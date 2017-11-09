October NICS Data - Gun Sales Failed The Test

A discussion of Ruger and American Outdoor Brands' revenues, net income and stock price in light of the reversing firearms trends.

A month has passed since the country saw the largest mass shooting in recent history and we still do not have any answers. As time goes by, there are only more questions and less time-line consistency. In the meantime, Democrats did not waste any moments to call for further control. So... great for gun sales right?

Paranoia is apparently what drives gun sales? Right?

It has been cited in a number of recent articles too such as a recent one by Imperial Dividends.

With tragedies such as the recent terror attack in New York, where 8 people were killed (widely cited as the deadliest terror attack in the US since 9/11), as well as various other incidents such as Sandy Hook, people are terrified. This will continue to translate to stronger gun sales in the future for personal protection.

Source: Vista Outdoor - A Value Play

That sentiment was also expressed by numerous users in comments on my previous articles.

With the Las Vegas tragedy, we were then looking for record new gun sales... right?

No.

How about at least a small increase?

No.

Okay, at least they are flat, right?

Not at all.

A few days ago the FBI released the October 2017 NICS data.

The headline number was 2,030,391 background checks, down 303,148 from 2,333,539 in October 2016, or a drop of 12.99%.

Source: FBI

Of course, we also know that the headline number is a poor reflection of actual likely sales as they include, and are now predominately administrative checks for concealed carry permits.

Looking at the complete NICS report we can find the adjusted NICS data which only looks at the likely sales numbers.

Source: FBI

For October 2017 there were 1,056,548 checks for likely purchases. This is down 232,553 checks from October 2016's 1,289,101, or an 18% year over year decline.

Source: FBI

So does that mean that the "hoarders and the paranoid" did not go out and buy AR15 rifles? Probably not. The one place where I believe they showed up however is in buying AR-15 lower receivers instead of rifles.

For October, we had a 40% month over month increase in "other" checks which includes lower receivers. They increase to just over 37 thousand, up from 26 thousand a month ago.

Why? What does it mean?

In the traditional "scary looking, assault" rifles, known as the AR-15, the only registered part is the lower receiver. The rest of the parts you can purchase without a background check. The receiver is the controlled part as without it, the rest is just parts.

During gun scares, instead of buying $1,500 rifles, or even the same basic AR-15 such as those sold by Smith & Wesson (AOBC) or Ruger (RGR) for as low as $475, you can purchase a metal receiver for $60 to $75 and build on it after the panic has settled and the prices have come down. In either case, it is insurance. For those that cannot spend $75 on "insurance" you can purchase a polymer lower receiver for as low as $35 or $40. Throw it in a drawer just in case. I personally have a few lower receivers for that purpose, as do many other gun owners, both as an investment and insurance in case future sales of AR-15 rifles would be regulated.

The reality is... anyone who was concerned about gun bans, already owns 1, or 2, or 10 AR-15 rifles or more likely lower receivers.

The only parts that shot up in price after the Las Vegas massacre were the pointless "bump stocks" which we discussed in "More Data, More Declines."

So why do guns sell after major shootings?

It is NOT personal defense or fear of being in such a situation that drives sales after a shooting, it IS the threat of imminent gun legislation.

After Sandy Hook shooting, $500 AR15s shot up to over $1,500.

After President Obama limited imports on Russian rifles such as the AK47s, cheap $300 AKs are now over $800.

After there were restrictions on imports on military surplus rifles such as the 80 year old Mosin Nagant rifles from Russia, they increased from $89 a rifle to over $300.

The reason why gun sales have not moved after the largest mass shooting and other acts of domestic terrorism is that quite simply, there is no perceived risk of new gun control legislation which would limit the popular firearms.

Data Deep Dive

So the October 2017 data was not as good as 2016, but it must still be great... right?

Well... not quite. In fact, it is the worst October in 4 years.

Handgun Long Gun Other Multiple Total 2017 519980 480203 37445 18920 1056548 2016 634504 576371 56125 22101 1289101 2015 564873 511525 26664 20444 1123506 2014 512279 535601 21857 20141 1089878 2013 422005 578973 14272 17954 1033204 2012 410260 597561 13338 18390 1039549 2011 328762 522471 5618 17680 874531 2010 291203 475736 4102 14735 785776 2009 275222 479436 3873 15369 773900 2008 266882 501959 0 16856 785697 2007 207713 466026 0 11485 685224

Source: FBI Nics Data, compiled by author

Breaking the data down further, handgun NICS checks are the lowest in 3 years and by a good margin. Long gun NICS checks are the lowest in 7 years. ALL of this, is after the largest firearms massacre in our history.

Let's look at the totals graphically. Below is a chart representing the adjusted nics data, representing October NICS checks over the last 10 years.

Big drop? Yes.

Here is the thing though, we know that Ruger and Smith & Wesson do not sell many individual lower receivers, so what if we take out the "other" category?

Welcome back to 2011.

So... is it therefore any surprise that the revenues for both have also turned?

The biggest question is, where will they bottom?

Going back to 2011 levels would imply a further 50% or so drop in revenue for both companies.

On the net income side however it means real losses...

... and a lower stock price.

AOBC data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The firearms industry has REAL issues. Unfortunately way too many analysts are either blindfolding themselves to less than perfect headline NICS data without understanding it or resting their thesis on logic that does not exist in the firearms industry.

This is all too evident by the analyst questions on the conference calls which use wrong firearms terminology and show a general lack of firearms and the industry.

On the other side of the equation, you have seen many knowledgeable comments on the various Seeking Alpha articles from both firearms enthusiasts and firearms dealers which are saying things are NOT okay.

Where does it all go wrong?

Generally a free market economy is good for companies? Yes? Yes!

A safe environment for the 2nd Amendment however DOES NOT mean good gun sales.

People want to buy life insurance when they are old, health insurance when they are sick and flood insurance during a rising tide.

People bought guns when they were about to be taken away. As we discussed before, more firearms were sold under President Obama than any other president. Even more firearms were sold under the fear of a "President Clinton."

When that fell through, the bottom fell out of sales and even after the worst gun massacre yet, there is no evidence of a rebound.

Get ready for some firearms sales normalization. It won't be pretty.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at a few of my recent firearms articles, both on the industry and individually as it relates to profitability of Ruger and American Outdoor Brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AOBC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.