Are Russia And China Better Off Financially Than The U.S.?

Dr. Laurence Kotlikoff and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's episode of the radio program.

Kotlikoff recently opined that given $200 trillion of U.S. national debt, the U.S. is in worse financial shape than Russia, China or any developed nation. Unlike most proponents of fiscal rectitude, Professor Kotlikoff proposes an answer that could help Americans to better prepare for the future.

But there is a problem with his proposal. It requires politicians to suddenly tell the American people the truth which would most certainly mean the end of their political careers. How serious is America's financial problem? What does Laurence propose to rectify it? What happens if the problem isn't fixed while the people remain unaware of it? Was Eisenhower right in suggesting financial weakness may lead to geopolitical insecurity? Those questions and more were addressed by Dr. Kotlikoff.

With more time than usual for Michael, we asked him to update us regarding his major market plate tectonics.

Laurence J. Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and of the Econometric Society, a Research Associate of the Nat'l Bureau of Economic Research, and President of Economic Security Planning, Inc., a company specializing in financial planning software, and the Director of the Tax Analysis Center.

Professor Kotlikoff received his B.A. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1973 and his Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University in 1977. He has served on the faculties of economics of the Univ. of California, Yale University, and was also a consultant to the IMF, the World Bank, the Harvard Institute for International Development, as well as several other organizations.

Prof. Kotlikoff is also the author or co-author of several books and hundreds of professional journal articles.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management.