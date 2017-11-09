Broadcom: Analysis Of A Complicated Qualcomm And NXP Deal

Broadcom (AVGO) sent a shock wave through the semiconductor industry as it is looking to acquire Qualcomm (QCOM), thereby adding another chapter to Hock Tan's impressive dealmaking strategy. The deal is rather complicated. I will lay out the pro-forma details below. Earnings potential looks appealing, but the issue that these are non-GAAP earnings as leverage is very high.

Despite appealing earnings potential I find it very easy to avoid Broadcom given the debt and "aggressive" accounting, although I would not dare to bet against the company and its dealmaker.

A Mega Deal

Broadcom is looking to acquire Qualcomm for a total sum of $130 billion, which works out to $70 per share, that is assuming that the pending deal of Qualcomm with NXP (NXP) will be consummated. The quality of that $70 offer is pretty decent as $60 is in the form of cash and the remainder in stock of Broadcom.

The timing of the deal seems solid as Qualcomm's shares have been down quite a bit this year following disputes with regulators about monopolistic behaviour. Main client Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was making similar comments and has been in a public fight with Qualcomm. The 33% premium offered for Qualcomm, based on the average price over the past month looks solid, yet shares are still flat this year. After all, Broadcom's timing seems good, buying Qualcomm after its shares have come under great pressure, following pressure on the core business, while its acquisition target NXP continues to perform very well.

CEO Hock Tan stresses the upside for Broadcom given the broad and diversified product offerings. Broadcom will benefit from the strong cellular business of Qualcomm and automotive expertise of its target, NXP. To smooth out the potential deal breakers, as Broadcom is officially a company located in Singapore, the company is looking to move towards the US.

Incredible Growth Trajectory

It is mind boggling to see Broadcom increase to become a $50+ billion business after its sales came in at just $1.5 billion in 2007! This has been driven by organic growth but mostly through incredibly smart dealmaking as dilution of the share count has been limited to a factor of 2.5 times.

The largest deal was the $37 billion deal in 2015 in which Avago acquired Broadcom, only to re brand its namesake company to that of Broadcom. Since Broadcom has been listed as such, that is February of 2016, shares have more than doubled from $120 to $270 per share. Long term holders of Avago have seen even greater returns as shares traded at just $15 in 2009.

Thanks to savvy dealmaking, Broadcom will now have former businesses and expertise in-house of key long term technology players. This includes Motorola, Freescale, Philips/NXP, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Lucent, AT&T Bell Laboratories, LSI and Agilent, among others.

Pro-Forma Implications, Incredible Growth

In the press release, Broadcom states that the combination of itself, Qualcomm and NXP is posting sales of $51 billion a year, and some $23 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That $51 billion number is huge for such a high margin industry, although the combination of Broadcom, Qualcomm and NXP would still lag in terms of sales compared to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) which each generate roughly $10 billion more in annual sales.

To illustrate how large Broadcom's ambitions are, it posts sales of just $19 billion and NXP and Qualcomm will add $32 billion in annual sales. In that sense it is fair to say that a small, but very efficient operator is targeting a much larger conglomerate. Operating margins of Broadcom come in at 47%, or $9 billion in actual dollar terms, much more impressive than the 32% margins, or $10 billion in operating profits reported by NXP and Qualcomm.

Broadcom ended Q3 with $5.5 billion in cash and equivalents, offset by $13.5 billion in debt. This net debt load of $8 billion jumps to $9 billion if employee/pension liabilities are included. The 446 million shares of Broadcom have risen to $272 at the moment of writing, for a $121 billion market value. In that sense Broadcom is valued at $130 billion, equivalent to nearly 7 times sales and nearly 15 times adjusted EBITDA.

Qualcomm operates with $38.6 billion in cash and $21.9 billion in debt ahead of the NXP deal, for a net cash position of $16.7 billion. The near 1.5 billion shares traded at $55 per share ahead of the deal, for a $81.8 billion equity valuation and enterprise valuation of $65.1 billion. At the $70 offer price, this valuation has increased to $87.8 billion. NXP operates with $3.5 billion in net debt. The 346 million shares of NXP trade at $116, for a near $44 billion enterprise valuation.

The combined $132 billion valuation values the combined assets of Qualcomm and NXP at 4.1 times sales and 13 times operating earnings. Fair to say is that Broadcom trades at much higher sales multiples despite the big premium offered for Qualcomm. Broadcom's margins are much higher, which warrants a higher sales multiple, but its earnings multiple is higher as well.

The $15 premium offered in terms of Qualcomm'stock works out to roughly $22 billion in actual dollar terms. We know that Broadcom's margins exceed those of Qualcomm and NXP by 15%. If we only assume that synergies and better operations could close that gap by 10 percentage points, on $32 billion in sales that works out to $3.2 billion per annum as Broadcom does indeed peg synergies at such levels.

After applying a 20% tax rate, and attaching a 18 times market multiple to those after-tax synergies, they represent a value of $46 billion, roughly twice the premium offered for the to be acquired businesses.

Balance Sheet, Earnings Potential, Mounting Debt

As $60 out of the $70 dollars for the $132 billion deal will come in the form of cash, which really is debt, that works out to $113 billion. Including Broadcom's $9 billion debt load that is equivalent to $122 billion. Backing out Qualcomm's net cash position of $17 billion and adding back NXP's $3.5 billion net debt load, I see net debt standing at $109 billion following the deal.

With adjusted EBITDA running at $20 billion, or perhaps $23 billion if we factor in modest synergies, we can see that leverage is very high. Depending on the EBITDA number which we are using, leverage ratios stand at 4.7-5.5 times, being quite elevated multiples. While cash flow generation is good and the company could benefit from further growth, one can not deny that current operating conditions in the semiconductor industry have been highly favourable already.

Broadcom has 446 million shares outstanding. The company will issue $10 out of $70 dollars of the $132 billion deal in shares, for roughly $19 billion in actual dollar terms. At the current share price that implies that another 70 million shares will be issued, bringing the share count to 516 million. With operating profits running at $19 billion ahead of synergies, and perhaps $22 billion following synergies, the latter number can be used to estimate the realistic earnings potential.

A 5-6% cost of debt on nearly $110 billion in net debt works out to $6 billion in interest expenses. While Broadcom's defective tax rate is currently abnormally low, I am using a 15-20% normalised rate. That implies that after-tax earnings could come in at $13 billion, or $25 per share. It should be said that the guidance for Broadcom is based on non-GAAP accounting as deal related expenses and restructuring charges will be very substantial and certainly do not allow for rapid deleveraging, at least in the near term.

In that light the potential valuation looks cheap at 11 times earnings, although regulatory approval, realisation of $3 billion in synergies, large one-time costs, and a +$100 billion net debt load are complicating factors. The low pro-forma earnings multiple and impressive M&A track record, as well as value creating track record of Hock Tan, makes that I am not betting against Broadcom despite booming times and true mountain of debt.

While some on this website have called Broadcom the next Valeant (NYSE:VRX), the company has been more conservative with leverage in the past and has really delivered on structural underlying growth, and has not relied on price hikes. Nonetheless, I have a neutral stance given the leverage risks, and keeping a close eye on the process going forwards.

