Acacia Networks: Biding Time

This is also a conclusion that is warranted when comparing the company with others in the sector.

But Acacia isn't exactly doing nothing, it is introducing multiple new products that position it well for the next upswing.

Waiting like much of the rest of the industry for demand, particularly from China, to return.

Acacia Networks (ACIA) the former high-flyer has hit a rough patch this year, and even if the Q3 figures came in better than expected, there is still no respite as Q4 guidance is lower than expected. Once again, the main culprit is China, there is still no recovery in that market after a blip of activity in Q3 which proved to be temporary.

It looked like the company was bucking the recent downward trend:

Revenue came in at $105M in Q3 (the slide is from an investor presentation just prior to the Q3 figures being published), but part of this is optical as there was a delay in some shipping of products due to a quality issue during Q2.

That is disappointing, as this is what management said during their Q1CC:

We anticipate growth both in China and DCI markets, during the second half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2017. Our China customers tell us they anticipate conditions to improve in the third quarter of 2017... we anticipate revenue growth in China to come from our DCO pluggables and flex-rate AC400G products in the second half of 2017. In the DCI segment, we believe, we'll see growth, as our direct hyperscale customers ramp deployments of Acacia products and as the order rate from our large OEM customer, with exposure to this segment that we discussed during our last earnings call, continues to improve... we also believe that second half growth will come from expanded business with our original and newer customers as they ramp deployments of our current and newer products.

So that second half improvement isn't really materializing. This isn't something new and we've seen it in other optical networking stocks. Is it going to get any better in Q4? Actually, no.

Q4 guidance

The deterioration is still mostly a China effect, the company did receive some orders for the backbone build-out, but these have passed and the waiting still is for the demand from the provincial and metro markets to start.

Management argues that their visibility in China "remains challenging." However (from the Q3CC):

...we continue to believe long-term growth trends in China remain strong driven by the China broadband initiative enabling bandwidth to applications like video and 5G. We believe this is further supported by the recent China Unicom tender as well as the anticipated China Mobile tender, which is expected to be announced later this quarter, although the timing of these deployments is unclear. Furthermore, we anticipate provincial buildouts to be more gradual than we saw with the China Mobile backbone buildout.

But, as management argued, there is also some seasonality from the DCI (datacenter interconnect) market. But here again the fundamental picture is sound:

As cloud operators push data closer to the end user, the demand for coherent optical interconnects for distances below 100 kilometers is growing. Industry analyst, Signal AI, projects that the demand for these edge coherent ports will grow at the rate of 53% in the next 5 years.

Positioning

While investors are waiting for market circumstances to improve, management is preparing for that day. Here is an interesting perspective on the industry:

In some respects this delivers a somewhat surprising picture, a couple of things stand out:

Oclaro (OCLR) has greatly declined it's R&D efforts, at least in relative terms.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is consistently underspending on R&D compared to the competition, which is surprising given their high growth rate until the company ran into problems with its biggest customer Amazon in the last quarter (Q3).

Acacia and Macom (MTSI) are the R&D leaders, outspending the others by 50% (Finisar and Lumentum) or even 100% (Oclaro and Applied Opto).

All that R&D is likely to pay off when market growth returns. For instance, the company now has multiple products for the DCI market, up from just two recently. They are especially hopeful about their upcoming AC1200:

At ECOC, we unveiled our AC1200 Coherent Module, based on our Pico DSP ASIC. It utilizes two wavelengths, with up to 600 Gbps capacity each and supports transmission speeds of up to 1.2 Tbps in a footprint 40% smaller than 5" x 7" modules supporting 400 Gbps today.

They also see future for the Pico as a stand alone product and qualifications are ongoing. There is something of a trend in China to buy modules first and later shift to the chipsets when clients configure more of their own products, and Acacia can serve both.

And their CFP2-DCO (from the Q3CC):

Our CFP2-DCO product completed qualification in the third quarter and is getting favorable reviews in the industry. One industry analyst commented in his ECOC coverage brief that our CFP2-DCO is, quote, "unrivaled in performance and power consumption." As we mentioned during our second quarter earnings call, we have over 15 customers for our CFP2-DCO.

CFP2-ACO and DCO will be 10% of their revenue, and there is a distinct shift towards the DCO (digital) version. Management is fundamentally optimistic:

We believe based on these industry trends, namely migration to DCOs, smaller, higher-capacity pluggable interfaces and rapid product innovation cycle needs in DCI market, that Acacia is well-positioned for long-term growth.

Of course management of most companies is optimistic, but this one does have a bit of a track record, and there is no reason to assume that when the headwinds turn into tailwinds, this company can't thrive again.

Compare the graph above depicting R&D spending as a percentage of revenues with the one below, gross margins:

You see the same two companies Acacia and MACOM on top. And what's more, here is operating margins:

Despite the high R&D spending, Acacia managed to have one of the best (GAAP) operating margins in the business. MACOM, which also spends a lot on R&D, doesn't come close.

Valuation

After the hyper growth turned around earlier in the year the stock has taken quite a beating. Valuation isn't actually all that helpful a guide for investors. This is all about the first green shoots, a sign that growth is returning to the market, particularly out of China.

Nevertheless, the company is hardly expensive. Finisar, Oclaro and Applied Opto are all cheaper, but MACON is considerably more expensive. And given that Acacia is perhaps more akin to MACON than to any of the others, this is something to keep in mind.

Analysts expect EPS of $1.85 this year, rising to $2.52 the next, although that's still not like the $3.18 EPS that the company produced in 2016. But then again, the shares were above $100 back then:

Conclusion

As with other stocks in the sector, timing is crucial. However, with the first whiff of returning growth, we think Acacia is one of the better placed companies in the sector, given their high R&D profile, which has produced consistently high gross margins and hasn't eaten too much out of operational margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.