients who are intolerant or have an improper response to DMARDs, sales hit merely $3 million in Q3. Again this is co-developed by Regeneron's French partner as it remains very early to tell how sales will evolve.

These three non-EYLEA drugs generated revenues of $140 million in Q3, for a nice annual run rate of close to $600 million. This is reassuring, but again, this is relatively modest on a $6 billion revenue run rate, especially as sales/profits are shared with Sanofi, which makes the actual contribution much less, but the trends are reassuring nonetheless.

Profit Potential Remain Strong

In September, I pegged operating profits potential at $2.2 billion on sales of $6 billion, which would translate into realistic GAAP earnings of $13-14 per share. After accounting for capital lease obligations, the company furthermore holds $1.6 billion in net cash, equivalent to another $14 per share.

The third quarter results are right on track for those numbers to play out, as further growth provides upside to the guidance. Furthermore, net cash positions have risen to $2.0 billion, or $17 per share. Trading at roughly $410, that still translates into a GAAP earnings multiple at around 30 times earnings after backing out net cash holdings.

Still Cautious, Situation Improves

Regeneron is still largely a play on EYLEA, although this reliance is coming down and could fall rather rapidly in the coming quarters. While the pick-up in Dupixent sales looks nice in Q3, the numbers for Praluent are not that inspiring as the debut sales number of $3 million for Kevzara looks soft as well. For Kevzara it is important to quickly build out a loyal patient/doctor base and obtain a first mover advantage in a competitive market. The good news is that diversification is coming, Regeneron has not been focusing heavily on price over volume growth, and that it has a very strong balance sheet.

Margins are not very high as well as R&D efforts run at +$2.2 billion a year on a revenue number of $6 billion, for a ratio which is far higher than some of its peers. In September, I saw appeal at 25 times earnings, given the improved diversification and pipeline, plus the net cash position. Today that still translates into a $350 per share valuation, levels from which we are far removed even as shares recently dipped to the $400 mark, which remains far removed even from a recent dip to the $400 mark.

