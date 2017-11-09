Nvidia Portfolio Update

We breakdown its performance, and explain why its returns would have been even better if we took 1% more risk.

This, the sixth portfolio, which was built around an Nvidia position, beat the market too, while risking only an 8% decline.

Of the hedged portfolios built with our system in late April and early May, three of the first five beat the market, despite taking on much less risk.



Nvidia Booth At Computex Taipei

Final Performance For Our Nvidia Portfolio

In an article in early May, we presented a hedged portfolio built around a position in Nvidia (NVDA). In order to demonstrate the merits of our hedged portfolio method, we've been presenting our hedged portfolios (since June, exclusively in our Marketplace service), and then showing you how they perform.

So far, we've posted the final performance for 5 of these portfolios (here, here, here, here, and here). Three of those five portfolios beat the market, despite taking far less risk. The Nvidia one did too. In the interest of transparency, we update its performance below.

Our Nvidia Hedged Portfolio From May

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Nvidia, and had $250,000 to invest, to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to Nvidia, the site included Apple (AAPL), Align Technology (ALGN), and CSX (CSX) as a primary securities, based on their potential returns. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to the non-Nvidia names, and half as much to Nvidia (we explain why below), but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Randgold Resources (GOLD) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged, but Nvidia presented a challenge because it was too expensive to hedge against a greater-than-8% decline. So what the site did was reduce the position sizing by one half and double the decline threshold to 16%, as you can see here:

As you can see above, Nvidia was hedged with optimal, or least expensive puts, while one of the other primary securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal puts. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Nvidia's case, though, it was too expensive to hedge with puts at this risk tolerance, so the collar won out by default.



Nvidia's Performance (Unhedged)

Nvidia was one of Portfolio Armor's top names in early May, but Portfolio Armor really underestimated its potential return over the next 6 months at 27.4%.

As you can see above, Nvidia more than doubled since the start of this portfolio

Nvidia's Performance (Hedged As Above)

Nvidia's initial position value in this portfolio (underling security value + put value - call value) was $21,262. It's final net position value, as we'll see in the table in the next section was $27,003, for a return of 27%, after hedging and trading costs.

Hedged Portfolio Performance

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since May.



The portfolio as a whole closed up 9.7%, net of hedging cost and trading fees. This was higher than, but in the ballpark of, our expected return at the start of 8.12%. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was up 7.94%.



One Percent Less Risk Meant Half As Much Nvidia

Objectively speaking, this was a great return, considering how little risk an investor was exposed to here. If one of the perennial (but eventually right!) crash predictions came to pass over the last 6 months, this portfolio wouldn't have been down more than 8%, while the market could have been down multiples of that. But if we had hedged against a 9% decline instead, we would have found an optimal hedge for Nvidia at that level and wouldn't have needed to reduce its position size. And that would have meant an even higher return for the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.