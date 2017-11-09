Continued Positive Results, Strong Balance Sheet And Attractive Business Model Validate Long Thesis On Sandstorm Gold

Balance sheet remains strong with $28M of cash and no debt after accounting for the announced $18M sale of Trek Mining securities.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SAND) focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines.

The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. Recent highlights:

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold in the third quarter of 2017 was 14,293 ounces compared to 12,588 ounces for the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue of $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce of $246 resulting in cash operating margins of $1,009 per ounce in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $255 per ounce and $1,081 per ounce respectively in the third quarter of 2016.

Operating cash flow of $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 compares to $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Net income of $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 compares to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. Note that the third quarter of 2016 benefited by an asset revaluation gain compared to 2017 netting to approximately $2.4 million.

Sandstorm had $18.3 million of cash at September 30, 2017 and no debt. Moreover, in October, SAND announced it had agreed to sell $18.3 million of Trek Mining securities.

On September 15th, we hosted Nolan Watson (NYSE:CEO) at our annual Investor Day where we discussed the company’s Hot Madden acquisition in detail.

