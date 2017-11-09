Marchex: Significant Improvement In Financials Yet Stock Still Trades At Extremely Low Enterprise Valuation

With ~$100M of cash and no debt, MCHX trades at an EV of only ~$30M.

MCHX added >30 new clients and launched >5 new trials YTD and is beginning to more deeply penetrate core verticals such as Auto and Travel.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Highlights of the most recent quarter:

Net loss was $811 thousand for the third quarter of 2017 or $0.02 per diluted share. This compares to the third quarter of 2016 net loss of $5.9 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

Marchex added more than 30 new clients year to date and launched more than 5 new trials over that same time frame across many of its new products. Marchex is beginning to more deeply penetrate its core verticals, such as Auto and Travel.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to negative $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2016.

Marchex had $104 million of cash at September 30, 2017 and no debt. The market cap as of November 7, 2017 was $136.5 million resulting in an enterprise value of only $32.5 million.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $68.4 million and management is forecasting full year revenue of approximately $90 million.

When we originally wrote-up MCHX, we estimated that the company would burn $10 million in 2017; it now appears that the company will be FCF break-even this year and will begin generating cash next year. As a result of the company’s increased liquidity visibility, we expect some type of capital return as was alluded to on its call, i.e. a possible special dividend or stock buyback.

Management is executing on its plan to cut costs, streamline its focus on analytics and results are coming in sooner than we expected. In its most recent quarter, the company was both operating cash flow positive and FCF positive. Of the 30 new clients recently announced, we believe the vast majority are analytic customers and include several “big names.”

Investors should understand that MCHX does not compete with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) but in fact are lifted by each company’s growth in ad-spend. Every Fortune 5000 company works with an independent analytics tool to evaluate its spend and MCHX has the tools increasingly demanded by online advertising (and/or service calls) geared toward generating phone calls.

For instance, MCHX is now providing an auto OEM with the ability to determine what percentage of its calls are service versus sales calls, something this company could not previously do. In speech recognition, MCHX’s solution is not a B to C technology competing with Siri or similar tools but rather is adopted specifically to solve particular enterprise customer demands. MCHX is integrated into both FB and Google’s platforms.

On September 15th, we hosted Marchex’s Mike Arends (CFO and Office of the CEO) and Trevor Caldwell (VP Investor Relations and Strategic Initiatives) at our annual Investor Day where we discussed the company’s growing opportunity in call analytics software.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.